|Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by ritababe(f): 9:11am
About 500,000 Nigerians have been equipped with digital intelligence by Google in its Digital Skills for Africa (DSA) programme.In the DSA programme, Google actually trained one million youths across Africa, with Nigeria having the largest trainees. The one million milestone was achieved within 11 months for the age bracket of 18 to 35 years.
|Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by nairaman66(m): 10:37am
Where is the Nigerian government?? They have created over a billion employment on Newpapers if na lie, ask Lie Mohammed!!
|Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by brunofarad(m): 10:37am
|Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by TheSlyone2(m): 10:37am
Kimbra never heard from you o
|Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by Chidex2442(m): 10:37am
|Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by Negotiate: 10:37am
Up Google!
|Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by eph123: 10:37am
What government cannot do, Google is doing. Kudos to them.
Government is keen on digitising the economy by diversifying more into Information and Communications Technology (ICT)., government is committed to ensuring ICT takes its rightful place in the scheme of things as far as governance is concern.
But what have they actually done to actualize this? Nothing.
|Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by ZN2: 10:37am
Interesting Initiative.
For those Interested. Go Here - https://digitalskills.withgoogle.com/
|Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by shams040(m): 10:37am
|Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by marltech: 10:38am
|Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by emeijeh(m): 10:39am
And our government will be creating fiticious/ non-existent 200, 000 to 1, 000, 000 jobs on paper and via campaign promises.
Na look we déy look una
|Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by Jengem: 10:39am
Google learning from the book of Lai
|Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by kimbra(f): 10:40am
TheSlyone2:I replied yesterday. Good morning.
|Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by felo812000(m): 10:40am
Good one
|Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by jerryBoss1: 10:40am
I need that image I smell lies
|Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by helinues: 10:40am
make i ask google if na true
|Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by hobermener: 10:41am
|Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:41am
I hope the selection will be transparent
|Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by oathman(m): 10:42am
THIS IS ABSURD
|Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by Stevoohlicent(m): 10:43am
is Google working with the government?
|Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by uddeze(m): 10:43am
I'll advice young secondary school leavers to forget jamb and start investing their time & energy gathering ICT skills. IT and Agriculture is the future of Nigeria acquiring the relevant skills and knowledge could be your breakthrough out of poverty. If only I was advised early on I wouldn't have wasted all those years writing JAMB!
|Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by richidinho(m): 10:48am
Anyone here that has benefited from the programme?
|Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by TheSlyone2(m): 10:49am
kimbra:I sent another to your Gmail... Am waiting for the response...
Am not playing another kind of game Benny...
|Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by Amberon: 11:04am
Damn!
|Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by goingape1: 11:09am
i need drone!
if you are into digital art and area photography, drone is your best equipment
|Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by bidex(m): 11:14am
na digitals go produce food? na digital go plant yam and cassava? na digital go force reduction of using our farm land for housings?
|Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by junduphat: 11:20am
This is for Real!
I am happy to be one of the beneficaries of this unique Digital Knowledge from the Grand Masters of Online Marketing Technology.
|Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by Phunkyposh(f): 11:30am
junduphat:
How did you apply?
|Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by johnsonedidiong(m): 11:31am
we can only hear on news like this the beneficials will be northen region
|Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by UjSizzle(f): 11:37am
Been seeing the Ad on Facebook, so I signed up yesterday and took the first two lessons.
It's been good
