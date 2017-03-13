Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Young Shall Grow Bus Rams Into Fuel Tanker On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (pics) (9630 Views)

As shared by Clement ...



THANKING GOD IN A SPECIAL WAY FOR DIVERTING WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN A TERRIBLE EVENING IMMEDIATELY AFTER KWATA JUNCTION....



An accident involving a Young Shall Grow Motors and a Fuel tanker fully loaded...



No life was lost just few wounds...



Young shall grow driver holding tanker driver...



The FRSC came almost immediately the incident happened...



Accident will never be our portion in Jesus' name 31 Likes 3 Shares

Demons everywhere looking for who to devour

Jesus took this wheel mehn



Thank God for your lives 4 Likes

. 5 Likes

K

Hmmmmmmmm



oga ooooooooo

ThankGod no life was lost 2 Likes

No life was lost was the best news here.

The YOUNG SHALL GROW go for thanksgiving oooo because your name would have being defeated.



Cause how can THE YOUNG GROW when they perish in accidents.



May that not be our portion ooooo

AMEN! 4 Likes 1 Share

God help us

emeijeh:

Accident will never be our portion in Jesus' name Amen!!!!!! Amen!!!!!! 1 Like

Buhari is back. Thank God no life was lost.

Enugu and car accident these days

When Jonathan was there he didn't repair any road now see how people are dying in motor accident.



Oh God have mercy





IpobExposed 1 Like

NoDoubt......YoungShallGrow

The Young shall grow motor is not known for the accident but they can speed like Jet fighter. Always over taking any vehicle they see on their way. I think it's high time we took note of speed limit on major roads.

The other day was Peace Mass Transport Company. Today is Young shall Grow. Which way Nigeria[b][/b]

please check your topic, did the bus RAMS or RAN?

ipreach:

ipreach:

please check your topic, did the bus RAMS or RAN?



The topic with 'RAMS' is correct sir The topic with 'RAMS' is correct sir 4 Likes

ipreach:

please check your topic, did the bus RAMS or RAN?

Check your dictionary or ask your English teacher. Check your dictionary or ask your English teacher. 3 Likes

gramme01:





The topic with 'RAMS' is correct sir

thank GOD no life was lost















Abc transport your passport to service

Sad

ipreach:

Odunsco01:

IpobExposed:

When Jonathan was there he didn't repair any road now see how people are dying in motor accident.



Oh God have mercy





IpobExposed come, should I recommend a psychiatrist for you? come, should I recommend a psychiatrist for you? 3 Likes

emeijeh:



lifestyle1:





Check your dictionary or ask your English teacher.





gramme01:





The topic with 'RAMS' is correct sir

