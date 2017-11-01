₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cohabiting: The Silent Killer Of Students In Tertiary Institutions by BiafraBushBoy(m): 11:32am On Dec 04
It is quite unfortunate I attend a Private university where we had nothing of such going on. But it was fun sneaking out of school to go visit my friend in the neighbouring public school, so as to have a wonderful time with him and his “wife”.
So my friend in the public university told me of how he caught his “wife”. According to him, it was a ritual for old male students to discard their previous girlfriends whom they have gotten tired of and scout for newly admitted “fishes”.
“I met her at the registration unit, and ever since she has been serving me well,” He said to me.
“Will you marry her?” I asked. He laughed so hard that I almost got embarrassed at the question. He explained how he was going to throw her away, after a period of time.
“So you are taking advantage of her?” I asked.
I think that was when I really got to know how the relationship went. In fact, it was a symbiotic relationship. Nobody was gaining, and everybody was losing alongside. It is called a symbiotic mode of nutrition in Biology.
While the guy was paying a major part of the house rent from his limited funds, buying all the foodstuff in the house, paying utility bills and so on; the lady was performing the wifely duties in the house and in the other room.
The bad news was that she was barely 19 years of age, and was already married illegally to a complete stranger. Guess what; they were already having marriage experience, but their academics, which was the primary aim of being in school suffered.
I don’t know what became of the both of them, but something tells me that it wouldn’t actually end well for the both of them simultaneously.
Congratulations to all those who recently got admitted to study in universities and polytechnics across the country, your journey just started. Majority of us already have weird fantasies that we need to bring to pass, but I am asking you to peddle down.
I don’t know much about other vices in school, but cohabiting with an opposite gender will tear your future apart faster than you’d ever have imagined. I am not saying it is bad, but have you done a SWOT analysis of it?
Even matured people are not finding it easy living together, so how do you think you can cope as two very young adults?
No matter how much you claim you love each other to co-habit, it won’t end well for both parties. Either one of the parties loses, or both of them lose. It is disheartening to see young people leave home in search of education, only to go and start playing the husband or wife role with another gender in school.
I know a guy who loved the girlfriend so much, that he went as far as writing assignments, exams, quizzes for her in exchange for sex and homely duties. While the guy had a spillover and graduated with a second class lower, the girl zoomed off in record time with a second class upper grade.
I am not asking you not to cohabit, but I am reminding you that the Job Market isn’t friendly for Graduates with already good results. I have seen graduates with First Class, Second Class upper, searching for jobs without headway. What would be the fate of those who come out with poor grades, school dropouts due to pregnancy, or even those rusticated?
He who the gods want to kill, they first make mad. And madness is being a wife or husband to a complete stranger.
Source: http://dailystudentinfo.com/cohabiting-silent-killer-students/
|Re: Cohabiting: The Silent Killer Of Students In Tertiary Institutions by rumenase(m): 11:49am On Dec 04
for once yu posted something worth reading
I would have called on lala to do the needful but this is not snake related so uncalled on fynestboi to do the needful
|Re: Cohabiting: The Silent Killer Of Students In Tertiary Institutions by SunFlow(m): 12:07pm On Dec 04
Great article by Mr. Bush, am an ardent admirer of his writing prowess
Meanwhile, read this
https://schoolhome.com.ng/better-student-with-increased-chances-of-excelling/
|Re: Cohabiting: The Silent Killer Of Students In Tertiary Institutions by Oye0404(m): 12:11pm On Dec 04
Cohabiting has become a norm in our institutions, you see bf/gf living togeda and bleeping away their future out. what baffles me most is that they end up dumping themselves after sucking out each other's nutrients.
But basically, its as a result of d decay in our society and how we've lost our morals nd value
|Re: Cohabiting: The Silent Killer Of Students In Tertiary Institutions by Oluwaseyi00(m): 1:28pm On Dec 04
|Re: Cohabiting: The Silent Killer Of Students In Tertiary Institutions by ashbishop(m): 1:49pm On Dec 04
Well said sir
It's a major problem in our higher institutions
|Re: Cohabiting: The Silent Killer Of Students In Tertiary Institutions by mrMeen(m): 3:10pm On Dec 04
hmmmm
|Re: Cohabiting: The Silent Killer Of Students In Tertiary Institutions by Mille: 4:00pm On Dec 04
Just say you are jealous.
I cohabited when I was in the University. Neither me nor the girl had a spillover. Same Faculty, Same level and graduated same time. Infact, having someone around was more like a blessing for me. Though I agree it's a financial strain for your pocket.
I'm currently rounding up my Masters at one of the top Grand-Ecoles in France. So eat that up.
|Re: Cohabiting: The Silent Killer Of Students In Tertiary Institutions by Playz: 4:06pm On Dec 04
#Word
Cohabitation in Our universities have now become a norm, this is as a result of the daily degradation of morals.
|Re: Cohabiting: The Silent Killer Of Students In Tertiary Institutions by BiafranBushBoy: 4:17pm On Dec 04
Mille:
Wow... I am impressed.
Just one last thing Sir, you can advise your lil sis to cohabit too...
That would show how good it is...
|Re: Cohabiting: The Silent Killer Of Students In Tertiary Institutions by Mille: 4:22pm On Dec 04
BiafranBushBoy:
Too bad I don't have a sister. So my advice here is irrelevant.
I do have brothers though. And Would I recommend it for them? YES, if they find a intelligent one to love. But it's also pretty irrelevant because they are well past University age.
|Re: Cohabiting: The Silent Killer Of Students In Tertiary Institutions by Adebowhales(m): 4:23pm On Dec 04
If I don't cohabitate in school, is it in church that I want to be cohabitating ni
|Re: Cohabiting: The Silent Killer Of Students In Tertiary Institutions by Melvinsofty: 4:29pm On Dec 04
Mille:very good advice..all these kind pipo fit kill person when even say hi to their sister
|Re: Cohabiting: The Silent Killer Of Students In Tertiary Institutions by Lorbar(f): 4:33pm On Dec 04
Cohabiting in higher institution is never a good idea.
|Re: Cohabiting: The Silent Killer Of Students In Tertiary Institutions by solutiongiver: 4:33pm On Dec 04
ashbishop:how is it a problem? Those involved are they complaining?
|Re: Cohabiting: The Silent Killer Of Students In Tertiary Institutions by tessygirl(f): 4:48pm On Dec 04
Op is one exceptional writer on this platform.. Dear Op, i love you. Much feelings. As for the write up, I cohabited, and the result didn't go down well with both of us. Not an experience to talk about. I rest my. Case.
|Re: Cohabiting: The Silent Killer Of Students In Tertiary Institutions by BiafranBushBoy: 4:52pm On Dec 04
Mille:
Nice input. Smh
|Re: Cohabiting: The Silent Killer Of Students In Tertiary Institutions by BiafranBushBoy: 4:54pm On Dec 04
solutiongiver:
Those involved in corruption in public offices, are they complaining?
So why complaining of corrupt politicians?
|Re: Cohabiting: The Silent Killer Of Students In Tertiary Institutions by solutiongiver: 5:14pm On Dec 04
BiafranBushBoy:what brings corruption into this issue? Is there any law anywhere against cohabiting? Beta face pressing issues and leave unnecessary issues
|Re: Cohabiting: The Silent Killer Of Students In Tertiary Institutions by BiafranBushBoy: 5:21pm On Dec 04
solutiongiver:
Is there any law against corruption?
We have Governmental laws and Moral laws. Hope you grab?
In as much corruption is a civic offence, Cohabiting is also a moral offence.
|Re: Cohabiting: The Silent Killer Of Students In Tertiary Institutions by Simitrendy: 5:22pm On Dec 04
BiafranBushBoy
Mr man, go and check the meaning of Symbiotic relationship, then rewrite your post
|Re: Cohabiting: The Silent Killer Of Students In Tertiary Institutions by BiafranBushBoy: 5:28pm On Dec 04
Simitrendy:
Symbiotic Relationship: Definition & Examples. Symbiotic relationships are a special type of interaction between species. Sometimes beneficial, sometimes harmful,
https://www.google.com.ng/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=3&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=0ahUKEwi73JD-4vDXAhXHA8AKHTn4AhgQFggzMAI&url=http%3A%2F%2Fstudy.com%2Facademy%2Flesson%2Fsymbiotic-relationship-definition-examples-quiz.html&usg=AOvVaw0GJrrHB0PM4-DX3KNwPGhV
Do I need to still rewrite the post? .
|Re: Cohabiting: The Silent Killer Of Students In Tertiary Institutions by Simitrendy: 5:28pm On Dec 04
BiafraBushBoy:
|Re: Cohabiting: The Silent Killer Of Students In Tertiary Institutions by BiafranBushBoy: 5:33pm On Dec 04
Simitrendy:
Let me explain symbiosis to you.
The relationship might be symbiotic (which means, they all contribute something to make it progressive), but the result mustn't always be positive.
It can tilt towards any part (Negative, Positive) for either or any of the parties involved!
|Re: Cohabiting: The Silent Killer Of Students In Tertiary Institutions by Xbursta(m): 5:42pm On Dec 04
Mille:
A man once said what worked 4 Davido did not work 4 wizkid thank u sir
|Re: Cohabiting: The Silent Killer Of Students In Tertiary Institutions by Simitrendy: 5:45pm On Dec 04
BiafranBushBoy:
He's right sha
|Re: Cohabiting: The Silent Killer Of Students In Tertiary Institutions by BiafranBushBoy: 5:54pm On Dec 04
Simitrendy:
Be kiaful
|Re: Cohabiting: The Silent Killer Of Students In Tertiary Institutions by davspog2(m): 6:08pm On Dec 04
Not in all cases tho, but most times the stories aren't palatable!
|Re: Cohabiting: The Silent Killer Of Students In Tertiary Institutions by LadyGoddiva(f): 6:52pm On Dec 04
Another nice one from Biafran bush
|Re: Cohabiting: The Silent Killer Of Students In Tertiary Institutions by BiafranBushBoy: 7:18pm On Dec 04
LadyGoddiva:
I think I am gonna sleep well tonight...
|Re: Cohabiting: The Silent Killer Of Students In Tertiary Institutions by Jorussia(m): 7:22pm On Dec 04
Thank God for sparing me from this kind of thing during my school days.Cohabitation is an unnecessary distraction. I remember one bros in my area then,he told me his experience from cohabiting with a lady during his ond program. He graduated with a pass grade.
|Re: Cohabiting: The Silent Killer Of Students In Tertiary Institutions by Clintonblaze(m): 7:50pm On Dec 04
Ben Carson, father of neurosurgery cohabited in fact the girlfriend helped find new ways for him to study and it was successful, M. and P. Curie cohabited and as a result they found and pioneered radioactivity in nuclear physics.
Others tried and failed. But like someone said earlier "what works for davido might not work for wizkid".
