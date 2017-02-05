Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / When Are christians Permitted to KILL and Can A Christian Be A Soldier? (6444 Views)

Why Are Christians Such Liars? / Can A Born Again Christian Be A Traditional Ruler In Nigeria? / Can A Christian Be Justify & Still Be Guilty As Charged? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)

The days of fighting physical battles is over, in fact if the bible is to be followed, it is even a sin to take vengeance in any form. The New testament makes it clear that gone are the days of an eye for an eye. It is the age of turning the left cheek when the right cheek is slapped. It is an age of fighting with spiritual weapons. It is an age of evangelism and not warfare.



There seems to be Absolutely NO REASON why a christian should be a soldier. Jesus would certainly from at any of his sheep throwing bombs at souls he created.



What are your thoughts on this?



Can a soldier indeed go to heaven if killed in warfare? Can a christian be a soldier?











IS THERE ANY TIME A CHRISTIAN IS PERMITTED TO KILL? CAN A CHRISTIAN KILL IN SELF DEFENSE?



2 Likes 3 Shares

Okay

Its a job!!!!!!

Once in uniform anything you do is on the country.

Off it you are human.

That's why they are called zombies...tools

The other adversary is a symbol not a personperson

Heaven is sure for soldiers. That follow orders. No matter what 9 Likes

cummando:

Its a job!!!!!!

Once in uniform anything you do is on the country.

Off it you are human.

That's why they are called zombies...tools

The other adversary is a symbol not a personperson

Heaven is sure for soldiers. That follow orders. No matter what Scriptures?

Cos I don't think so. Every murderer will go to hell. Whose orders should a christian follow? God or man? Jesus would NEVER permit a man to kill another man.



Why I love Jehovah witnesses. They don't have any business with politics or military. Scriptures?Cos I don't think so. Every murderer will go to hell. Whose orders should a christian follow? God or man? Jesus would NEVER permit a man to kill another man.Why I love Jehovah witnesses. They don't have any business with politics or military. 9 Likes 3 Shares

Luke 3:14



And the soldiers likewise demanded of him, saying, And what shall we do? And he said unto them, Do violence to no man, neither accuse any falsely; and be content with your wages. 6 Likes

HardMirror:



Scriptures?

Cos I don't think so. Every murderer will go to hell. Whose orders should a christian follow? God or man? Jesus would NEVER permit a man to kill another man.



Why I love Jehovah witnesses. They don't have any business with politics or military. "Coughs" I love this





Most great men of God are actually murderers

Let's start from Abraham (went to free lot killed them like madmad)

Moses...the Egyptian..red sea

Joshua Caleb. Soldiers . liberated the land filled with milk and honey

Samuel Saul. The amalekites

David..... Philistines customer Dada... Heard he is head of choristers in heaven.





I can go on



Even Matthew killed with his pen.....( polithiefcian....taxed like mad)

And he walked with the saviour







Brother it's a job. As far as our mind is set with the saviour inside no wahala. I will even anoint my bullets so that e go dey target like heat seeker.

He understands "Coughs" I love thisMost great men of God are actually murderersLet's start from Abraham (went to free lot killed them like madmad)Moses...the Egyptian..red seaJoshua Caleb. Soldiers . liberated the land filled with milk and honeySamuel Saul. The amalekitesDavid..... Philistines customer Dada... Heard he is head of choristers in heaven.I can go onEven Matthew killed with his pen.....( polithiefcian....taxed like mad)And he walked with the saviourBrother it's a job. As far as our mind is set with the saviour inside no wahala. I will even anoint my bullets so that e go dey target like heat seeker.He understands 21 Likes 2 Shares

dallyemmy:

Luke 3:14



And the soldiers likewise demanded of him, saying, And what shall we do? And he said unto them, Do violence to no man, neither accuse any falsely; and be content with your wages. So what if your commanding officer orders the soldier to kill? What about soldiers sent for "peace keeping" who kill during such operations?

Following orders is part of being in the military. Or are you christians just confused? So what if your commanding officer orders the soldier to kill? What about soldiers sent for "peace keeping" who kill during such operations?Following orders is part of being in the military. Or are you christians just confused?

cummando:



"Coughs" I love this





Most great men of God are actually murderers

Let's start from Abraham (went to free lot killed them like madmad)

Moses...the Egyptian..red sea

Joshua Caleb. Soldiers . liberated the land filled with milk and honey

Samuel Saul. The amalekites

David..... Philistines customer Dada... Heard he is head of choristers in heaven.





I can go on



Even Matthew killed with his pen.....( polithiefcian....taxed like mad)

And he walked with the saviour







Brother it's a job. As far as our mind is set with the saviour inside no wahala. I will even anoint my bullets so that e go dey target like heat seeker.

He understands Where are the scriptures that permits you to kill? I am waiting Where are the scriptures that permits you to kill? I am waiting

HardMirror:



Where are the scriptures that permits you to kill? I am waiting Those examples are enough. If you can't deduce it from there then I don't know what else to do!

When the lord himself told david that when he hears the sound of marching in the tree tops he should know that he is before him.



Abeg no make me jam talk jare Those examples are enough. If you can't deduce it from there then I don't know what else to do!When the lord himself told david that when he hears the sound of marching in the tree tops he should know that he is before him.Abeg no make me jam talk jare 5 Likes

cummando:



Those examples are enough. If you can't deduce it from there then I don't know what else to do!

When the lord himself told david that when he hears the sound of marching in the tree tops he should know that he is before him.



Abeg no make me jam talk jare Your examples are not scriptural so all you said are rubbish as far as christianity is concerned.

Show me the scriptures that permits a Christian to kill Your examples are not scriptural so all you said are rubbish as far as christianity is concerned.Show me the scriptures that permits a Christian to kill 1 Like

HardMirror:



Your examples are not scriptural so all you said are rubbish as far as christianity is concerned.

Show me the scriptures that permits a Christian to kill Show me your brain!!!!

Looking for blasphemy isn't it Show me your brain!!!!Looking for blasphemy isn't it 8 Likes

Is christianity just a tool in the hands of the powerful? Thou shall not kill, yet the same church blesses soldiers to go into war

Hmmmm.... Got me thinking and smiling. 5 Likes 3 Shares

cummando:

Show me your brain!!!! Looking for blasphemy isn't it Where are the scripture? Or you don't have a bible? Where are the scripture? Or you don't have a bible?

And thus Mr Cummando exists the thread shamefully after trying to re-write the bible to accommodate "christian" "murderers".



This means christians actually endorse wars and murders in the guise of the military. Talk of authoritative sinning. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Too many contradictions in christainity/religion.



#faithful deist.

Oga atheist, wetin concern you with christian and scriptures again?

HardMirror:

And thus Mr Cummando exists the thread shamefully after trying to re-write the bible to accommodate "christian" "murderers".



This means christians actually endorse wars and murders in the guise of the military. Talk of authoritative sinning. This is just bull poo.

Opening a thread just to spite a religion? You must be sick! I defended myself. Your point is irrelevant. State your bone of contention. And leave this thread for me and you. You just messed with the wrong soldier This is just bull poo.Opening a thread just to spite a religion? You must be sick! I defended myself. Your point is irrelevant. State your bone of contention. And leave this thread for me and you. You just messed with the wrong soldier

skillful01:

Too many contradictions in christainity/religion.





#faithful deist. Felixomor and the rest opened the thread and picked race . Forget all the pretense christians are no different from muslims. Muslims are bold in their approach, christians try to legislate their own atrocities. Soldiers are murders and christians use them to achieve their aims. Felixomor and the rest opened the thread and picked race. Forget all the pretense christians are no different from muslims. Muslims are bold in their approach, christians try to legislate their own atrocities. Soldiers are murders and christians use them to achieve their aims. 1 Like

cummando:



This is just bull poo.

Opening a thread just to spite a religion? You must be sick! I defended myself. Your point is irrelevant. State your bone of contention. And leave this thread for me and you. You just messed with the wrong soldier Mr man, where does the bible permit christians to kill? I am not here for too much talk. Mr man, where does the bible permit christians to kill? I am not here for too much talk.

HardMirror:

And thus Mr Cummando exists the thread shamefully after trying to re-write the bible to accommodate "christian" "murderers".



This means christians actually endorse wars and murders in the guise of the military. Talk of authoritative sinning. Atheist isn't it. I've met your type a lot and guess what they do when they stare at the end of my steamy hot Ak47..........









They say their last prayers.....to God! Case dismissed!! Atheist isn't it. I've met your type a lot and guess what they do when they stare at the end of my steamy hot Ak47..........They say their last prayers.....to God! Case dismissed!! 3 Likes

HardMirror:



Felixomor and the rest opened the thread and picked race . Forget all the pretense christians are no different from muslims. Muslims are bold in their approach, christians try to legislate their own atrocities. Soldiers are murders and christians use them to achieve their aims.

Hehehehe,

I laugh in tenor.....

Only God knows what u r up to this time. Hehehehe,I laugh in tenor.....Only God knows what u r up to this time.

cummando:



Atheist isn't it. I've met your type a lot and guess what they do when they stare at the end of my steamy hot Ak47..........









They say their last prayers.....to God! Case dismissed!! I don't see you quoting any scriptures yet. I only see you glorying in murders which your God wld judge with hell fire. When last have you won a soul to christ? Have you taken time to win muslims to Jesus? How many converts do you have? God would not reward you for lives you killed, he would reward you for lives you saved. I guess you don't read your bible. I don't see you quoting any scriptures yet. I only see you glorying in murders which your God wld judge with hell fire. When last have you won a soul to christ? Have you taken time to win muslims to Jesus? How many converts do you have? God would not reward you for lives you killed, he would reward you for lives you saved. I guess you don't read your bible. 4 Likes 3 Shares

felixomor:





Hehehehe,

I laugh in tenor.....

Only God knows what u r up to this time. Hehehehe





I see you are scared of committing yourself. Fully knowing there are millions of "christian" soldiers who don't know they have been deceived. HeheheheI see you are scared of committing yourself. Fully knowing there are millions of "christian" soldiers who don't know they have been deceived. 1 Like 1 Share

I remember an incidence, I was still a christian then. I told an elderly man that Jesus can't be happy with soldiers, the man realizing that christians wld be defenseless without the military rushed to defend "christian" soldiers, but I noticed his defense was not based on the bible but fire of how vulnerable christians are without the military. It is obvious than man made all these laws and God has nothing to do with christianity. 4 Likes 3 Shares

HardMirror:

I remember an incidence, I was still a christian then. I told an elderly man that Jesus can't be happy with soldiers, the man realizing that christians wld be defenseless without the military rushed to defend "christian" soldiers, but I noticed his defense was not based on the bible but fire of how vulnerable christians are without the military. It is obvious than man made all these laws and God has nothing to do with christianity.

Lol Lol

HardMirror:



Hehehehe





I see you are scared of committing yourself. Fully knowing there are millions of "christian" soldiers who don't know they have been deceived.

I hear u.....

I hear u.....

felixomor:





I hear u.....

You don dey get sense small small. tot you sld start arguing foolishly as you usually do. You don dey get sense small small. tot you sld start arguing foolishly as you usually do. 2 Likes

HardMirror:



You don dey get sense small small. tot you sld start arguing foolishly as you usually do.

Proverbs 26:4 Answer not a fool according to his folly, lest thou also be like unto him .

9 Likes 1 Share

felixomor:





Proverbs 26:4 Answer not a fool according to his folly, lest thou also be like unto him .

Exactly! Love that scripture. Unfortunately many fools quote it just to appear wise but in actual sense, they are so stuupid, they can't present intelligent argument, so they quote proverbs 26:4.



Exactly! Love that scripture. Unfortunately many fools quote it just to appear wise but in actual sense, they are so stuupid, they can't present intelligent argument, so they quote proverbs 26:4. 7 Likes 1 Share

HardMirror:



So what if your commanding officer orders the soldier to kill? What about soldiers sent for "peace keeping" who kill during such operations?

Following orders is part of being in the military. Or are you christians just confused? Read Numbers 1:44-45. Read Numbers 1:44-45.

HardMirror:

The days of fighting physical battles is over, in fact if the bible is to be followed, it is even a sin to take vengeance in any form. The New testament makes it clear that gone are the days of an eye for an eye. It is the age of turning the left cheek when the right cheek is slapped. It is an age of fighting with spiritual weapons. It is an age of evangelism and not warfare.



There seems to be Absolutely NO REASON why a christian should be a soldier. Jesus would certainly from at any of his sheep throwing bombs at souls he created.



What are your thoughts on this?



Can a soldier indeed go to heaven if killed in warfare? Can a christian be a soldier? Is it wrong for governmental authorities to execute a murderer ?All murder is killing but not all killing is murder. Murder involves killing unlawfully with premeditated malice. Is it wrong for governmental authorities to execute a murderer ?All murder is killing but not all killing is murder. Murder involves killing unlawfully with premeditated malice. 3 Likes