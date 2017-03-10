₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Celebrity Arm Wrestling Launched (Photos) by Towncrier247: 3:41pm
The first ever Nigerian Celebrity Arm Wrestling is set to debut in full force in 2017 after the test edition was organised recently at Royal Ride and Lounge, Ogba Lagos. The organizers say that 'Nigeria Celebrity Arm Wrestling' bout grand kick-off will feature some of the cream of Nigeria entertainment industry soon. The test edition played host to some top professional in Nigeria entertainment industry. The show will feature performance, dance, Cheerleaders parade, and exciting celebrity arm wrestling bout According to the organizers, City To City Loud Parties Entertainment, top Nigerian entertainers have been intimated about the show and expect more involvement as they start deals with them.
"As the proud initiator of this concept, The Nigerian Celebrity Arm Wrestling, will open a new form of celebrity entertainment event rather than the monotonous award shows, music concerrts etc that Nigerian event organizers are known to do. We are excited to inform corporate sponsors, media outfit and well wishers that we are open to working with them. City To City Loud Parties Entertainment is an entertainment company set up to promote out of the box entertainment concept. We are dedicated to promoting urban parties and the bubbling lifestyle of the Nigerian youth. " , said Deji Falade, the convener of the event.
