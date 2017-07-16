THE ROARING LION OF AN OBDURATE COUNTRY AND ITS JILLION ENIGMAS



Gunshots can be heard from every corner of the city and��‍♂,i said to my self oh God this is the very day we have all been working to avoid,the battle for Nigeria's heart� has begun,this was as a result of the early morning maelstrom which was brought by the marauding acts of heavy guns wielding militias,both old and young where seen running for their dare lives����‍♀ i was hiding in a corner and silently offering prayers to God for safety,not too long I saw a man approaching me,he was clothed in military trousers, red top,also having a read headgear and a black coloured cloth as a mask on his face,he was holding an Ak-12 which is of the 2012 RPG series,the realization struck me that he was certainly going to fire a shot at me,i started searching for an escape route, but by this time it was too late,he was already close to get a clear shot,our eyes looked and as he was about to fire i saw saw beams of triumph in his eyeballs, and i let out a loud and clear cry of fear.

I jolted on my bed and and almost immediately my alarm⏰ let out its daily funny sound as if to confirm that it was actually a dream.

It is postulated that dreams are succession of ideas and emotions which usually occurs involuntarily in the mind,but my question is does the dream as an underlying message,i hope not.

I need no prophet nor a oneirologist to explain what led to my dream,for have been inundated with the enigmas of Africa's most populated and most populous country ��Nigeria��,the roaring of the Lion of the East, Mr Nnamdi kanu,the Elephant of the North that is about to charge,the arewa youths coalition, all this challenges can be said to be accípite sítis,we still have insecurity, terrorism, unemployment, corruption, power failure, among others........to be continued



