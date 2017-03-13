₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"The Mansion Apostle Suleman Bought For Daniella Okeke In Lagos Cost Him N160m" by khalling2008(m): 9:22pm
How Apostle Suleman Bought Real Estate For Nollywood Actress Daniella Okeke In Lagos
http://saharareporters.com/2017/03/13/how-apostle-suleman-bought-real-estate-nollywood-actress-daniella-okeke-lagos
|Re: "The Mansion Apostle Suleman Bought For Daniella Okeke In Lagos Cost Him N160m" by xstry(m): 9:24pm
With tithe payers money.
touch.not.my.anointed.crew come and defend your apostle.
|Re: "The Mansion Apostle Suleman Bought For Daniella Okeke In Lagos Cost Him N160m" by Alleviating: 9:29pm
End time Apostle, Apostle Skirt, Apostle Olosho, Apostle Gbebo. Apostle Dobo
|Re: "The Mansion Apostle Suleman Bought For Daniella Okeke In Lagos Cost Him N160m" by Bugatie: 9:29pm
And the conspiracy continues
|Re: "The Mansion Apostle Suleman Bought For Daniella Okeke In Lagos Cost Him N160m" by Buharimustgo: 9:30pm
BMC,EMC,APMC,are u guys not tired of repeating the same story, please invent another gist that will keep Nigerians from talking about our Sick president,u guys are experts in keeping Nigerians busy with Trivails
|Re: "The Mansion Apostle Suleman Bought For Daniella Okeke In Lagos Cost Him N160m" by GudluckIBB(m): 9:31pm
Our tithe has finished
Echi di ime
|Re: "The Mansion Apostle Suleman Bought For Daniella Okeke In Lagos Cost Him N160m" by doingood: 9:36pm
Plz what did this girl gave to apostle that would make him give her a Jeep and estate. Are all girls not having the same thing?
|Re: "The Mansion Apostle Suleman Bought For Daniella Okeke In Lagos Cost Him N160m" by delpee(f): 9:38pm
Overflogged issue! We don tire!! E don do!!!
They're all adults, what they do together is their problem.
|Re: "The Mansion Apostle Suleman Bought For Daniella Okeke In Lagos Cost Him N160m" by xstry(m): 9:39pm
Buharimustgo:What you should be asking is whether or not the allegations being leveled against him are true. So far he has not denied not buying her the car and the house.
|Re: "The Mansion Apostle Suleman Bought For Daniella Okeke In Lagos Cost Him N160m" by omenkaLives: 9:41pm
xstry:Fixed.
|Re: "The Mansion Apostle Suleman Bought For Daniella Okeke In Lagos Cost Him N160m" by gudnex22(m): 9:42pm
Any nairalander that did not know the meaning of BMC is that one a nairalander?
|Re: "The Mansion Apostle Suleman Bought For Daniella Okeke In Lagos Cost Him N160m" by omenkaLives: 9:45pm
delpee:Who is "we"? And is anyone forcing any member of the "we" to open or view the threads, let alone comment in them?
The bastard is a conman and should own up.
|Re: "The Mansion Apostle Suleman Bought For Daniella Okeke In Lagos Cost Him N160m" by sasko(m): 9:47pm
..His wife will be hypertensive after reading this discovery but would rather pretend that all is well
.I just hope she doesn't found out
.
|Re: "The Mansion Apostle Suleman Bought For Daniella Okeke In Lagos Cost Him N160m" by xstry(m): 9:47pm
delpee:over flogged you say? Do you ever read? Stephanie is alleging that suleman spiked her drink to terminate her pregnancy.
|Re: "The Mansion Apostle Suleman Bought For Daniella Okeke In Lagos Cost Him N160m" by sasko(m): 9:59pm
delpee:
Is this how you are going to console his wife if founds guilty.....huh
|Re: "The Mansion Apostle Suleman Bought For Daniella Okeke In Lagos Cost Him N160m" by soberdrunk(m): 10:20pm
So that Daniella 'nyash' don rake in over "#160 million" naira 'allegedly'!!?? Some ladies will start looking at their partners funny after reading this......... Brethren!!!! You will pray like this put your hand on your nyash and say "This my nyash you must attract my divine helper in 2017!!!"""
|Re: "The Mansion Apostle Suleman Bought For Daniella Okeke In Lagos Cost Him N160m" by heryurh(m): 10:20pm
.
|Re: "The Mansion Apostle Suleman Bought For Daniella Okeke In Lagos Cost Him N160m" by brainpulse: 10:20pm
Buharimustgo:were u forced to read
|Re: "The Mansion Apostle Suleman Bought For Daniella Okeke In Lagos Cost Him N160m" by Tazdroid(m): 10:20pm
Apostle miniseries... Whatever brings traffic...
|Re: "The Mansion Apostle Suleman Bought For Daniella Okeke In Lagos Cost Him N160m" by Franchise21(m): 10:21pm
Sahara Reporters too like this story... Shuo!!!
|Re: "The Mansion Apostle Suleman Bought For Daniella Okeke In Lagos Cost Him N160m" by NwamaziNwaAro: 10:21pm
Praise the Lord somebody
SR is living up to their professional investigative journalism.
Bit by bit exposing this fraud till even his wife can't defend him anymore.
But walahi,
If EFCC doesn't pick Daniella and question her source of income
Then
I know the change hasn't come to our great country.
|Re: "The Mansion Apostle Suleman Bought For Daniella Okeke In Lagos Cost Him N160m" by Ask4Info: 10:21pm
Politicians, Pastors and Business men will soon all start placing Sowore and his Sahara Reporters Team on a Monthly Salary. Just to get their Eagle eye off them.
If Sahara Reporters put eye on top person matter, na until them ruin the person life before they will Free the person.
PERFECT INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM. #ILoveIt
You see this thing called Social Media, IT WILL RUIN MORE PEOPLE'S LIVES THAN IT WILL BE OF BENEFIT TO THEM.
Just to prove to the world she is a Big Girl, See the damage she is causing to herself and Sugar
LIKE IF YOU THINK SULEMAN IS INNOCENT, SHARE IF YOU THINK HE COMMITTED THE OFFENSE.
|Re: "The Mansion Apostle Suleman Bought For Daniella Okeke In Lagos Cost Him N160m" by slurryeye: 10:21pm
Here we go again
|Re: "The Mansion Apostle Suleman Bought For Daniella Okeke In Lagos Cost Him N160m" by DICKtator: 10:21pm
doingood:
That bomb a.ssss P
And the mouth must be good too. Better than Monica Lewinsky's
Power of the P.
|Re: "The Mansion Apostle Suleman Bought For Daniella Okeke In Lagos Cost Him N160m" by brownpollo(m): 10:21pm
160m for olosho haba fear God now SR
Now I know its a lie......
Am at home come and beat me
|Re: "The Mansion Apostle Suleman Bought For Daniella Okeke In Lagos Cost Him N160m" by ipobarecriminals: 10:21pm
Fear dwarf men Aka,El rufai
|Re: "The Mansion Apostle Suleman Bought For Daniella Okeke In Lagos Cost Him N160m" by rattlesnake(m): 10:21pm
haba
|Re: "The Mansion Apostle Suleman Bought For Daniella Okeke In Lagos Cost Him N160m" by onome2013: 10:21pm
Is the money so surplus in churches like this ? Journalist are number one liars in this country
|Re: "The Mansion Apostle Suleman Bought For Daniella Okeke In Lagos Cost Him N160m" by Opinedecandid(m): 10:22pm
False news everywhere in the world.
|Re: "The Mansion Apostle Suleman Bought For Daniella Okeke In Lagos Cost Him N160m" by goodnewscliff(m): 10:22pm
Yeeeeee!!!!!!!,,,,chai....this pastor na helper shaaa....one thing about covered lies is dat wen they start opening,, they will come out as bees do from hives.....more evidences coming....##weldonesir##
|Re: "The Mansion Apostle Suleman Bought For Daniella Okeke In Lagos Cost Him N160m" by JonSnow(m): 10:22pm
Make we hear word abeg.
|Re: "The Mansion Apostle Suleman Bought For Daniella Okeke In Lagos Cost Him N160m" by dhamstar(m): 10:22pm
god of man
metcheeew....Fake Pastors Everywhere
Btw
Check my signature abeg
