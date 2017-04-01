₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,780,736 members, 3,470,101 topics. Date: Monday, 10 April 2017 at 08:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Cash Flow Problems Your Small Business Is Likely To Experience (1069 Views)
6 Keys to Success in Setting Up Your Small Business / Ezekwesili Or Soludo Likely To Be CBN Governor, To Replace Emefiele - Guardian / What Business Is The Most Profitable To Invest In Nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Cash Flow Problems Your Small Business Is Likely To Experience by JARUSHUB: 1:37pm On Mar 15
Cash or money is important to the proper, effective and smooth running of any business or enterprise. It is, therefore, safe to say that without money, your business will collapse. As a result, Jumia Travel, the leading online booking agency discuss some cash flow problems that are likely to affect the smooth running of your business. This will ensure that you are fully prepared for any uncertainties. It must be mentioned that 90% of small businesses or startups fail due to poor cash flow.
Delayed payment
After providing a service, you expect to be paid immediately, this is not the case most times. You offer your service and get paid later. However, this is not good for your business. In fact, if your clients pay very late, your debt profile will steadily rise. To reduce the effect of late payment, set a timeline for your clients or customers to make payment and use your relationship with the manager to encourage him or her to pay you as early as possible. You can also reduce the credit you offer your customers.
Decline in sales
The reduction in sales can have a huge impact on profit. As soon as you notice a decline in sales, you may need to check your marketing strategy again. You can also take advantage of social media. You don’t need to break the bank to boost sales again.
Low profit
Profit is directly linked to sales. You should not be too surprised if your profit has been hit. The Nigerian economy is trying to recover from its first recession in 22 years. Besides, some businesses have declared losses. This is why the business should have savings to cushion the effect of the lack of profitability. Also, you may need to adjust your growth forecast.
Seasonal demands
There are some businesses that are seasonal. Seasonal in the sense that there are certain months there is a monumental spike in turnover and in other months, it will reduce. For example, there is always an increase in hotel bookings during public holidays and the festive period. This is same for transport. You have to plan your cash for this period so that there is no lacuna.
Overtrading
This usually affects small businesses that are just opening a shop. Most times, these businesses invite customers and friends and offer them a good discount to promote patronage. The turnout may be massive and it may affect your cash flow because so many people are taking advantage of the discount. The rule here is to try as much as possible to make your launching very simple and don’t offer any crazy discount.
source: http://www.jarushub.com/cash-flow-problems-your-small-business-is-likely-to-experience/
|Re: Cash Flow Problems Your Small Business Is Likely To Experience by Atro(m): 7:51pm
Okay...keep my land
|Re: Cash Flow Problems Your Small Business Is Likely To Experience by maverickdude(m): 7:51pm
Atro:Y u steal ftc frm me
|Re: Cash Flow Problems Your Small Business Is Likely To Experience by Keneking: 7:52pm
CBN policies
1 Like
|Re: Cash Flow Problems Your Small Business Is Likely To Experience by MxtaMichealz(m): 7:52pm
Ok... WATCH EFE CELEBRATION IN BBNAIJA >>
thearticle.com.ng/2017/04/bbnaija-efe-celebrates-video.html
|Re: Cash Flow Problems Your Small Business Is Likely To Experience by simak1(m): 7:55pm
interesting
|Re: Cash Flow Problems Your Small Business Is Likely To Experience by Beewhy01: 7:57pm
waiting consign me
|Re: Cash Flow Problems Your Small Business Is Likely To Experience by celestialAgent(m): 7:58pm
Nothing special.
Every entrepreneur should know this already before going into business.
|Re: Cash Flow Problems Your Small Business Is Likely To Experience by kaymart(m): 8:02pm
which one be Jumia travel again nau? are u a subsidiary to Jumia?
why not crate ur own brand?
|Re: Cash Flow Problems Your Small Business Is Likely To Experience by Nicholas190(m): 8:06pm
But that is not all, decipite recession you can still succeed in Nigeria with this ideals
http://www.dailyinfo.ga/2017/04/easiest-way-to-become-rich-in-your.html
|Re: Cash Flow Problems Your Small Business Is Likely To Experience by mantosa(m): 8:09pm
Jumia owns Jumia Travel, Jumia Food etc
kaymart:
(0) (Reply)
I Want To Import Cars,computers,in Usa,and Chinacan Anyone Assist? / NIB Becomes Citibank Nigeria Limited Again? / Is Mtn Performing Thier Socio Economic Function In Nigeria (academically)
Viewing this topic: porozhniy(m), chimimi(f), restartnaija(m), adminlo, Stevez32(m), simak1(m), Mentholated, Barmmyshoes, kpeteman(m), diesel86(m), paragraph, Littlefish(f), akeweje, Ysboy(m), eezeribe(m), Rafrik27, sojayy(m), Adaowerri111, AmeerahFKI(f), Nnenna2too(f), Sabergol99(m), onac16, akintun, Rzq4 and 17 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6