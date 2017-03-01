Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) (31315 Views)

The youth was said to be caught red handed when stealing phones and other electronic gadgets from one of the rooms while the students were asleep and tracked down was while trying to escape.



He was reported to be a student of Faculty of Accounting.



Reports say that he was almost lyched by angry student but was shielded by Student Union Government (SUG) executives who whisked him away from the scene before he was eventually handed over to the hostel security officials.





http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/03/male-student-of-uniabuja-paraded-unclad.html

Lol 1 Like



Thief... E dun dey cover im kokoro



See as the guy held on tight to union leader or the school security guard ..LOL 43 Likes

*singing*

Oleku

Tell me something wey I no fit tiff............



See the fear!!!! The guy no know where the next thunder slap go fire am next. 62 Likes

Too bad for him

The shape of his head is quite informative. Na dem, d 'developers'. 36 Likes 2 Shares

See the shape of the head, Na Dem!!! 88 Likes 7 Shares

The end result of a thief is shame. 10 Likes

femolacqua:

The end result of a thief is shame.

The end result should be JAIL. The end result should be JAIL. 8 Likes 1 Share

NCAN will be highly dissapointed in this shallow report 9 Likes

see his face

Everybody na thief bt na person wey day break 4 hm head go suffer, am sure he is nt happy doing Wat he is doing, hope he learns his lessons, Dats if.............. 4 Likes 1 Share

JBoss25:

See the shape of the head, Na Dem!!! can sense ever germinate in your barren and dry skull? can sense ever germinate in your barren and dry skull? 27 Likes 2 Shares

Lol. Hold something.

JBoss25:

See the shape of the head, Na Dem!!!

Monkey Monkey 9 Likes

Stealing in school corridor. Some people can be so mean. What could even push such a guy to this grievous situation. This is too bad. But parading him unclad is also barbaric. 1 Like

This south westerner. 6 Likes 1 Share

Gay thief 3 Likes





The guy go be like "abeg make una no let my crush see me nah" Bad market for the dudeThe guy go be like "abeg make una no let my crush see me nah" 2 Likes

Buhari 1 Like





Chai 400level...He villa juju catch am this time See faceChai 400level...He villa juju catch am this time 1 Like

madgoat in the house madgoat in the house

Using the learning environment to perfect his art of stealing. Too bad.

Perverted idiots. Y Unclad him?

see fear see fear 1 Like

See the guy face





Him no go forget the experience quick 1 Like

Shame

bros why nah. u no fit go do marketing products for gwagwalada market? thank ur star for d rescue rangers cos guys dey vex ooo with d situation of dis country.

repent and sin no more

He is lucky. Some of these thieves no dey try at all.