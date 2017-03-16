₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cossy Orjiakor's "The Ungrateful Delilah" Story Of love-vendor & Runs Girl Actresses by kayo80: 4:14pm
Cossy is currently telling a true life story on her Instagram page, and although she has chosen not to name names for obvious reasons, it appears she is talking about Daniella Okeke and Apostle Suleman. She might be referring to another man, but the possibilities of the story being about Daniella is too much. I mean, her physical description of the said character just points to none other than Daniella Okeke. Also she Cossy said the man involved used to pay Nollywood actresses 400k for sex, and this correlates with Stephanie Otobo's story. Cossy also says she isn't scared of any lawyers...who recently said she was going to use her lawyers to fight the people spreading rumors about her? Daniella Okeke.
In the story, note that when Cossy mentions 'protocols' she means procedure of hooking up her rich male friend with actresses that fit his spec in Nollywood. In other words, Cossy was/is a love-vendor. Also, overlook the typos and grammatical errors, just enjoy the story.
Story...story....story..... Part 1.....once upon a time... In the year 2011... I met a nice businessman ... He was so nice..I decided to keep him as a good friend. Because it pays more having good friends than Bleep mates. Anyway we got so friendly that he asked me for favors...well. Am not the type u send errands. So I made some demands. A range rover sport. ..And it was accepted..I did all he asked .. Then got tired of the protocols.. One day I saw his spec... I saw this angelic big fat ass. With tiny waist on top of okada somewhere in Ologolo , lekki area, I was driving behind this girl and was moved and felt pity ...I didn't know her from Adams never knew she acts...anyway.... I stopped this lady and collected her no. She is so gifted that I went to her house a flat in a very swampy road she shared with friend . I asked her if she will love to meet my friend. She was more than happy to go when she heard d money I was offering ....ahhahh. the story continues. .. part 2, 3, 4, 5 ...to 10 all loading.... The tittle of this script...is ....the ungrateful Delilah....
1 Like
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor's "The Ungrateful Delilah" Story Of love-vendor & Runs Girl Actresses by kayo80: 4:15pm
Part 2 of the story...
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor's "The Ungrateful Delilah" Story Of love-vendor & Runs Girl Actresses by kayo80: 4:15pm
Part 3 of the story...
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor's "The Ungrateful Delilah" Story Of love-vendor & Runs Girl Actresses by Khd95(m): 4:21pm
Olosho!
1 Like
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor's "The Ungrateful Delilah" Story Of love-vendor & Runs Girl Actresses by tchimatic(m): 4:22pm
Una headache.. Hoessssss.
2 Likes
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor's "The Ungrateful Delilah" Story Of love-vendor & Runs Girl Actresses by blackjah(m): 4:22pm
are you mad cossy,? do you want to be unfortunate in life?
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor's "The Ungrateful Delilah" Story Of love-vendor & Runs Girl Actresses by Davash222(m): 4:24pm
Anytime I see the word 'cossy' , I only check the pictures that follows.. Nothing else.
6 Likes
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor's "The Ungrateful Delilah" Story Of love-vendor & Runs Girl Actresses by kayo80: 4:24pm
blackjah:
lol!
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor's "The Ungrateful Delilah" Story Of love-vendor & Runs Girl Actresses by stephleena(f): 4:26pm
madam love-vendor,swerve
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor's "The Ungrateful Delilah" Story Of love-vendor & Runs Girl Actresses by dollyjoy(f): 4:28pm
Long hisssssss
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor's "The Ungrateful Delilah" Story Of love-vendor & Runs Girl Actresses by angelTI(f): 4:29pm
blackjah:
Are you part of the protocols ni?
It's about to go down with all these olosho actresses
4 Likes
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor's "The Ungrateful Delilah" Story Of love-vendor & Runs Girl Actresses by blackjah(m): 4:31pm
angelTI:lol, the bobby might want to make me join the protocol
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor's "The Ungrateful Delilah" Story Of love-vendor & Runs Girl Actresses by kayo80: 4:34pm
angelTI:
Yes o! All of them be shaking in their shoes right now. lol!
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor's "The Ungrateful Delilah" Story Of love-vendor & Runs Girl Actresses by angelTI(f): 4:36pm
blackjah:
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor's "The Ungrateful Delilah" Story Of love-vendor & Runs Girl Actresses by blackjah(m): 4:38pm
angelTI:lemme check if you have so I might join protocol
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor's "The Ungrateful Delilah" Story Of love-vendor & Runs Girl Actresses by subtlemee(f): 4:41pm
Birds of the same feathers in same line Of business
2 Likes
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor's "The Ungrateful Delilah" Story Of love-vendor & Runs Girl Actresses by LesbianBoy(m): 5:09pm
Nonsense! Daniella okeke is still a virgin
2 Likes
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor's "The Ungrateful Delilah" Story Of love-vendor & Runs Girl Actresses by Olulinks(m): 5:26pm
We are getting there!
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor's "The Ungrateful Delilah" Story Of love-vendor & Runs Girl Actresses by kayo80: 5:39pm
Olulinks:
Yup!
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor's "The Ungrateful Delilah" Story Of love-vendor & Runs Girl Actresses by unclezuma: 6:35pm
Awon Omo Vaseline...right about now.
13 Likes
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor's "The Ungrateful Delilah" Story Of love-vendor & Runs Girl Actresses by saintolarayo: 6:35pm
ALL I CAN SAY IS OLOSHO
BUT THEN, I LIKE WHAT I'M SEEING. WHERE'S MY VASELINE
1 Like
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor's "The Ungrateful Delilah" Story Of love-vendor & Runs Girl Actresses by last35: 6:35pm
90% of nollywood actresses are OLOSHO!!
3 Likes
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor's "The Ungrateful Delilah" Story Of love-vendor & Runs Girl Actresses by stonemind(m): 6:36pm
M
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor's "The Ungrateful Delilah" Story Of love-vendor & Runs Girl Actresses by stonemind(m): 6:37pm
kayo80:
H
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor's "The Ungrateful Delilah" Story Of love-vendor & Runs Girl Actresses by TonyeBarcanista(m): 6:38pm
What kind of country is this?
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor's "The Ungrateful Delilah" Story Of love-vendor & Runs Girl Actresses by ALAYORMII: 6:39pm
Can Cossy offer anything other than boobs??
1 Like
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor's "The Ungrateful Delilah" Story Of love-vendor & Runs Girl Actresses by thundaFIREmods: 6:40pm
she is as brainless as the mods on nairaland.
where did she get all what she uses now. she has even commited more atrocities.
she don sleep with dogs for cash.
i rather sleep aith a pastor that cant control his little prick for money than sleep with dogs.
Bleep that olosho, infact thunda fire that attention seeking olosho.
she no know say olosho get expiry date?
she is expired
1 Like
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor's "The Ungrateful Delilah" Story Of love-vendor & Runs Girl Actresses by teelaw4life(m): 6:41pm
In other news...I've got bleeps to give just not on a thread about an over-expired olosho.
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor's "The Ungrateful Delilah" Story Of love-vendor & Runs Girl Actresses by LesbianBoy(m): 6:42pm
ALAYORMII:
Pvssy
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor's "The Ungrateful Delilah" Story Of love-vendor & Runs Girl Actresses by itiswellandwell: 6:44pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Cossy Orjiakor's "The Ungrateful Delilah" Story Of love-vendor & Runs Girl Actresses by deflover(m): 6:44pm
Hmmmm ashawo dey pay these days oh
2 Likes
