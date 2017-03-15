₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tonto Dikeh’s Erratic Behavior Almost Got Her Jailed In 2015 – Ghana Police by Afro3: 12:17pm
It seems the last has not been heard of the unprecedented separation of the TV goddess - Tonto Dikeh and her estranged husband - Olakunle Oladunni Churchill who happens to be one of Nigeria’s multimillionaire.
It all started as rumour but began to make sense to fans of the couple when Tonto Dikeh firstly removed her husband’s surname from her Instagram page; then followed by series of posts on her social media platforms - giving an impression of how lucky she was to have got out of the marriage alive as she accused her once darling husband of being a wife batterer.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZDu8ybn-3c
But her recent interview which has been republished by different media emphatically suggested Churchill had physically abused her, and cheated on her; sighting a period of their brief holiday in Ghana; a period during which she claimed she was physically abused and had to rush to Nigeria High Commission - Unclad - to seek refuge in 2015.
Tonto Dikeh, celebrity status and maintenance of 'good name'
In a society where domestic violence has taken lives of many women and left many marriages shattered, Tonto Dikeh’s accusation was not taken with a pinch of salt by fans and foes who believe no one woman deserves such a treatment in the name of marriage.
As a result of this 'confession' about her ordeal and reason for separation from her husband, she won the heart of many who sympathized with her.
But many have also criticized Tonto Dikeh for reaping what she did to others, while others accused her of intentionally denting the image of Churchill – just to have a reason to quit her marriage without having to lose fans but rather gain more sympathy and elevation in public domain as all celebrities always desire.
Some have also asked why a woman like Tonto Dikeh who once spoke gracefully of her husband, and had a child for him has decided to accused him of all wrongdoing while excusing herself from any blame that could have been responsible of the crash of the marriage.
Skyrocketing cases of Domestic Violence
According to domesticviolence.com.ng report, "28 per cent of all women, almost a third of all women in Nigeria, have experienced physical violence, a significant number in a country of almost 160 million, where almost half are women.”
How genuine are the accusations and counter-accusations
In a society where many women have suffered physical abuse, while men who faces same would rather prefer to die with it silently, it is important to dig deeper into the matter, and find out who's really bearing the brunt of abuse or lying about the whole accusation and counter-accusations.
It is in this respect that GhanaWeb decided to investigate an incident the popular actress referred to in her recent interview where she accused her estranged husband of physically abusing her in Ghana.
In a fact finding mission with a group of selected entertainment reporters, we engaged Supt. Joseph Oppong, Crime Officer at the Madina Divisional Police command who oversee the case Tonto Dikeh referred to in her interview.
In a sober manner, DSP Oppong recalled the distress call he got from the neighbourhood in one of the eyebrow estate of Accra known as Trassacco Valley.
“The incident happened on the 9th of June 2015. We got report that someone in the neighbourhood was causing damage to property, and had pulled out a pump action gun at one of the house helps who was trying to calm her down. On getting to the scene, everywhere was scattered; broken glasses, TV among other house equipment which was later valued at about $20,000.
Unfortunately, it took several of our men to bring her (Tonto) under control as she was very aggressive and appear not to be herself; as if someone is under the influence of something more powerful than her."
We brought her to the police station, and ask her to write her statement.
Even as she was doing that, she was insulting everyone. It was quite obvious she wasn’t herself. But whatever it is she took that made her behave in such erratic manner, I can’t tell."
When questioned if her accusation about Churchill responsible for the scars she got during the incident, Mr Oppong said “It couldn’t have been as a result of physical abuse from her husband, because he was not even in the house when the incident happened. This could have occurred during the period she lost control with everyone trying to calm her down and bruises from the things she damaged, because we met her in a tattered clothes when we got there."
He added that Tonto in her statement confessed to have caused damaged to Churchill’s property: “It was in this process we got to know that she had a history of behaving in such manner because her fiance then (Churchill) made us aware that she had once lost control same way she did and destroyed valuables worth $15,000 in his house.
When pressed further on what Tonto Dikeh cited as reasons for her erratic behaviour, he said “According to her statement, some ladies came to visit her fiancée, unknown to her that they are Churhill’s sister, and this made her mad in some way.”
He however debunked Tonto Dikeh’s narration that she went to the Nigeria High Commission to seek refuge after she was maltreated: “[i]Unfortunately, that’s far from the truth. After inviting her to our station, we informed the Nigeria Consular in the name of Mr. Abraham Poko; which is the right thing to do as she’s not a Ghanaian. We took her there in our own car. She was later granted bail and her fiancé later dropped the charges some two days after, if not, she would have been taken to court and probably jailed, and made to pay for the loss but Mr. Churchill confessed he has no reason for doing that to a woman she loves and intended making his wife.
This was how the charges was withdrawn and she was set free.” [/i]He said.
Tonto has however threatened to reveal more damning images, videos that'll vindicate her. But while many of her fans await the files to be published, she has already started receiving accolades from fans for speaking up about her ordeal.
While Churchill as rather chose to keep mute about his former wife’s failures; a move many regards as a matured move deserving of a responsible man who would rather choose not to wash his estranged wife's linen in the pages of newspapers or on the internet
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gXxFZUQtuyw
http://mobile.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/entertainment/-s-erratic-behavior-almost-got-her-jailed-in-2015-Ghana-Police-518469
|Re: Tonto Dikeh’s Erratic Behavior Almost Got Her Jailed In 2015 – Ghana Police by apcmustwin: 10:14pm
Apostuuuu Sule 4
Tonto 3
We go see who go won this scandal. Apostuuuu Sule leading so far.
4 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh’s Erratic Behavior Almost Got Her Jailed In 2015 – Ghana Police by TINALETC3(f): 10:14pm
|Re: Tonto Dikeh’s Erratic Behavior Almost Got Her Jailed In 2015 – Ghana Police by IpobExposed: 10:14pm
2015 was during badluck tenure so it is possible
|Re: Tonto Dikeh’s Erratic Behavior Almost Got Her Jailed In 2015 – Ghana Police by emeijeh(m): 10:15pm
You mean Tonto series continues on nairaland till now?!
Smh
#Tontothebadrolemodel
|Re: Tonto Dikeh’s Erratic Behavior Almost Got Her Jailed In 2015 – Ghana Police by gabazin080(m): 10:15pm
though break up hurts but dis woman should just shut up and move on before stop spoils her good name
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh’s Erratic Behavior Almost Got Her Jailed In 2015 – Ghana Police by gabazin080(m): 10:16pm
who
|Re: Tonto Dikeh’s Erratic Behavior Almost Got Her Jailed In 2015 – Ghana Police by Alleviating: 10:16pm
So na 2015 matter Una still bring come Front page?
WETIN this one cun teach us? No be human being dey jail? If she go nko, wetin dey there?
Stephanie no go ni. Abeg
|Re: Tonto Dikeh’s Erratic Behavior Almost Got Her Jailed In 2015 – Ghana Police by benuejosh(m): 10:16pm
kai ooooo! Tonto Dikeh again?
when it's morning, it's about Apostle Suleiman. when it gets to evening it's about Tonto Dikeh.
Nairaland why na?
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh’s Erratic Behavior Almost Got Her Jailed In 2015 – Ghana Police by DickDastardly(m): 10:17pm
LIKE if you are also tired of this Olosho's story.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh’s Erratic Behavior Almost Got Her Jailed In 2015 – Ghana Police by playpaz: 10:17pm
Is it safe to say that we're tired of tonto dikeh's News??
|Re: Tonto Dikeh’s Erratic Behavior Almost Got Her Jailed In 2015 – Ghana Police by Champele(m): 10:17pm
Please don't jail her. It's part of entertainment for us. Ghana self. Don't you watch American reality shows?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh’s Erratic Behavior Almost Got Her Jailed In 2015 – Ghana Police by destinysaid(m): 10:18pm
Madam T don Take that blue num num
If you dnt knw what that is, u need to try it(according to some miscreants in my area)
Warning:mixture with paw paw or Arizona not recommended.
(Abeg o not from experience)
|Re: Tonto Dikeh’s Erratic Behavior Almost Got Her Jailed In 2015 – Ghana Police by kennygee(f): 10:18pm
Tonto Dikeh, the queen of Nairaland Front Page
|Re: Tonto Dikeh’s Erratic Behavior Almost Got Her Jailed In 2015 – Ghana Police by Equado(m): 10:18pm
who cares?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh’s Erratic Behavior Almost Got Her Jailed In 2015 – Ghana Police by Elgaxton(m): 10:19pm
The truth is rolling out little by little... It may take sometime but the truth will always come forth
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh’s Erratic Behavior Almost Got Her Jailed In 2015 – Ghana Police by soberdrunk(m): 10:19pm
|Re: Tonto Dikeh’s Erratic Behavior Almost Got Her Jailed In 2015 – Ghana Police by DickDastardly(m): 10:19pm
IpobExposed:BMC aspirant. Sarki, we have a candidate!
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh’s Erratic Behavior Almost Got Her Jailed In 2015 – Ghana Police by praisekeyzz(m): 10:21pm
destinysaid:what's dis one sayin again?
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh’s Erratic Behavior Almost Got Her Jailed In 2015 – Ghana Police by sexysunnyb: 10:21pm
So how much this girl paid Nairaland for this Re branding of her Products to stay Relevant and revive her dead career
|Re: Tonto Dikeh’s Erratic Behavior Almost Got Her Jailed In 2015 – Ghana Police by destinysaid(m): 10:22pm
praisekeyzz:it was a typo jor
|Re: Tonto Dikeh’s Erratic Behavior Almost Got Her Jailed In 2015 – Ghana Police by digoster(m): 10:22pm
IpobExposed:you are just a legendary Zombie
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh’s Erratic Behavior Almost Got Her Jailed In 2015 – Ghana Police by PenisCaP: 10:26pm
Both of them a fuvkin dumbtards!!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh’s Erratic Behavior Almost Got Her Jailed In 2015 – Ghana Police by praisekeyzz(m): 10:26pm
destinysaid:ok better!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh’s Erratic Behavior Almost Got Her Jailed In 2015 – Ghana Police by Amira123(f): 10:28pm
Tonto Dike... I've never taken a particular fondness for that woman
Always extreme in her dealings.
Anyways; marriages are not meant to be broken. I wish d family good luck in reconciling their home
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh’s Erratic Behavior Almost Got Her Jailed In 2015 – Ghana Police by PenisCaP: 10:29pm
Amira123:
|Re: Tonto Dikeh’s Erratic Behavior Almost Got Her Jailed In 2015 – Ghana Police by eph123: 10:29pm
Nairaland will not let this girl rest.
FP threads alternating for the past 2 weeks between Tonto and Apostle Suleiman, mods please try and be creative small with the threads that are pushed to front page.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh’s Erratic Behavior Almost Got Her Jailed In 2015 – Ghana Police by SpencerLewis(m): 10:30pm
IpobExposed:This mad man keep moving from one thread to another like a deranged fellow. When did GEJ LP leave office in 2015? What if the so incidence happened in d 2nd half of 2015?
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh’s Erratic Behavior Almost Got Her Jailed In 2015 – Ghana Police by Kobicove(m): 10:36pm
And the idiot has been trying to manipulate the media to make it look like she's the victim
|Re: Tonto Dikeh’s Erratic Behavior Almost Got Her Jailed In 2015 – Ghana Police by cococandy(f): 10:39pm
This reeks of Churchill's damage control
|Re: Tonto Dikeh’s Erratic Behavior Almost Got Her Jailed In 2015 – Ghana Police by princeonx: 10:45pm
Ok this is getting supper annoying!!
And if three of una na illness/disease una go worst pass HIV.
S: Suleman
T: Tonto
B: Buhari
Nairaland is not complete without you! Every single day! Haba!!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh’s Erratic Behavior Almost Got Her Jailed In 2015 – Ghana Police by Divay22(f): 11:11pm
Space for sell
