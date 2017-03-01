Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Nigerians Still Drinking Fanta And Sprite After High Court Ruling? - CNN Polls (11437 Views)

Benzoic Acid: Important Information About The Substance In Fanta, Sprite / NAFDAC Appeals Ruling Declaring Fanta, Sprite Poisonous With Vitamin C / Eating Mango After Drinking Fanta Or Coke, Is It Dangerous? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



61 Percent had voted yes, while the remaining 39 Percent had voted that they are no Longer taking the product.



Source : After the high court ruling on the possibility of Fanta and Sprite being poisonous to human health, CNN Africa had on Twitter came up with a poll asking Nigerians if they are still taking the coca-cola product.61 Percent had voted yes, while the remaining 39 Percent had voted that they are no Longer taking the product.Source : http://www.askngn.com/nigerians-still-drinking-fanta-sprite-high-court-ruling/ 1 Like





Gbagam....2 FTC's in one day after years of hustle..



Mehn...eeh sure mi say God don pickup my call ooh Gbagam....2 FTC's in one day after years of hustle..Mehn...eeh sure mi say God don pickup my call ooh 2 Likes

lol

Yes, doesn't bother me.



1 shot of agbo juice and the poison wee clear. Them dey crase na. 14 Likes 2 Shares

Don't need a court of law to tell me what is good for my health or not 3 Likes

thesicilian:

Don't need a court of law to tell me what is good for my health or not Okay...... Continue Okay...... Continue 10 Likes

Everything is possibly poisonous to human health. 9 Likes 1 Share



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=txx1DjvSf2k



See How Coca Cola Is Killing Nigerians

I will drink my fanta and sprite anytime I wish so long as it is still in the market. Abi na ur money? 8 Likes





Who didn't know that almost all drinks in Nigeria are poisonous ...







Abeg make I waka go to my new Dentist jaree ... Before nko ?Who didn't know that almost all drinks in Nigeria are poisonous ...Abeg make I waka go to my new Dentist jaree ... 16 Likes 1 Share

Because Nigerians are special creatures.....



Why are Nigerians still living happily after all you Oyinbos stole from us... We are special Human beings.



Why are we still living happily despite knowing that our problem is the corruption that have enveloped our Politicians.



Fela sang this part.. Now, it appeared to be prophecy....



Suffering and Smiling.... I am a proud Nigerian though... 3 Likes

Bias CNN 1 Like 1 Share

Maybe we need sensitization about the danger. 1 Like

v

western world and their mumu. after they have set products in motion, sell out many cancer to people, they will suddenly start recalling them like new research has shown that...blah ..blah..blah.. 3 Likes

We've been drinking sprite and Fanta for years now and we didn't die. It's not because of one ruling made not so long ago that we'll stop.

If it's poisonous as they say, they should ban the production 3 Likes

1108 people don't speak for us

Never underestimate the immune system of a black, during Ebola i ate porcupine, bird flu period chicken and eggs became my favorite 2 Likes









mumihaja:

i drink it when i want to deworm All d coke wey we don dey drink since no do anytin 2 Likes

so

Wetin concern naija man high court ruling? 1 Like

Something must kill a man. 2 Likes

I took one last night 1 Like

PiccoloBrunelli:

Yes, doesn't bother me.



1 shot of agbo juice and the poison wee clear. Them dey crase na. agbo na juice now? agbo na juice now?

Abeg who high court EPP?

We will still die someday

i drink it when i want to deworm



i suspect it can kill mosquitos too 3 Likes

People can decide to live or die, but if you have decided to live and needed genuine extra source of income , see my signature

Guilty as charged... I'm even drinking one now. It is like an addiction already it'll take some time to totally stop it. 2 Likes





www.agricinfo.com/2017/03/top-10-reasons-why-you-must-avoid.html?m=1 Disobedient Fellow, It is still very much presence in South West, South South and South East.

The question is how many are aware of the content of the ruling? You can only act right when you have appropriate information. Many live in ignorance.



By the way Minisry of health has issued statement that the drinks are safe by Nigerian Standard. 1 Like