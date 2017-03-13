Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "The Mansion Apostle Suleman Bought For Daniella Okeke In Lagos Cost Him N160m" (13019 Views)

Lere Olayinka Blasts Stephanie Otobo Over Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal / Fayose Kneels On The Alter, Prays For Nigeria With Apostle Suleman. Photos / Fayose Personally Drives Apostle Suleman To His Hotel Room After DSS Saga. Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

How Apostle Suleman Bought Real Estate For Nollywood Actress Daniella Okeke In Lagos





Saharareporters has confirmed from multiple sources that the house in front of which curvy Nollywood actress Daniella Okeke last year showcased on Instagram a Mercedes-Benz GL450 was, like the car, purchased for her by the controversial pastor.



After buying it for N40m, the controversial ‘Man of God’ then spruced it up with N120million before handing it over to Ms. Okeke, who is one of the women romantically linked with him.



The property, which has two duplexes, is located on Alabi Street, off Okey Okeke Drive in Arowojobe Estate in the Mende-Maryland area of Lagos. It was initially owned by fashion designer Adedayo David Eweje, who owns fashion company “David Wej.”



Saharareporters reached out to Mr. Eweje who admitted selling the duplex before 2013 but claimed he didn’t know to whom the house was sold or who the present occupant is. He said the transaction was handled by his lawyers, who are also in possession of the paperwork. Our sources, however, insisted Mr. Eweje was definitely aware that the front duplex was purchased by Apostle Suleman, as they did meet several times before the deal was completed.



Our reporters visited the house yesterday but attempt to speak with the occupants were unfruitful as no one answered the door. When we attempted to get back in there early today, security at the entrance of the estate had been beefed up significantly, obviously to ward off media interest in the area. Security men stationed at the gate of the Arowojobe Estate location of the house said the only way to gain access is to get the occupant to fetch you from the gate. See also



SaharaReporters revealed yesterday that the Mercedes-Benz car displayed by the actress was registered to Apostle Suleman. Shortly after we revealed that a Lagos State Motor Vehicle Registry had inadvertently revealed that Suleman registered the vehicle, the state-owned website curiously tried to scrub Apostle Suleman’s name off the website as the owner, but the original story was retrieved through a web archive search, which clearly maintained the ownership record of the car.



Following the latest revelations in the public domain, Apostle Suleman has declared that he is taking the battle of his exposed infidelity to a “spiritual” realm.



In a statement through Phrank Shuaibu, his spokesperson, the pastor asked members of his church to desist from engaging in a media war. This ceasefire is in stark difference to a fiery message he gave last Friday asking his followers to unfriend anyone on Facebook who might have a negative opinion about him. At that time, he also urged his church management to remove from its employment anyone caught sharing on social media any stories about his sex scandals.



Saharareporters learnt that Apostle Suleman left Nigeria last night for Washington DC where he is billed to address a crusade for three days.



The Suleman sex scandal became public two weeks ago when he colluded with some federal police officers to arrest a Canadian-based musician, Stephanie Otobo, with whom he had a romantic relationship. As soon as Saharareporters broke this story, the police hurriedly filed terrorism and blackmail charges against Ms. Otobo, entangling her in a protracted legal imbroglio that stalled her bail from prison for three days.



When she regained freedom, Ms. Otobo took the time to explain in detail her sexual encounters with Apostle Suleman, detailing how the controversial pastor funded her lifestyle, including flying her to the United States, Europe, and Nigeria for sex, and promised to marry her.





http://saharareporters.com/2017/03/13/how-apostle-suleman-bought-real-estate-nollywood-actress-daniella-okeke-lagos 2 Likes

With tithe payers money.



touch.not.my.anointed.crew come and defend your apostle. 30 Likes 3 Shares







WATCH VIDEO OF NIGERIAN LADY APOSTLE IS SAID TO START DATING AGAIN >>>>



http://www.uk-mmm.tk/p/cossy-orjiakor-goes-nude-dancing-as-she.html End time Apostle, Apostle Skirt, Apostle Olosho, Apostle Gbebo. Apostle Dobo 2 Likes

And the conspiracy continues 1 Like

BMC,EMC,APMC,are u guys not tired of repeating the same story, please invent another gist that will keep Nigerians from talking about our Sick president,u guys are experts in keeping Nigerians busy with Trivails 23 Likes

Our tithe has finished



Echi di ime 19 Likes 3 Shares

Plz what did this girl gave to apostle that would make him give her a Jeep and estate. Are all girls not having the same thing? 16 Likes 1 Share

Overflogged issue! We don tire!! E don do!!!

They're all adults, what they do together is their problem. 11 Likes

Buharimustgo:

BMC,EMC,APMC,are u guys not tired of repeating the same story, please invent another gist that will keep Nigerians from talking about our Sick president,u guys are experts in keeping Nigerians busy with Trivails What you should be asking is whether or not the allegations being leveled against him are true. So far he has not denied not buying her the car and the house. What you should be asking is whether or not the allegations being leveled against him are true. So far he has not denied not buying her the car and the house. 26 Likes 1 Share

xstry:

With tithe payers money.



touch.not.my.anointed.SLAVES come and defend your GOD.

Fixed. Fixed. 7 Likes

Any nairalander that did not know the meaning of BMC is that one a nairalander? 5 Likes 2 Shares

delpee:

Overflogged issue! We don tire!! E don do!!!

They're all adults, what they do together is their problem.

Who is "we"? And is anyone forcing any member of the "we" to open or view the threads, let alone comment in them?



The bastard is a conman and should own up. Who is "we"? And is anyone forcing any member of the "we" to open or view the threads, let alone comment in them?The bastard is a conman and should own up. 26 Likes 1 Share

..His wife will be hypertensive after reading this discovery but would rather pretend that all is well



.I just hope she doesn't found out



. 6 Likes

delpee:

Overflogged issue! We don tire!! E don do!!!

They're all adults, what they do together is their problem.

over flogged you say? Do you ever read? Stephanie is alleging that suleman spiked her drink to terminate her pregnancy. over flogged you say? Do you ever read? Stephanie is alleging that suleman spiked her drink to terminate her pregnancy. 13 Likes

delpee:

Overflogged issue! We don tire!! E don do!!!

They're all adults, what they do together is their problem.



Is this how you are going to console his wife if founds guilty.....huh Is this how you are going to console his wife if founds guilty.....huh 4 Likes

Brethren!!!! You will pray like this put your hand on your nyash and say "This my nyash you must attract my divine helper in 2017!!!""" So that Daniella 'nyash' don rake in over "#160 million" naira 'allegedly'!!?? Some ladies will start looking at their partners funny after reading this.........Brethren!!!! You will pray like this put your hand on your nyash and say "This my nyash you must attract my divine helper in 2017!!!""" 17 Likes 1 Share

. 3 Likes

Buharimustgo:

BMC,EMC,APMC,are u guys not tired of repeating the same story, please invent another gist that will keep Nigerians from talking about our Sick president,u guys are experts in keeping Nigerians busy with Trivails were u forced to read were u forced to read 3 Likes

Apostle miniseries... Whatever brings traffic...

Sahara Reporters too like this story... Shuo!!! 3 Likes





Praise the Lord somebody



SR is living up to their professional investigative journalism.



Bit by bit exposing this fraud till even his wife can't defend him anymore.





But walahi,

If EFCC doesn't pick Daniella and question her source of income

Then

I know the change hasn't come to our great country. Praise the Lord somebodySR is living up to their professional investigative journalism.Bit by bit exposing this fraud till even his wife can't defend him anymore.But walahi,If EFCC doesn't pick Daniella and question her source of incomeThenI know the change hasn't come to our great country. 6 Likes 1 Share

Politicians, Pastors and Business men will soon all start placing Sowore and his Sahara Reporters Team on a Monthly Salary. Just to get their Eagle eye off them.



If Sahara Reporters put eye on top person matter, na until them ruin the person life before they will Free the person.





PERFECT INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM. #ILoveIt





You see this thing called Social Media, IT WILL RUIN MORE PEOPLE'S LIVES THAN IT WILL BE OF BENEFIT TO THEM.



Just to prove to the world she is a Big Girl, See the damage she is causing to herself and Sugar Pastor Boy Boy













LIKE IF YOU THINK SULEMAN IS INNOCENT , SHARE IF YOU THINK HE COMMITTED THE OFFENSE. 10 Likes 8 Shares

Here we go again

doingood:

Plz what did this girl gave to apostle that would make him give her a Jeep and estate. Are all girls not having the same thing?

That bomb a.ssss P



And the mouth must be good too. Better than Monica Lewinsky's



Power of the P.



That bomb a.ssss PAnd the mouth must be good too. Better than Monica Lewinsky'sPower of the P. 1 Like

160m for olosho haba fear God now SR

Now I know its a lie......

Am at home come and beat me 3 Likes

Fear dwarf men Aka,El rufai Fear dwarf men Aka,El rufai

haba

Is the money so surplus in churches like this ? Journalist are number one liars in this country 3 Likes

False news everywhere in the world.

Yeeeeee!!!!!!!,,,,chai....this pastor na helper shaaa....one thing about covered lies is dat wen they start opening,, they will come out as bees do from hives.....more evidences coming....##weldonesir##

Make we hear word abeg. 1 Like