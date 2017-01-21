Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / BET Wishes Olamide Happy Birthday With The Wrong Picture; Twitter Reacts (18510 Views)

American basic cable channel, Black Entertainment Television (BET) yesterday wished Nigerian singer, Olamide a happy birthday using a wrong picture.

In the said tweet, @bet said

‘sending positive vibes and birthday wishes all the way to #Nigeria to @olamide_ YBNL !

Nigerians on Twitter have been attacking the channel’s twitter for making such a huge mistake.

Olamide popularly known as Badoo turns 28 yesterday and several other celebrities like Davido, Vector, Phyno have wished him well on social media.

Although, BET corrected it later!





lol..the thing go pain olamide shaaa,when everything he does is back to back..Egbon Bet,comman take the birthday wishes,olamude doesn't want it. 8 Likes 1 Share

naija no chill 1 Like

It's like they forgot he's a Nigerian and we don't take poo

Not a comparison whatsoever, but I'm not sure they would have made same mistake wizkid! Olamide good, but make we all accept say na local champion 14 Likes 2 Shares

Mumu pple sha..which kind foolish mistake is dat..odidi badoo..i need to talk to the one charge 2 Likes

The banana fell from the tree 2 Likes

Lucky him, America wen get geography problem for just call am Kenyan.



Lucky him, America wen get geography problem for just call am Kenyan. 22 Likes

Aigoo.. Na the person wey upload am drink too much palmie..



If dem fire am now, him go come dey beg..









Olamide is a local champion so i don't see any reason why such mistakes shouldn't be a common place Olamide is a local champion so i don't see any reason why such mistakes shouldn't be a common place 1 Like

That's why its good to always sing good music and stop producing erratic noise









He would have been better identified if he makes good music, but too bad he only makes noise! 1 Like

Who BET epp 11 Likes

Baddo wey stingy 3 Likes 1 Share

baddoh not sneh enough

mikezuruki:

Not a comparison whatsoever, but I'm not sure they would have made same mistake wizkid! Olamide good, but make we all accept say na local champion hater hater 1 Like

mikezuruki:

Not a comparison whatsoever, but I'm not sure they would have made same mistake wizkid! Olamide good, but make we all accept say na local champion You deserve this You deserve this 9 Likes 1 Share

We no need proof again... Olamide na just Local champion.. 1 Like

What happens when BET likes your vid buh couldn't tell who the artist is.....



Oloriibu lawon BET fah Hahahaha.. Olamide ohhhOloriibu lawon BET fah

Local rapper 5 Likes

nairalandfreak:

hater Really? Hater? Na wa o Really? Hater? Na wa o

The first photo was more presentable 3 Likes

mikezuruki:

Not a comparison whatsoever, but I'm not sure they would have made same mistake wizkid! Olamide good, but make we all accept say na local champion

....but his bank account is not a local champion ....but his bank account is not a local champion 2 Likes 1 Share

another reason why Americans are the most ignorant people on earth..they don't know sh!t..



how could they make this mistake?..American just refuse to get informed about the world around them.



am sure most nigerian can mention up to 10 american artists but i bet an average American can't mention 2 nigerian artists 3 Likes

i saw it yesterday....awon oniyeye

Meanwhile.........resting baba

First wrong award to Wizzy now this one?

Bet don smoke!