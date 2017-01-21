₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
BET Wishes Olamide Happy Birthday With The Wrong Picture; Twitter Reacts by examhall(f): 4:43pm
American basic cable channel, Black Entertainment Television (BET) yesterday wished Nigerian singer, Olamide a happy birthday using a wrong picture.
In the said tweet, @bet said
‘sending positive vibes and birthday wishes all the way to #Nigeria to @olamide_ YBNL !
Nigerians on Twitter have been attacking the channel’s twitter for making such a huge mistake.
Olamide popularly known as Badoo turns 28 yesterday and several other celebrities like Davido, Vector, Phyno have wished him well on social media.
Although, BET corrected it later!
Source: http://360jamng.net/wishes-olamide-happy-birthday-with-the-wrong-picture-twitter-reacts-snapshot/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: BET Wishes Olamide Happy Birthday With The Wrong Picture; Twitter Reacts by stephleena(f): 4:45pm
lol..the thing go pain olamide shaaa,when everything he does is back to back..Egbon Bet,comman take the birthday wishes,olamude doesn't want it.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BET Wishes Olamide Happy Birthday With The Wrong Picture; Twitter Reacts by examhall(f): 4:46pm
naija no chill
1 Like
|Re: BET Wishes Olamide Happy Birthday With The Wrong Picture; Twitter Reacts by subtlemee(f): 4:46pm
It's like they forgot he's a Nigerian and we don't take poo
|Re: BET Wishes Olamide Happy Birthday With The Wrong Picture; Twitter Reacts by BlackDBagba: 4:47pm
Ok
|Re: BET Wishes Olamide Happy Birthday With The Wrong Picture; Twitter Reacts by mikezuruki(m): 4:59pm
Not a comparison whatsoever, but I'm not sure they would have made same mistake wizkid! Olamide good, but make we all accept say na local champion
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: BET Wishes Olamide Happy Birthday With The Wrong Picture; Twitter Reacts by blackjah(m): 5:07pm
badoo baba
|Re: BET Wishes Olamide Happy Birthday With The Wrong Picture; Twitter Reacts by PetrePan(m): 5:14pm
Mumu pple sha..which kind foolish mistake is dat..odidi badoo..i need to talk to the one charge
2 Likes
|Re: BET Wishes Olamide Happy Birthday With The Wrong Picture; Twitter Reacts by blessme2019: 5:24pm
The banana fell from the tree
2 Likes
|Re: BET Wishes Olamide Happy Birthday With The Wrong Picture; Twitter Reacts by Tynasparks(f): 5:27pm
|Re: BET Wishes Olamide Happy Birthday With The Wrong Picture; Twitter Reacts by haykinzz(m): 5:47pm
.
|Re: BET Wishes Olamide Happy Birthday With The Wrong Picture; Twitter Reacts by unclezuma: 5:47pm
Lucky him, America wen get geography problem for just call am Kenyan.
22 Likes
|Re: BET Wishes Olamide Happy Birthday With The Wrong Picture; Twitter Reacts by idbami2(m): 5:49pm
Aigoo.. Na the person wey upload am drink too much palmie..
If dem fire am now, him go come dey beg..
|Re: BET Wishes Olamide Happy Birthday With The Wrong Picture; Twitter Reacts by CarlosTheJackal: 5:49pm
Olamide is a local champion so i don't see any reason why such mistakes shouldn't be a common place
1 Like
|Re: BET Wishes Olamide Happy Birthday With The Wrong Picture; Twitter Reacts by Benekruku(m): 5:49pm
That's why its good to always sing good music and stop producing erratic noise
He would have been better identified if he makes good music, but too bad he only makes noise!
1 Like
|Re: BET Wishes Olamide Happy Birthday With The Wrong Picture; Twitter Reacts by freshness2020(m): 5:49pm
Who BET epp
11 Likes
|Re: BET Wishes Olamide Happy Birthday With The Wrong Picture; Twitter Reacts by DollarAngel(m): 5:50pm
Baddo wey stingy
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BET Wishes Olamide Happy Birthday With The Wrong Picture; Twitter Reacts by daryoor(m): 5:50pm
baddoh not sneh enough
|Re: BET Wishes Olamide Happy Birthday With The Wrong Picture; Twitter Reacts by nairalandfreak: 5:50pm
mikezuruki:hater
1 Like
|Re: BET Wishes Olamide Happy Birthday With The Wrong Picture; Twitter Reacts by CarlosTheJackal: 5:50pm
mikezuruki:You deserve this
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BET Wishes Olamide Happy Birthday With The Wrong Picture; Twitter Reacts by uzoclinton(m): 5:51pm
We no need proof again... Olamide na just Local champion..
1 Like
|Re: BET Wishes Olamide Happy Birthday With The Wrong Picture; Twitter Reacts by Tbillz(m): 5:51pm
What happens when BET likes your vid buh couldn't tell who the artist is.....
|Re: BET Wishes Olamide Happy Birthday With The Wrong Picture; Twitter Reacts by Lawlahdey(f): 5:52pm
Hahahaha.. Olamide ohhh
Oloriibu lawon BET fah
|Re: BET Wishes Olamide Happy Birthday With The Wrong Picture; Twitter Reacts by WaterDrunkard: 5:52pm
Local rapper
5 Likes
|Re: BET Wishes Olamide Happy Birthday With The Wrong Picture; Twitter Reacts by mikezuruki(m): 5:52pm
nairalandfreak:Really? Hater? Na wa o
|Re: BET Wishes Olamide Happy Birthday With The Wrong Picture; Twitter Reacts by j0sh001: 5:54pm
The first photo was more presentable
3 Likes
|Re: BET Wishes Olamide Happy Birthday With The Wrong Picture; Twitter Reacts by originalKsp(m): 5:54pm
mikezuruki:
....but his bank account is not a local champion
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BET Wishes Olamide Happy Birthday With The Wrong Picture; Twitter Reacts by 0955eb027(m): 5:55pm
G
|Re: BET Wishes Olamide Happy Birthday With The Wrong Picture; Twitter Reacts by henrydadon(m): 5:55pm
another reason why Americans are the most ignorant people on earth..they don't know sh!t..
how could they make this mistake?..American just refuse to get informed about the world around them.
am sure most nigerian can mention up to 10 american artists but i bet an average American can't mention 2 nigerian artists
3 Likes
|Re: BET Wishes Olamide Happy Birthday With The Wrong Picture; Twitter Reacts by prela(f): 5:56pm
i saw it yesterday....awon oniyeye
Meanwhile.........resting baba
|Re: BET Wishes Olamide Happy Birthday With The Wrong Picture; Twitter Reacts by ChappyChase(m): 5:57pm
First wrong award to Wizzy now this one?
Baba
Bet don smoke!
|Re: BET Wishes Olamide Happy Birthday With The Wrong Picture; Twitter Reacts by ichommy(m): 5:59pm
1 Like
