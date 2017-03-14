₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|1.8 Million Nigerians Suffering Glaucoma by gabonsky: 6:47am
Disease second leading cause of blindness worldwide
No fewer than 1.8 million Nigerians of over 40 years age suffer from glaucoma with almost 360,000 of them blind in both eyes.
Glaucoma is a disease of the eye in which fluid pressure within the eye rises – if left untreated the patient may lose vision and even become blind.
The Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, Head Glaucoma Services and Acting Head of Department of Ophthalmology, College of Medicine/Lagos University Teaching Hospital (CMUL/LUTH), Idi-Araba, Dr. Adeola Onakoya, said yesterday at a press briefing to mark the World Glaucoma Week, March 12 to 16, 2017, that glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness worldwide and in Nigeria with a prevalence of 16.7 per cent, second only to cataract.
Onakoya, at the event organized by Pfizer said glaucoma is the commonest cause of irreversible blindness worldwide and in Nigeria.
The ophthalmologist said glaucoma is a public health problem and currently 70 million people suffer from glaucoma worldwide, with 10 million blind.
She said it is anticipated that by 2020, sufferers would increase to 80 million and blindness from the disease would increase as well.
The eye specialist said blindness from glaucoma is 10 times higher in the developing world and the clinical course of the disease in blacks follows an aggressive course. She said there is increased prevalence amongst Africans, which increases with age in 0.5 to nine per cent of population over 40 years and increases to 15 per cent in population over 65 years. “With ageing, the population of sufferers will increase,” Onakoya said.
The ophthalmologist said only 50 per cent of the disease is diagnosed in developed countries and 85 per cent are undiagnosed in developing countries. She said patients in the developing countries usually present at an advance stage of the disease when there is irreversible visual loss.
Onakoya expressed regrets that awareness is very low, with only five per cent of Nigerian glaucoma population being aware.
She, however, said early detection and appropriate treatment of the disease seem to be the answer to the late presentation of sufferers and reduction of blindness from the disease. “Education on the natural history of the disease will also improve the compliance and adherence to treatment in the diagnosed patients,” Onakoya said.
The ophthalmologist said creation of awareness on the disease process and enlightenment programmes, backed up with case detection (through screening) would go a long way in reducing blindness.
She recommended that special attention should also be given to First Degree Relatives (FDR) of Glaucoma patients because of the heritability nature of the disease with the hope that the news can spread through word-of-mouth through at-risk groups.
Onakoya, however, warned that every Nigerian is at risk of the disease but this is higher in the population over 30 years, so special attention must be paid to include every Nigerian above the age of 30 years as the disease tends to present a decade earlier in Africans.
According to Onakoya, mass glaucoma screening and early treatment have been a cardinal aspect of the Rapid Response Initiative (RRI), one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s nationwide quick-win thrusts in healthcare.
She said in pursuance of the same vision, LUTH has outlined a robust programme to educate the public on glaucoma and also carry out case detection tests for willing members of the public. This, Onakoya said, will be done in conjunction with Glaucoma Patient Care Initiative in Nigeria, a registered glaucoma patients group and the ongoing RRI programme.
Onakoya the screening exercise will be conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 14 and 15, 2017 at the Guinness Eye Centre, LUTH. She said a public lecture to sensitise the populace and impart knowledge on the disease has been scheduled for Thursday, March 16, 2017 at National Sickle Cell Centre.
The ophthalmologist said LUTH should champion efforts to create awareness of glaucoma and the need for all Nigerians above the age of 30 to undergo regular screening for this common cause of blindness.
http://t.guardian.ng/news/1-8-million-nigerians-suffering-glaucoma/
|Re: 1.8 Million Nigerians Suffering Glaucoma by madridguy(m): 6:52am
May God help us.
|Re: 1.8 Million Nigerians Suffering Glaucoma by soberdrunk(m): 6:52am
With All the 'igbo' in Nigeria?
|Re: 1.8 Million Nigerians Suffering Glaucoma by gabonsky: 7:04am
madridguy:
|Re: 1.8 Million Nigerians Suffering Glaucoma by Lincoln275(m): 7:07am
Nigerian as a country has dt disease cos no vision at all
1 Like
|Re: 1.8 Million Nigerians Suffering Glaucoma by permsec: 7:08am
Fetty wap comes to mind.
Such a thing that gives u a stigmatized look. Alas!
|Re: 1.8 Million Nigerians Suffering Glaucoma by gabonsky: 7:11am
Lincoln275:
lo u re very funny
|Re: 1.8 Million Nigerians Suffering Glaucoma by Agimor(m): 7:33am
Lincoln275:Your conjecture is wrong. I know you're trying to be funny here but it would have been better if you use the word leaders. Cause apparently, it's very obvious our leaders are clueless and vision less which could be traced to glaucoma.
|Re: 1.8 Million Nigerians Suffering Glaucoma by Lincoln275(m): 7:37am
Agimor:yeah! do u really think its our leaders? I think nigeria as a country needs deliverance and God intervention
|Re: 1.8 Million Nigerians Suffering Glaucoma by Alleviating: 7:41am
|Re: 1.8 Million Nigerians Suffering Glaucoma by Ayodejioak(m): 7:42am
|Re: 1.8 Million Nigerians Suffering Glaucoma by Flexherbal(m): 7:42am
Times are really changing.
Health challenges increasing by the day...
God help us!
|Re: 1.8 Million Nigerians Suffering Glaucoma by SamuelAnyawu(m): 7:43am
|Re: 1.8 Million Nigerians Suffering Glaucoma by OrjiObinna1(m): 7:44am
Watch the full eviction nominations here and see who gave the highest possible chance to leave on Sunday
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wh8DJlHC7rQ&t=2s
|Re: 1.8 Million Nigerians Suffering Glaucoma by Alexander001(m): 7:44am
GoooD morning beautiful nairalanders.These days, when I walk beside any gutter, I look inside for upcoming artistes, since most of them claim they came from the gutters.
3 Likes
|Re: 1.8 Million Nigerians Suffering Glaucoma by scully95: 7:44am
She said so many things but she did not say the cause and symptoms of the disease.
|Re: 1.8 Million Nigerians Suffering Glaucoma by musicwriter(m): 7:45am
Staring at smartphones these days is even a worse problem. In fact, few days ago I was wondering the unexpected consequences of the smartphones we use, and I concluded it would lead to worldwide eye problem.
|Re: 1.8 Million Nigerians Suffering Glaucoma by ojibole(m): 7:45am
more awareness should be created by NGO's, tge Government and health organisations
|Re: 1.8 Million Nigerians Suffering Glaucoma by oyetunder: 7:46am
Glaucoma is not a joke! But thank God with Latanoprost subsidised by Government and sells at 2200 naira. But other brands go for around 5k to 7k. And any victim of glaucoma who needs daily eye drop must buy one within 5 weeks interval average. At the same time however, the machines needed to accurately detect it are so scarce, and the few places you see it, u must be ready to pay good money.
|Re: 1.8 Million Nigerians Suffering Glaucoma by Seunnzy(m): 7:47am
|Re: 1.8 Million Nigerians Suffering Glaucoma by datola: 7:47am
More awareness is needed to ensure prevention.
1 Like
|Re: 1.8 Million Nigerians Suffering Glaucoma by unclezuma: 7:47am
And 1 million blame it on witches and wizards.
|Re: 1.8 Million Nigerians Suffering Glaucoma by lordsharks(m): 7:47am
That's a large population
|Re: 1.8 Million Nigerians Suffering Glaucoma by ginajet(f): 7:49am
Happy birthday Skimpledawg...God bless your new age .
|Re: 1.8 Million Nigerians Suffering Glaucoma by arewaboy01: 7:50am
cannabis helps people with Glaucoma
|Re: 1.8 Million Nigerians Suffering Glaucoma by OrjiObinna1(m): 7:50am
See very funny baby standing up punishments lolz!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CafWrGRiMwA
|Re: 1.8 Million Nigerians Suffering Glaucoma by Seun4FastLoans(f): 7:51am
It is well with us
|Re: 1.8 Million Nigerians Suffering Glaucoma by PerfectlyPerfect(m): 7:51am
At least glaucoma can be cured.
in other news,
I have declared that i will never smoke weed again after i spent the whole of last night dancing to the sound of the generator.
|Re: 1.8 Million Nigerians Suffering Glaucoma by Durentmoney: 7:51am
soberdrunk:d
|Re: 1.8 Million Nigerians Suffering Glaucoma by economania(m): 7:53am
That was reason behind voting for wrong politicians since 1952 till date. Awolowo, Ganifawehin, kowa party.,even Pmb wept in his active age, until good luck operates our eyes to consider him in 2015.
|Re: 1.8 Million Nigerians Suffering Glaucoma by Musty856: 7:56am
I have it too, diagnosed positive 5years ago. Got it from my Dad or his parents , you know gene stuff
|Re: 1.8 Million Nigerians Suffering Glaucoma by Sebastine1994: 7:58am
Sebastine Odoh . I have made front page for the first time in my entire life. Please let the likes start pouring in. Please
