|Nigerians Come For Female Russian Admin Who Sent Them Packing With Insults by DRIFTyKING(m): 7:33am
Nigerians and other Africans did not have it easy with a Facebook female group admin from Russia after she gave them the insults of their lives just to convey a simple message.
Singles To Date is a Facebook group where single people who are looking for love mingle, and its a general group for all races, continents and class.
The lady in question, Katie Gagliano wrote:
"ATTENTION AFRICAN GARBAGE NEW TO THE GROUP.. As we usher more than 1,000 people into here per day, it's important for you animals to pay homage to your white acceptors. Heed
the rules and try not to be too stupid. I understand you're all of sub average intelligence.. but read carefully: WE DO NOT LIKE YOU, AND COULDN'T CARE LESS IF YOU WERE HERE OR NOT.. the sight of you SICKENS US.
It's just simply easier to admit you and ridicule you once you're here. Try not to infect any white members while you're ruining the group with your existence.
Some of the third world shitholes I'm referring but not limited to are: Nigeria, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Dominican Republic of the Congo, Zambia, Uganda, Sudan, Ghana, Morocco, and Botswana.. *** Edit - I've also added Jamaica to this list.. I don't like anyone from that dump either.
Nigerians and other people did not take this lightly, as they came for her:
Racism has not done anyone any good, Say no to it.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/nigerians-other-africans-come-for.html
|Re: Nigerians Come For Female Russian Admin Who Sent Them Packing With Insults by Nickizoe(f): 7:43am
LOL...Look at her..Unseasoned chicken...
12 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Come For Female Russian Admin Who Sent Them Packing With Insults by kaffy4tope(m): 7:53am
Seriously I don't even know what to say right now because this lady has guts to insult us cos of how bad some Ipobians have spoilt name of this country all over the race.
And to the btch....I'd be right back.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerians Come For Female Russian Admin Who Sent Them Packing With Insults by Lunagirl(f): 7:56am
kaffy4tope:
And as usual a foolish person has decided to make this tribalistic.
She has said it and you have attributed it to one section of the country. Go and correct and edit her posts. Silly.
72 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerians Come For Female Russian Admin Who Sent Them Packing With Insults by Ahmed0336(m): 7:59am
To abuse this girl just dey hungry but i won't bring myself down to her racist level.
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Come For Female Russian Admin Who Sent Them Packing With Insults by dannybomb(m): 7:59am
she gave us from Russia with love. we gave her from Africa with hate!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Come For Female Russian Admin Who Sent Them Packing With Insults by Ahmed0336(m): 8:01am
kaffy4tope:infact i don't know what say bros u just left branch for leaf.
9 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Come For Female Russian Admin Who Sent Them Packing With Insults by PenisCaP: 8:17am
kaffy4tope:
U are a foool.... shame on u.
33 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Come For Female Russian Admin Who Sent Them Packing With Insults by cummando(m): 8:30am
Em why insult na...these things have processes....well I've reported her(with authority) and the page is going down.
*smiles at my ingenious ways"
|Re: Nigerians Come For Female Russian Admin Who Sent Them Packing With Insults by LilTyRoNe: 8:57am
You all get angry and pissed when "Nigeria" is called out but you hate igbo people with passion "A person who is holding another person is holding himself" "One should first remove the dirt from his eye before removing that of another person" Dont blame "Racist" when you people are "Tribalists" to the core.
If you feel like quoting me it wont pain me nor the russian girl or even Erase her comment,Godbless.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Come For Female Russian Admin Who Sent Them Packing With Insults by unclezuma: 10:36am
Savages, who allowed this Africans into the internet...why Onyibo, why?
I don't think the kid is Russian, That's an Italian name and she's probably American.
I don't think that account belongs to a white person and from what's been said half the "Africans" on that page can cuss right.
There are so many beautiful words and letters in the English Alphabet and they are using just 26... wetin do Yoruba language?
|Re: Nigerians Come For Female Russian Admin Who Sent Them Packing With Insults by johntaiwo123(m): 10:36am
Don't mind her.
|Re: Nigerians Come For Female Russian Admin Who Sent Them Packing With Insults by Negotiate: 10:36am
Lol
|Re: Nigerians Come For Female Russian Admin Who Sent Them Packing With Insults by Lacomus(m): 10:36am
|Re: Nigerians Come For Female Russian Admin Who Sent Them Packing With Insults by SweetBoyFriend(m): 10:37am
White people are some weak ass rats who hides behind their computers and say racist shiit
Why not find a group of black people and say it to their face
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Come For Female Russian Admin Who Sent Them Packing With Insults by Cousim(m): 10:37am
see as she be like Tboss... Cow
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Come For Female Russian Admin Who Sent Them Packing With Insults by spartan117(m): 10:37am
Should I now be crying
|Re: Nigerians Come For Female Russian Admin Who Sent Them Packing With Insults by YoungRichRuler(m): 10:38am
See people fighting for their country when they don hold what is theirs in high esteem.
A nairalander that doesn't know NCAM, Seun or Lalasticlala, is that one a nairalander?
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Come For Female Russian Admin Who Sent Them Packing With Insults by Admin401(f): 10:38am
Looks like a parody account to trigger Africans. And they will bite the bait so hard.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Come For Female Russian Admin Who Sent Them Packing With Insults by Ogbehadanyel(m): 10:38am
Her message only goes to those who have her time.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Come For Female Russian Admin Who Sent Them Packing With Insults by onosprince(m): 10:39am
|Re: Nigerians Come For Female Russian Admin Who Sent Them Packing With Insults by oviejnr(m): 10:39am
Oh, we are black and beautiful. Shes white what does that makes her?? Her knowledge is narrowed to the difference in our skin color but forgot human evolution was Great Apes. She wont even agree with that. Say No To Racism!!!
|Re: Nigerians Come For Female Russian Admin Who Sent Them Packing With Insults by joycesims(f): 10:39am
Naturally human beings are racists, just some who feel guilty about it.
|Re: Nigerians Come For Female Russian Admin Who Sent Them Packing With Insults by johntaiwo123(m): 10:40am
Dis insult no be small ooo
|Re: Nigerians Come For Female Russian Admin Who Sent Them Packing With Insults by Gaborone(f): 10:41am
It's not like we like ourselves in the first place, so I wonder why we are livid because a foreigner says she hates us.
|Re: Nigerians Come For Female Russian Admin Who Sent Them Packing With Insults by INVESTORBNAIRA: 10:41am
;Dlol @ "ruining this page with ur existence" and thirdworld shitholes nigeria is a 4thworld shithole truetalk
|Re: Nigerians Come For Female Russian Admin Who Sent Them Packing With Insults by hosstringer: 10:41am
really
|Re: Nigerians Come For Female Russian Admin Who Sent Them Packing With Insults by burkingx(f): 10:42am
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Come For Female Russian Admin Who Sent Them Packing With Insults by gqboyy(m): 10:42am
The nose ring fit you, mad cow, pig , anuofia, ewu. Am out
|Re: Nigerians Come For Female Russian Admin Who Sent Them Packing With Insults by ammyluv2002(f): 10:42am
Nickizoe:Continuation
|Re: Nigerians Come For Female Russian Admin Who Sent Them Packing With Insults by Mujaheeeden: 10:42am
Since she wants her types then she can have it but for me I Love them Black
|Re: Nigerians Come For Female Russian Admin Who Sent Them Packing With Insults by LockDown69(m): 10:42am
Silence should have been the best retaliation.
2 Likes 1 Share
