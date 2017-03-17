Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Should A Man Who Is A Born-Again Christian Be A Gynaecologist? (13940 Views)

A gynaecologist is a medical doctor who specialises in treating women especially on sexual reproduction. As part of his/her job, he/she has to look at the unclothedness of women repeatedly and occasionally fumble with (sensitive) parts of their bodies. A born again Christian who hopes to make it to heaven and see God must be pure in heart (Matthew 5:8) and holy in conduct (Hebrews 12:14). Should a born again Christian who is a boy/man study or practise gynaecology as a profession?

The Bible says 'know ye not as Christ be in you except ye be reprobates?

A xtian should know when to draw the line and if he cant, he pulls out.

Its better to enter eternity maimed than to with two legs&hands, go to hell.

For his own life and eternity, a xtian should be ready to bear his cross and follow His Lord!

The Bible says 'know ye not as Christ be in you except ye be reprobates?
A xtian should know when to draw the line and if he cant, he pulls out.
Its better to enter eternity maimed than to with two legs&hands, go to hell.
For his own life and eternity, a xtian should be ready to bear his cross and follow His Lord!
****Sometimes back I resigned from a lucrative job when I noticed some persons in management were against me for the wrong reasons****

1.Assuming the gynaecologist was a zoophiliac(goat fucker), would that make you feel better?



2.If the gynaecologist was a female(but lesbian), what will you say about the matter?



3.If we decided to replace all gynaecologists with robots(to allay your fears), won't you post a new thread about the "irobot" invasion and the digital apocalypse?



4.If a gynaecologist treats your girlfriend, and his d.ick rises, it is only a natural process, it is part of biology, absolutely nothing wrong with that!!! In fact, the bigger sin is when the iron rod fails to stand!!! It is a sign of "erectile dysfunction"(f9 p.enis)!!!

Brother Luke(apostle/disciple) in the Bible was a Medical Doctor. At that time, there was no specialization as such, hence he saw different kinds of patients, and probably the woman with the issue of blood!! It was never recorded in the Bible that God or anyone disapprove of his practice. Abeg Op leave matter for Mathias joor! 15 Likes 1 Share

one problem i have with religion and and their ridiculous ideas - they have succeeded in putting an inherent assumption of inherent evil on a particular part of the body or organ.



what is so evil about the vagina or joystick - nothing.



the vagina or joystick is no more evil than any other part of the body but from ludicrous religious dogmas and doctrines these parts of the human anatomy are dubbed intently evil, unclean and sinful - forgetting the same God that they worship allegedly were supposed to also be the creator of these parts of the body.



if any part of the human body is evil the the source from which these organs comes from must be evil too, so if the vagina is evil and you say God created it - then literally you are making God evil.



let us be clear here, no part of the human body is evil in the slightest nature, so unless Op somehow you dub these organs evil in some way and at the same time faulting your God then probably to you it should be wrong for christian man to be a Gyno.



but if you see these organs just as any other part of the body like any sane human should then surely enough there is no reason to condemn dentist and likewise a Gyno.



religious people spend the greater part of their life worrying over imaginary sins that they end up having not lived at all. 56 Likes 7 Shares

so if am a gynecologist and a prayer warrior in coza, I can be fumbling with your breastt to the left and to the right, squeeze it tight and right just to be certain there's no lump there unh! E go make sense fa.

This is a sensitive topic. As a Christian, my personal opinion remains that it is very wrong for a male believer to be a gynecologist



1) Examining the breast of a woman that is not your wife as a heterosexual male is wrong

2) Examining the private parts of a female that isn't your wife is totally wrong

3) Some male doctors develop feelings for their patients and vice versa

4) Our sight is a gateway to temptation

5) If a woman examines the private parts of a male patient how will he feel, assuming he has a wife, how will she feel?



I can go on but let me stop here, it is wrong and no religion supports it.



There is no mention in the Bible of male doctors assisting women during birth, rather there was mention of the midwives assisting Hebrew women give birth. You cannot be viewing the private parts of another person's wife or daughter under the pretense of medical profession. 5 Likes 2 Shares

No. Except you're an eunuch. Are there no other branches of Medicine you can study? If you want to be a gynecologist in order to save women's life and the life of an unborn child, there are other areas you can apply your passion. 1 Like

The Bible says 'know ye not as Christ be in you except ye be reprobates?

A xtian should know when to draw the line and if he cant, he pulls out.

Its better to enter eternity maimed than to with two legs&hands, go to hell.

For his own life and eternity, a xtian should be ready to bear his cross and follow His Lord!

I quite agree with you sir.

This is a sensitive topic. As a Christian, my personal opinion remains that it is very wrong for a male believer to be a gynecologist



1) Examining the breast of a woman that is not your wife as a heterosexual male is wrong

2) Examining the private parts of a female that isn't your wife is totally wrong

3) Some male doctors develop feelings for their patients and vice versa

4) Our sight is a gateway to temptation

5) If a woman examines the private parts of a male patient how will he feel, assuming he has a wife, how will she feel?



I concur with you sir.

You made sense in your submission sir.

one problem i have with religion and and their ridiculous ideas - they have succeeded in putting an inherent assumption of inherent evil on a particular part of the body or organ.



what is so evil about the vagina or joystick - nothing.



the vagina or joystick is no more evil than any other part of the body but from ludicrous religious dogmas and doctrines these parts of the human anatomy are dubbed intently evil, unclean and sinful - forgetting the same God that they worship allegedly were supposed to also be the creator of these parts of the body.



if any part of the human body is evil the the source from which these organs comes from must be evil too, so if the vagina is evil and you say God created it - then literally you are making God evil.



let us be clear here, no part of the human body is evil in the slightest nature, so unless Op somehow you dub these organs evil in some way and at the same time faulting your God then probably to you it should be wrong for christian man to be a Gyno.



but if you see these organs just as any other part of the body like any sane human should then surely enough there is no reason to condemn dentist and likewise a Gyno.



religious people spend the greater part of their life worrying over imaginary sins that they end up having not lived at all. I expected this from one of the atteists. However, if actually you read my thread and have no problem with comprehension, you will realise that this is not about any part of the body being evil. Every part of our body is good just like God Who made it but some parts are more sacred and naturally kept secretive (at least from the opposite sex) whether by Christians, Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus, moralists, traditionalists, pagans, agonists, free thinkers, or the irreligious/atteists. It appears you have a beef with religious people and just looking for the slightest opportunity to attack what we stand for albeit with your nonsensical contradiction. I am particular about the born again Christians because we seriously believe and preach about life after death, the need for repentance/salvation from sin and purity of heart and life as a precondition to avoid eternal damnation in hell fire and enjoy eternal bliss after this brief life. Back to topic. Is it proper for a born again Christian to study to become a gynaecologist or to practise such as a profession? Will such a one be pure and heaven-bound? Is such a person not in danger of eternal perdition? I expected this from one of the atteists. However, if actually you read my thread and have no problem with comprehension, you will realise that this is not about any part of the body being evil. Every part of our body is good just like God Who made it but some parts are more sacred and naturally kept secretive (at least from the opposite sex) whether by Christians, Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus, moralists, traditionalists, pagans, agonists, free thinkers, or the irreligious/atteists. It appears you have a beef with religious people and just looking for the slightest opportunity to attack what we stand for albeit with your nonsensical contradiction. I am particular about the born again Christians because we seriously believe and preach about life after death, the need for repentance/salvation from sin and purity of heart and life as a precondition to avoid eternal damnation in hell fire and enjoy eternal bliss after this brief life. Back to topic. Is it proper for a born again Christian to study to become a gynaecologist or to practise such as a profession? Will such a one be pure and heaven-bound? Is such a person not in danger of eternal perdition? 5 Likes

You are wrong sir. God and the Bible disapprove of lust, sexual impurity and inappropriate relationship between men and women (Genesis 20:6; Job 31:1; Matthew 5:27-30; Ephesians 5:3-16; Revelation 21:8). Yes Luke was a Physician(medical doctor). Having become a follower of Christ, it predisposes that he would not involve himself (from the time of knowing Christ) in anything unclean, perverse or immoral. Thanks.

@op,



1.Assuming the gynaecologist was a zoophiliac(goat fucker), would that make you feel better?



2.If the gynaecologist was a female(but lesbian), what will you say about the matter?



3.If we decided to replace all gynaecologists with robots(to allay your fears), won't you post a new thread about the "irobot" invasion and the digital apocalypse?



Sorry, this thread is not for everybody. It is about male born again Christians. Thank you sir.

Well, the non doctors have come here and displayed their ignorance. Nigerians, ignorant, proud of it and not afraid to show it.

A believer can be a gynecologist because, by the letter of the law, a male gynecologist should have a female chaperone in the room while examining a patient. He can stimulate the clitoriszzzzzzzx to check the nervous system as far as the chaperone is there.

Besides, doctors see the human body as a specimen or a piece of meat to be rather blunt, they are looking for answers on that "piece of meat".

After handling so many breasts and vaginas, they get desensitized to it.

So, any doctor still trying to arouse a patient or gets sexually aroused in the presence of a chaperone is a sexual deviant.

So, your questions have been answered.

*Drops Mic*

No. Except you're an eunuch. Are there no other branches of Medicine you can study? If you want to be a gynecologist in order to save women's life and the life of an unborn child, there are other areas you can apply your passion. Actually, there are none.

Do you know of any? Actually, there are none.Do you know of any?

This is a sensitive topic. As a Christian, my personal opinion remains that it is very wrong for a male believer to be a gynecologist



1) Examining the breast of a woman that is not your wife as a heterosexual male is wrong No it's not, not when a chaperone is around. Even if there's no chaperone around, it's a specimen and they're looking for answers.

I know big men of God who are gynaecologists and their ministry is still on going



2) Examining the private parts of a female that isn't your wife is totally wrong Already answered above



3) Some male doctors develop feelings for their patients and vice versa It is unethical for a doctor to be involved with a patient. The doctor could lose his/her license over such alliance.

Doctors don't fuckkkkkkk with that rule.



5) If a woman examines the private parts of a male patient how will he feel, assuming he has a wife, how will she feel? There are female urologists. They examine the penissssss and rectum all day long and have no issues with it.



I can go on but let me stop here, it is wrong and no religions supports it Bible passage where it's written that treating the opposite sex is wrong, please. No it's not, not when a chaperone is around. Even if there's no chaperone around, it's a specimen and they're looking for answers.I know big men of God who are gynaecologists and their ministry is still on goingAlready answered aboveIt is unethical for a doctor to be involved with a patient. The doctor could lose his/her license over such alliance.Doctors don't fuckkkkkkk with that rule.There are female urologists. They examine the penissssss and rectum all day long and have no issues with it.Bible passage where it's written that treating the opposite sex is wrong, please. 10 Likes 1 Share

My born again Christian male gynecologist who stood by me through thick and thin ,infertility,miscarriages and pregnancy and yes he did many examination and treatment through the parts you called unholy not for fun but because they are needed for procreation. And procreation is the work of God. Did I mention that he prays over his cases. Yes,he has now been made a consultant and I'm so proud of him. How many female gynecologist do we even have? When did society even allow women to start aiming high? If not for the males who veered into that career early enough more women will die in pregnancy and childbirth. I have been treated by females(thrice) and they are not even better. I remember during my postpartum issues,it was the female who left me and went home not minding that I was bleeding. Whereas I thought she would have been more compassionate. God bless all responsible gynecologist(male & female). You are a gift to mankind. And if you are a Christian ,better. 27 Likes 1 Share

Well, the non doctors have come here and displayed their ignorance. Nigerians, ignorant, proud of it and not afraid to show it.

A believer can be a gynecologist because, by the letter of the law, a male gynecologist should have a female chaperone in the room while examining a patient. He can stimulate the clitoriszzzzzzzx to check the nervous system as far as the chaperone is there.

Besides, doctors see the human body as a specimen or a piece of meat to be rather blunt, they are looking for answers on that "piece of meat".

After handling so many breasts and vaginas, they get desensitized to it.

So, any doctor still trying to arouse a patient or gets sexually aroused in the presence of a chaperone is a sexual deviant.

So, your questions have been answered.

Biko tell them again



Finally,,, only religious people think this way



Finally,,, only religious people think this way
Enshy, Sinkills where art thou?

Wow....

Well, the non doctors have come here and displayed their ignorance. Nigerians, ignorant, proud of it and not afraid to show it.

A believer can be a gynecologist because, by the letter of the law, a male gynecologist should have a female chaperone in the room while examining a patient. He can stimulate the clitoriszzzzzzzx to check the nervous system as far as the chaperone is there.

Besides, doctors see the human body as a specimen or a piece of meat to be rather blunt, they are looking for answers on that "piece of meat".

After handling so many breasts and vaginas, they get desensitized to it.

So, any doctor still trying to arouse a patient or gets sexually aroused in the presence of a chaperone is a sexual deviant.

So, your questions have been answered.

*Drops Mic*

Its no problem. Besides, there are very few female gynaecologists

This is a sensitive topic. As a Christian, my personal opinion remains that it is very wrong for a male believer to be a gynecologist



1) Examining the breast of a woman that is not your wife as a heterosexual male is wrong

2) Examining the private parts of a female that isn't your wife is totally wrong

3) Some male doctors develop feelings for their patients and vice versa

4) Our sight is a gateway to temptation

5) If a woman examines the private parts of a male patient how will he feel, assuming he has a wife, how will she feel?



I can go on but let me stop here, it is wrong and no religions supports it

It is not wrong .



What makes an action evil is the immoral intention of the doer . These examinations are for the well being of the woman . Any male who cannot control his sexual urges shouldn't be a gynecologist and if the female feels she can't handle being with a male gynecologist , she should visit the female ones .



Even sef , when doctors enter the TPJ mode ( temporo-parietal junction ) , they tend to focus on the task at hand blocking out emotional turbulence or distractions including sexual urges . They are trained to do so .



So dear , no worries . It is not wrong .What makes an action evil is the immoral intention of the doer . These examinations are for the well being of the woman . Any male who cannot control his sexual urges shouldn't be a gynecologist and if the female feels she can't handle being with a male gynecologist , she should visit the female ones .Even sef , when doctors enter the TPJ mode ( temporo-parietal junction ) , they tend to focus on the task at hand blocking out emotional turbulence or distractions including sexual urges . They are trained to do so .So dear , no worries . 2 Likes 1 Share