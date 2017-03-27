₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria Vs Burkina Faso International Friendly On Mon March 27, 2017 by robosky02(m): 7:54am
Nigeria vs Burkina Faso international Friendly on March 27, 2017
Nigeria vs Burkina Faso
Date: March 27, 2017
Venue : the Hive Stadium London.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Burkina Faso International Friendly On Mon March 27, 2017 by Ayodejioak(m): 7:56am
|Re: Nigeria Vs Burkina Faso International Friendly On Mon March 27, 2017 by Samanza89(m): 7:56am
|Re: Nigeria Vs Burkina Faso International Friendly On Mon March 27, 2017 by Elvis2kay: 7:56am
Burkina Faso have named a strong squad of 25 players that will face the Super Eagles of Nigeria on March 27, 2017 in an international friendly scheduled to hold in London.
Burkina Faso roll out strong squad to face Super Eagles in London
The Stallions squad is made up of players that participated in the 2017 African Cup of Nations championship held in Gabon.
Burkina Faso will first face Morocco on March 24, 2017 before facing the Super Eagles of Nigeria who could not make it to the 2017 AFCON championship.
As expected, star players Bertrand Traore and Aristide Bance top Burkina Faso squad for Nigeria friendly.
The last time Burkina Faso and Nigeria faced was in the 2013 African Cup of Nations final held in South Africa where Sunday Mba's goal gave Super Eagles the victory.
Meanwhile, the Stallions will use the encounter to prepare for their 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Mauritania.
FULL SQUAD BELOW
Germain Sanou, Kouakou Hervé Koffi, Aboubacar Sawadogo, Kabore Paterson , Oueraogo Dylan, Paro Issouf, Malo Patrick, Dayo Issoufou, Coulibaly Yacouba, Yago Steeve, Traore Razack, Sare Bakary, Toure Ibrahim, Guira Adama, Kabore Charles, Traore Alain, Yabre Meyker, Stephane Aziz, Bayala Cyrille, Koura Anthony, Prejuc, Nakoulma, Aristide Bance, Traore Bertrand, Banou, Sirima Sina.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Burkina Faso International Friendly On Mon March 27, 2017 by fuckerstard: 7:58am
Is Moses coming to play?
|Re: Nigeria Vs Burkina Faso International Friendly On Mon March 27, 2017 by OrjiObinna1(m): 7:58am
|Re: Nigeria Vs Burkina Faso International Friendly On Mon March 27, 2017 by cummando(m): 8:01am
Looking forward to seeing my nigga, Bance
|Re: Nigeria Vs Burkina Faso International Friendly On Mon March 27, 2017 by SuperBlack: 8:03am
|Re: Nigeria Vs Burkina Faso International Friendly On Mon March 27, 2017 by PenisCaP: 8:05am
|Re: Nigeria Vs Burkina Faso International Friendly On Mon March 27, 2017 by SuperBlack: 8:05am
|Re: Nigeria Vs Burkina Faso International Friendly On Mon March 27, 2017 by robosky02(m): 8:10am
|Re: Nigeria Vs Burkina Faso International Friendly On Mon March 27, 2017 by khattab008: 8:16am
Why London?
