One of the secrets of getting a good job offer lies in understanding the most appropriate time to send out resumes.



As a young graduate or a specialist in any career path, it is important to understand the times when companies are most likely for recruit new staffs and be well positioned to apply during those time.



Understanding the timing will increase your chances of getting job offers as you will know when to search, what kind of job opening will be available at a particular time. Job seekers who make contact right at the start of these cycles have the best chance of being hired.





There are 2 major times if the year when organizations are most likely to recruit new staffs.

There are; early in the year and mid-year, and here is the reason for these times.



Most established organizations and top brands hold their Annual General Meeting by the end of the year and another general meeting in the middle of the year. These times provides an opportunity for the top management executives to assess the overall organization growth, new investment opportunities, and needs of the company in areas of personnel.



The management team may realize the need to increase staff strength based on the assessment done or based on new investment opportunities they intend to venture into.



Hence, as part of the action points to be closed in the next half of the year, recruitment will be the task for the HR managers. It could be a graduate trainee position or a position for an experienced personnel.





Howbeit, be aware that January to March and July to September are critical times when most organizations and top brands recruit new staffs. This will aid your planning and preparation for new challenges in your chosen career path.



So if you missed this early recruitment plan for the next great opportunity to join that top brand by July/August.



Happy New Week !





DONT MISS – 10 Things a Graduate Should Do while waiting for a good Job Offer





