|When Are christians Permitted to KILL and Can A Christian Be A Soldier? by HardMirror(m): 8:49pm On Feb 04
The days of fighting physical battles is over, in fact if the bible is to be followed, it is even a sin to take vengeance in any form. The New testament makes it clear that gone are the days of an eye for an eye. It is the age of turning the left cheek when the right cheek is slapped. It is an age of fighting with spiritual weapons. It is an age of evangelism and not warfare.
There seems to be Absolutely NO REASON why a christian should be a soldier. Jesus would certainly from at any of his sheep throwing bombs at souls he created.
What are your thoughts on this?
Can a soldier indeed go to heaven if killed in warfare? Can a christian be a soldier?
IS THERE ANY TIME A CHRISTIAN IS PERMITTED TO KILL? CAN A CHRISTIAN KILL IN SELF DEFENSE?
|Re: When Are christians Permitted to KILL and Can A Christian Be A Soldier? by ayogabriel(m): 8:57pm On Feb 04
Okay
|Re: When Are christians Permitted to KILL and Can A Christian Be A Soldier? by cummando(m): 8:59pm On Feb 04
Its a job!!!!!!
Once in uniform anything you do is on the country.
Off it you are human.
That's why they are called zombies...tools
The other adversary is a symbol not a personperson
Heaven is sure for soldiers. That follow orders. No matter what
|Re: When Are christians Permitted to KILL and Can A Christian Be A Soldier? by HardMirror(m): 9:04pm On Feb 04
cummando:Scriptures?
Cos I don't think so. Every murderer will go to hell. Whose orders should a christian follow? God or man? Jesus would NEVER permit a man to kill another man.
Why I love Jehovah witnesses. They don't have any business with politics or military.
|Re: When Are christians Permitted to KILL and Can A Christian Be A Soldier? by dallyemmy: 9:11pm On Feb 04
Luke 3:14
And the soldiers likewise demanded of him, saying, And what shall we do? And he said unto them, Do violence to no man, neither accuse any falsely; and be content with your wages.
|Re: When Are christians Permitted to KILL and Can A Christian Be A Soldier? by cummando(m): 9:12pm On Feb 04
HardMirror:"Coughs" I love this
Most great men of God are actually murderers
Let's start from Abraham (went to free lot killed them like madmad)
Moses...the Egyptian..red sea
Joshua Caleb. Soldiers . liberated the land filled with milk and honey
Samuel Saul. The amalekites
David..... Philistines customer Dada... Heard he is head of choristers in heaven.
I can go on
Even Matthew killed with his pen.....( polithiefcian....taxed like mad)
And he walked with the saviour
Brother it's a job. As far as our mind is set with the saviour inside no wahala. I will even anoint my bullets so that e go dey target like heat seeker.
He understands
|Re: When Are christians Permitted to KILL and Can A Christian Be A Soldier? by HardMirror(m): 9:15pm On Feb 04
dallyemmy:So what if your commanding officer orders the soldier to kill? What about soldiers sent for "peace keeping" who kill during such operations?
Following orders is part of being in the military. Or are you christians just confused?
|Re: When Are christians Permitted to KILL and Can A Christian Be A Soldier? by HardMirror(m): 9:17pm On Feb 04
cummando:Where are the scriptures that permits you to kill? I am waiting
|Re: When Are christians Permitted to KILL and Can A Christian Be A Soldier? by cummando(m): 9:21pm On Feb 04
HardMirror:Those examples are enough. If you can't deduce it from there then I don't know what else to do!
When the lord himself told david that when he hears the sound of marching in the tree tops he should know that he is before him.
Abeg no make me jam talk jare
|Re: When Are christians Permitted to KILL and Can A Christian Be A Soldier? by HardMirror(m): 9:27pm On Feb 04
cummando:Your examples are not scriptural so all you said are rubbish as far as christianity is concerned.
Show me the scriptures that permits a Christian to kill
|Re: When Are christians Permitted to KILL and Can A Christian Be A Soldier? by cummando(m): 9:28pm On Feb 04
HardMirror:Show me your brain!!!!
Looking for blasphemy isn't it
|Re: When Are christians Permitted to KILL and Can A Christian Be A Soldier? by HardMirror(m): 9:30pm On Feb 04
Is christianity just a tool in the hands of the powerful? Thou shall not kill, yet the same church blesses soldiers to go into war
Hmmmm.... Got me thinking and smiling.
|Re: When Are christians Permitted to KILL and Can A Christian Be A Soldier? by HardMirror(m): 9:30pm On Feb 04
cummando:Where are the scripture? Or you don't have a bible?
|Re: When Are christians Permitted to KILL and Can A Christian Be A Soldier? by HardMirror(m): 9:39pm On Feb 04
And thus Mr Cummando exists the thread shamefully after trying to re-write the bible to accommodate "christian" "murderers".
This means christians actually endorse wars and murders in the guise of the military. Talk of authoritative sinning.
|Re: When Are christians Permitted to KILL and Can A Christian Be A Soldier? by skillful01: 9:39pm On Feb 04
Too many contradictions in christainity/religion.
#faithful deist.
|Re: When Are christians Permitted to KILL and Can A Christian Be A Soldier? by felixomor: 9:41pm On Feb 04
Oga atheist, wetin concern you with christian and scriptures again?
|Re: When Are christians Permitted to KILL and Can A Christian Be A Soldier? by cummando(m): 9:43pm On Feb 04
HardMirror:This is just bull poo.
Opening a thread just to spite a religion? You must be sick! I defended myself. Your point is irrelevant. State your bone of contention. And leave this thread for me and you. You just messed with the wrong soldier
|Re: When Are christians Permitted to KILL and Can A Christian Be A Soldier? by HardMirror(m): 9:43pm On Feb 04
skillful01:Felixomor and the rest opened the thread and picked race . Forget all the pretense christians are no different from muslims. Muslims are bold in their approach, christians try to legislate their own atrocities. Soldiers are murders and christians use them to achieve their aims.
|Re: When Are christians Permitted to KILL and Can A Christian Be A Soldier? by HardMirror(m): 9:45pm On Feb 04
cummando:Mr man, where does the bible permit christians to kill? I am not here for too much talk.
|Re: When Are christians Permitted to KILL and Can A Christian Be A Soldier? by cummando(m): 9:46pm On Feb 04
HardMirror:Atheist isn't it. I've met your type a lot and guess what they do when they stare at the end of my steamy hot Ak47..........
They say their last prayers.....to God! Case dismissed!!
|Re: When Are christians Permitted to KILL and Can A Christian Be A Soldier? by felixomor: 9:48pm On Feb 04
HardMirror:
Hehehehe,
I laugh in tenor.....
Only God knows what u r up to this time.
|Re: When Are christians Permitted to KILL and Can A Christian Be A Soldier? by HardMirror(m): 9:50pm On Feb 04
cummando:I don't see you quoting any scriptures yet. I only see you glorying in murders which your God wld judge with hell fire. When last have you won a soul to christ? Have you taken time to win muslims to Jesus? How many converts do you have? God would not reward you for lives you killed, he would reward you for lives you saved. I guess you don't read your bible.
|Re: When Are christians Permitted to KILL and Can A Christian Be A Soldier? by HardMirror(m): 9:52pm On Feb 04
felixomor:Hehehehe
I see you are scared of committing yourself. Fully knowing there are millions of "christian" soldiers who don't know they have been deceived.
|Re: When Are christians Permitted to KILL and Can A Christian Be A Soldier? by HardMirror(m): 9:58pm On Feb 04
I remember an incidence, I was still a christian then. I told an elderly man that Jesus can't be happy with soldiers, the man realizing that christians wld be defenseless without the military rushed to defend "christian" soldiers, but I noticed his defense was not based on the bible but fire of how vulnerable christians are without the military. It is obvious than man made all these laws and God has nothing to do with christianity.
|Re: When Are christians Permitted to KILL and Can A Christian Be A Soldier? by hahn(m): 10:01pm On Feb 04
HardMirror:
Lol
|Re: When Are christians Permitted to KILL and Can A Christian Be A Soldier? by felixomor: 10:02pm On Feb 04
HardMirror:
I hear u.....
|Re: When Are christians Permitted to KILL and Can A Christian Be A Soldier? by HardMirror(m): 10:05pm On Feb 04
felixomor:You don dey get sense small small. tot you sld start arguing foolishly as you usually do.
|Re: When Are christians Permitted to KILL and Can A Christian Be A Soldier? by felixomor: 10:09pm On Feb 04
HardMirror:
Proverbs 26:4 Answer not a fool according to his folly, lest thou also be like unto him.
|Re: When Are christians Permitted to KILL and Can A Christian Be A Soldier? by HardMirror(m): 10:15pm On Feb 04
felixomor:Exactly! Love that scripture. Unfortunately many fools quote it just to appear wise but in actual sense, they are so stuupid, they can't present intelligent argument, so they quote proverbs 26:4.
|Re: When Are christians Permitted to KILL and Can A Christian Be A Soldier? by dallyemmy: 11:18pm On Feb 04
HardMirror:Read Numbers 1:44-45.
|Re: When Are christians Permitted to KILL and Can A Christian Be A Soldier? by malvisguy212: 4:19am
HardMirror:Is it wrong for governmental authorities to execute a murderer ?All murder is killing but not all killing is murder. Murder involves killing unlawfully with premeditated malice.
|Re: When Are christians Permitted to KILL and Can A Christian Be A Soldier? by emmanuel1990: 6:13am
OK what?
