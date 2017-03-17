₦airaland Forum

Stanbic IBTC, Google Partner On Digital Inclusion In Nigeria / Bankone Empowers 250 Microfinance Banks

Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by ritababe(f): 9:11am
About 500,000 Nigerians have been equipped with digital intelligence by Google in its Digital Skills for Africa (DSA) programme.In the DSA programme, Google actually trained one million youths across Africa, with Nigeria having the largest trainees. The one million milestone was achieved within 11 months for the age bracket of 18 to 35 years.

The implication of the training would see the 500,000 Nigerian trainees use the knowledge of the web to empower themselves and create multiple jobs.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has said that it is keen on digitising the economy by diversifying more into Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

Special Assistant, Innovation and Entreprenuership, Office of the Vice President, Ife Adebayo, said government is committed to ensuring ICT takes its rightful place in the scheme of things as far as governance is concern.

According to him, the change mantra would only be achieved through technology.Google, on April 16, 2016, committed to train one million Africans on digital skills within a year. “Today, it confirmed that it has reached its target early, and has set itself to train even more Africans in digital skills in the coming year.”

In addition to the new target, Google is extending its commitment to the DSA programme by assisting local communities further several ways. In the new scheme of things, Google will provide offline versions of its online training materials to reach individuals and businesses in low access areas where it is unable to hold physical training sessions. Additionally, Google will provide offline versions of the content in languages like Hausa, Swahili and IsiZulu.

The DSA programme offered 89 courses through the online portal and Google worked with 14 training partners covering more than 20 countries to offer face-to-face training.

The programme is also targeted at addressing needs of small business owners, who are looking to better understand how to take advantage of the web across Africa.

Google Nigeria Country Manager, Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor, said the web is a driver of economic growth, and is transforming society as whole. “People must be equipped, through training and reskilling to make use of the tools and take advantage of it for entrepreneurship, employment and e-inclusion,” she added.

To the Growth Engine and Brand Lead, Sub-Saharan Africa, Google, Bunmi Banjo, having one million digitally skilled young people in Africa is good for everyone, stressing that If young people have the right skills, they will build businesses, create jobs and boost economic growth across the continent.



https://guardian.ng/technology/google-empowers-500000-nigerians-government-keen-on-digital-economy/

Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by nairaman66(m): 10:37am
Where is the Nigerian government?? They have created over a billion employment on Newpapers if na lie, ask Lie Mohammed!!

Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by brunofarad(m): 10:37am
Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by TheSlyone2(m): 10:37am
Kimbra never heard from you o
Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by Chidex2442(m): 10:37am
Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by Negotiate: 10:37am
Up Google!
Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by eph123: 10:37am
What government cannot do, Google is doing. Kudos to them.

Government is keen on digitising the economy by diversifying more into Information and Communications Technology (ICT)., government is committed to ensuring ICT takes its rightful place in the scheme of things as far as governance is concern.

But what have they actually done to actualize this? Nothing.
Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by ZN2: 10:37am
Interesting Initiative.

For those Interested. Go Here - https://digitalskills.withgoogle.com/
Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by shams040(m): 10:37am
Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by marltech: 10:38am
Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by emeijeh(m): 10:39am
And our government will be creating fiticious/ non-existent 200, 000 to 1, 000, 000 jobs on paper and via campaign promises.


Na look we déy look una

Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by Jengem: 10:39am
Google learning from the book of Lai
Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by kimbra(f): 10:40am
TheSlyone2:
Kim.bra never heard from you o
I replied yesterday. Good morning.
Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by felo812000(m): 10:40am
Good one cheesy
Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by jerryBoss1: 10:40am
I need that image I smell lies tongue
Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by helinues: 10:40am
make i ask google if na true
Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by hobermener: 10:41am
Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:41am
I hope the selection will be transparent
Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by oathman(m): 10:42am
THIS IS ABSURD
Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by Stevoohlicent(m): 10:43am
is Google working with the government?
Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by uddeze(m): 10:43am
I'll advice young secondary school leavers to forget jamb and start investing their time & energy gathering ICT skills. IT and Agriculture is the future of Nigeria acquiring the relevant skills and knowledge could be your breakthrough out of poverty. If only I was advised early on I wouldn't have wasted all those years writing JAMB!
Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by richidinho(m): 10:48am
Anyone here that has benefited from the programme?
Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by TheSlyone2(m): 10:49am
kimbra:
I replied yesterday. Good morning.
I sent another to your Gmail... Am waiting for the response...

Am not playing another kind of game Benny...

Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by Amberon: 11:04am
Damn!
Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by goingape1: 11:09am
i need drone!
if you are into digital art and area photography, drone is your best equipment
Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by bidex(m): 11:14am
na digitals go produce food? na digital go plant yam and cassava? na digital go force reduction of using our farm land for housings?
Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by junduphat: 11:20am
This is for Real!
I am happy to be one of the beneficaries of this unique Digital Knowledge from the Grand Masters of Online Marketing Technology.
Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by Phunkyposh(f): 11:30am
junduphat:
This is for Real!
I am happy to be one of the beneficaries of this unique Digital Knowledge from the Grand Masters of Online Marketing Technology.


How did you apply?
Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by johnsonedidiong(m): 11:31am
we can only hear on news like this the beneficials will be northen region
Re: Google Empowers 500,000 Nigerians, Government Keen On Digital Economy by UjSizzle(f): 11:37am
Been seeing the Ad on Facebook, so I signed up yesterday and took the first two lessons.

It's been good smiley

