Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Fans To Oge Okoye: "You Have A Fake Gucci Bag" (Photo) (10812 Views)

Mercy Aigbe & Her 'Fake' Gucci Bag - UK Based Personal Shopper Slams Actress / Beverly Osu's Outfit To Oge Okoye's Beach Party [PICS] / "Please Marry Me" Fan To Oge Okoye After Looking Smart In Sport Wear (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The delectable actress took to Instagram to show off her newest luxury collection as she stepped out in a Gucci XL leather tote bag which costs about $ 2, 490.



Minutes after she made the post , trolls jumped on her page , called her out for posing with a “ Fake bag”. Someone of them even demanded that she posts the receipt of the N1. 1m bag.



This comes after Oge posted photos of former US beauty queen Kenya Moore ’s dogs. Till date , the actress has not addressed the raging

issue which caused her to be a subject of public ridicule.



See screenshot of the posts below:



Source ::



https://www.instagram.com/p/BRsFzNAlaMv/?taken-by=ogeokoye&hl=en Nollywood actress , Oge Okoye has been dragged by trolls. It’ s not about dogs or any living things this time around.The delectable actress took to Instagram to show off her newest luxury collection as she stepped out in a Gucci XL leather tote bag which costs about $ 2, 490.Minutes after she made the post , trolls jumped on her page , called her out for posing with a “ Fake bag”. Someone of them even demanded that she posts the receipt of the N1. 1m bag.This comes after Oge posted photos of former US beauty queen Kenya Moore ’s dogs. Till date , the actress has not addressed the ragingissue which caused her to be a subject of public ridicule.See screenshot of the posts below:Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/03/fans-come-for-oge-okoye-they-said-shes.html?m=0 1 Like

whats with oge this time emulating fakies forgetting that pregnancy is different from aneamia (big belle) never hidden. 5 Likes

.

na only one offence them go use judge her forever, ,Nigerians sha..e fit be true cos of celebrities living too much fake lives 5 Likes 3 Shares

Fake or not, it's nobody's business. 8 Likes

those fans will always talk.u'll see some of them look left and right, bend down and enter one Chinedu shop for the" latest" okrika bag/bra.*outa thread* those fans will always talk.u'll see some of them look left and right, bend down and enter one Chinedu shop for the" latest" okrika bag/bra.*outa thread* 2 Likes

Ok 1 Like

IamAirforce1:

Fake or not, it's nobody's business.





It's our business.......if not y did she post if for us to see??

#fakelife# It's our business.......if not y did she post if for us to see??#fakelife# 7 Likes

She her face like Gucci, instead of to patronise her brothers in Aba, na Italian she dey patronise 1 Like

fans and lights.. pls leave Oge Okoye alone 1 Like 1 Share

From Co-owning dogs to Buying fake Bag

are we sure dat bag is hers 1 Like

Unemployment has really caused Naija peeps to misbehave.. whether it's fake or real,its still a bag.. the headline just weak me 5 Likes 2 Shares

She's not suppose to post anything again till Fayose becomes Buharis best friend 2 Likes

Why this babe just be like this?? She suppose just lay low for a while...abi she's not aware the dog stunt post backfired... 1 Like

veeceesynergy:









It's our business.......if not y did she post if for us to see??

#fakelife# 2 Likes

ladygerry:

fans and lights.. pls leave Oge Okoye alone

Hahahaha. Nice sense of humour. Hahahaha.Nice sense of humour.

Monitoring spirit everywhere

dah street never forgets dah street never forgets

My people forgive and forget her...



but Oge you know say longer throat is different from a hungry person?



Nigerian celebrities and feeding trolls...





Awwwww, beginning to feel sorry for this babe...

Wat is dere business if she is carrying a fake bag



Is it dere Gucci?



After all once in a while we go for fake things if we can't afford the original



So nobody should come online nd claim to be a saint



Even d people dat r insulting her i am sure dey have one or two fake accessories in dere possession 1 Like

how e take affect them. APROKO FANS

So somebody cannot pose with her bag in peace again....make them free her abeg.

IamAirforce1:

Fake or not, it's nobody's business.

She should just ignore the noise makers She should just ignore the noise makers

finnestdope:

are we sure dat bag is hers

Lol.....You are cruel.....its her I blame anyways... and I second your observation..



If she could claim another person's terrier that she could get for less than 100grand as hers....she could do the same with the bag... Lol.....You are cruel.....its her I blame anyways... and I second your observation..If she could claim another person's terrier that she could get for less than 100grand as hers....she could do the same with the bag...

this is one of the reason i dont wanna be a superstar this is one of the reason i dont wanna be a superstar

Salt is to stew, as fake is to Aunty Oge. 1 Like

What is Gucci,,is it not meant for humans?

lol,why won't they call it fake when she posted her "fake" dogs.



let's bet,because of that dog saga oge Okoye will never rest ...anything she posts my fellow Nigerians will immediately attack her.



the bag looks fake tho.

make una no tear this babe cloth naw... haba. oge wetin u do dem seff