|7 Cars You Can’t Afford Even With Monthly N5m Savings For 5 Years by autojosh: 4:43pm
The world has loads and loads of super cars ,they all have one thing in common-high cost.But some of them have super high cost.
Today I would be talking about 7 cars you can’t afford even if you save 5 Million Naira every month for 5 years.
For the purpose of calculation I would be using the exchange rate as of today .And it would be an estimated sum.
So if you are not a maths genius let me help you out .
5Million every month for a year is = 5,000,000 X 12=60,000,000
In 5 years =60,000,000 X 5=300,000,000
So we are looking at cars that cost more than #300 Million
In no particular order lets get right into it .
1 Aston Martin One-77
Quick Specs
Country:Britain
Engine: 7.3L V12
Transmission:6-speed automated manual
Doors: 2
Horsepower: 750bhp
Top Speed: 320 Km/h
Price : #446M( approx)
2.MC Laren P1
Quick Specs
Country:Britain
Hybrid:Yes
Distance on full charge:11Km
Engine: 3.8 L twin-turbo M838TQ V8
Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch
Doors: 2
Horsepower: 904bhp(combined)
Top Speed: 351 Km/h
Price : #351M (approx)
3.Lykan Hypersport
Quick Specs
Country:Lebanon
Engine: 3.7 L twin-turbo F6
Transmission:
6-speed Sequential manual transmission or 7-speed Dual-clutch transmission
Doors: 2
Horsepower: 780 hp
Top Speed : 395 Km/h
Price : #810M (approx)
4. Ferrari LaFerrari
Quick Specs
Country:Italy
Hybrid :Yes
Engine: 6.3 L F140FE V12, electric motor & KERS
Transmission:7-speed Dual-clutch automated manual
Doors: 2
Horsepower: 789 hp
Top Speed : 349 Km/h
Price : #405M (approx)
5.Aston Martin Vulcan
Quick Specs
Country:Britain
Engine: 7.0L V12
Transmission:6-speed sequential
Doors: 2
Horsepower: 800 bhp
Top Speed : 360 Km/h
Price : #608M (approx)
6.Lamborghini Veneno
Quick Specs
Country:Italy
Engine: 6.5L V12
Transmission:7-speed ISR
Doors: 2
Horsepower:750 bhp
Top Speed : 356 Km/h
Price : #1.1 Billion (approx)
7.Bugatti Veyron SuperSport
Quick Specs
Country:Italy
Engine: 8.0 L (488 cu in) W16 quad-turbocharged
Transmission:7-speed DSG automatic transmission
Doors: 2
Horsepower:1200 bhp
Top Speed : 431 Km/h
Price : #810M (approx)
What do you think,are you saving already ?
Would you like to have one of these ?
Want to see a car on this list ?
Kindly comment below
Don’t forget to share.
By Donald3d
https://autojosh.com/7-cars-you-cant-afford-even-with-monthly-n5m-savings-for-5-years/
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 7 Cars You Can’t Afford Even With Monthly N5m Savings For 5 Years by colossus2: 4:57pm
Na wa.....and there is God
Why him dey do am for some people and him no dey do am for others
2 Likes
|Re: 7 Cars You Can’t Afford Even With Monthly N5m Savings For 5 Years by banjicom(m): 5:04pm
cheap stuff how much for all?
20 Likes
|Re: 7 Cars You Can’t Afford Even With Monthly N5m Savings For 5 Years by colossus2: 5:25pm
banjicom:If I tear you slap
44 Likes
|Re: 7 Cars You Can’t Afford Even With Monthly N5m Savings For 5 Years by banjicom(m): 9:24pm
colossus2:
wetin naaa, u know how much moni i dey make monthly ni?
Abi which kind embarrassment b dis sef?
U don chop with bill Gates b4 ni?
9 Likes
|Re: 7 Cars You Can’t Afford Even With Monthly N5m Savings For 5 Years by colossus2: 9:49pm
banjicom:Gate kor fence ni.
Bill Gates
17 Likes
|Re: 7 Cars You Can’t Afford Even With Monthly N5m Savings For 5 Years by PaperLace(f): 9:58pm
What's the meaning of this? Do you have conscience at all?
You're even calling mods to move it to FP, so that people can have high-blood pressure or what? Next time if you want to open thread, open the one that'll teach us how we can draw up a N50000/mth savings plan to buy a car.
If I don't make plenty money in another life, e go better if I be lion or water-dispenser (as usual).
Hehehe...for this hardship na im OP open this thread. Them go chop you today.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 7 Cars You Can’t Afford Even With Monthly N5m Savings For 5 Years by lonelydora(m): 10:00pm
Op, these cars are for errand nah! I will be doing rhe manufacturers of these cars a great a favour to own one.
It is below my status. Op, come up with a better list.
|Re: 7 Cars You Can’t Afford Even With Monthly N5m Savings For 5 Years by Damilare5882(m): 10:01pm
banjicom:will you sharrap there ... Bill Gate kor ...bill Door nii ...
7 Likes
|Re: 7 Cars You Can’t Afford Even With Monthly N5m Savings For 5 Years by mazizitonene(m): 10:01pm
watch me get one..........soon.
|Re: 7 Cars You Can’t Afford Even With Monthly N5m Savings For 5 Years by Obaluf0n: 10:01pm
.
|Re: 7 Cars You Can’t Afford Even With Monthly N5m Savings For 5 Years by divineshare(m): 10:01pm
Buying all is possible with weekly stipends.
But if it's by this means you have defeated the aim because you will not enjoy the ride.
|Re: 7 Cars You Can’t Afford Even With Monthly N5m Savings For 5 Years by dotcomnamename: 10:02pm
Mtchewwwwwwwwwwwwwwww panti, na bin i dey take all these cars do for my house.
|Re: 7 Cars You Can’t Afford Even With Monthly N5m Savings For 5 Years by jamex93(m): 10:02pm
naija politician, 2months in office, e go buy 3 of these cars each
5 Likes
|Re: 7 Cars You Can’t Afford Even With Monthly N5m Savings For 5 Years by gbaskiboy(m): 10:02pm
Mtchewww!
|Re: 7 Cars You Can’t Afford Even With Monthly N5m Savings For 5 Years by policy12: 10:03pm
K
|Re: 7 Cars You Can’t Afford Even With Monthly N5m Savings For 5 Years by captainmuyi(m): 10:03pm
so?? next this is nonsense post
|Re: 7 Cars You Can’t Afford Even With Monthly N5m Savings For 5 Years by Godswillnwaoma(m): 10:03pm
hmmmm
|Re: 7 Cars You Can’t Afford Even With Monthly N5m Savings For 5 Years by Richy4(m): 10:03pm
So you want to drive this kinda cars in Nigerian beautiful "pothole free" roads all over the country right
|Re: 7 Cars You Can’t Afford Even With Monthly N5m Savings For 5 Years by sabama007(f): 10:03pm
Na Ibadan road you wan drive dem?
|Re: 7 Cars You Can’t Afford Even With Monthly N5m Savings For 5 Years by Maximus85(m): 10:04pm
autojosh:
|Re: 7 Cars You Can’t Afford Even With Monthly N5m Savings For 5 Years by solomix10: 10:04pm
too small 4 my level...
|Re: 7 Cars You Can’t Afford Even With Monthly N5m Savings For 5 Years by kropotkin2: 10:05pm
An automobile is hardly ever an asset
1 Like
|Re: 7 Cars You Can’t Afford Even With Monthly N5m Savings For 5 Years by Donprayer(m): 10:05pm
My great great grandma and grandpa get number four na
|Re: 7 Cars You Can’t Afford Even With Monthly N5m Savings For 5 Years by soberdrunk(m): 10:05pm
autojosh you are a HEARTBREAKER!!!
1 Like
|Re: 7 Cars You Can’t Afford Even With Monthly N5m Savings For 5 Years by knightsTempler: 10:05pm
|Re: 7 Cars You Can’t Afford Even With Monthly N5m Savings For 5 Years by Liftedhands: 10:05pm
I go still buy fuel on top the amount ?
3 Likes
|Re: 7 Cars You Can’t Afford Even With Monthly N5m Savings For 5 Years by Kaxmytex(m): 10:06pm
no b small tin
Girl: baby, buh u promise to buy me a lamborghini veneno
boy: oh! sorry sweetie, it skip my mind... so when are dey all comming??
girl: who?
boy: i thought we both agree to use ur entire household do ritual nah
girl: na thunder go fire u as i dey luk u so..
boy: na armor tank go blow dat ur flat yansh wey u wan take sit inside veneno
SAY NO TO MONEY RITUAL, IF IT'S MONEY, WE ALL GON MAKE IT LEGALLY
|Re: 7 Cars You Can’t Afford Even With Monthly N5m Savings For 5 Years by Mattins(m): 10:06pm
I comment my reserve....
|Re: 7 Cars You Can’t Afford Even With Monthly N5m Savings For 5 Years by XaintJoel20(m): 10:06pm
How can I get the first one I think I have enough to afford it.
