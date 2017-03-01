₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,773,785 members, 3,449,183 topics. Date: Thursday, 30 March 2017 at 03:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls (11437 Views)
Benzoic Acid: Important Information About The Substance In Fanta, Sprite / NAFDAC Appeals Ruling Declaring Fanta, Sprite Poisonous With Vitamin C / Eating Mango After Drinking Fanta Or Coke, Is It Dangerous? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by Ofoegbus: 2:34pm
After the high court ruling on the possibility of Fanta and Sprite being poisonous to human health, CNN Africa had on Twitter came up with a poll asking Nigerians if they are still taking the coca-cola product.
61 Percent had voted yes, while the remaining 39 Percent had voted that they are no Longer taking the product.
Source : http://www.askngn.com/nigerians-still-drinking-fanta-sprite-high-court-ruling/
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by number5(m): 2:37pm
Gbagam....2 FTC's in one day after years of hustle..
Mehn...eeh sure mi say God don pickup my call ooh
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by Ofoegbus: 2:39pm
lol
|Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by PiccoloBrunelli(m): 2:41pm
Yes, doesn't bother me.
1 shot of agbo juice and the poison wee clear. Them dey crase na.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by thesicilian: 2:43pm
Don't need a court of law to tell me what is good for my health or not
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by bless2tom(m): 2:46pm
thesicilian:Okay...... Continue
10 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by biafranbaby(m): 2:50pm
Everything is possibly poisonous to human health.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by Horus(m): 2:50pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=txx1DjvSf2k
See How Coca Cola Is Killing Nigerians
|Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by gqboyy(m): 2:50pm
I will drink my fanta and sprite anytime I wish so long as it is still in the market. Abi na ur money?
8 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by emmabest2000(m): 2:50pm
Before nko ?
Who didn't know that almost all drinks in Nigeria are poisonous ...
Abeg make I waka go to my new Dentist jaree ...
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by verygudbadguy(m): 2:51pm
Because Nigerians are special creatures.....
Why are Nigerians still living happily after all you Oyinbos stole from us... We are special Human beings.
Why are we still living happily despite knowing that our problem is the corruption that have enveloped our Politicians.
Fela sang this part.. Now, it appeared to be prophecy....
Suffering and Smiling.... I am a proud Nigerian though...
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by nairalandfreak: 2:51pm
Bias CNN
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by Yomieluv(m): 2:51pm
Maybe we need sensitization about the danger.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by kingmekus(m): 2:51pm
v
|Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by atuanso84: 2:51pm
western world and their mumu. after they have set products in motion, sell out many cancer to people, they will suddenly start recalling them like new research has shown that...blah ..blah..blah..
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by nanauju(f): 2:51pm
We've been drinking sprite and Fanta for years now and we didn't die. It's not because of one ruling made not so long ago that we'll stop.
If it's poisonous as they say, they should ban the production
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by Ias1: 2:52pm
1108 people don't speak for us
|Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by princechurchill(m): 2:52pm
Never underestimate the immune system of a black, during Ebola i ate porcupine, bird flu period chicken and eggs became my favorite
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by Tazdroid(m): 2:52pm
All d coke wey we don dey drink since no do anytin
mumihaja:
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by ayatt(m): 2:52pm
so
|Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by Celestyn8213: 2:52pm
Wetin concern naija man high court ruling?
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by ifyalways(f): 2:52pm
Something must kill a man.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by cosby02(m): 2:52pm
I took one last night
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by Tazdroid(m): 2:52pm
PiccoloBrunelli:agbo na juice now?
|Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by sdkalu: 2:53pm
Abeg who high court EPP?
|Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by Caliph69: 2:53pm
We will still die someday
|Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by mumihaja(f): 2:53pm
i drink it when i want to deworm
i suspect it can kill mosquitos too
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by Ppresh2017(f): 2:53pm
People can decide to live or die, but if you have decided to live and needed genuine extra source of income , see my signature
|Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by Tundellinium(m): 2:53pm
Guilty as charged... I'm even drinking one now. It is like an addiction already it'll take some time to totally stop it.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by Adieza(m): 2:53pm
Disobedient Fellow, It is still very much presence in South West, South South and South East.
www.agricinfo.com/2017/03/top-10-reasons-why-you-must-avoid.html?m=1
|Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by tete7000(m): 2:53pm
The question is how many are aware of the content of the ruling? You can only act right when you have appropriate information. Many live in ignorance.
By the way Minisry of health has issued statement that the drinks are safe by Nigerian Standard.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by Fernandowski(m): 2:53pm
*sipping my sprite and reading comments *
1 Like
Vegetables: Tomato, Ata Rodo, Tatase, Ugu / Bitter Leaf Soup / Price Of Bread Increased By 20%
Viewing this topic: Nwogbe, allytinted, tiwasiaife(m), Sikfeel, LaEvilIMiss(f), preshdiva(f), Thoniameek(f), vicbef1000, Horus(m), MCDeLeonardo(m), Annabelkelvin, Redomi(m), beegs(m), chidi4sam(m), oluking, Diiverexii(f), kmst, sweetkev(m), bombim(m), princejtb4real(m), frankie2K(m), Tbrak(f), StCruz247, ItalianWine(f), ThatmanRev, GMan650(m), hollandeez(m), Tklassy, paykobo, Prettychiz4real(f), akashi01, BrAkingNews, CoolChinex07, ckc(m), Muyee(m), ijayopi(f), savio07(m), kqute(f), DonJ29, Nenejeje(f), Diebyfire05(m), onyichick(f), Nadalmessi, dvine2020, Dexpro, idris4eva(m), GreyLaw(m), Timmycarter(m), mayree2t9(f), akara(m), freddyna, press005, DazzlinPearl(f), BluePearls(m), ogedozie, swytchizzy(f), gqboyy(m), teeboynaij, jaelz(m), oshilewetaiwo03, KeDv, omoharry(f), DankemzI(m), Emmaco(m), gaussian, ozimec(m), auxanosolar(f), 12345baba, Yorisb, pjlatt, Jorussia(m), flexrivers(m), RichDad1(m), ibnchokomah(m), mimon79(m), ukgreat(m), yungeez(m), hechno(m), ali1saidu(m), zicoraads(m), Japhet04(m), simonlee(m), Lousymouth(m) and 109 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6