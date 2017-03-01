₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NAFDAC Appeals Ruling Declaring Fanta, Sprite Poisonous With Vitamin C by 360frolic(m): 10:16am
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has filed an appeal and a motion to stay execution of a judgement on Sprite and Fanta soft drinks.
An Igbosere High Court had ordered the Agency to compel the Nigerian Bottling Company, NBC, Plc, to carry a mandatory warning on its Fanta and Sprite products, stating that the contents should not be taken with Vitamin C in order to avoid poisoning.
The court berated NAFDAC for poor regulation of the products, popular among millions of Nigerians.
The judgement was delivered in a suit filed by Fijabi Adebo Holdings Limited and Emmanuel Adebo against the NBC and NAFDAC.
In her reaction, the Acting Director General of NAFDAC, Yetunde Oni, through a text message ti Premium Times from Vienna, Austria, observed that the agency is a national regulatory authority and would react both scientifically and legally to the judgement.
“Our lawyer has filed an appeal and a motion to stay execution of action of the judgement also filed,”she said from the 60th session commission on narcotics drugs she is currently attending in Vienna.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/03/nafdac-appeals-ruling-declaring-fanta.html
|Re: NAFDAC Appeals Ruling Declaring Fanta, Sprite Poisonous With Vitamin C by slayminder(m): 10:20am
|Re: NAFDAC Appeals Ruling Declaring Fanta, Sprite Poisonous With Vitamin C by HsLBroker(m): 10:22am
slayminder:respect is reciprocal
|Re: NAFDAC Appeals Ruling Declaring Fanta, Sprite Poisonous With Vitamin C by Keneking: 10:47am
|Re: NAFDAC Appeals Ruling Declaring Fanta, Sprite Poisonous With Vitamin C by AngelicBeing: 10:57am
|Re: NAFDAC Appeals Ruling Declaring Fanta, Sprite Poisonous With Vitamin C by lonelydora(m): 11:28am
|Re: NAFDAC Appeals Ruling Declaring Fanta, Sprite Poisonous With Vitamin C by Oba22: 11:28am
|Re: NAFDAC Appeals Ruling Declaring Fanta, Sprite Poisonous With Vitamin C by ameezy(m): 11:28am
Are they appealing on behalf of the masses who are at the receiving end or are they out to protect the interest of the Nigerian bottling Company?
|Re: NAFDAC Appeals Ruling Declaring Fanta, Sprite Poisonous With Vitamin C by Pavore9: 11:29am
|Re: NAFDAC Appeals Ruling Declaring Fanta, Sprite Poisonous With Vitamin C by bitingcool: 11:29am
|Re: NAFDAC Appeals Ruling Declaring Fanta, Sprite Poisonous With Vitamin C by nothingmega122(m): 11:29am
|Re: NAFDAC Appeals Ruling Declaring Fanta, Sprite Poisonous With Vitamin C by DonHummer(m): 11:29am
|Re: NAFDAC Appeals Ruling Declaring Fanta, Sprite Poisonous With Vitamin C by mcocolok(m): 11:29am
|Re: NAFDAC Appeals Ruling Declaring Fanta, Sprite Poisonous With Vitamin C by SalamRushdie: 11:30am
Why is Nafdac appealing a ruling on behalf of corrupt NBC
|Re: NAFDAC Appeals Ruling Declaring Fanta, Sprite Poisonous With Vitamin C by Zoola91(m): 11:30am
|Re: NAFDAC Appeals Ruling Declaring Fanta, Sprite Poisonous With Vitamin C by last35: 11:30am
|Re: NAFDAC Appeals Ruling Declaring Fanta, Sprite Poisonous With Vitamin C by burkingx(f): 11:31am
|Re: NAFDAC Appeals Ruling Declaring Fanta, Sprite Poisonous With Vitamin C by Wiseandtrue(f): 11:31am
|Re: NAFDAC Appeals Ruling Declaring Fanta, Sprite Poisonous With Vitamin C by SWORD419: 11:31am
|Re: NAFDAC Appeals Ruling Declaring Fanta, Sprite Poisonous With Vitamin C by landinfo: 11:31am
|Re: NAFDAC Appeals Ruling Declaring Fanta, Sprite Poisonous With Vitamin C by samijay8(m): 11:31am
|Re: NAFDAC Appeals Ruling Declaring Fanta, Sprite Poisonous With Vitamin C by JayB11(m): 11:32am
|Re: NAFDAC Appeals Ruling Declaring Fanta, Sprite Poisonous With Vitamin C by coolesmile: 11:32am
|Re: NAFDAC Appeals Ruling Declaring Fanta, Sprite Poisonous With Vitamin C by wellmax(m): 11:32am
|Re: NAFDAC Appeals Ruling Declaring Fanta, Sprite Poisonous With Vitamin C by ademasta(m): 11:33am
|Re: NAFDAC Appeals Ruling Declaring Fanta, Sprite Poisonous With Vitamin C by cana882(m): 11:33am
|Re: NAFDAC Appeals Ruling Declaring Fanta, Sprite Poisonous With Vitamin C by sorextee(m): 11:33am
|Re: NAFDAC Appeals Ruling Declaring Fanta, Sprite Poisonous With Vitamin C by oluwadare26(m): 11:34am
|Re: NAFDAC Appeals Ruling Declaring Fanta, Sprite Poisonous With Vitamin C by psallmuel(m): 11:34am
|Re: NAFDAC Appeals Ruling Declaring Fanta, Sprite Poisonous With Vitamin C by willyo(m): 11:34am
