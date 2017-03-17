About 500,000 Nigerians have been equipped with digital intelligence by Google in its Digital Skills for Africa (DSA) programme.In the DSA programme, Google actually trained one million youths across Africa, with Nigeria having the largest trainees. The one million milestone was achieved within 11 months for the age bracket of 18 to 35 years.



The implication of the training would see the 500,000 Nigerian trainees use the knowledge of the web to empower themselves and create multiple jobs.



Meanwhile, the Federal Government has said that it is keen on digitising the economy by diversifying more into Information and Communications Technology (ICT).



Special Assistant, Innovation and Entreprenuership, Office of the Vice President, Ife Adebayo, said government is committed to ensuring ICT takes its rightful place in the scheme of things as far as governance is concern.



According to him, the change mantra would only be achieved through technology.Google, on April 16, 2016, committed to train one million Africans on digital skills within a year. “Today, it confirmed that it has reached its target early, and has set itself to train even more Africans in digital skills in the coming year.”



In addition to the new target, Google is extending its commitment to the DSA programme by assisting local communities further several ways. In the new scheme of things, Google will provide offline versions of its online training materials to reach individuals and businesses in low access areas where it is unable to hold physical training sessions. Additionally, Google will provide offline versions of the content in languages like Hausa, Swahili and IsiZulu.



The DSA programme offered 89 courses through the online portal and Google worked with 14 training partners covering more than 20 countries to offer face-to-face training.



The programme is also targeted at addressing needs of small business owners, who are looking to better understand how to take advantage of the web across Africa.



Google Nigeria Country Manager, Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor, said the web is a driver of economic growth, and is transforming society as whole. “People must be equipped, through training and reskilling to make use of the tools and take advantage of it for entrepreneurship, employment and e-inclusion,” she added.



To the Growth Engine and Brand Lead, Sub-Saharan Africa, Google, Bunmi Banjo, having one million digitally skilled young people in Africa is good for everyone, stressing that If young people have the right skills, they will build businesses, create jobs and boost economic growth across the continent.





https://guardian.ng/technology/google-empowers-500000-nigerians-government-keen-on-digital-economy/