|Davido Almost Got Beaten In London, His Crew Members Suffer Black Eye by oluwatosin400: 6:41pm
According to the Report DMW Boss, Davido narrowly escapes being beaten up in London Yesterday Night By group of Men, Which Leave Some of his crew members suffer black eyes.
See below:
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/13/singer-davido-narrowly-escapes-being-beaten-in-london-his-crew-members-suffer-black-eyes/
|Re: Davido Almost Got Beaten In London, His Crew Members Suffer Black Eye by Dlordsamurai(m): 6:42pm
Good for him, he thinks he is wizkid that runs london, wizkid has been running london from EME days, as at when davido was running from his dad, becaus he ran away from home. wizkid has already sold millions of records and he was already famous back then. Davido needs to be humbled and learn from wizkid.
|Re: Davido Almost Got Beaten In London, His Crew Members Suffer Black Eye by IamLovely: 6:43pm
so London also have touts more than Nigeria for that matter.
|Re: Davido Almost Got Beaten In London, His Crew Members Suffer Black Eye by IamLovely: 6:43pm
Dlordsamurai:
what is your own self..
Shior
|Re: Davido Almost Got Beaten In London, His Crew Members Suffer Black Eye by Dlordsamurai(m): 6:46pm
IamLovely:lol my own is my own, all thanks to my 10G network and wireless wifi called wizkid.
|Re: Davido Almost Got Beaten In London, His Crew Members Suffer Black Eye by fuckerstard: 6:46pm
This guy na mumu, you no tell us why you want beat am and you dey bragado. You make phone call 30 men commot, i wonder how many fit die for you.
I smell beef, you get 30 men. Davido gat 30 Billion.
I stand with Wizzy òmó Ólògoò.
|Re: Davido Almost Got Beaten In London, His Crew Members Suffer Black Eye by Brown14(m): 6:51pm
hahahahaha I can imagine Davido running and hiding like a scared Lil frog far away from home... see the guy one hand sef be like mortar.
|Re: Davido Almost Got Beaten In London, His Crew Members Suffer Black Eye by sbm060(m): 6:53pm
Is OBO baddest
|Re: Davido Almost Got Beaten In London, His Crew Members Suffer Black Eye by IamLovely: 6:55pm
Dlordsamurai:
i give up
shior ur own don too much jor.
|Re: Davido Almost Got Beaten In London, His Crew Members Suffer Black Eye by frankanyiks(m): 7:21pm
London nobe naija...dey node worship celeb/money dia..ur lil change na 4 only ur pocket otherwise u come down here to uncivilized naija and show off
|Re: Davido Almost Got Beaten In London, His Crew Members Suffer Black Eye by VargasVee(m): 7:28pm
Dlordsamurai:
What is this one saying?
|Re: Davido Almost Got Beaten In London, His Crew Members Suffer Black Eye by skimmy005: 7:41pm
Dlordsamurai:mumu who know wizkid for london, d guy no even get connect with wizkid, d issue na personal matta, d guy even mention wizkid sayin, "am not wizkid dnt Bleep with d wrong dude"
|Re: Davido Almost Got Beaten In London, His Crew Members Suffer Black Eye by skimmy005: 8:36pm
obob d matta na true o, I just ask davido for instagram say "I hear say dem beat you for london" the guy block me, I for screenshot am ma up button no da work
|Re: Davido Almost Got Beaten In London, His Crew Members Suffer Black Eye by ikp120(m): 9:05pm
Dlordsamurai:Yeah, that thief called Wizkid who stole from someone's song to make his latest song.
http://www.nairaland.com/3920197/opinion-wizkid-plagiarized-seals-song
|Re: Davido Almost Got Beaten In London, His Crew Members Suffer Black Eye by ItchingPreek(m): 9:13pm
Mehn, if I be devido Na double hammer oo
Dude should sue the hell out of the event centre for security negligence. Can't be allowing rougues get away with violent act
|Re: Davido Almost Got Beaten In London, His Crew Members Suffer Black Eye by NobleAngell(f): 9:35pm
They for touch am small.
|Re: Davido Almost Got Beaten In London, His Crew Members Suffer Black Eye by holatin(m): 9:46pm
Am not very comfortable with this news, how can he escape the beating.
some little panel beating will put some street in him not the wannabe he dey pretend to be.
street ti take over
|Re: Davido Almost Got Beaten In London, His Crew Members Suffer Black Eye by connectpoint: 9:47pm
Woow.. what beef
|Re: Davido Almost Got Beaten In London, His Crew Members Suffer Black Eye by dessz(m): 9:47pm
good for him
wizkid right now is like;
|Re: Davido Almost Got Beaten In London, His Crew Members Suffer Black Eye by mikeycharles(m): 9:47pm
Maybe they wanted his 30 billion and he refused
|Re: Davido Almost Got Beaten In London, His Crew Members Suffer Black Eye by Laple0541(m): 9:47pm
Naija rogues don litter UK oooo, dem don start to de disrupt shows for UK too.
BTW that guy wey the bravado about him thuggish lifestyle foolish sha, why him no tell us Davido's offence!
|Re: Davido Almost Got Beaten In London, His Crew Members Suffer Black Eye by jchioma: 9:47pm
E bi like se, David o go find trouble for London.
|Re: Davido Almost Got Beaten In London, His Crew Members Suffer Black Eye by bbbabes(f): 9:48pm
Stupid agbaya...his younger ones are counting millions, he's talking about beating them. Wasted semen.
.
Davido, my crush don't mind the fool, am right here grooving to your jamz and na motor go jam that idiort
|Re: Davido Almost Got Beaten In London, His Crew Members Suffer Black Eye by sonofLuci(m): 9:48pm
Hahahaha, oboi I love this London guy. Just like me, one phone call and niggaz pull up on wheels ready to puff puff any mother fucker tryna act up
This guy!
|Re: Davido Almost Got Beaten In London, His Crew Members Suffer Black Eye by Princess4ng(f): 9:48pm
Wetin concern me
|Re: Davido Almost Got Beaten In London, His Crew Members Suffer Black Eye by 7footre(m): 9:48pm
Lol
Them don carry their razz nature enter UK o
|Re: Davido Almost Got Beaten In London, His Crew Members Suffer Black Eye by topedopechef(m): 9:48pm
|Re: Davido Almost Got Beaten In London, His Crew Members Suffer Black Eye by Benita27(f): 9:48pm
Dlordsamurai:Wizkid running which London?, abeg! Make I hear word. Who dash monkey banana?.
Serves Davido right, perhaps he thought London is Nigeria where he has bragging right with other celebrities.
