|Young Shall Grow Bus Rams Into Fuel Tanker On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (pics) by tyokunbo(m): 4:36pm
Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/03/13/young-shall-grow-motors-bus-rams-into-fuel-tanker-on-enugu-onitsha-expressway/
As shared by Clement ...
THANKING GOD IN A SPECIAL WAY FOR DIVERTING WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN A TERRIBLE EVENING IMMEDIATELY AFTER KWATA JUNCTION....
An accident involving a Young Shall Grow Motors and a Fuel tanker fully loaded...
No life was lost just few wounds...
Young shall grow driver holding tanker driver...
The FRSC came almost immediately the incident happened...
Willie's long vehicle driver did well.... kudos...
|Re: Young Shall Grow Bus Rams Into Fuel Tanker On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (pics) by emeijeh(m): 4:44pm
Accident will never be our portion in Jesus' name
31 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Young Shall Grow Bus Rams Into Fuel Tanker On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (pics) by Cutehector(m): 4:45pm
Demons everywhere looking for who to devour
|Re: Young Shall Grow Bus Rams Into Fuel Tanker On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (pics) by sweery(f): 4:45pm
Jesus took this wheel mehn
Thank God for your lives
4 Likes
|Re: Young Shall Grow Bus Rams Into Fuel Tanker On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (pics) by heryurh(m): 6:54pm
.
5 Likes
|Re: Young Shall Grow Bus Rams Into Fuel Tanker On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (pics) by Akshow: 6:54pm
K
|Re: Young Shall Grow Bus Rams Into Fuel Tanker On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (pics) by Lighthammer: 6:55pm
Hmmmmmmmm
oga ooooooooo
|Re: Young Shall Grow Bus Rams Into Fuel Tanker On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (pics) by Drienzia: 6:55pm
ThankGod no life was lost
2 Likes
|Re: Young Shall Grow Bus Rams Into Fuel Tanker On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (pics) by Wiseandtrue(f): 6:56pm
No life was lost was the best news here.
The YOUNG SHALL GROW go for thanksgiving oooo because your name would have being defeated.
Cause how can THE YOUNG GROW when they perish in accidents.
May that not be our portion ooooo
AMEN!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Young Shall Grow Bus Rams Into Fuel Tanker On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (pics) by DlawTECHY(m): 6:56pm
God help us
|Re: Young Shall Grow Bus Rams Into Fuel Tanker On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (pics) by Nma27(f): 6:56pm
emeijeh:Amen!!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Young Shall Grow Bus Rams Into Fuel Tanker On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (pics) by ISDKING: 6:56pm
Buhari is back. Thank God no life was lost.
|Re: Young Shall Grow Bus Rams Into Fuel Tanker On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (pics) by victorazy(m): 6:57pm
Enugu and car accident these days
|Re: Young Shall Grow Bus Rams Into Fuel Tanker On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (pics) by IpobExposed: 6:57pm
When Jonathan was there he didn't repair any road now see how people are dying in motor accident.
Oh God have mercy
IpobExposed
1 Like
|Re: Young Shall Grow Bus Rams Into Fuel Tanker On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (pics) by Sarcasm01(m): 6:58pm
NoDoubt......YoungShallGrow
|Re: Young Shall Grow Bus Rams Into Fuel Tanker On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (pics) by Ronaldinnioh(f): 6:59pm
The Young shall grow motor is not known for the accident but they can speed like Jet fighter. Always over taking any vehicle they see on their way. I think it's high time we took note of speed limit on major roads.
|Re: Young Shall Grow Bus Rams Into Fuel Tanker On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (pics) by Fedrick111: 6:59pm
The other day was Peace Mass Transport Company. Today is Young shall Grow. Which way Nigeria[b][/b]
|Re: Young Shall Grow Bus Rams Into Fuel Tanker On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (pics) by ipreach(m): 7:00pm
please check your topic, did the bus RAMS or RAN?
|Re: Young Shall Grow Bus Rams Into Fuel Tanker On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (pics) by Odunsco01(m): 7:04pm
ipreach:I tire for Op o
|Re: Young Shall Grow Bus Rams Into Fuel Tanker On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (pics) by gramme01(m): 7:05pm
ipreach:
The topic with 'RAMS' is correct sir
4 Likes
|Re: Young Shall Grow Bus Rams Into Fuel Tanker On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (pics) by lifestyle1(m): 7:06pm
ipreach:
Check your dictionary or ask your English teacher.
3 Likes
|Re: Young Shall Grow Bus Rams Into Fuel Tanker On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (pics) by ipreach(m): 7:06pm
gramme01:
ok, thanks
|Re: Young Shall Grow Bus Rams Into Fuel Tanker On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (pics) by ObiOrji2: 7:06pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnYVDO135E8 Wringest Timing to have sex in Naija very funny comedy lolzzzz
|Re: Young Shall Grow Bus Rams Into Fuel Tanker On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (pics) by maxiuc(m): 7:07pm
thank GOD no life was lost
Abc transport your passport to service
|Re: Young Shall Grow Bus Rams Into Fuel Tanker On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (pics) by Tazdroid(m): 7:08pm
Sad
|Re: Young Shall Grow Bus Rams Into Fuel Tanker On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (pics) by emeijeh(m): 7:08pm
ipreach:E correct e!
I too know!
1 Like
|Re: Young Shall Grow Bus Rams Into Fuel Tanker On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (pics) by ipreach(m): 7:09pm
Odunsco01:
HE/SHE IS RIGHT
|Re: Young Shall Grow Bus Rams Into Fuel Tanker On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (pics) by Tazdroid(m): 7:09pm
IpobExposed:come, should I recommend a psychiatrist for you?
3 Likes
|Re: Young Shall Grow Bus Rams Into Fuel Tanker On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (pics) by ipreach(m): 7:09pm
emeijeh:THANKS
|Re: Young Shall Grow Bus Rams Into Fuel Tanker On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (pics) by ipreach(m): 7:10pm
lifestyle1:
Thanks dear
|Re: Young Shall Grow Bus Rams Into Fuel Tanker On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (pics) by ipreach(m): 7:12pm
gramme01:
thanks, you are right
|Re: Young Shall Grow Bus Rams Into Fuel Tanker On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (pics) by Dexema(m): 7:13pm
Could have really turned out to be a bloody scene but thank God all is well.
