On the 14th of March, 2017, Nnamdi Azikiwe University had its award presentation to best graduating students.

Awards presented came in came in three categories... BEST GRADUATING STUDENT IN VARIOUS DEPARTMENTS, BEST GRADUATING STUDENT IN DIFFERENT FACULTIES AND BEST GRADUATING STUDENT IN THE UNIVERSITY.



My humble self, have gone through as part of the 2015/2016 graduands, I was privileged to be recognized as the BEST GRADUATING STUDENT IN MY DEPARTMENT (PHILOSOPHY) and the BEST GRADUATING STUDENT OVERALL IN FACULTY OF ARTS.



However, my name is UZOWULU ONYEKA EMMANUEL ALEXANDER IYANBAM aka, (VOWELS). More to come as the ceremony continues today.



My reason for uploading this is to say thank you to Seun and all Nairalanders who through inspirational topics has helped me both emotionally and psychologically. I made a first class too and with the grace of God, all best graduating students overall in different faculties including me, were give automatic employment which we shall resume after service.



I rep UNIZIK!!!