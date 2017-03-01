₦airaland Forum

Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by Ofoegbus: 2:34pm
After the high court ruling on the possibility of Fanta and Sprite being poisonous to human health, CNN Africa had on Twitter came up with a poll asking Nigerians if they are still taking the coca-cola product.
61 Percent had voted yes, while the remaining 39 Percent had voted that they are no Longer taking the product.

Source : http://www.askngn.com/nigerians-still-drinking-fanta-sprite-high-court-ruling/

1 Like

Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by number5(m): 2:37pm
sad cool

Gbagam....2 FTC's in one day after years of hustle..

Mehn...eeh sure mi say God don pickup my call ooh

2 Likes

Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by Ofoegbus: 2:39pm
lol
Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by PiccoloBrunelli(m): 2:41pm
Yes, doesn't bother me.

1 shot of agbo juice and the poison wee clear. Them dey crase na.

14 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by thesicilian: 2:43pm
Don't need a court of law to tell me what is good for my health or not

3 Likes

Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by bless2tom(m): 2:46pm
thesicilian:
Don't need a court of law to tell me what is good for my health or not
Okay...... Continue

10 Likes

Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by biafranbaby(m): 2:50pm
Everything is possibly poisonous to human health.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by Horus(m): 2:50pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=txx1DjvSf2k

See How Coca Cola Is Killing Nigerians
Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by gqboyy(m): 2:50pm
I will drink my fanta and sprite anytime I wish so long as it is still in the market. Abi na ur money?

8 Likes

Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by emmabest2000(m): 2:50pm
Before nko ?

Who didn't know that almost all drinks in Nigeria are poisonous ...



Abeg make I waka go to my new Dentist jaree ... grin

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by verygudbadguy(m): 2:51pm
Because Nigerians are special creatures.....

Why are Nigerians still living happily after all you Oyinbos stole from us... We are special Human beings.

Why are we still living happily despite knowing that our problem is the corruption that have enveloped our Politicians.

Fela sang this part.. Now, it appeared to be prophecy....

Suffering and Smiling.... I am a proud Nigerian though... grin

3 Likes

Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by nairalandfreak: 2:51pm
Bias CNN

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by Yomieluv(m): 2:51pm
Maybe we need sensitization about the danger.

1 Like

Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by kingmekus(m): 2:51pm
v
Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by atuanso84: 2:51pm
western world and their mumu. after they have set products in motion, sell out many cancer to people, they will suddenly start recalling them like new research has shown that...blah ..blah..blah..

3 Likes

Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by nanauju(f): 2:51pm
We've been drinking sprite and Fanta for years now and we didn't die. It's not because of one ruling made not so long ago that we'll stop.
If it's poisonous as they say, they should ban the production

3 Likes

Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by Ias1: 2:52pm
1108 people don't speak for us
Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by princechurchill(m): 2:52pm
Never underestimate the immune system of a black, during Ebola i ate porcupine, bird flu period chicken and eggs became my favorite

2 Likes

Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by Tazdroid(m): 2:52pm
All d coke wey we don dey drink since no do anytin grin



mumihaja:
i drink it when i want to deworm
grin grin

2 Likes

Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by ayatt(m): 2:52pm
so
Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by Celestyn8213: 2:52pm
Wetin concern naija man high court ruling?

1 Like

Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by ifyalways(f): 2:52pm
Something must kill a man.

2 Likes

Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by cosby02(m): 2:52pm
I took one last night grin

1 Like

Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by Tazdroid(m): 2:52pm
PiccoloBrunelli:
Yes, doesn't bother me.

1 shot of agbo juice and the poison wee clear. Them dey crase na.
agbo na juice now? grin
Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by sdkalu: 2:53pm
Abeg who high court EPP?
Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by Caliph69: 2:53pm
We will still die someday
Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by mumihaja(f): 2:53pm
i drink it when i want to deworm

i suspect it can kill mosquitos too

3 Likes

Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by Ppresh2017(f): 2:53pm
People can decide to live or die, but if you have decided to live and needed genuine extra source of income , see my signature
Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by Tundellinium(m): 2:53pm
Guilty as charged... I'm even drinking one now. It is like an addiction already it'll take some time to totally stop it.

2 Likes

Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by Adieza(m): 2:53pm
Disobedient Fellow, It is still very much presence in South West, South South and South East.

www.agricinfo.com/2017/03/top-10-reasons-why-you-must-avoid.html?m=1
Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by tete7000(m): 2:53pm
The question is how many are aware of the content of the ruling? You can only act right when you have appropriate information. Many live in ignorance.

By the way Minisry of health has issued statement that the drinks are safe by Nigerian Standard.

1 Like

Re: Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls by Fernandowski(m): 2:53pm
*sipping my sprite and reading comments *

1 Like

