|Lady Lays Curse On Stephanie Otobo, Begs Apostle Suleman For Help by JamieBlog(m): 2:58pm
A Nigerian Lady uploaded this video yesterday which has been making rounds, where she curses Stephanie Otobo for still trying to spoil Apostle Suleiman's Image after recieving money in foreign currency for him.
She then used the opportunity to beg him to assist her, and that she doesn,t want a huge sum or G-Wagon, all she needs is a little sum to kickstart her business.
Watch Video below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ivDzfy15CdM
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/nigerian-lady-lays-curse-on-apostle.html
|Re: Lady Lays Curse On Stephanie Otobo, Begs Apostle Suleman For Help by HungerBAD: 3:01pm
Lol.
Job woman.
|Re: Lady Lays Curse On Stephanie Otobo, Begs Apostle Suleman For Help by boman2014: 3:21pm
nansense
|Re: Lady Lays Curse On Stephanie Otobo, Begs Apostle Suleman For Help by lofty900(m): 3:23pm
Apostle Suleiman hv learnt a bitter lesson, any woman begging him for assistance, he'll avoid her like nuclear bomb
|Re: Lady Lays Curse On Stephanie Otobo, Begs Apostle Suleman For Help by BerryAnny(m): 4:07pm
Another Olosho. And 2 d mod daht banned me,
|Re: Lady Lays Curse On Stephanie Otobo, Begs Apostle Suleman For Help by mmosac: 6:21pm
Them don come again with apostolic wahala
|Re: Lady Lays Curse On Stephanie Otobo, Begs Apostle Suleman For Help by ekojoe(m): 6:22pm
Shame!!!
|Re: Lady Lays Curse On Stephanie Otobo, Begs Apostle Suleman For Help by neonly: 6:22pm
Buhari why
|Re: Lady Lays Curse On Stephanie Otobo, Begs Apostle Suleman For Help by Goahead(m): 6:22pm
More like, exploiting the plights of Suleiman
|Re: Lady Lays Curse On Stephanie Otobo, Begs Apostle Suleman For Help by buoye1(m): 6:22pm
Nonsense...
|Re: Lady Lays Curse On Stephanie Otobo, Begs Apostle Suleman For Help by pmud11: 6:22pm
E don happen. Open your eyes and see biko
|Re: Lady Lays Curse On Stephanie Otobo, Begs Apostle Suleman For Help by lordcornel(m): 6:23pm
Another Stephenie on parade. Oya oga pastor help her life with naira, pounds and dollars.
This country is a joke.
|Re: Lady Lays Curse On Stephanie Otobo, Begs Apostle Suleman For Help by seyi360(m): 6:23pm
Even if Apostle Suleiman would have for any reason gone into an extra marital affair, there are more chances he would have done it with someone whose proximity with him generates no suspicion.
The point is , a Pastor is more vulnerable to the ladies that surround him.
From record, Pastors who have either confessed to adultery or accused of adultery , did it with either their Secretary, church member or someone in their entourage.
If the Apostle has maintained a clean slate hitherto with the beautiful women who litter his church in Auchi in their tens of thousands, its difficult to believe that a stripper based at a location 6,618 miles from him would have trapped him so easily in her sex cage.
She even ridiculously claims the Apostle promised her marriage , who does that to a striper? With the numerous responsible, decent and Godly women he has access to.
And the media trial is another glaring reason to see that the said lady is on a destructive mission .
Without any shadow of doubt, this is a robust and tactical assassination attempt of the Apostle's character.
Great men throughout history have had their names soiled in dangerous scandals.
But in the voice of T.D Jakes " this too will pass"
|Re: Lady Lays Curse On Stephanie Otobo, Begs Apostle Suleman For Help by Dongreat(m): 6:23pm
Sacarsm at its finest. But unfortunately you won't get help because you got no big nyash and you may not like party. Rumors has it that the dude like big nyash as he like to end up in the back, every god damn time.
|Re: Lady Lays Curse On Stephanie Otobo, Begs Apostle Suleman For Help by yankeeguy(m): 6:23pm
|Re: Lady Lays Curse On Stephanie Otobo, Begs Apostle Suleman For Help by Negotiate: 6:24pm
Eye service
|Re: Lady Lays Curse On Stephanie Otobo, Begs Apostle Suleman For Help by SulemanDEFENDER: 6:24pm
No be small thing oooo
|Re: Lady Lays Curse On Stephanie Otobo, Begs Apostle Suleman For Help by zlantanfan: 6:24pm
This lady is purely looking for attention.
She had to come out unkept and in mourning mood just to spend majority of the time attacking headphenie, how are we so sure this is not another reverse physiology by the Suleiman crew to paint the situation as Suleiman been a victim of the help and assistance he renders.
A lot has been done by the accused to divert attention and bully people from this case, nothing has still be done to explain the glaring coincidences.
|Re: Lady Lays Curse On Stephanie Otobo, Begs Apostle Suleman For Help by tillaman(m): 6:25pm
Epic, I doubt if she's serious m double sure she's Jst one of those funny instabloggers who needs more followers, u try sha
|Re: Lady Lays Curse On Stephanie Otobo, Begs Apostle Suleman For Help by Kenshinmunac: 6:25pm
hahaha nigerians smh,
|Re: Lady Lays Curse On Stephanie Otobo, Begs Apostle Suleman For Help by divicoded: 6:25pm
ok
|Re: Lady Lays Curse On Stephanie Otobo, Begs Apostle Suleman For Help by Pastafarian: 6:25pm
SHOW ME A COUNTRY...
Show me a country that respects its Pastors, Imams, and Rabbis more than it respects its Farmers, Teachers, and Scientists, and I will show you a doomed country that will forever be the laughing stock of the world.
Tell me the name of the country that puts bible above brain, faith above facts, prayer above proof, churches over schools, rapture above reason, invisible gods over visible goodness, life after death above life before death, tithing above thinking.
Tell me the name of that country and I will tell you the name of a country whose children will grow up to be children---mental cripples.
Does that describe your country?
Credit: Joseph1013
|Re: Lady Lays Curse On Stephanie Otobo, Begs Apostle Suleman For Help by ziego(m): 6:25pm
Hahahhahahaha
Indirect implication
|Re: Lady Lays Curse On Stephanie Otobo, Begs Apostle Suleman For Help by Pavore9: 6:25pm
Crazo!
|Re: Lady Lays Curse On Stephanie Otobo, Begs Apostle Suleman For Help by tonio2wo: 6:25pm
Help to lick you too?
|Re: Lady Lays Curse On Stephanie Otobo, Begs Apostle Suleman For Help by MoreWahala: 6:25pm
Na wa o, we won't rest from this Ototo Abi na Otobo saga
|Re: Lady Lays Curse On Stephanie Otobo, Begs Apostle Suleman For Help by efilefun(m): 6:25pm
Lmao hungry lazy thing, must you involve otobo before you beg "mr cheerful giver" for your share
|Re: Lady Lays Curse On Stephanie Otobo, Begs Apostle Suleman For Help by iDigitaL: 6:25pm
When are we gonna see the end on all these dramaaaa.
|Re: Lady Lays Curse On Stephanie Otobo, Begs Apostle Suleman For Help by yinkslinks(m): 6:25pm
I think nigeria is becoming the most sweetable and funny country to smile off ur problems This one wey don smoke weed tire they find help.
|Re: Lady Lays Curse On Stephanie Otobo, Begs Apostle Suleman For Help by bezimo(m): 6:26pm
I will not be surprised if the Apostle still helps tge lady. Why? because he is a natural giver, but I hope if he wants to help, his wife should do the helping before another useless otobo makes another allegation.
|Re: Lady Lays Curse On Stephanie Otobo, Begs Apostle Suleman For Help by holamiday(m): 6:26pm
The hustle is real.
|Re: Lady Lays Curse On Stephanie Otobo, Begs Apostle Suleman For Help by bezimo(m): 6:26pm
The Apostle wont stop helping out because of one ungrateful idiot. He is a natural giver.
