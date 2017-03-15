Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / 7 Cars You Can’t Afford Even With Monthly N5m Savings For 5 Years (9535 Views)

Today I would be talking about 7 cars you can’t afford even if you save 5 Million Naira every month for 5 years.



For the purpose of calculation I would be using the exchange rate as of today .And it would be an estimated sum.



So if you are not a maths genius let me help you out .



5Million every month for a year is = 5,000,000 X 12=60,000,000



In 5 years =60,000,000 X 5=300,000,000



So we are looking at cars that cost more than #300 Million



In no particular order lets get right into it .



1 Aston Martin One-77







Quick Specs



Country:Britain



Engine: 7.3L V12



Transmission:6-speed automated manual



Doors: 2



Horsepower: 750bhp



Top Speed: 320 Km/h



Price : #446M( approx)



2.MC Laren P1







Quick Specs



Country:Britain



Hybrid:Yes



Distance on full charge:11Km



Engine: 3.8 L twin-turbo M838TQ V8



Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch



Doors: 2



Horsepower: 904bhp(combined)



Top Speed: 351 Km/h



Price : #351M (approx)



3.Lykan Hypersport







Quick Specs



Country:Lebanon



Engine: 3.7 L twin-turbo F6



Transmission:

6-speed Sequential manual transmission or 7-speed Dual-clutch transmission



Doors: 2



Horsepower: 780 hp



Top Speed : 395 Km/h



Price : #810M (approx)



4. Ferrari LaFerrari







Quick Specs



Country:Italy



Hybrid :Yes



Engine: 6.3 L F140FE V12, electric motor & KERS



Transmission:7-speed Dual-clutch automated manual



Doors: 2



Horsepower: 789 hp



Top Speed : 349 Km/h



Price : #405M (approx)



5.Aston Martin Vulcan







Quick Specs



Country:Britain



Engine: 7.0L V12



Transmission:6-speed sequential



Doors: 2



Horsepower: 800 bhp



Top Speed : 360 Km/h



Price : #608M (approx)



6.Lamborghini Veneno







Quick Specs



Country:Italy



Engine: 6.5L V12



Transmission:7-speed ISR



Doors: 2



Horsepower:750 bhp



Top Speed : 356 Km/h



Price : #1.1 Billion (approx)



7.Bugatti Veyron SuperSport







Quick Specs



Country:Italy



Engine: 8.0 L (488 cu in) W16 quad-turbocharged



Transmission:7-speed DSG automatic transmission



Doors: 2



Horsepower:1200 bhp



Top Speed : 431 Km/h



Price : #810M (approx)





What do you think,are you saving already ?



Would you like to have one of these ?



Want to see a car on this list ?



Kindly comment below



Don’t forget to share.



By Donald3d



Why him dey do am for some people and him no dey do am for others Na wa.....and there is GodWhy him dey do am for some people and him no dey do am for others 2 Likes

cheap stuff how much for all? cheap stuff how much for all? 20 Likes

banjicom:

cheap stuff how much for all? If I tear you slap If I tear you slap 44 Likes

colossus2:



If I tear you slap

wetin naaa, u know how much moni i dey make monthly ni?



Abi which kind embarrassment b dis sef?



U don chop with bill Gates b4 ni? wetin naaa, u know how much moni i dey make monthly ni?Abi which kind embarrassment b dis sef?U don chop with bill Gates b4 ni? 9 Likes

banjicom:





wetin naaa, u know how much moni i dey make monthly ni?



Abi which kind embarrassment b dis sef?



U don chop with bill gate b4 ni? Gate kor fence ni.

Bill Gates Gate kor fence ni.Bill 17 Likes

What's the meaning of this? Do you have conscience at all ?

You're even calling mods to move it to FP, so that people can have high-blood pressure or what? Next time if you want to open thread, open the one that'll teach us how we can draw up a N50000/mth savings plan to buy a car.



If I don't make plenty money in another life, e go better if I be lion or water-dispenser (as usual).



Hehehe...for this hardship na im OP open this thread. Them go chop you today. You're even calling mods to move it to FP, so that people can have high-blood pressure or what?If I don't make plenty money in another life, e go better if I be lion or water-dispenser (as usual).Hehehe...for this hardship na im OP open this thread. Them go chop you today. 10 Likes 2 Shares

Op, these cars are for errand nah! I will be doing rhe manufacturers of these cars a great a favour to own one.





It is below my status. Op, come up with a better list.

banjicom:





wetin naaa, u know how much moni i dey make monthly ni?



Abi which kind embarrassment b dis sef?



U don chop with bill gate b4 ni? will you sharrap there ... Bill Gate kor ...bill Door nii ... will you sharrap there ... Bill Gate kor ...bill Door nii ... 7 Likes

watch me get one..........soon.

.

Buying all is possible with weekly stipends.



But if it's by this means you have defeated the aim because you will not enjoy the ride.

Mtchewwwwwwwwwwwwwwww panti, na bin i dey take all these cars do for my house.

naija politician, 2months in office, e go buy 3 of these cars each 5 Likes

Mtchewww!

K

so?? next this is nonsense post

hmmmm

So you want to drive this kinda cars in Nigerian beautiful "pothole free" roads all over the country right

Na Ibadan road you wan drive dem?

too small 4 my level...

An automobile is hardly ever an asset 1 Like

My great great grandma and grandpa get number four na

autojosh you are a HEARTBREAKER!!! 1 Like

I go still buy fuel on top the amount ? I go still buy fuel on top the amount ? 3 Likes

no b small tin



Girl: baby, buh u promise to buy me a lamborghini veneno







boy: oh! sorry sweetie, it skip my mind... so when are dey all comming??



girl: who?



boy: i thought we both agree to use ur entire household do ritual nah



girl: na thunder go fire u as i dey luk u so..



boy: na armor tank go blow dat ur flat yansh wey u wan take sit inside veneno







SAY NO TO MONEY RITUAL, IF IT'S MONEY, WE ALL GON MAKE IT LEGALLY

I comment my reserve....