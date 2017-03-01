₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Matthew Ekeinde Accompanies Omotola To Morocco For CMF Event (pics)
|Matthew Ekeinde Accompanies Omotola To Morocco For CMF Event (pics) by sixtuschimere: 3:29pm
Star actress Omotola and her husband Captain Mathew Ekeinde arrived Morocco where Omotola is expected to speak at cransmontanaf Forum 2017.The forum is meant to promote a more humane and impartial world.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/omotola-her-husband-captain-mathew.html?m=1
|Re: Matthew Ekeinde Accompanies Omotola To Morocco For CMF Event (pics) by sixtuschimere: 3:29pm
|Re: Matthew Ekeinde Accompanies Omotola To Morocco For CMF Event (pics) by sixtuschimere: 3:29pm
sixtuschimere:more
|Re: Matthew Ekeinde Accompanies Omotola To Morocco For CMF Event (pics) by Keneking: 3:33pm
Hope he knows that Morocco is a Sharia Republic sha
1 Like
|Re: Matthew Ekeinde Accompanies Omotola To Morocco For CMF Event (pics) by veekid(m): 3:40pm
So Morocco fine like this? That place is extremely hot
|Re: Matthew Ekeinde Accompanies Omotola To Morocco For CMF Event (pics) by newyorks(m): 3:41pm
matured couple doing their thing collabo...
1 Like
|Re: Matthew Ekeinde Accompanies Omotola To Morocco For CMF Event (pics) by Young03: 3:41pm
And so?
make we de roll for ground?
6 Likes
|Re: Matthew Ekeinde Accompanies Omotola To Morocco For CMF Event (pics) by Negotiate: 3:41pm
sweet
1 Like
|Re: Matthew Ekeinde Accompanies Omotola To Morocco For CMF Event (pics) by soberdrunk(m): 3:41pm
Baba nor wan hear say those Arab money guys use money increase the mileage of the engine way him dey drive small small
1 Like
|Re: Matthew Ekeinde Accompanies Omotola To Morocco For CMF Event (pics) by sinaj(f): 3:41pm
See how they look like newly wedded couple on honeymoon trip
Love is buriful sha
Marriage goal
1 Like
|Re: Matthew Ekeinde Accompanies Omotola To Morocco For CMF Event (pics) by sexyjuly(f): 3:41pm
and so?
Keneking:
|Re: Matthew Ekeinde Accompanies Omotola To Morocco For CMF Event (pics) by legendsilver(m): 3:41pm
Wow
|Re: Matthew Ekeinde Accompanies Omotola To Morocco For CMF Event (pics) by DonLo: 3:42pm
This is a couple these new generation celebrities should learn from. If you're thinking they don't fight, you're on a long thing, but they don't bring it to social media and would rather settle behind close door while sealing the reconciliation with a make up ***
2 Likes
|Re: Matthew Ekeinde Accompanies Omotola To Morocco For CMF Event (pics) by demo4ril97(m): 3:42pm
Na only me they see Captain booobs?
|Re: Matthew Ekeinde Accompanies Omotola To Morocco For CMF Event (pics) by thundaFIREmods: 3:42pm
my name says it all
|Re: Matthew Ekeinde Accompanies Omotola To Morocco For CMF Event (pics) by 2sa2: 3:43pm
Responsible woman. If it's all those olosho actresses who claim to be married, they will never go with their husbands, they will go there and be acting single. Her husband must be very proud of her, this is the advantage of plucking girls early for marriage, you are sure of loyalty and commitment.
Cc Tonto, Tiwa, Toke
3 Likes
|Re: Matthew Ekeinde Accompanies Omotola To Morocco For CMF Event (pics) by Debendu(m): 3:43pm
Sweet couples.
|Re: Matthew Ekeinde Accompanies Omotola To Morocco For CMF Event (pics) by slurryeye: 3:43pm
Keneking:
Seriously dude!
Have you been to Marrakech, Casablanca, Fes or Rabat. You guys just say rubbish you don't know smh. Definitely you haven't been to Morocco with that statement.
Saying Morocco is a sharia country is like saying UAE is a sharia country
|Re: Matthew Ekeinde Accompanies Omotola To Morocco For CMF Event (pics) by Justbeingreal(m): 3:43pm
The dude big sha
|Re: Matthew Ekeinde Accompanies Omotola To Morocco For CMF Event (pics) by citee(m): 3:43pm
Why do you people always write like this? So Omotola's husband has no life of his own. Any time they are seen together it must be that he accompanied her. Why not just say they went to Morocco together...hian!
2 Likes
|Re: Matthew Ekeinde Accompanies Omotola To Morocco For CMF Event (pics) by Benekruku(m): 3:43pm
If Apostle Sulaiman catch Omotola, he will lick the "O" out of her name and will henceforth be referred to as Motola
2 Likes
|Re: Matthew Ekeinde Accompanies Omotola To Morocco For CMF Event (pics) by yourexcellency: 3:43pm
Are u insinuating the hubby is jobless?
1 Like
|Re: Matthew Ekeinde Accompanies Omotola To Morocco For CMF Event (pics) by taiwoleye(m): 3:44pm
The best couple in the entertainment industry that you would never hear them fighfight in the public.
1 Like
|Re: Matthew Ekeinde Accompanies Omotola To Morocco For CMF Event (pics) by Esepayne: 3:44pm
This are the kind of people you call role model
1 Like
|Re: Matthew Ekeinde Accompanies Omotola To Morocco For CMF Event (pics) by onyeezeigbo: 3:44pm
Morocco,,make sure u cover that Tommy before you cross their border shaa
|Re: Matthew Ekeinde Accompanies Omotola To Morocco For CMF Event (pics) by kimbra(f): 3:44pm
Omosexy!, lovely couple.
1 Like
|Re: Matthew Ekeinde Accompanies Omotola To Morocco For CMF Event (pics) by bedspread: 3:44pm
Young03:
1 Share
|Re: Matthew Ekeinde Accompanies Omotola To Morocco For CMF Event (pics) by henrydadon(m): 3:44pm
imagine the hot sex
|Re: Matthew Ekeinde Accompanies Omotola To Morocco For CMF Event (pics) by lilybonny(f): 3:45pm
|Re: Matthew Ekeinde Accompanies Omotola To Morocco For CMF Event (pics) by kennyone: 3:45pm
When did Monaco turn to Morocco?
|Re: Matthew Ekeinde Accompanies Omotola To Morocco For CMF Event (pics) by mekaboy(m): 3:46pm
If he can go to market and cook for her, why not?
|Re: Matthew Ekeinde Accompanies Omotola To Morocco For CMF Event (pics) by Josephamstrong1(m): 3:46pm
