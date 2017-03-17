



Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the council’s first quarterly meeting for 2017, President and Chairman of the council, Mr. Kashim Ali disclosed that a letter had been written to the governor requesting him to provide details of the consultants and contractors handling the project so that they can furnish the body with some necessary information.







Ali warned that the council would not hesitate to invite the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), to storm the project site and arrest anybody seen there, if the government failed to comply.



“We got a disturbing report from Imo State on a bridge on Amawire, Okigwe Road and Akwakuma flyover. Our Engineering regulatory monitoring team noticed defects; they requested from the government the details of the consultants and contractors involved especially the engineers so we can know what went wrong.”



“The state government has not given us that information; we have written to the governor for them to give us the details urgently; to know the engineers involved to prevent what will cost lives. If they don’t do that, we have no option but to report the matter under our Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) conditions to ICPC and they would find whoever it is and get information they need.”



The council also deliberated on the report of alleged professional misconduct against a Professor of Agriculture and Environmental Engineering, from the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Simon Irtwange and referred the case to an investigating panel to determine whether the actions constituted ethical misconduct.



COREN President said the professor would be tried by the tribunal if any case was established against him





SOURCE:

http://sunnewsonline.com/coren-raises-the-alarm-over-owerri-flyover/ The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has raised concern over the integrity of an intersection bridge otherwise called flyover being constructed by the administration of Governor Rochas Okorocha at Amawire, Akwakuma in Owerri, the Imo State capital.Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the council’s first quarterly meeting for 2017, President and Chairman of the council, Mr. Kashim Ali disclosed that a letter had been written to the governor requesting him to provide details of the consultants and contractors handling the project so that they can furnish the body with some necessary information.Ali warned that the council would not hesitate to invite the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), to storm the project site and arrest anybody seen there, if the government failed to comply.“We got a disturbing report from Imo State on a bridge on Amawire, Okigwe Road and Akwakuma flyover. Our Engineering regulatory monitoring team noticed defects; they requested from the government the details of the consultants and contractors involved especially the engineers so we can know what went wrong.”“The state government has not given us that information; we have written to the governor for them to give us the details urgently; to know the engineers involved to prevent what will cost lives. If they don’t do that, we have no option but to report the matter under our Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) conditions to ICPC and they would find whoever it is and get information they need.”The council also deliberated on the report of alleged professional misconduct against a Professor of Agriculture and Environmental Engineering, from the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Simon Irtwange and referred the case to an investigating panel to determine whether the actions constituted ethical misconduct.COREN President said the professor would be tried by the tribunal if any case was established against him 1 Share