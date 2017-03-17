₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
COREN Raises Alarm Over Owerri Flyover by johnreh: 9:41am
The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has raised concern over the integrity of an intersection bridge otherwise called flyover being constructed by the administration of Governor Rochas Okorocha at Amawire, Akwakuma in Owerri, the Imo State capital.
Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the council’s first quarterly meeting for 2017, President and Chairman of the council, Mr. Kashim Ali disclosed that a letter had been written to the governor requesting him to provide details of the consultants and contractors handling the project so that they can furnish the body with some necessary information.
Ali warned that the council would not hesitate to invite the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), to storm the project site and arrest anybody seen there, if the government failed to comply.
“We got a disturbing report from Imo State on a bridge on Amawire, Okigwe Road and Akwakuma flyover. Our Engineering regulatory monitoring team noticed defects; they requested from the government the details of the consultants and contractors involved especially the engineers so we can know what went wrong.”
“The state government has not given us that information; we have written to the governor for them to give us the details urgently; to know the engineers involved to prevent what will cost lives. If they don’t do that, we have no option but to report the matter under our Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) conditions to ICPC and they would find whoever it is and get information they need.”
The council also deliberated on the report of alleged professional misconduct against a Professor of Agriculture and Environmental Engineering, from the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Simon Irtwange and referred the case to an investigating panel to determine whether the actions constituted ethical misconduct.
COREN President said the professor would be tried by the tribunal if any case was established against him
SOURCE:
http://sunnewsonline.com/coren-raises-the-alarm-over-owerri-flyover/
Re: COREN Raises Alarm Over Owerri Flyover by Adaowerri111: 9:42am
COREN don dey find small thing for pocket
Re: COREN Raises Alarm Over Owerri Flyover by SurefireFashion: 9:50am
Picture please
Re: COREN Raises Alarm Over Owerri Flyover by frankloloko: 10:48am
Someone just said that Jesus didn't go to school . I know Mohammed graduate from Cambridge without WAEC result. See what buhari is telling Muslims . 2years is gone Buhari hasn't done anything for us . Next year anybody that will campaign for bubu will die by stoning .
Re: COREN Raises Alarm Over Owerri Flyover by bestman09(m): 10:49am
We all should be thankful that COREN has shown interest in bridges been built in Imo by Rochas and his friends. Someone posted before that brick blocks were being used to build bridges in Imo state and the person was attacked.
Let us not forget that a pedestrian bridge built by Governor Rochas Okorocha at Heroes’ Children’s Park collapsed while the governor was on the bridge.
(http://www.naijaolofofo.com/governor-rochas-okorocha-escapes-death-as-bridge-collapses/)
Lives of our people should not be compromised because we want to cut corners. Rochas should be called to order before people lose their lives to corruption
Re: COREN Raises Alarm Over Owerri Flyover by eph123: 10:49am
I wonder why it's so hard to follow standards and procedures in this country. What exactly is the problem with Nigerians?
Re: COREN Raises Alarm Over Owerri Flyover by BiafraBushBoy(m): 10:49am
That's ApC miscreants for you..
Rocha's is looking for something to call an achievement, building fake things up and down.
Re: COREN Raises Alarm Over Owerri Flyover by Chidex2442(m): 10:50am
Ok
Re: COREN Raises Alarm Over Owerri Flyover by marltech: 10:50am
Okay, we dun hear
Re: COREN Raises Alarm Over Owerri Flyover by Gifted4all(m): 10:50am
China engineering technology no go kill us here for 9ja
Re: COREN Raises Alarm Over Owerri Flyover by richidinho(m): 10:50am
OkoroHausa and fraud is like....
Re: COREN Raises Alarm Over Owerri Flyover by latest90: 10:50am
Arw
Re: COREN Raises Alarm Over Owerri Flyover by Benekruku(m): 10:50am
So COREN still exist?
They should start from the counterfeit suspension bridge in Anambra then I will believe they have standards and ethics.
That architectural flaw standing in Anambra needs to be demolished. It's a shame to COREN to have allowed such junk, counterfeit and flawed design, to be erected.
Re: COREN Raises Alarm Over Owerri Flyover by toxxnoni(m): 10:50am
ok
Re: COREN Raises Alarm Over Owerri Flyover by marltech: 10:50am
frankloloko:
bestman09:
frankloloko:
Bookers
Re: COREN Raises Alarm Over Owerri Flyover by Primusinterpares(m): 10:51am
Quality and Standard Should be adhered to squarely...
Re: COREN Raises Alarm Over Owerri Flyover by Nne5(f): 10:51am
Scammer governor.
Re: COREN Raises Alarm Over Owerri Flyover by ruggedized1: 10:51am
I will not say anything yet until I arrive at Onitsha shoprite with my family.
Re: COREN Raises Alarm Over Owerri Flyover by Flexherbal(m): 10:51am
These should not play with people's lives ooo
Re: COREN Raises Alarm Over Owerri Flyover by rozayx5(m): 10:51am
them failures wanted to imitate Akpabio
can someone tell the owerri comedian and his Boy Abagworo that we dont use wheel barrow to build flyovers in Uyo
next time they should go to a reasonable Company and ask for advice
Re: COREN Raises Alarm Over Owerri Flyover by aguiyi2: 10:51am
COREN, more of this please.
Re: COREN Raises Alarm Over Owerri Flyover by Stevoohlicent(m): 10:52am
efe aws won fall oooo..lol
Re: COREN Raises Alarm Over Owerri Flyover by hucienda: 10:52am
Rochas, over to you.
Re: COREN Raises Alarm Over Owerri Flyover by Leopantro: 10:53am
the governor will come out and praise the engineer .
Abagworo will come here and say the body was misquoted.
remember the culvert called tunnel that was commissioned and closed for reconstruction.
Re: COREN Raises Alarm Over Owerri Flyover by Deseo(f): 10:53am
If you're in Owerri, avoid that bridge until COREN says otherwise.
Re: COREN Raises Alarm Over Owerri Flyover by ikdaddy01(m): 10:54am
Only bin Imobstate that China roads are built
Re: COREN Raises Alarm Over Owerri Flyover by alignacademy(m): 10:54am
aguiyi2:Exactly.
Let's commend COREN for this proactive step.
Re: COREN Raises Alarm Over Owerri Flyover by lordcornel(m): 10:54am
Imo state my pride n heritage. I love my people.
Heartbeats of eastern Nigeria.
Re: COREN Raises Alarm Over Owerri Flyover by BoleynDynaSTY(f): 10:54am
k
Re: COREN Raises Alarm Over Owerri Flyover by DollarAngel(m): 10:55am
Rochas the FRAUDSTER
Re: COREN Raises Alarm Over Owerri Flyover by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:55am
eph123:
Re: COREN Raises Alarm Over Owerri Flyover by Drversatile: 10:55am
COREN, many of your certified Engineers are suffering even in Federal government establishments.
No gain for been registered. Let there be a standard rule for your registered Engineers please. Engineering is the Life line of any society that will experience drastic development. Everything should not just be politics.
