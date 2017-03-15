₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,765,413 members, 3,423,671 topics. Date: Friday, 17 March 2017 at 11:51 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Arrests Three Kidnappers In Kaduna, See What They Recovered (Photos) (7637 Views)
|Police Arrests Three Kidnappers In Kaduna, See What They Recovered (Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 10:17am
ARREST OF VICIOUS KIDNAPPERS / ARMED ROBBERS,
RECOVERY OF ARMS AND AMMUNITION
SUSPECTS:
i. Nuhu Fulani ‘M’ 32 years
ii. Yahaya Muhammed ‘M’ 26 years
iii. Aisha Bature ‘F’ 23 years ( wife of the gang leader)
EXHIBITS:
i. One (1) AK 47 Rifle
ii. One (1) Locally made pistol
iii. Thirty (30) rounds of live ammunition
iv. Samsung S6 phone (belonging to their last victim)
v. Charms
The IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) working in synergy with Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) smashed and arrested three (3) members of an armed robbery/Kidnap for ransom gang on 15/3/2017 in Zaria, Kaduna State and the above exhibits recovered from them. The gang has been on the wanted list of the Nigeria Police Force for some time now. In the course of investigation, they admitted to be responsible for some kidnappings and robberies on Zaria- Kaduna express way in Kaduna State.
The last suspect Aisha Bature 23 years is the wife of the gang leader and it was in a toilet in her house that AK 47 rifle fully loaded with ammunition was recovered.
2. The three (3) suspects confessed to the crime and explained to the Police investigators the various criminal roles they played in the commission of the various offences traced to them. They were equally identified by some the victims. Meanwhile, investigation is being intensified to arrest the other members of the gang still at large. All the suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of the investigation.
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/kidnappers-surrender-arms-in-kaduna.html
1 Share
|Re: Police Arrests Three Kidnappers In Kaduna, See What They Recovered (Photos) by zutu29: 10:18am
Na wao
|Re: Police Arrests Three Kidnappers In Kaduna, See What They Recovered (Photos) by Etzakoos(m): 10:44am
Aboki Guys No Get Master Planner?
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrests Three Kidnappers In Kaduna, See What They Recovered (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 11:06am
Hmmm
|Re: Police Arrests Three Kidnappers In Kaduna, See What They Recovered (Photos) by latest90: 11:06am
May God help us oo
|Re: Police Arrests Three Kidnappers In Kaduna, See What They Recovered (Photos) by kofo101: 11:06am
Oh God
|Re: Police Arrests Three Kidnappers In Kaduna, See What They Recovered (Photos) by alienvirus: 11:07am
So many criminals in our country. Tired of reading news about crime everday. Has there ever been any news of new scientific discovery in Nigeria?
4 Likes
|Re: Police Arrests Three Kidnappers In Kaduna, See What They Recovered (Photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 11:07am
|Re: Police Arrests Three Kidnappers In Kaduna, See What They Recovered (Photos) by tmgold007(f): 11:08am
KILL THE IDIOTS....see them...na dem.......cows
|Re: Police Arrests Three Kidnappers In Kaduna, See What They Recovered (Photos) by donbenz: 11:08am
This pipu should just goto hell
|Re: Police Arrests Three Kidnappers In Kaduna, See What They Recovered (Photos) by almsofgold: 11:08am
the north is gradually becoming the kidnap capital of Nigeria
|Re: Police Arrests Three Kidnappers In Kaduna, See What They Recovered (Photos) by jbreezy: 11:08am
Evil everywhr...may God kip protecting us
|Re: Police Arrests Three Kidnappers In Kaduna, See What They Recovered (Photos) by Akinwerndey: 11:09am
Hungry gang
|Re: Police Arrests Three Kidnappers In Kaduna, See What They Recovered (Photos) by SexyNairalander: 11:09am
booked
|Re: Police Arrests Three Kidnappers In Kaduna, See What They Recovered (Photos) by bestman09(m): 11:09am
No where is safe again.
Boko haram,
Fulani herdsmen,
Armed robbers,
Kidnappers,
Militants,
Ritualists,
Touts etc.
God help us
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrests Three Kidnappers In Kaduna, See What They Recovered (Photos) by IamAirforce1: 11:09am
they still be looking hungry with all the blood money they making
|Re: Police Arrests Three Kidnappers In Kaduna, See What They Recovered (Photos) by depezee(m): 11:09am
They could be innocent though, I don't trust zoo police.
|Re: Police Arrests Three Kidnappers In Kaduna, See What They Recovered (Photos) by Young03: 11:09am
fulani people
hmm
|Re: Police Arrests Three Kidnappers In Kaduna, See What They Recovered (Photos) by SuperBlack: 11:10am
1> Nuhu Fulani 32 Male
2> Yahaya Muhammed Male 26.
3> Aisha Buhari Bature Female 23
They are all from the Power Holding People of the Country,
|Re: Police Arrests Three Kidnappers In Kaduna, See What They Recovered (Photos) by nkemdi89(f): 11:11am
The man at the middle looks like the dark skin version of saka the actor.
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrests Three Kidnappers In Kaduna, See What They Recovered (Photos) by Wiseandtrue(f): 11:11am
These are the kind of people not entitled to bail
|Re: Police Arrests Three Kidnappers In Kaduna, See What They Recovered (Photos) by Bills2307(m): 11:11am
NAwa o
|Re: Police Arrests Three Kidnappers In Kaduna, See What They Recovered (Photos) by ehissi(m): 11:12am
Make una no vex abeg........
How much them wan sell that Samsung phone?
I wan buy. ..............
|Re: Police Arrests Three Kidnappers In Kaduna, See What They Recovered (Photos) by Olasco93: 11:12am
Since the beginning of the year 2017, Kaduna has always been in the news for the Wrong reasons.
|Re: Police Arrests Three Kidnappers In Kaduna, See What They Recovered (Photos) by Zulu212: 11:12am
Looks like ndi Hausa ve taken over the kidnapping business from the Niger deltans....lets hope the Afonjas also give up fraud, rituals nd every evil vices inherent in them....#justthinkingoutloud
|Re: Police Arrests Three Kidnappers In Kaduna, See What They Recovered (Photos) by dayleke(m): 11:12am
Seriously?!!!!!
And that woman too?
|Re: Police Arrests Three Kidnappers In Kaduna, See What They Recovered (Photos) by last35: 11:13am
F
|Re: Police Arrests Three Kidnappers In Kaduna, See What They Recovered (Photos) by Jangbajantis: 11:15am
So why didn't they show us the wife's face? Media are always protecting bad women
|Re: Police Arrests Three Kidnappers In Kaduna, See What They Recovered (Photos) by scholes23(m): 11:15am
Na real wah
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrests Three Kidnappers In Kaduna, See What They Recovered (Photos) by Dannys85: 11:15am
depezee:Who did this to you?
1 Like
Man Forced To "marry" Goat! / See What Boko Haram Has Done - Pictures Never Published Before / A 10-years-old girl violated Victim Crawls Out Of Grave In N.cotabato
Viewing this topic: seedorfy134(m), keemsleek(m), akejuposh, victorjoe(m), wildcatter23(m), alienvirus, kumss, rolams(m), Marizu(m), BabaO2, mynaija123(m), SURYSuri(f), ItzDonDaddy(m), habuzee1(m), rotey73, aril, innoGod, lekenzie, femxxy01, joinnow, serikiYCU(m), Chibok12(m), Chidav123(m), Zabilon007(m), sirsholley, femijay8271(m), blacktoy(m), princessayesha(f), obidevine(m), Cosmasel, pimppimp(m), akp202(m), oluwamae(f), Tosinayoko(m), amosamusan, gunwa and 137 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9