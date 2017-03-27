Burkina Faso have named a strong squad of 25 players that will face the Super Eagles of Nigeria on March 27, 2017 in an international friendly scheduled to hold in London.



The Stallions squad is made up of players that participated in the 2017 African Cup of Nations championship held in Gabon.



Burkina Faso will first face Morocco on March 24, 2017 before facing the Super Eagles of Nigeria who could not make it to the 2017 AFCON championship.







As expected, star players Bertrand Traore and Aristide Bance top Burkina Faso squad for Nigeria friendly.



The last time Burkina Faso and Nigeria faced was in the 2013 African Cup of Nations final held in South Africa where Sunday Mba's goal gave Super Eagles the victory.



Meanwhile, the Stallions will use the encounter to prepare for their 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Mauritania.





FULL SQUAD BELOW



Germain Sanou, Kouakou Hervé Koffi, Aboubacar Sawadogo, Kabore Paterson , Oueraogo Dylan, Paro Issouf, Malo Patrick, Dayo Issoufou, Coulibaly Yacouba, Yago Steeve, Traore Razack, Sare Bakary, Toure Ibrahim, Guira Adama, Kabore Charles, Traore Alain, Yabre Meyker, Stephane Aziz, Bayala Cyrille, Koura Anthony, Prejuc, Nakoulma, Aristide Bance, Traore Bertrand, Banou, Sirima Sina.