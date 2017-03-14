₦airaland Forum

This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by Towncrier247: 9:25am
When losing weight changes the shape of your head. Actor and omedian Lavell Crawford lost weight and that did something to his head. Totally changed the shape..almost looks like a snapchat filter!

Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by Towncrier247: 9:25am
Lol
Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by Chimaritoponcho: 9:29am
this man girlfriend no need buy cucumber againgrin

Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by Cutehector(m): 9:31am
grin


Him head be like opioro mango

Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by ipobarecriminals: 9:36am
sad he's probably a descendant of IPOB.*Outa thread*

Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by Kxngstein(m): 10:09am
Chimaritoponcho:
this man girlfriend no need buy cucumber againgrin



lol you're are savage
Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by ozoebuka1(m): 10:42am
This one na pure cone head grin

Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:44am
*Cone head*



Makai no talk wetin dey my mind cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by SweetBoyFriend(m): 11:18am

You can laugh at him all you want but he has accomplished many things you cannot achieve in your lifetime

Lavell Maurice Crawford made 1 million dollars in his Can a brother get some love

Made millions of dollars on the movie Breaking bad

Performs all over the world

Has a mansion in hidden hills, calabasa, California, the same place Drake lives, a place you can't afford to buy a house in

Has a wife and two kids

His mother works for him and he pays her salaries

Tell me one thing you have successfully achieved in your life, I'm waiting

Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by Bodemos95(m): 11:18am
He lost weight on his head too
Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by vertueptime: 11:19am
The guy funny die
Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by Tazdroid(m): 11:19am
Humpty Dumpty

Ori to dabi eyin

Edward

Headmaster


Waaaaatttt??!!! grin grin grin

Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by Emmyk(m): 11:19am
grin cheesy
Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by calabaman(m): 11:19am
I was here...
Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by rattlesnake(m): 11:19am
hahahah sexxkillz
Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by uncleabbey(m): 11:19am
Ori agbon
Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by Enigo: 11:19am
This man's got a funny head
Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by olumaxi(m): 11:20am
The headline shld be NNAMDI loses weght and his head changes shape
Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by ta4ba3(m): 11:20am
Flatino impersonating Jews
Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by lloydpras: 11:20am
Lol. See head like VLC logo
Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by Deltanian: 11:20am
Real Cone Head. Is the man from Ogun state or Osun state?

Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by Dharniel(m): 11:20am
so fats was the major constituents of his head...
Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by ntbeatz(m): 11:20am
infact
Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by stewatt(m): 11:20am
When I see the mans head.. All I could think of is MacMillan textbook logo

Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by neoapocalypse: 11:20am
Chimaritoponcho:
this man girlfriend no need buy cucumber againgrin


He can truly give her "head" now

Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by bewla(m): 11:20am
ur pls finish it for me
Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by louisilva: 11:21am
Okay nah!

Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by Badgers14: 11:21am
Maybe he should fatten up his head so it could balance with his new body
Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by Piiko(m): 11:21am
Mango head
Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by elvision1(m): 11:21am
Archaeologist may have just found The lost tower of babel.
Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by 9jakohai(m): 11:22am
Who cares about the shape of his head....


The man lost weight, he has gotten healthy, and he has inspired people as a result.

And he has improved his quality of life.

Forget shape of head.

Re: This Fat Man Lost Weight, And This Happened To The Shape Of His Head Too (photos by hucienda: 11:22am
What a cone-head! angry

