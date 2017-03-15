

RECOVERY OF ARMS AND AMMUNITION



SUSPECTS:

i. Nuhu Fulani ‘M’ 32 years

ii. Yahaya Muhammed ‘M’ 26 years

iii. Aisha Bature ‘F’ 23 years ( wife of the gang leader)

EXHIBITS:

i. One (1) AK 47 Rifle

ii. One (1) Locally made pistol

iii. Thirty (30) rounds of live ammunition

iv. Samsung S6 phone (belonging to their last victim)

v. Charms

The IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) working in synergy with Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) smashed and arrested three (3) members of an armed robbery/Kidnap for ransom gang on 15/3/2017 in Zaria, Kaduna State and the above exhibits recovered from them. The gang has been on the wanted list of the Nigeria Police Force for some time now. In the course of investigation, they admitted to be responsible for some kidnappings and robberies on Zaria- Kaduna express way in Kaduna State.

The last suspect Aisha Bature 23 years is the wife of the gang leader and it was in a toilet in her house that AK 47 rifle fully loaded with ammunition was recovered.

2. The three (3) suspects confessed to the crime and explained to the Police investigators the various criminal roles they played in the commission of the various offences traced to them. They were equally identified by some the victims. Meanwhile, investigation is being intensified to arrest the other members of the gang still at large. All the suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of the investigation.



http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/kidnappers-surrender-arms-in-kaduna.html ARREST OF VICIOUS KIDNAPPERS / ARMED ROBBERS,RECOVERY OF ARMS AND AMMUNITIONSUSPECTS:i. Nuhu Fulani ‘M’ 32 yearsii. Yahaya Muhammed ‘M’ 26 yearsiii. Aisha Bature ‘F’ 23 years ( wife of the gang leader)EXHIBITS:i. One (1) AK 47 Rifleii. One (1) Locally made pistoliii. Thirty (30) rounds of live ammunitioniv. Samsung S6 phone (belonging to their last victim)v. CharmsThe IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) working in synergy with Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) smashed and arrested three (3) members of an armed robbery/Kidnap for ransom gang on 15/3/2017 in Zaria, Kaduna State and the above exhibits recovered from them. The gang has been on the wanted list of the Nigeria Police Force for some time now. In the course of investigation, they admitted to be responsible for some kidnappings and robberies on Zaria- Kaduna express way in Kaduna State.The last suspect Aisha Bature 23 years is the wife of the gang leader and it was in a toilet in her house that AK 47 rifle fully loaded with ammunition was recovered.2. The three (3) suspects confessed to the crime and explained to the Police investigators the various criminal roles they played in the commission of the various offences traced to them. They were equally identified by some the victims. Meanwhile, investigation is being intensified to arrest the other members of the gang still at large. All the suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of the investigation. 1 Share