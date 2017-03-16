Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Cossy Orjiakor's "The Ungrateful Delilah" Story Of love-vendor & Runs Girl Actresses (5713 Views)

In the story, note that when Cossy mentions 'protocols' she means procedure of hooking up her rich male friend with actresses that fit his spec in Nollywood. In other words, Cossy was/is a love-vendor. Also, overlook the typos and grammatical errors, just enjoy the story.







https://www.instagram.com/p/BRoh82Cjt2a/?hl=en Cossy is currently telling a true life story on her Instagram page, and although she has chosen not to name names for obvious reasons, it appears she is talking about Daniella Okeke and Apostle Suleman. She might be referring to another man, but the possibilities of the story being about Daniella is too much. I mean, her physical description of the said character just points to none other than Daniella Okeke. Also she Cossy said the man involved used to pay Nollywood actresses 400k for sex, and this correlates with Stephanie Otobo's story. Cossy also says she isn't scared of any lawyers...who recently said she was going to use her lawyers to fight the people spreading rumors about her? Daniella Okeke.In the story, note that when Cossy mentions 'protocols' she means procedure of hooking up her rich male friend with actresses that fit his spec in Nollywood. In other words, Cossy was/is a love-vendor. Also, overlook the typos and grammatical errors, just enjoy the story.Story...story....story..... Part 1.....once upon a time... In the year 2011... I met a nice businessman ... He was so nice..I decided to keep him as a good friend. Because it pays more having good friends than Bleep mates. Anyway we got so friendly that he asked me for favors...well. Am not the type u send errands. So I made some demands. A range rover sport. ..And it was accepted..I did all he asked .. Then got tired of the protocols.. One day I saw his spec... I saw this angelic big fat ass. With tiny waist on top of okada somewhere in Ologolo , lekki area, I was driving behind this girl and was moved and felt pity ...I didn't know her from Adams never knew she acts...anyway.... I stopped this lady and collected her no. She is so gifted that I went to her house a flat in a very swampy road she shared with friend . I asked her if she will love to meet my friend. She was more than happy to go when she heard d money I was offering ....ahhahh. the story continues. .. part 2, 3, 4, 5 ...to 10 all loading.... The tittle of this script...is ....the ungrateful Delilah.... 1 Like

Part 2 of the story...

Part 3 of the story...

Olosho! 1 Like

Una headache.. Hoessssss. 2 Likes

are you mad cossy,? do you want to be unfortunate in life?

Anytime I see the word 'cossy' , I only check the pictures that follows.. Nothing else. 6 Likes

are you mad cossy,? do you want to be unfortunate in life?

lol! lol!

madam love-vendor,swerve

Long hisssssss

are you mad cossy,? do you want to be unfortunate in life?

Are you part of the protocols ni?



It's about to go down with all these olosho actresses Are you part of the protocols ni?It's about to go down with all these olosho actresses 4 Likes

Are you part of the protocols ni?

lol, the bobby might want to make me join the protocol lol, the bobby might want to make me join the protocol

Are you part of the protocols ni?



It's about to go down with all these olosho actresses





Yes o! All of them be shaking in their shoes right now. lol! Yes o! All of them be shaking in their shoes right now. lol!

lol, the bobby might want to make me join the protocol



lemme check if you have so I might join protocol lemme check if you have so I might join protocol

Birds of the same feathers in same line Of business 2 Likes

Nonsense! Daniella okeke is still a virgin 2 Likes

We are getting there!

We are getting there!

Yup! Yup!





Awon Omo Vaseline...right about now.



13 Likes





ALL I CAN SAY IS OLOSHO



BUT THEN, I LIKE WHAT I'M SEEING. WHERE'S MY VASELINE BUT THEN, I LIKE WHAT I'M SEEING. WHERE'S MY VASELINE 1 Like

90% of nollywood actresses are OLOSHO!! 3 Likes

What kind of country is this?

Can Cossy offer anything other than boobs?? 1 Like

she is as brainless as the mods on nairaland.

where did she get all what she uses now. she has even commited more atrocities.

she don sleep with dogs for cash.

i rather sleep aith a pastor that cant control his little prick for money than sleep with dogs.

Bleep that olosho, infact thunda fire that attention seeking olosho.

she no know say olosho get expiry date?

she is expired 1 Like

In other news...I've got bleeps to give just not on a thread about an over-expired olosho.

Can Cossy offer anything other than boobs??

Pvssy Pvssy

Hmmmm