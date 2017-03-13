₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Muslim Lawyer Faults Apostle Suleman's Media Trial, Raises 10 Posers by TheVictorious(m): 4:08pm
A legal practitioner in Abuja, Danladi Umar has come to the defence of Apostle Johnson Suleman
- Umar faulted the media trial of the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries and Miracles
- He also raised 10 posers on the cleric's ongoing case
Danladi Umar on Sunday, March 13 faulted the allegation by Stephanie Otobo, that she had an amorous relationship with Apostle Johnson Suleman.
Umar said Otobo's demand for the sum of N500 million could be a voyage to reaping where she did not sow.
He also faulted what he described as the media trial of the cleric and wondered what it was meant to achieve.
According to him, the claim of a purported amorous relationship including a supposed proposal by the cleric to marry Otobo and further clarification of introduction ceremony purportedly at the headquarters of the church in Auchi, Edo state, were laced with unbelief.
Umar told journalists that the allegations were against the claims by Otobo's lawyer, Festus Keyamo, that Apostle Suleman took drinks to her parents and kinsmen to ask for her hand in marriage.
His words: "My view piece is precipitated by the many-sidedness of Otobo's account and those of her lawyers as one begins to wonder what the motive for the media trial is meant to achieve outside bringing down an outspoken preacher.
"Consistently, they've been sounding fricative like irregular verbs in Latin with both erroneous and conflicting allegations against Apostle Suleman.
"My sympathy goes to the Christain faith because even as a moslem, I am at the risk of discussing this otherwise laughable and ridiculous string of allegations which even the unlettered and uncertificated would at once find to be the desperate efforts of the said lady and her gang to nail the Senior Pastor of the church, it has become pertinent to ask the following salient questions to unravel the truth or otherwise of the claims."
Umar then raised 10 posers to justify his argument:
1. What are the details of the alleged marriage proposal made by the man of God to Ms Otobo,where and when did this happen? What are the names of those present and where are the pictures of those who allegedly attended the event? If this is not a mere concoction, why are these details not provided by Ms. Otobo?
2. Why has the key actors in this unfolding, albeit failing drama been unable to produce the slightest evidence of the purported formal introduction of the Apostle to Ms. Otobo’s family?"
3. Who's to be believed, Sahara Reporters, Festus Keyamo or Ms. Otobo as to when the Apostle reportedly took drinks and gifts to the family? Was this done clandestinely at night and at a time when pictures could not be taken? Was it a cult introduction? With Ms Otobo’s father denouncing any such event ever taking place, will any reasonable person still believe any other account of Ms Otobo and her gang?
4. On what the basis would a man of God of a global scope and reach like the Apostle, put away his wife of many years and friend of even many more years who has laboured with him in ministry only to go for a lady who wears a pink or orange hair? How reasonably could he explain this to his congregation spread across the globe? Is there not too much at stake for him to embark on such a journey to nowhere?
5. In the Sahara Reporters’ article of March 5, they stated that Ms Otobo’s relationship with the man of God got so strong that she began to follow him around the world for programs and choosing sermon topics for the Man of God. All of these with the knowledge of members of the Church? And no one asked questions? If these allegations are not blatant lies from the pit of hell, why couldn’t Ms Otobo mention the names of all the programs and locations she accompanied the Apostle to, the sermon topics she chose for the Apostle and through what means she chose the topics for the Apostle. She would rather make bogus and blanket claims because she is well aware that if she provides any details, abundant evidence will be produced to show the sheer fallacy of her claims.
6. Why has no other person come out to corroborate Ms Otobo’s claims, with her own father dissociating himself from her illusionary claims?
7. Which man of God, having promised to marry a lady, will at the same time be requesting to have a three-some with that lady and her friends? Assuming, without conceding that the lady were tangentially correct and that this could happen, what manner of lady would insist on marrying such a man and even go ahead to demand for N500 million on the allegation that the man failed to marry her?
8. The letter from Festus Keyamo's chamber purportedly written to the Apostle is dated March 3, which is the same date both the Lagos lawyer and Ms Otobo alleged that she was arrested by the police. The same day! When did Ms Otobo brief my learned colleague of the matter to have enabled him to write to the Apostle on the same day? Before, during or after Ms Otobo was arrested? Is this not looking like a poorly written Nollywood script?
9. The letter from Festus Keyamo & Co purportedly written to the Inspector General of Police is dated Saturday, March 4, on a weekend! So when was the letter dispatched? Did the IGP get the letter before the chamber released same to the press and to have been carried same day by Sahara Reporters? I leave you to fill in the gaps!
10. The Sahara Reporters article indicates that the man of God convinced Ms Otobo to return to Nigeria and she returned to Nigeria last week! The letter from Festus Keyamo states that the man of God has been threatening Ms Otobo. So when did the threats start? All within last week when she purportedly relocated to Nigeria on a reconciliatory journey? Are these not clearly a misguided cacophony of blue murder cries? Is it not clear that the demand by Ms Otobo and her paymasters of a whopping sum of N500 million is nothing but a voyage to reaping where they have not sown?
Meanwhile, following the media onslaught against him, Apostle Suleman has urged his teeming followers to put an end to the on-going media war over the allegations of amoral impropriety leveled against him.
In a statement issued by his communications manager, Phrank Shaibu, the fiery pastor, who said the media commentaries had over stayed their relevance, told his followers that the battle was no longer human but spiritual.
Source: https://www.naij.com/1093278-lawyer-faults-apostle-sulemans-media-trial-raises-10-posers.html
|Re: Muslim Lawyer Faults Apostle Suleman's Media Trial, Raises 10 Posers by spartan117(m): 4:12pm
Dis wud be d second time dis is being posted on nairaland today. Hopes it makes front page
|Re: Muslim Lawyer Faults Apostle Suleman's Media Trial, Raises 10 Posers by Raphael81(m): 4:14pm
spartan117:
Hopefully bro, lets wait for it, abeg send me guguru and ekpa
|Re: Muslim Lawyer Faults Apostle Suleman's Media Trial, Raises 10 Posers by kinibigdeal(m): 4:19pm
Vote for El-Rufai in 2019
|Re: Muslim Lawyer Faults Apostle Suleman's Media Trial, Raises 10 Posers by siloXIX(m): 4:23pm
it won't... Suleman is defended here.
|Re: Muslim Lawyer Faults Apostle Suleman's Media Trial, Raises 10 Posers by TheVictorious(m): 5:06pm
Lalasticlala I think these 10 points that this man has raised really hold water.
|Re: Muslim Lawyer Faults Apostle Suleman's Media Trial, Raises 10 Posers by Busolami2015(f): 5:16pm
love this.....
lalasticlala will not do something now.. m
|Re: Muslim Lawyer Faults Apostle Suleman's Media Trial, Raises 10 Posers by GreenMavro: 5:35pm
|Re: Muslim Lawyer Faults Apostle Suleman's Media Trial, Raises 10 Posers by hysteriabox(m): 5:35pm
Gbam!
Knowledge is power!
See breakdown!
This guy rocks.
Meanwhile... nollywood addicts ll want more fallacy to keep them awake at night. Keep digging.
Well done sir. 1000 likes for you
I maintain that tge biggest mistake of all this noise is the way the MOG handled the media noise-pretty badly.
|Re: Muslim Lawyer Faults Apostle Suleman's Media Trial, Raises 10 Posers by ndcide(m): 5:36pm
We know the truth. We know those who Want to force the narrative on themselves. We know a lie when we see it.
|Re: Muslim Lawyer Faults Apostle Suleman's Media Trial, Raises 10 Posers by onyeezeigbo: 6:21pm
If only apostle sule listened to my advice when I was warning him to leave Daniella for me all this things wouldn't have happened
small people like big yansh
|Re: Muslim Lawyer Faults Apostle Suleman's Media Trial, Raises 10 Posers by apcmustwin: 6:21pm
Aside blaming the govt, apostuuuu Sule has not put forward any sensible rebuttal of miss Stephanie's claims. There's no smoke without fire. For all the brainwashed xtians shouting touch not my annoited, were u there when God annoited him? Alfa.... .. Sorry apostuuuu Sule is human like u and can make mistakes. I just hope he owns on to it and let's move on. Sahara reporters are not mad. They can't risk going public the way they've done for the past few days without concrete evidence
|Re: Muslim Lawyer Faults Apostle Suleman's Media Trial, Raises 10 Posers by Tazdroid(m): 6:22pm
Apostle, your name has been echoed, re-echoed, re re-echoed, re re re-echoed many times over on front page for a while.
Even your DSS scandal didn't get this much publicity on the number one multiple awards yet-to-be-won forum
|Re: Muslim Lawyer Faults Apostle Suleman's Media Trial, Raises 10 Posers by BrutalJab: 6:22pm
These are valid points that have been raised
Only BMC will think otherwise.
I'm not supporting anybody cos nobody holy pass.
|Re: Muslim Lawyer Faults Apostle Suleman's Media Trial, Raises 10 Posers by LastSurvivor11: 6:23pm
I rebuked hell rufai and APC foolishness..
|Re: Muslim Lawyer Faults Apostle Suleman's Media Trial, Raises 10 Posers by TosineGuy(m): 6:23pm
k
|Re: Muslim Lawyer Faults Apostle Suleman's Media Trial, Raises 10 Posers by DeAvenger: 6:23pm
|Re: Muslim Lawyer Faults Apostle Suleman's Media Trial, Raises 10 Posers by vedaxcool(m): 6:23pm
Amebo 3.0
Cc antiwailer come see Apostle booty media center don hire Muslim join for him booty defense league
|Re: Muslim Lawyer Faults Apostle Suleman's Media Trial, Raises 10 Posers by nobsalis(f): 6:24pm
g
|Re: Muslim Lawyer Faults Apostle Suleman's Media Trial, Raises 10 Posers by yourexcellency: 6:24pm
Fake lawyer. Because him na Sulaimon abi?
|Re: Muslim Lawyer Faults Apostle Suleman's Media Trial, Raises 10 Posers by ChappyChase(m): 6:24pm
The speed wey this Apostle Suleman news dey hit FP,
E just tire me.
|Re: Muslim Lawyer Faults Apostle Suleman's Media Trial, Raises 10 Posers by Firstcitizen: 6:25pm
Apostle suleiman don over shadow Buhari return
|Re: Muslim Lawyer Faults Apostle Suleman's Media Trial, Raises 10 Posers by freshness2020(m): 6:25pm
...that midget of a Governor though.
|Re: Muslim Lawyer Faults Apostle Suleman's Media Trial, Raises 10 Posers by Ra88: 6:25pm
Wisdom
|Re: Muslim Lawyer Faults Apostle Suleman's Media Trial, Raises 10 Posers by ebohstepn(m): 6:26pm
very true.them should answer the question
|Re: Muslim Lawyer Faults Apostle Suleman's Media Trial, Raises 10 Posers by ENIMONEY(f): 6:26pm
Nigerians do not know how to do investigative journalism. This issue is very small. In fact this is something too simple, if only this was a civilised world.
In this present day and time how can you claim you do not have any evidence at all Haba.
1)what of receipts.
2) you claim you have pictures and videos and then u give excuse about your phone, about your laptop.
3) if you really care about your so called boyfriend and knowing his reputation, how can you talk about his body parts and sexual performance so lightly with a smile knowing his position as a pastor?
4) what of the hotels you guys slept together? Let us call them or visit them sef and ask. Surely you guys would have had room service.
5) show us your statement of account aunty Stephanie .
Aunty Stephanie it is too easy to provide evidences. Just too easy, so many things. You cannot hide a relation of almost 2years. You did not remember the actress name before then all of a sudden after coming out from jail and receiving more lines from your movie director you now remembered the name.
I can never be gullible. I know how innocent men can be framed even till death, how evidences can be planted. Nothing you people do will convince me otherwise not because I am a fan of Apostle Suleiman but because this is obvious. Its all a script
|Re: Muslim Lawyer Faults Apostle Suleman's Media Trial, Raises 10 Posers by Dandsome: 6:27pm
Classic points... Now some people out of hatred won't even want to read to assimilate these points
|Re: Muslim Lawyer Faults Apostle Suleman's Media Trial, Raises 10 Posers by nnanna69(m): 6:27pm
I guess APC is behide this scandalous blackmail. QUOTE ME
|Re: Muslim Lawyer Faults Apostle Suleman's Media Trial, Raises 10 Posers by transient123(m): 6:28pm
What has the "muslim lawyer" tag got to do with Mr Sule and his sex friends.
Lawyer na lawyer.
|Re: Muslim Lawyer Faults Apostle Suleman's Media Trial, Raises 10 Posers by Blessytee(f): 6:28pm
hmmm.
|Re: Muslim Lawyer Faults Apostle Suleman's Media Trial, Raises 10 Posers by AntiWailer: 6:28pm
Nice Strategy
The muslim lawyer balance the equation
Valid points to be sorted out in court.
but i expect him to ask what our Benz is doing in Daniel Okeke's house and how did Otobo knew anything about any link between them
|Re: Muslim Lawyer Faults Apostle Suleman's Media Trial, Raises 10 Posers by finnestdope(m): 6:29pm
interesting
