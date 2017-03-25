₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Super Eagles Vs. Burkina Faso Friendly Cancelled Over Visa Issue by robosky02(m): 5:41pm
Super Eagles vs. Burkina Faso Friendly Cancelled Over Visa Issue
the Super Eagles’ second international friendly against the Etallons of Burkina Faso has been cancelled after seven players in the Burkinabe contingent failed to secure entry visas into the United Kingdom.
The match was scheduled for Monday, March 27 in London.
The chairman of the NFF Technical and Development Committee, Chris Green, told thenff.com in London: “We regret to announce that the second friendly match we had scheduled for the Super Eagles as part of preparations for the remaining matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying series and the beginning of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification race would no longer take place on Monday, 27th March 2017.
“The match in question is called off due to no fault of either the organizers or the Nigeria Football Federation. We will announce further plans for the Super Eagles’ preparation for these two important qualifying campaigns in due course.”
There is no British Embassy in Ouagadougou, and officials of the Federation Burkinabe de Football had been shuttling between Accra and Ouagadougou for visa processing.
FBF sources said the Embassy in Accra told them last week to proceed to Morocco (where the Etalons played the Atlas Lions on Friday) and that the visas would be issued there.
However, the applications were still pending at the British Embassy in Morocco as at close of work on Friday, the last working day before match day in London.
The Burkinabe Football Federation on Friday, by 7pm UK time, telephoned the match organizers to say some of their players and officials were unable to secure entry visas into the United Kingdom and therefore would not be able to honor the match.
NFF president and CAF Executive Committee member, Amaju Pinnick, who expressed disappointment with the cancellation, however said the objectives of satisfying the technical team’s desire of squaring up against tough, physical African opposition and fostering team bonding and organization were achieved.
“The Technical Adviser (Gernot Rohr) wanted to play very physical African teams, as part of the preparations for the World Cup qualifying matches against Cameroon, and we duly fulfilled that with the arrangements we made for Senegal and Burkina Faso.
“Unfortunately, some of the Burkinabe players could not secure entry visas into the UK. It is nobody’s fault. Our joy is that we were able to play Senegal and got a fair result with a depleted squad, and also the objectives of team bonding, team building, team discipline and further imparting the Technical Adviser’s philosophy to the group have been well served.
“The Technical Adviser has also been able to look at a few more options, and our strength-in-depth is looking very good.”
Re: Super Eagles Vs. Burkina Faso Friendly Cancelled Over Visa Issue by veekid(m): 5:49pm
so dem don commot Mikel for this team at last
Re: Super Eagles Vs. Burkina Faso Friendly Cancelled Over Visa Issue by Hemstone(f): 5:49pm
They should use taxi na
Re: Super Eagles Vs. Burkina Faso Friendly Cancelled Over Visa Issue by fidalgo19: 5:50pm
Re: Super Eagles Vs. Burkina Faso Friendly Cancelled Over Visa Issue by donfemo(m): 5:50pm
Re: Super Eagles Vs. Burkina Faso Friendly Cancelled Over Visa Issue by jejemanito: 5:51pm
Re: Super Eagles Vs. Burkina Faso Friendly Cancelled Over Visa Issue by Taidi(m): 5:51pm
Re: Super Eagles Vs. Burkina Faso Friendly Cancelled Over Visa Issue by Okuda(m): 5:51pm
unserious Burkinababe people.. So na dying minute them know say the go go apply for visa
Re: Super Eagles Vs. Burkina Faso Friendly Cancelled Over Visa Issue by Jacksparr0w127: 5:52pm
Na wa o. Make dem refund my ticket money
Re: Super Eagles Vs. Burkina Faso Friendly Cancelled Over Visa Issue by robosky02(m): 5:52pm
just when we are waiting for this new look eagles to give us more joy after the senegaless game visa issue has denied us that moment to see Aristide Bancé again
Re: Super Eagles Vs. Burkina Faso Friendly Cancelled Over Visa Issue by dessz(m): 5:52pm
that awkward moment....after booking space and not knowing what to post..
Re: Super Eagles Vs. Burkina Faso Friendly Cancelled Over Visa Issue by ojimbo(m): 5:53pm
Very arrogant people. One day Africa will rise again and we must pay them back what ever they did to us
Re: Super Eagles Vs. Burkina Faso Friendly Cancelled Over Visa Issue by Arsenalholic(m): 5:53pm
Too bad. Why dem no play the match for Africa sef in the first place?
Re: Super Eagles Vs. Burkina Faso Friendly Cancelled Over Visa Issue by laurel03: 5:54pm
Why den no play the friendly for Africa
when oyinbo countries carry match come Africa.... #neo colonialism
Re: Super Eagles Vs. Burkina Faso Friendly Cancelled Over Visa Issue by Evinsco(m): 5:54pm
Re: Super Eagles Vs. Burkina Faso Friendly Cancelled Over Visa Issue by goshen26: 5:56pm
Africa with comedy
Re: Super Eagles Vs. Burkina Faso Friendly Cancelled Over Visa Issue by Mophasa: 5:56pm
Re: Super Eagles Vs. Burkina Faso Friendly Cancelled Over Visa Issue by shaldrestar(m): 5:57pm
Re: Super Eagles Vs. Burkina Faso Friendly Cancelled Over Visa Issue by Amberon: 5:57pm
That's why the black race is accursed. white nations can never leave europe to come play football in Africa. Shame and disgrace.
Re: Super Eagles Vs. Burkina Faso Friendly Cancelled Over Visa Issue by Akposb(m): 5:57pm
Nothing like playing in your home. UK is becoming a closed place for immigrants or anything foreign.
Re: Super Eagles Vs. Burkina Faso Friendly Cancelled Over Visa Issue by ZirdoRoray(m): 5:57pm
Africa haf spoil. A country cannot provide early visas for their football players! Chai!
Re: Super Eagles Vs. Burkina Faso Friendly Cancelled Over Visa Issue by juman(m): 5:58pm
What is the rationale behind playing friendly matches in a third country?
Re: Super Eagles Vs. Burkina Faso Friendly Cancelled Over Visa Issue by FakoMaybach1: 5:59pm
Chai...was looking forward to seeing bance again
The guy is a prolific striker, he and asamoah Gyan are my two favorite african strikers right now
Bance would have given our defense a good test, make we reschedule the match abeg
Re: Super Eagles Vs. Burkina Faso Friendly Cancelled Over Visa Issue by Kylekent59: 5:59pm
Black don suffer ooo
Re: Super Eagles Vs. Burkina Faso Friendly Cancelled Over Visa Issue by Saintesquire: 6:01pm
Re: Super Eagles Vs. Burkina Faso Friendly Cancelled Over Visa Issue by hardywaltz(m): 6:05pm
Why do we have to play our marches abroad...
|Re: Super Eagles Vs. Burkina Faso Friendly Cancelled Over Visa Issue by weedtheweeds: 6:05pm
Re: Super Eagles Vs. Burkina Faso Friendly Cancelled Over Visa Issue by Iseoluwani: 6:06pm
Arsenalholic:
ojimbo:
How does arrogance come to play
Re: Super Eagles Vs. Burkina Faso Friendly Cancelled Over Visa Issue by oluwasegun007(m): 6:08pm
badt guy....u get dis nigga pics.
I luv seeing d guy....
very strong and athletic....
although e resemble godogbo..
Re: Super Eagles Vs. Burkina Faso Friendly Cancelled Over Visa Issue by Arsenalholic(m): 6:10pm
Re: Super Eagles Vs. Burkina Faso Friendly Cancelled Over Visa Issue by Bsmartt(m): 6:12pm
What is the essence of playing the friendly match in London? Africans are the problem of Africa. We are not proud of what we have.
Re: Super Eagles Vs. Burkina Faso Friendly Cancelled Over Visa Issue by petkoffdrake2(m): 6:14pm
And I don bet already ... Draw game
