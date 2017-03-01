₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,765,542 members, 3,424,057 topics. Date: Friday, 17 March 2017 at 02:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Fans To Oge Okoye: "You Have A Fake Gucci Bag" (Photo) (10812 Views)
Mercy Aigbe & Her 'Fake' Gucci Bag - UK Based Personal Shopper Slams Actress / Beverly Osu's Outfit To Oge Okoye's Beach Party [PICS] / "Please Marry Me" Fan To Oge Okoye After Looking Smart In Sport Wear (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fans To Oge Okoye: "You Have A Fake Gucci Bag" (Photo) by itsop(m): 8:37am
Nollywood actress , Oge Okoye has been dragged by trolls. It’ s not about dogs or any living things this time around.
The delectable actress took to Instagram to show off her newest luxury collection as she stepped out in a Gucci XL leather tote bag which costs about $ 2, 490.
Minutes after she made the post , trolls jumped on her page , called her out for posing with a “ Fake bag”. Someone of them even demanded that she posts the receipt of the N1. 1m bag.
This comes after Oge posted photos of former US beauty queen Kenya Moore ’s dogs. Till date , the actress has not addressed the raging
issue which caused her to be a subject of public ridicule.
See screenshot of the posts below:
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/03/fans-come-for-oge-okoye-they-said-shes.html?m=0
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRsFzNAlaMv/?taken-by=ogeokoye&hl=en
1 Like
|Re: Fans To Oge Okoye: "You Have A Fake Gucci Bag" (Photo) by newyorks(m): 8:59am
whats with oge this time emulating fakies forgetting that pregnancy is different from aneamia (big belle) never hidden.
5 Likes
|Re: Fans To Oge Okoye: "You Have A Fake Gucci Bag" (Photo) by DESTINY41(m): 9:13am
.
|Re: Fans To Oge Okoye: "You Have A Fake Gucci Bag" (Photo) by NegeduGrace(f): 9:15am
na only one offence them go use judge her forever, ,Nigerians sha..e fit be true cos of celebrities living too much fake lives
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Fans To Oge Okoye: "You Have A Fake Gucci Bag" (Photo) by IamAirforce1: 11:21am
Fake or not, it's nobody's business.
8 Likes
|Re: Fans To Oge Okoye: "You Have A Fake Gucci Bag" (Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 1:48pm
those fans will always talk.u'll see some of them look left and right, bend down and enter one Chinedu shop for the" latest" okrika bag/bra.*outa thread*
2 Likes
|Re: Fans To Oge Okoye: "You Have A Fake Gucci Bag" (Photo) by oviejnr(m): 1:48pm
Ok
1 Like
|Re: Fans To Oge Okoye: "You Have A Fake Gucci Bag" (Photo) by veeceesynergy: 1:49pm
IamAirforce1:
It's our business.......if not y did she post if for us to see??
#fakelife#
7 Likes
|Re: Fans To Oge Okoye: "You Have A Fake Gucci Bag" (Photo) by SweetJoystick(m): 1:49pm
She her face like Gucci, instead of to patronise her brothers in Aba, na Italian she dey patronise
1 Like
|Re: Fans To Oge Okoye: "You Have A Fake Gucci Bag" (Photo) by ladygerry: 1:49pm
fans and lights.. pls leave Oge Okoye alone
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fans To Oge Okoye: "You Have A Fake Gucci Bag" (Photo) by dacovajnr: 1:49pm
From Co-owning dogs to Buying fake Bag
|Re: Fans To Oge Okoye: "You Have A Fake Gucci Bag" (Photo) by finnestdope(m): 1:49pm
are we sure dat bag is hers
1 Like
|Re: Fans To Oge Okoye: "You Have A Fake Gucci Bag" (Photo) by Big4wig(m): 1:49pm
Unemployment has really caused Naija peeps to misbehave.. whether it's fake or real,its still a bag.. the headline just weak me
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fans To Oge Okoye: "You Have A Fake Gucci Bag" (Photo) by xage(m): 1:50pm
She's not suppose to post anything again till Fayose becomes Buharis best friend
2 Likes
|Re: Fans To Oge Okoye: "You Have A Fake Gucci Bag" (Photo) by coolsegun2002: 1:50pm
Why this babe just be like this?? She suppose just lay low for a while...abi she's not aware the dog stunt post backfired...
1 Like
|Re: Fans To Oge Okoye: "You Have A Fake Gucci Bag" (Photo) by oviejnr(m): 1:50pm
veeceesynergy:
2 Likes
|Re: Fans To Oge Okoye: "You Have A Fake Gucci Bag" (Photo) by VickyRotex(f): 1:50pm
ladygerry:
Hahahaha. Nice sense of humour.
|Re: Fans To Oge Okoye: "You Have A Fake Gucci Bag" (Photo) by mamatayour(f): 1:50pm
Monitoring spirit everywhere
|Re: Fans To Oge Okoye: "You Have A Fake Gucci Bag" (Photo) by BCISLTD: 1:50pm
dah street never forgets
|Re: Fans To Oge Okoye: "You Have A Fake Gucci Bag" (Photo) by unclezuma: 1:50pm
My people forgive and forget her...
but Oge you know say longer throat is different from a hungry person?
Nigerian celebrities and feeding trolls...
|Re: Fans To Oge Okoye: "You Have A Fake Gucci Bag" (Photo) by LaDivva(f): 1:51pm
Awwwww, beginning to feel sorry for this babe...
|Re: Fans To Oge Okoye: "You Have A Fake Gucci Bag" (Photo) by myfantasies(f): 1:52pm
Wat is dere business if she is carrying a fake bag
Is it dere Gucci?
After all once in a while we go for fake things if we can't afford the original
So nobody should come online nd claim to be a saint
Even d people dat r insulting her i am sure dey have one or two fake accessories in dere possession
1 Like
|Re: Fans To Oge Okoye: "You Have A Fake Gucci Bag" (Photo) by noziz(m): 1:52pm
how e take affect them. APROKO FANS
|Re: Fans To Oge Okoye: "You Have A Fake Gucci Bag" (Photo) by ogedokis: 1:54pm
So somebody cannot pose with her bag in peace again....make them free her abeg.
|Re: Fans To Oge Okoye: "You Have A Fake Gucci Bag" (Photo) by martins0: 1:55pm
IamAirforce1:
She should just ignore the noise makers
|Re: Fans To Oge Okoye: "You Have A Fake Gucci Bag" (Photo) by coolsegun2002: 1:55pm
finnestdope:
Lol.....You are cruel.....its her I blame anyways... and I second your observation..
If she could claim another person's terrier that she could get for less than 100grand as hers....she could do the same with the bag...
|Re: Fans To Oge Okoye: "You Have A Fake Gucci Bag" (Photo) by udemedia3(m): 1:55pm
this is one of the reason i dont wanna be a superstar
|Re: Fans To Oge Okoye: "You Have A Fake Gucci Bag" (Photo) by chiddyok(f): 1:55pm
Salt is to stew, as fake is to Aunty Oge.
1 Like
|Re: Fans To Oge Okoye: "You Have A Fake Gucci Bag" (Photo) by Elle277(f): 1:55pm
What is Gucci,,is it not meant for humans?
|Re: Fans To Oge Okoye: "You Have A Fake Gucci Bag" (Photo) by hunniebun(f): 1:56pm
lol,why won't they call it fake when she posted her "fake" dogs.
let's bet,because of that dog saga oge Okoye will never rest ...anything she posts my fellow Nigerians will immediately attack her.
the bag looks fake tho.
|Re: Fans To Oge Okoye: "You Have A Fake Gucci Bag" (Photo) by YesNo: 1:56pm
make una no tear this babe cloth naw... haba. oge wetin u do dem seff
|Re: Fans To Oge Okoye: "You Have A Fake Gucci Bag" (Photo) by YesNo: 1:56pm
make una no tear this babe cloth naw... haba. oge wetin u do dem seff
Photo Of The Day: [is This Fashion Or Craziness??] See This Lady.. / Tonto Dikeh Shares Pictures From Her Romantic Date With Boyfriend (photos) / PHOTO - Omotola Teasing Genevieve At The AMVCA
Viewing this topic: kygo(m), crislyn(f), mikuz(m), royalexcel2, Richy4(m), 1acre, Ahmeddedon(m), mckazzy(m), Sparkle777(f), weyab, bigsam1992(m), Surestontop(f), Blessytee(f), realnas(m), Kul3ger(m), lanreseku, Samjay009(m), NaturalGod(m), ayiam, Joebaz4real, philip0906, Mercie97(f), domino74, elly4(f), temmytope68(m), akanbimustaphao(m), bigCassava, deity, Tinynita(f), Gideon20(m), Nma27(f), oshyno(m), Frankbaro(m), kagari, AoM3b(m), Marius26(m), johnnywaka505(m), brownskingirl(f), Blackpromise, BUTCHCASSIDY, lanre712, sweetrie(f), Chinny5(f), wahabceeblack1, jessejunior, Gozmok112(f), Ridens(f) and 100 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10