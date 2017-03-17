



Mr. Olusola Olusegun Ezekiel has emerged as the latest millionaire at the Skye Bank 'Reach for the Skye Millionaire' promo.

The promo which is an initiative of the bank aims to give back, change lives of its customers and develop indigenous entrepreneur in the community, whilst simultaneously encouraging a saving culture amongst Nigerians.



Mr. Olusola, a customer of the bank maintained a minimum amount of 10,000 in his account which he left for a period of 30 days as stipulated by the bank. Also, other winners won hundred thousand naira each also as a reward for their loyalty to the bank. Winners of the 100,000 prize money include Mr. Oluwaseye Jonathan, and Mr. Adebar Olaoye. However, a woman, Mrs. Rasheedat Agoro won the 50,000 naira prize money.



According to the bank, preparation are in top gear for the second draw which is expected to hold in Owerri, Imo State on the 23,March, 2017. Open to new and existing users of the bank. Free recharge cards also available for dormant account re-activated.



Skye Bank is one of the eight banks described by the regulatory CBN as a Systematically Important Bank (SIB), on account of its size, market share and financial interconnectedness in Nigeria and the West Africa sub-region.



Apparently, this is one of many legit ways to become a millionaire in a recession. At least If I know win, 1m, I go win 100k or 50k sef. At all at all, I go win free Recharge card for re-activating my dormant account. And my deposit no go miss, win-win situation.



