Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Lecturer Slaps UNILORIN S.U President For Mediating On Behalf Of Students (13151 Views)

Kogi State Polytechnic Lecturer Slaps Student Into Unconsciousness (Photo) / IBB University Lecturer Slaps His Student In Niger State / UNILAG Lecturer Slaps And Tears Woman’s Cloth At Petrol Station (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





At about 4:20pm, some students from the department of Nursing, College of health sciences who have been waiting since around 9am, approached the students union president to intercede on their behalf in a bid to write their examinations after a long wait.



The students union president, in the spirit of solidarity, proceeded to the appropriate body with the aim of dialoguing with the exam coordinators, so the 50 Nursing students write their exams to prevent them from missing the bus scheduled to take them back to their faculty.



It was in this process that the Sub-dean, faculty of engineering, Dr. Ajiboye slapped him after he politely approached and introduced himself while trying to meet with the C.B.T Secretary, Dr. Tomori.



Dr. Ajiboye then rudely shooed him off and while he (Eminent) stepped aside, to converse with his colleague, the said lecturer approached him and questioned him as to why he decided to murmur after he has spoken and he then slapped him.



This resulted in an uproar from the students and it took the quick thinking of Students Union president to calm the already angry students who were ready to cause a bigger scene at the center.



Dr. Ajiboye’s action has really violated the ethics of the school, and the situation should be looked into by the disciplinary committee, in a bid to forestall future occurrences.



While we spoke to some students, who witnessed the scene, many described it as an”aberration and an injustice” on the part of the lecturer, as that would not be the first time such act would be perpetrated by either teaching and non-teaching staffs of the school.



http://kaybaba.com/lecturer-slaps-unilorin-s-u-president-c-b-t-center/ The drama ensued at the UNILORIN C.B.T center when a lecturer from the faculty of engineering slapped Comrade Shobowale Lukman (Eminent), the Students Union President, while he was mediating on behalf of some students who were inappropriately delayed in writing their exams.At about 4:20pm, some students from the department of Nursing, College of health sciences who have been waiting since around 9am, approached the students union president to intercede on their behalf in a bid to write their examinations after a long wait.The students union president, in the spirit of solidarity, proceeded to the appropriate body with the aim of dialoguing with the exam coordinators, so the 50 Nursing students write their exams to prevent them from missing the bus scheduled to take them back to their faculty.It was in this process that the Sub-dean, faculty of engineering, Dr. Ajiboye slapped him after he politely approached and introduced himself while trying to meet with the C.B.T Secretary, Dr. Tomori.Dr. Ajiboye then rudely shooed him off and while he (Eminent) stepped aside, to converse with his colleague, the said lecturer approached him and questioned him as to why he decided to murmur after he has spoken and he then slapped him.This resulted in an uproar from the students and it took the quick thinking of Students Union president to calm the already angry students who were ready to cause a bigger scene at the center.Dr. Ajiboye’s action has really violated the ethics of the school, and the situation should be looked into by the disciplinary committee, in a bid to forestall future occurrences.While we spoke to some students, who witnessed the scene, many described it as an”aberration and an injustice” on the part of the lecturer, as that would not be the first time such act would be perpetrated by either teaching and non-teaching staffs of the school.

oluwadanie1:

The drama ensued at the UNILORIN C.B.T center when a lecturer from the faculty of engineering slapped Comrade Shobowale Lukman (Eminent), the Students Union President, while he was mediating on behalf of some students who were inappropriately delayed in writing their exams.



At about 4:20pm, some students from the department of Nursing, College of health sciences who have been waiting since around 9am, approached the students union president to intercede on their behalf in a bid to write their examinations after a long wait.



The students union president, in the spirit of solidarity, proceeded to the appropriate body with the aim of dialoguing with the exam coordinators, so the 50 Nursing students write their exams to prevent them from missing the bus scheduled to take them back to their faculty.



It was in this process that the Sub-dean, faculty of engineering, Dr. Ajiboye slapped him after he politely approached and introduced himself while trying to meet with the C.B.T Secretary, Dr. Tomori.



Dr. Ajiboye then rudely shooed him off and while he (Eminent) stepped aside, to converse with his colleague, the said lecturer approached him and questioned him as to why he decided to murmur after he has spoken and he then slapped him.



This resulted in an uproar from the students and it took the quick thinking of Students Union president to calm the already angry students who were ready to cause a bigger scene at the center.



Dr. Ajiboye’s action has really violated the ethics of the school, and the situation should be looked into by the disciplinary committee, in a bid to forestall future occurrences.



While we spoke to some students, who witnessed the scene, many described it as an”aberration and an injustice” on the part of the lecturer, as that would not be the first time such act would be perpetrated by either teaching and non-teaching staffs of the school.



http://kaybaba.com/lecturer-slaps-unilorin-s-u-president-c-b-t-center/



Why I condemn the ignoble act carried it out by the lecturer, it won't be a tall talk to say Unilorin is just an advance Secondary school.



FTC Why I condemn the ignoble act carried it out by the lecturer, it won't be a tall talk to say Unilorin is just an advance Secondary school.FTC 36 Likes 1 Share

Smh

Just saw this a while ago. First it was Unilag asking students to kneel, followed by the slapping spree in CU then finally Unilorin is offering slaps too. Awon skul onigbati. But bone o even in CU no one can slap a Student Council president. 2 Likes

This is also an irresponsible thing to do on the part of the lecturer. I don't know how Public university unionism works but am certain this can certainly degenerate into a crisis that the lecturer won't be able to handle himself. He is a subdean and should know better. 4 Likes

This is purely poo....... Im no no wetin to say again 3 Likes 1 Share

Statsocial:

This is also an irresponsible thing to do on the part of the lecturer. I don't know how Public university unionism works but am certain this can certainly degenerate into a crisis that the lecturer won't be able to handle himself. He is a subdean and should know better.



No mind the subdean .... Hin self know say the stdnts no fit start any riot... Na him make am dey do poo.....





This is really annoying. No mind the subdean .... Hin self know say the stdnts no fit start any riot... Na him make am dey do poo.....This is really annoying. 5 Likes

In reaction to the issue which caused uproar among the students of the University kf Ilorin today when the Sub Dean of engineering, Dr Ajiboye slapped the University of Ilorin students union president, Comrade sobowale Lukman Olawale.



A reliable source just disclosed to Lade's Signatory that the Vice chancellor, Prof Abdulganiyu Ambali of the Institution has ordered the management to take action against the Sub Dean tomorrow.

The source said that the vice chancellor noted that he is strongly behind the student Union President and that action will be taken against the Sub Dean by tomorrow.



This is as a result of the just concluded meeting of the students union executive and members of the Senate council with the Vice chancellor of the institution. 9 Likes

Fuadeiza:

In reaction to the issue which caused uproar among the students of the University kf Ilorin today when the Sub Dean of engineering, Dr Ajiboye slapped the University of Ilorin students union president, Comrade sobowale Lukman Olawale.



A reliable source just disclosed to Lade's Signatory that the Vice chancellor, Prof Abdulganiyu Ambali of the Institution has ordered the management to take action against the Sub Dean tomorrow.

The source said that the vice chancellor noted that he is strongly behind the student Union President and that action will be taken against the Sub Dean by tomorrow.



This is as a result of the just concluded meeting of the students union executive and members of the Senate council with the Vice chancellor of the institution.



Thanks for the update. Thanks for the update. 3 Likes

Glorified secondary school teachers lecturing slapping students

yeye school the students n it students body lack influence in the school..it only advantage is it stable academic calendar ... the students n it students body lack influence in the school..it only advantage is it stable academic calendar...

Some lecturers are devil Agent. when i was writing my Final exam back then. I was almost expelled from the school "just because I said I am not a stupid boy". The lecturer now turned everything against me. He dragged me to the security n lied that i called him stupid man. if not that my course mates n departmental lecturers intervened, it would have been a different case. 5 Likes 1 Share

Igbati aiye 1 Like

Well, Unilorin doesn't have a functional SUG, those ones u see parading themselves as SUG excos were actually handpicked by the school authority, hence they are "figure-head", as for that unruly lecturer, he will meet his Waterloo soon 7 Likes









My school JESUMy school

Me to d lectures

Nigeria Nigeria

ADVANCED SECONDARY SCHOOL

U can't beat d hell out of the lecturer u are here telling us who are not in d school. OK Mr lecturer allow them to write dia exam I hope u are OK now?

funny..

Nd now one idiot go dey compare unionisn for ilorin with oau.....next news abeegi

My subdean no dey take nonsense....... Na slap him dey take communicate.... Buh DAT was too bad of him.... To know that Eminent has a good heart, he stopped d students from attacking d sub dean.... 2 Likes

Nigeria should be converted into a tourist center. Our attitude mehnnn!

Slap a student? For what? That is a pure case of Assault. Anyway, that should be UNILORIN SECONDARY SCHOOL and not University.

Nawa o

When boys were men, who is a Lecturer to slap a student. Not to talk of SUG presido....

The entire 1001 aluta forces of the institution will make him know that injury to 1 is injury to ALL 1 Like

This poo no fit happen for UNIBEN, say lecturer slap a whole SUG President, d kind aluta wey go happen eh...the lecturer go they come ekosodin every morning come pay tithe to strong men!





UNILORIN na advance secondary school jor 7 Likes 1 Share

Oyinda32:







Why I condemn the ignoble act carried it out by the lecturer, it won't be a tall talk to say Unilorin is just an advance Secondary school.



FTC How many times did you applied and denied admission? #ProudlyUnilorinAlumni How many times did you applied and denied admission? #ProudlyUnilorinAlumni 2 Likes