₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,763,475 members, 3,418,331 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 March 2017 at 07:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) (31315 Views)
Lagos Trader Tortures Nine-year-old Boy For Stealing (photos) / Lady Who Stole Fowl In Cross River Paraded Unclad By Youths (Photos) / Soldier Strips Female Workers Unclad & Tie Them To A Tree For Stealing (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) by Kolababe: 8:01am
According to online report making the rounds, a 400 level student of University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) who was allegedly recently caught red handed while stealing has been publicly disgraced and paraded Unclad.
The youth was said to be caught red handed when stealing phones and other electronic gadgets from one of the rooms while the students were asleep and tracked down was while trying to escape.
He was reported to be a student of Faculty of Accounting.
Reports say that he was almost lyched by angry student but was shielded by Student Union Government (SUG) executives who whisked him away from the scene before he was eventually handed over to the hostel security officials.
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/03/male-student-of-uniabuja-paraded-unclad.html
1 Like
|Re: Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) by Kolababe: 8:01am
Lol
1 Like
|Re: Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) by Alleviating: 8:04am
Thief... E dun dey cover im kokoro
WATCH VIDEO OF NIGERIAN LADY WITH THE BIGGEST ORANGES >>http://www.uk-mmm.tk/p/cossy-orjiakor-goes-nude-dancing-as-she.html
|Re: Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) by Jabioro: 8:06am
See as the guy held on tight to union leader or the school security guard ..LOL
43 Likes
|Re: Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) by cummando(m): 8:14am
*singing*
Oleku
Tell me something wey I no fit tiff............
See the fear!!!! The guy no know where the next thunder slap go fire am next.
62 Likes
|Re: Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) by Cutehector(m): 8:17am
Too bad for him
|Re: Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) by nextprince: 8:31am
The shape of his head is quite informative. Na dem, d 'developers'.
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) by JBoss25(m): 8:40am
See the shape of the head, Na Dem!!!
88 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) by femolacqua(m): 2:14pm
The end result of a thief is shame.
10 Likes
|Re: Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) by seguno2: 2:18pm
femolacqua:
The end result should be JAIL.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) by emeijeh(m): 5:39pm
NCAN will be highly dissapointed in this shallow report
9 Likes
|Re: Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) by coolstud: 5:39pm
see his face
|Re: Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) by TINALETC3(f): 5:40pm
Everybody na thief bt na person wey day break 4 hm head go suffer, am sure he is nt happy doing Wat he is doing, hope he learns his lessons, Dats if..............
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) by themonk: 5:40pm
JBoss25:can sense ever germinate in your barren and dry skull?
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) by Nomzylicious(f): 5:41pm
Lol. Hold something.
|Re: Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) by CeeJay9ja(m): 5:41pm
JBoss25:
Monkey
9 Likes
|Re: Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) by Zico5(m): 5:41pm
Stealing in school corridor. Some people can be so mean. What could even push such a guy to this grievous situation. This is too bad. But parading him unclad is also barbaric.
1 Like
|Re: Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) by phkka1(m): 5:41pm
This south westerner.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) by Pidgin2(f): 5:41pm
Gay thief
3 Likes
|Re: Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) by tosyne2much(m): 5:41pm
Bad market for the dude
The guy go be like "abeg make una no let my crush see me nah"
2 Likes
|Re: Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) by vincimike(m): 5:42pm
Buhari
1 Like
|Re: Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) by Divay22(f): 5:42pm
See face
Chai 400level...He villa juju catch am this time
1 Like
|Re: Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) by madgoat(m): 5:42pm
madgoat in the house
|Re: Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) by Akinaukwa: 5:42pm
Using the learning environment to perfect his art of stealing. Too bad.
|Re: Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) by Akshow: 5:42pm
Perverted idiots. Y Unclad him?
|Re: Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) by INVESTORBNAIRA: 5:42pm
see fear
1 Like
|Re: Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) by ALAYORMII: 5:42pm
See the guy face
Him no go forget the experience quick
1 Like
|Re: Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) by Negotiate: 5:43pm
Shame
|Re: Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) by golgyman: 5:43pm
|Re: Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) by Wendyslim(f): 5:43pm
bros why nah. u no fit go do marketing products for gwagwalada market? thank ur star for d rescue rangers cos guys dey vex ooo with d situation of dis country.
repent and sin no more
|Re: Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) by Kowor(f): 5:43pm
He is lucky. Some of these thieves no dey try at all.
|Re: Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) by colossus2: 5:43pm
Nonsense.
We can crucify who steals Maggi but hail those who loot.
2 Likes
DSS Storms Ekiti Assembly And Arrests 4 Members - Speaker / I Disguise As Scavenger To Rob ─ Suspect (Pictured) / Robbery At Abibu Oki Street, Marina (Photos)
Viewing this topic: mollymotion, Chukzee26, success1smyn, mercyjoro, venril(m), clems88(m), holtby09(m), Donsy(m), LePrezident(m), ezana1(m), ISAACOLOYEDE(m), Achievement, leokinguch(m), Bridget95(f), bharyhour15, golgyman, buske(m), ultimatebunmi1(f), onihaxy, El900001, adebajosnr, Gbengard(m), sammyendowed(m), Pangea, Ikanium(m), ila212, amarachi06(f), 2muchopoTBdope(m), anzaku47(m), akpumping7720(m), lewizylee(m), wkelekun, coldwater(m), arewaboy01, Ever8054, senatorebeano(m), holysainbj(m), M2dX(m), emmy994, Chuksslimboy, opoorookagbon(m), stteejax(m), ayhorpharms, Topestbilly(m), daisyt, pokipoki, Toroze(m), suso(m), STemidayo23, Rajman(m), cuteme88(f), Proudlyngwa(m), omniwater, jesus500(m), Profkomolafe(m), Lakulos(m), steveneche(m), caesar01(m), PrinceGozie(m), xavieree(f), horlareey(m), sainteve4r(m), christobabee, gamechanger1, TheFreeOne, AJJ17(m), anuoreangel(f), sikells(m), Emaimo(m), zeekz(m), skywalker495, Lwafu, Bablarry(m), tonidave422, Shedybliss98(m), Respect55(m), Diegostan(m), astutephemy(m), pimpimpim, afanda(m), LargeBreed(m), Troj(m) and 143 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3