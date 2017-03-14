₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by Towncrier247: 9:25am
When losing weight changes the shape of your head. Actor and omedian Lavell Crawford lost weight and that did something to his head. Totally changed the shape..almost looks like a snapchat filter!
1 Like
|Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by Towncrier247: 9:25am
Lol
|Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by Chimaritoponcho: 9:29am
this man girlfriend no need buy cucumber again
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by Cutehector(m): 9:31am
Him head be like opioro mango
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by ipobarecriminals: 9:36am
he's probably a descendant of IPOB.*Outa thread*
17 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by Kxngstein(m): 10:09am
Chimaritoponcho:
lol you're are savage
|Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by ozoebuka1(m): 10:42am
This one na pure cone head
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:44am
*Cone head*
Makai no talk wetin dey my mind
3 Likes
|Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by SweetBoyFriend(m): 11:18am
You can laugh at him all you want but he has accomplished many things you cannot achieve in your lifetime
Lavell Maurice Crawford made 1 million dollars in his Can a brother get some love
Made millions of dollars on the movie Breaking bad
Performs all over the world
Has a mansion in hidden hills, calabasa, California, the same place Drake lives, a place you can't afford to buy a house in
Has a wife and two kids
His mother works for him and he pays her salaries
Tell me one thing you have successfully achieved in your life, I'm waiting
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by Bodemos95(m): 11:18am
He lost weight on his head too
|Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by vertueptime: 11:19am
The guy funny die
|Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by Tazdroid(m): 11:19am
Humpty Dumpty
Ori to dabi eyin
Edward
Headmaster
Waaaaatttt??!!!
1 Like
|Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by Emmyk(m): 11:19am
|Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by calabaman(m): 11:19am
I was here...
|Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by rattlesnake(m): 11:19am
hahahah sexxkillz
|Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by uncleabbey(m): 11:19am
Ori agbon
|Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by Enigo: 11:19am
This man's got a funny head
|Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by olumaxi(m): 11:20am
The headline shld be NNAMDI loses weght and his head changes shape
|Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by ta4ba3(m): 11:20am
Flatino impersonating Jews
|Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by lloydpras: 11:20am
Lol. See head like VLC logo
|Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by Deltanian: 11:20am
Real Cone Head. Is the man from Ogun state or Osun state?
3 Likes
|Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by Dharniel(m): 11:20am
so fats was the major constituents of his head...
|Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by ntbeatz(m): 11:20am
infact
|Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by stewatt(m): 11:20am
When I see the mans head.. All I could think of is MacMillan textbook logo
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by neoapocalypse: 11:20am
Chimaritoponcho:
He can truly give her "head" now
1 Like
|Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by bewla(m): 11:20am
ur pls finish it for me
|Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by louisilva: 11:21am
Okay nah!
1 Like
|Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by Badgers14: 11:21am
Maybe he should fatten up his head so it could balance with his new body
|Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by Piiko(m): 11:21am
Mango head
|Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by elvision1(m): 11:21am
Archaeologist may have just found The lost tower of babel.
|Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by 9jakohai(m): 11:22am
Who cares about the shape of his head....
The man lost weight, he has gotten healthy, and he has inspired people as a result.
And he has improved his quality of life.
Forget shape of head.
2 Likes
|Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by hucienda: 11:22am
What a cone-head!
