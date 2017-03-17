₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
... Second Draw begins March, 23, 2017 in Owerri.
Mr. Olusola Olusegun Ezekiel has emerged as the latest millionaire at the Skye Bank 'Reach for the Skye Millionaire' promo.
The promo which is an initiative of the bank aims to give back, change lives of its customers and develop indigenous entrepreneur in the community, whilst simultaneously encouraging a saving culture amongst Nigerians.
Mr. Olusola, a customer of the bank maintained a minimum amount of 10,000 in his account which he left for a period of 30 days as stipulated by the bank. Also, other winners won hundred thousand naira each also as a reward for their loyalty to the bank. Winners of the 100,000 prize money include Mr. Oluwaseye Jonathan, and Mr. Adebar Olaoye. However, a woman, Mrs. Rasheedat Agoro won the 50,000 naira prize money.
According to the bank, preparation are in top gear for the second draw which is expected to hold in Owerri, Imo State on the 23,March, 2017. Open to new and existing users of the bank. Free recharge cards also available for dormant account re-activated.
Skye Bank is one of the eight banks described by the regulatory CBN as a Systematically Important Bank (SIB), on account of its size, market share and financial interconnectedness in Nigeria and the West Africa sub-region.
Apparently, this is one of many legit ways to become a millionaire in a recession. At least If I know win, 1m, I go win 100k or 50k sef. At all at all, I go win free Recharge card for re-activating my dormant account. And my deposit no go miss, win-win situation.
Biko, if you wan join me on this journey, To learn more visit www.skyebankng.com/rfdspromo.
|Re: Man Becomes A Millionaire With Skye Bank by Idydarling(f): 8:00am
is this not the same bank that a female manager jumped from the top floor and broke her neck when EFCC came to investigate an alleged money laundering some years back?
|Re: Man Becomes A Millionaire With Skye Bank by SweetBoyFriend(m): 8:05am
One million naira ain't money
|Re: Man Becomes A Millionaire With Skye Bank by ALAYORMII: 8:05am
Abeg cum hear this one
U used iPhone4S to oppress, now almost
everybody get iphone6 U used ur Camry
to Buga, now boys Don Dea use Camry do
taxi .. B4 u dey use ur plasma screen dey
swell.... Now dem don dey use am watch ball for
Buka ... B4 u dey use ur iPad dey swag.....
Now iPad Na heavy load to carry commot for
house ... B4 u go dey use Brazilian hair dey
do big Gal... Secondary school student dey wear
am troway... B4 u dey go vacation 4 U.K dey talk
pass urself, now boys don dey buy 1st class
ticket dey enter London go lick ice-
cream ... Even timaya dey travel go
America just to go charge em phone. Em even
sing am sef BOTTOM LINE..... No dey
over do like say dat tin no go reach another
person hand, All na vanity e de fade like Aba
jeans .. No 4gt say tortoise car Na big
man motor B4 o.... Nothing wey come wey
no go gt expiring date, even d life u have na
borrow u borrow am.. Humility na best choice!!!!!
|Re: Man Becomes A Millionaire With Skye Bank by teelaw4life(m): 8:05am
Congratulations to the man. Didn't know Skye are still active. Silly bank that refused to upgrade now struggling for relevance.
|Re: Man Becomes A Millionaire With Skye Bank by SuperBlack: 8:05am
Buh they said is only the Igbos that likes money, how come they are not among the list?.
Those names though. Afonjas winning free money this days.
|Re: Man Becomes A Millionaire With Skye Bank by itiswellandwell: 8:06am
Okay.
|Re: Man Becomes A Millionaire With Skye Bank by Badgers14: 8:06am
Congrats my guy..
Hope he stops in my church to drop of his tithes
|Re: Man Becomes A Millionaire With Skye Bank by Femich18(m): 8:06am
Goodluck to him....
|Re: Man Becomes A Millionaire With Skye Bank by yjgm(m): 8:08am
Congratulations to him. Mine and yours is coming our way soon. Claim it.
|Re: Man Becomes A Millionaire With Skye Bank by udemedia3(m): 8:08am
congrats to him ... but i dont believe in promo
|Re: Man Becomes A Millionaire With Skye Bank by Daniel058(m): 8:09am
Wit only 1 mill, you are not yet a millionaire
I pray God help him invest wisely..
In fada Mbaka's voice "IMA N'EGO NWERE NKU, EBE OSORO YA OFEBA, MGBE OSORO YA OFEPU"
I don learn the hard way!! CHIM NYERE M AKA..
|Re: Man Becomes A Millionaire With Skye Bank by Hitech001: 8:10am
|Re: Man Becomes A Millionaire With Skye Bank by Cutehector(m): 8:10am
Happy for him.. In this present condition.. Wow.. Its a good thing
|Re: Man Becomes A Millionaire With Skye Bank by godswillzeky(m): 8:10am
|Re: Man Becomes A Millionaire With Skye Bank by SuperBlack: 8:10am
Idydarling:Na d same Bank. Na d woman get d bank? Abi na she d save d money for u? U mean say for ur house nobody have attempted to carry mummy meat from pot of Soup?
|Re: Man Becomes A Millionaire With Skye Bank by OLAFIMIX: 8:11am
Congrat to him
|Re: Man Becomes A Millionaire With Skye Bank by godswillzeky(m): 8:12am
godswillzeky:
|Re: Man Becomes A Millionaire With Skye Bank by Idydarling(f): 8:13am
SuperBlack:hehehehe don't tell me u support corruption oga
|Re: Man Becomes A Millionaire With Skye Bank by Kingstel: 8:13am
Congrats.
|Re: Man Becomes A Millionaire With Skye Bank by iamakbar(m): 8:14am
Idydarling:
Your point being?
|Re: Man Becomes A Millionaire With Skye Bank by MosD: 8:14am
A 'come back' strategy, not bad
|Re: Man Becomes A Millionaire With Skye Bank by SuperBlack: 8:20am
Idydarling:#Smilez
No Sir. Just that we're all Corrupt in one way or the other, your could be in a little way but because it's not in the News you now think orderwise.
|Re: Man Becomes A Millionaire With Skye Bank by DollarAngel(m): 8:21am
Not a Bad Strategy to increase your Balance Sheet
|Re: Man Becomes A Millionaire With Skye Bank by Idydarling(f): 8:23am
SuperBlack:I think I'm honest to a fault
