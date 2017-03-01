Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Matthew Ekeinde Accompanies Omotola To Morocco For CMF Event (pics) (3772 Views)

See photos below





Star actress Omotola and her husband Captain Mathew Ekeinde arrived Morocco where Omotola is expected to speak at cransmontanaf Forum 2017.The forum is meant to promote a more humane and impartial world.

sixtuschimere:

Hope he knows that Morocco is a Sharia Republic sha 1 Like

So Morocco fine like this? That place is extremely hot

matured couple doing their thing collabo... 1 Like

make we de roll for ground? 6 Likes

Baba nor wan hear say those Arab money guys use money increase the mileage of the engine way him dey drive small small







Love is buriful sha



Marriage goal See how they look like newly wedded couple on honeymoon trip Love is buriful sha

and so?

This is a couple these new generation celebrities should learn from. If you're thinking they don't fight, you're on a long thing, but they don't bring it to social media and would rather settle behind close door while sealing the reconciliation with a make up *** 2 Likes

booobs ? Na only me they see Captain

Cc Tonto, Tiwa, Toke

Responsible woman. If it's all those olosho actresses who claim to be married, they will never go with their husbands, they will go there and be acting single. Her husband must be very proud of her, this is the advantage of plucking girls early for marriage, you are sure of loyalty and commitment.Cc Tonto, Tiwa, Toke 3 Likes

Sweet couples.

Hope he knows that Morocco is a Sharia Republic sha

Seriously dude!



Have you been to Marrakech, Casablanca, Fes or Rabat. You guys just say rubbish you don't know smh. Definitely you haven't been to Morocco with that statement.

Have you been to Marrakech, Casablanca, Fes or Rabat. You guys just say rubbish you don't know smh. Definitely you haven't been to Morocco with that statement. Saying Morocco is a sharia country is like saying UAE is a sharia country

Why do you people always write like this? So Omotola's husband has no life of his own. Any time they are seen together it must be that he accompanied her. Why not just say they went to Morocco together...hian! 2 Likes

If Apostle Sulaiman catch Omotola, he will lick the "O" out of her name and will henceforth be referred to as Motola 2 Likes

Are u insinuating the hubby is jobless? 1 Like

The best couple in the entertainment industry that you would never hear them fighfight in the public. 1 Like

This are the kind of people you call role model 1 Like

Morocco,,make sure u cover that Tommy before you cross their border shaa

Omosexy!, lovely couple. 1 Like

And so?



make we de roll for ground?

imagine the hot sex

When did Monaco turn to Morocco?