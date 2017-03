Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Blasts Hush Puppi, Reveals He Spent N130m In December Last Year (16625 Views)

We are not sure of what really went down between them to warrant the shades, because few days ago, Davido shared a video of him with Hushpuppi spending time together on his Snapchat.



Davido has now revealed via his Snapchat that he spent over 130 Million last December, saying Hushpuppi is hungry for fame and he better leaves Naija.



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/davido-blasts-heck-out-of-hushpuppi.html



This one wey 2 una dey diss.Enter street make una throwaway money for B/stop, the highest Spender wins 17 Likes

if davido fit admit say he suppose use the money to buy house.then hushpupi must be and idiot then. 86 Likes 5 Shares

Drug money it's gonna buy you what you want 1 Like 1 Share

if davido fit admit say he suppose use the money to buy house.then hushpupi must be and idiot then.

Davido dey advice person... It is well My brother, I concur.Davido dey advice person... It is well 59 Likes 1 Share

Davido is blessed with cash but not wealth This is what you get when a KID is blessed. You will never hear word again...nah noise. People that have intimidating wealth don't make noise.Davido is blessed with cash but not wealth 41 Likes 1 Share

Spoilt shindren 3 Likes

OBO = Omo Baba Olowo 2 Likes

I pray death uses me for dinner if I ever think of spending that amount on drinks......Forget the money wet I get!

One of my padees spent 3.2m last year on drinks...... I frame the receipt hang am for my living room.













And when he dey come from Yankee na 20$ shoe he buy come for me 26 Likes

Where davido pay for drink?

Davido and Hushpuppi weldone o.





Shebi una don plan make una trend abi.





Wehdone Sirs 7 Likes

two overgrown buffons 2 Likes

3 Likes 1 Share



In that same country, some people are dying of hunger because they couldn't afford 50 naira to eat. And this one is happy that he blew away 130 million. Why do we black people have no empathy for the poor ones? You spent 130 million in a month? Clap for yourself mumuIn that same country, some people are dying of hunger because they couldn't afford 50 naira to eat. And this one is happy that he blew away 130 million. Why do we black people have no empathy for the poor ones? 16 Likes 1 Share

Wasted Energy and resources, who you help in your domain?

Kids.. if I get this kind moni. I no go dey talk too much 3 Likes

Just waya, you dey make noise, wetin make bnaira come talk oh! We all know Davido is a rich kid from background and also into music BUT what would this hushpuppi tell us he's doing now?Just waya, you dey make noise, wetin make bnaira come talk oh! 13 Likes 1 Share

This guys should create businesses so my brothas n sistas can live a life of dignity n quite this ode remo show abeg

Na talk b this? Pesin get cap, e no get head... Pesin get head, he no get.....? 2 Likes

Staged Publicity e war 7 Likes

I've seen the alert pics. thank u next... 1 Like

It's probably because of our exchange rate young bro. Be humble

130million !! 130million !! 2 Likes

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is worth several billions of dollars yet he wears a simple tshirt and jeans and never brags or show off his money. Warren buffet, the 3rd richest man in the world is worth $65 billion dollars yet he still lives in the same small house he bought since 1979, never brags about his money either. What of Bill Gates who's worth $81 billion nko, never brags about his money, instead he gives out billions of dollars away every year for global initiatives to improve the lives of many. $81 billion is the equivalence of NGN37.2 quadrillion , that's 37,200,000,000,000 Naira, yet he lives a simple life and never shows off.



Chris Rock was right when he said "The black man is rich, but the white man who signs his check is wealthy." 21 Likes 2 Shares