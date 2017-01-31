Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / ESUT Students Protest After They Were Not Allowed To Write Exams (Photos) (4753 Views)

First semester exams started yesterday and many students were driven out of the exam hall because of none payment of school fees.



The students staged a protest to force the school administration to stop executing the No school fees No Exams policy because of the hardship in the country that made their parents unable to pay their school fees on time. They promised to pay it as soon as possible but want the school authority to allow them take their exams.







broseme:

More more more

That guy wey tie white handkerchief for hin head na their type dey use their tuition fees do MMM come dey cry sey things hard 18 Likes

Indeed there is hardship, serious hardship in the country but I can bet it that some students would have collected the money from their parents and use it to do ponzi schemes or play bets and the thing did not yield expected returns!



However, the school need to tamper justice with mercy, at least for the sake of the real innocent ones among them!



This country is indeed hard! 3 Likes

I don't think they should be protesting, I think they should be pleading with relevant authorities to help them...they are at fault for not paying school fees ab initio...make davido and the other lagos big boy see where dey suppose spend their over flowing money. 6 Likes

It is well o

how can u write exam when you have used ur sch fees for mmm and nairabet how can u write exam when you have used ur sch fees for mmm and nairabet 1 Like

Any policy dat will make the poor in dis country suffer ...is always a welcome ideal....I pity Nigerians... people are really suffering

you schooled and Finished in a Nigerian Higher Institution and you haven't encountered or involved in a protest b4, did u even go to School? are u sure deep down inside it wasn't a Glorified Secondary u attend?

d guy sef busy dey take selfy, d protest no concern am BeeBeeOoh:

That guy wey tie white handkerchief for hin head na there type dey use their tuition fees do MMM come dey cry sey things hard d guy sef busy dey take selfy, d protest no concern am





Nonsensical nonsense



Who doesn't even know you won't be allowed to write exams if yuu don't pay the fee?



Regardless of how the economy is hard. There's no way the school would allow them to write exams without paying. That's very lame.



The best thing they could do is to extend the exam date by two weeks maybe, to ensure the students pay before then. How would your lecturers get paid if you don't pay your school fees? Radarada



Now, look at them... 95% of them used the money to club and all sort of reckless ponzi already.



Now they are there constituting nuisance.





The country is hard, we know. But your irresponsible and undisciplined attitude is worsening it.





Broseme,

Na u tie 'kerchief for head?























That one sef na school ESUTThat one sef na school 2 Likes

Our vc nah one hell of a wicked man. Imagine as at 13 of January them done add 10k to our 125k as late payment! After 7 months for skul nah yesterday we they start exams

I dont get this cos they didn't jst start doing it and sorry to say most of them may end up not paying

Yes oo it even happened here in agbani some were delayed for more than 1 hour.. After adding 10k for late payment of fees you still keep students outside

nna no pay schl fee ni,.?see as them be,see d future leader with handkerchief 4head,dt one na cultist nobdy go tel u..e don fagbo b4 d protest,omoyibo,nawa o

TINALETC3:

d guy sef busy dey take selfy, d protest no concern am Eye yam telling you, he's busy talking selfies while serious students are protesting Eye yam telling you, he's busy talking selfies while serious students are protesting

broseme:

ESUT Students On A Peaceful Protest At Government House Enugu to Let their Plight know



First semester exams started yesterday and many students were driven out of the exam hall because of none payment of school fees.



The students staged a protest to force the school administration to stop executing the No school fees No Exams policy because of the hardship in the country that made their parents unable to pay their school fees on time. They promised to pay it as soon as possible but want the school authority to allow them take their exams.







Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/esut-students-on-peaceful-protest-at.html?m=1



How will the sch run if you do not pay your sch fees? How will the sch run if you do not pay your sch fees?

TINALETC3:

d guy sef busy dey take selfy, d protest no concern am

The way him de take d selfie sef de selfish. The way him de take d selfie sef de selfish.

God go punish esut vc for wat they did to us last yr

Nick4life:

Our vc nah one hell of a wicked man. Imagine as at 13 of January them done add 10k to our 125k as late payment! After 7 months for skul nah yesterday we they start exams

125k?



God punish the devil



eewo

chai





how much you want collect for salary after the course sef



all through my stay in the uni

I don't think I spent more than 150k as school fees 125k?God punish the devileewochaihow much you want collect for salary after the course sefall through my stay in the uniI don't think I spent more than 150k as school fees

They just have luck the security agencies didn't kill them. APC government have to do its best to stop all kinds of protest and oppositions.



Sai Baba









They don't pay school fees in time and still be the same to complain about poor quality of education and lack of infrastructure.





Is it a must y'all go to the university?





Vocational training schools re littered all over the country with fair and affordable fees but no one looks that way cos everybody wants to have a degree.







booked







God will judge the vc for his wickedness, school fee is N125k and its not up to 2mnths 10k was added for late payment.





last year you could write your exam and immediately you have your fee you pay and your result would be out buh now if you don't pay no lecturer dares mark your script. . .



am done with esut though but I suffer for that school. . .they dont even allow half payment that's to show you how wicked the vc is. . .I saw them protesting today towards waec and I was impressed, its high time they know their place





plus o hear say gburu gburu give them 1million for lunch. . .me I am not understanding





enugu state university of stress and tension. . .





AM OUT

They will be doing serious activity like protest and some people will just settle down to take sefie.