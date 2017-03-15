₦airaland Forum

Nairalander Bags First Class And Two Awards In UNIZIK. by uzowulu8(m): 10:37am
On the 14th of March, 2017, Nnamdi Azikiwe University had its award presentation to best graduating students.
Awards presented came in came in three categories... BEST GRADUATING STUDENT IN VARIOUS DEPARTMENTS, BEST GRADUATING STUDENT IN DIFFERENT FACULTIES AND BEST GRADUATING STUDENT IN THE UNIVERSITY.

My humble self, have gone through as part of the 2015/2016 graduands, I was privileged to be recognized as the BEST GRADUATING STUDENT IN MY DEPARTMENT (PHILOSOPHY) and the BEST GRADUATING STUDENT OVERALL IN FACULTY OF ARTS.

However, my name is UZOWULU ONYEKA EMMANUEL ALEXANDER IYANBAM aka, (VOWELS). More to come as the ceremony continues today.

My reason for uploading this is to say thank you to Seun and all Nairalanders who through inspirational topics has helped me both emotionally and psychologically. I made a first class too and with the grace of God, all best graduating students overall in different faculties including me, were give automatic employment which we shall resume after service.

I rep UNIZIK!!!

Re: Nairalander Bags First Class And Two Awards In UNIZIK. by HungerBAD: 10:38am
Nice.

Congratulations bros.

It is not easy.

I thought 1st Class was for Spirits in my University days.

Re: Nairalander Bags First Class And Two Awards In UNIZIK. by uzowulu8(m): 10:52am
That is me, The Vice-Chancellor, my HOD on white.

Honestly, the happiest day of my life.

SEUN, LALA, Fynestboy and others, do the needful.

Celebrate a COMRADE.... FRONT PAGE..

Re: Nairalander Bags First Class And Two Awards In UNIZIK. by Abbeyme: 10:53am
Congrats Nairalander.

Re: Nairalander Bags First Class And Two Awards In UNIZIK. by UniQuegrACE(f): 10:59am
congrats

Re: Nairalander Bags First Class And Two Awards In UNIZIK. by lofty900(m): 11:00am
Congrats man, more grease to ur elbow

Re: Nairalander Bags First Class And Two Awards In UNIZIK. by Chine12(m): 11:01am
Congratulobia bro

Re: Nairalander Bags First Class And Two Awards In UNIZIK. by Deprince2656(m): 12:05pm
Congratulation!! Nairalanders no dey carry last

Re: Nairalander Bags First Class And Two Awards In UNIZIK. by SetrakusRa(m): 1:08pm
Congratulations bro.. I'll make First Class too by God's grace.. grin

Re: Nairalander Bags First Class And Two Awards In UNIZIK. by sathel(m): 1:28pm
congrats bro! nairaland is really helping people with their inspirational quotes and topics.

God bless seun
God bless lala..

yagaa!!!!

Re: Nairalander Bags First Class And Two Awards In UNIZIK. by uzowulu8(m): 1:54pm
Thanks NLnders... still waiting for Fp things.. lala ooo

Re: Nairalander Bags First Class And Two Awards In UNIZIK. by Joshua30: 2:48pm
Congrats bros

Re: Nairalander Bags First Class And Two Awards In UNIZIK. by bolkay47(m): 2:52pm
Congratulations sir!

Re: Nairalander Bags First Class And Two Awards In UNIZIK. by skillful01: 3:14pm
Ope o,job don show.

Congrats

Re: Nairalander Bags First Class And Two Awards In UNIZIK. by DebbyChris(f): 5:12pm
Congratulations!!! i celebrate u

Re: Nairalander Bags First Class And Two Awards In UNIZIK. by uzowulu8(m): 5:57pm
skillful01:
Ope o,job don show.

Congrats
thanks
Re: Nairalander Bags First Class And Two Awards In UNIZIK. by SirWere(m): 6:03pm
Wow; First class ain't a easy feat at all o....

Congrats man!
More acheivements to come; I hope tongue

Re: Nairalander Bags First Class And Two Awards In UNIZIK. by TTLHORLA: 6:10pm
Congrats....greater things ahead!

Re: Nairalander Bags First Class And Two Awards In UNIZIK. by tosyne2much(m): 6:21pm
Congrats biggest boss.. I just like news like this sha

Re: Nairalander Bags First Class And Two Awards In UNIZIK. by uzowulu8(m): 6:23pm
HungerBAD:
Nice.
Congratulations bros.
It is not easy.
I thought 1st Class was for Spirits in my University days.
I'm not a spirit na... I be confirm body and blood.
Re: Nairalander Bags First Class And Two Awards In UNIZIK. by uzowulu8(m): 6:25pm
tosyne2much:
Congrats biggest boss.. I just like news like this sha

The almighty tosyne2much, comments on my thread...
I'm (stammers) honoured.

I only ask for Fp things...

Re: Nairalander Bags First Class And Two Awards In UNIZIK. by Nickymezor(f): 6:32pm
Hw nice, congratz OP.
Re: Nairalander Bags First Class And Two Awards In UNIZIK. by nnamdi1998(m): 6:49pm
Congrats sir
Re: Nairalander Bags First Class And Two Awards In UNIZIK. by tosyne2much(m): 6:55pm
uzowulu8:


The almighty tosyne2vmuch, comments on my thread...
I'm (stammers) honoured.

I only ask for Fp things...
Let's just hope Lalasticlala hears our prayers cheesy
Re: Nairalander Bags First Class And Two Awards In UNIZIK. by Chine12(m): 7:37pm
Lalasticlala and other Mod pls do the encourage this bro and move this to front page
Re: Nairalander Bags First Class And Two Awards In UNIZIK. by IamAirforce1: 8:25pm
Congrats young man
Re: Nairalander Bags First Class And Two Awards In UNIZIK. by burkingx(f): 8:26pm
cheesy

Re: Nairalander Bags First Class And Two Awards In UNIZIK. by blazekicks: 8:26pm
angry

Re: Nairalander Bags First Class And Two Awards In UNIZIK. by ammyluv2002(f): 8:26pm
Wow! Congratulations bros! 1st class for Unizik no be moimoi....you go read tire




#GreatZikites
Re: Nairalander Bags First Class And Two Awards In UNIZIK. by mazizitonene(m): 8:27pm
beautiful....
Re: Nairalander Bags First Class And Two Awards In UNIZIK. by TheBatman(m): 8:27pm
Bros, your school try o. Thank God say no be Uniben you grad from, if not na virtual 3k you go collect (money you can't cash till 2017/2018) and no automatic employment, unless you get long legs in addition to that wonderful brain of yours. Congratulations all the same.

Re: Nairalander Bags First Class And Two Awards In UNIZIK. by doctorkush(m): 8:28pm
Uzu how come U wey dey copy my work for exam hall with my name join...umm u don copy my first class now... Chai!:!!

