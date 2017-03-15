Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Nigerians Come For Female Russian Admin Who Sent Them Packing With Insults (8824 Views)

Singles To Date is a Facebook group where single people who are looking for love mingle, and its a general group for all races, continents and class.



The lady in question, Katie Gagliano wrote:







"ATTENTION AFRICAN GARBAGE NEW TO THE GROUP.. As we usher more than 1,000 people into here per day, it's important for you animals to pay homage to your white acceptors. Heed



the rules and try not to be too stupid. I understand you're all of sub average intelligence.. but read carefully: WE DO NOT LIKE YOU, AND COULDN'T CARE LESS IF YOU WERE HERE OR NOT.. the sight of you SICKENS US.

It's just simply easier to admit you and ridicule you once you're here. Try not to infect any white members while you're ruining the group with your existence.



Some of the third world shitholes I'm referring but not limited to are: Nigeria, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Dominican Republic of the Congo, Zambia, Uganda, Sudan, Ghana, Morocco, and Botswana.. *** Edit - I've also added Jamaica to this list.. I don't like anyone from that dump either.



Nigerians and other people did not take this lightly, as they came for her:





















Racism has not done anyone any good, Say no to it.



LOL...Look at her..Unseasoned chicken... 12 Likes

Seriously I don't even know what to say right now because this lady has guts to insult us cos of how bad some Ipobians have spoilt name of this country all over the race.







And to the btch....I'd be right back. 8 Likes 2 Shares

And as usual a foolish person has decided to make this tribalistic.



She has said it and you have attributed it to one section of the country. Go and correct and edit her posts. Silly. And as usual a foolish person has decided to make this tribalistic.She has said it and you have attributed it to one section of the country. Go and correct and edit her posts. Silly. 72 Likes 3 Shares

To abuse this girl just dey hungry but i won't bring myself down to her racist level. 4 Likes

she gave us from Russia with love. we gave her from Africa with hate!!! 2 Likes

And to the btch....I'd be right back. infact i don't know what say bros u just left branch for leaf. infact i don't know what say bros u just left branch for leaf. 9 Likes

U are a foool.... shame on u. U are a foool.... shame on u. 33 Likes

Em why insult na...these things have processes....well I've reported her(with authority) and the page is going down.



You all get angry and pissed when "Nigeria" is called out but you hate igbo people with passion "A person who is holding another person is holding himself" "One should first remove the dirt from his eye before removing that of another person" Dont blame "Racist" when you people are "Tribalists" to the core.

Savages, who allowed this Africans into the internet...why Onyibo, why?



I don't think the kid is Russian, That's an Italian name and she's probably American.



I don't think that account belongs to a white person and from what's been said half the "Africans" on that page can cuss right.



There are so many beautiful words and letters in the English Alphabet and they are using just 26... wetin do Yoruba language? I don't think the kid is Russian, That's an Italian name and she's probably American.I don't think that account belongs to a white person and from what's been said half the "Africans" on that page can cuss right.There are so many beautiful words and letters in the English Alphabet and they are using just 26... wetin do Yoruba language?

White people are some weak ass rats who hides behind their computers and say racist shiit



Why not find a group of black people and say it to their face 3 Likes

see as she be like Tboss... Cow 2 Likes

See people fighting for their country when they don hold what is theirs in high esteem.





A nairalander that doesn't know NCAM, Seun or Lalasticlala, is that one a nairalander? See people fighting for their country when they don hold what is theirs in high esteem. 2 Likes

Looks like a parody account to trigger Africans. And they will bite the bait so hard. 2 Likes 1 Share

Her message only goes to those who have her time. 1 Like

Oh, we are black and beautiful. Shes white what does that makes her?? Her knowledge is narrowed to the difference in our skin color but forgot human evolution was Great Apes. She wont even agree with that. Say No To Racism!!!

Naturally human beings are racists, just some who feel guilty about it.

Dis insult no be small ooo



It's not like we like ourselves in the first place, so I wonder why we are livid because a foreigner says she hates us.

nigeria is a 4thworld shithole truetalk ;Dlol @ "ruining this page with ur existence" and thirdworld shitholesnigeria is a 4thworld shithole truetalk

The nose ring fit you, mad cow, pig , anuofia, ewu. Am out

Since she wants her types then she can have it but for me I Love them Black