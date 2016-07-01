Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Ebeng, University Lecturer In Calabar Shot Dead By Gunmen (3307 Views)

By Eyo Nse, Calabar



Reports reaching Brainnews NG late evening of Thursday at about 8:30pm has it that some unknown gunmen numbering about 7 has gun down a University lecturer, and one other in Calabar the Cross River State Capital



The incident which according to an eye witness who spoke to Brainnewsng.com revealed that, Dr Ebeng, a lecturer, working in the accounting department, University of Calabar was shot at his gate at No. 1 Asuquo Abasi Street by Uwanse Lane after returning from his day’s business believe to be from work



The second person that was reported dead, is believe to be a passer-by who interfered in the operation of the hoodlums, he was later dumped in a nearly dustbin.



It was reported that the unknown gun men came with a red Toyota Camry, as the man (lecturer) alighted from his car in the process of opening his gate for a easy passage for his car, he was attacked by the gunmen with two gun shots on his neck.



As at the time of this report, the lecturer was confirmed dead.



A closed source confided with Brainnews NG that a possible power tussle emanated the attack on the said lecturer, whereas he has just been awarded with a doctorate degree.



Police, Army vehicles were spotted around the lecturer’s environment 30 minutes after the suspected gunmen had left.

Source: http://brainnewsng.com/gunmen-shot-university-lecturer-calabar-dead/





Who's pondering what am pondering? 1 Like

RIP

Sad

It looks like attempted robbery gone bad. Please, never argue with anyone with gun, whether there is bullet there or not. Don't even argue with those that have knife or dagger. When there is life, there is hope. The death has lost everything earthly.

May this not be our fate in this ever dangerous world. Rip.

Lecturers wahala sef can cause someone to do what's wrong...



Rip Lecturer, gra gra is finished already...

Rip



Human being with wicked heart.. Your cup would soon full like Vampire

I just got this info from a friend of mine this morning, also heard he was just awarded his PhD just last week.

It seems this guy below me saw hell during his University days shar,

Well I'm sorry to read this and I felt so sorry for his family but I don't pity any damn lecturer being beaten up, disgraced or being lynched by whatever means they are beast and not a lecturer.



I don't care what went wrong because their is no reason to kill a lecturer if he or she is not one of those beast called lecturer I know what I'm saying.

Un-Reasonable Action!!!

GOD HAVE MERCY OO THE RATE AT WHICH PEOPLE ARE BEEN ASSASSINATED IS VERY ALARMING....GOD PROTECT US OOOO







Gradually, Cross-River is overtaking Rivers State in crime





This is serious.

They're neighbors n more so, what's d diff, just d cross..











Sorry to the family 1 Like

when the lecturer will be failing students anyhow.



that's good for them.



I advise you students to deal with all those perverted lecturers. there are many mad lecturers roaming our universities.

Unknown gunmen bah,,,make dem check well,,,lecturers dnt jes get gunned down dat**investigate properly*else anoda man down go be d nxt topic....RIP to him

Hmmmmmm, cases of assassination is becoming too much now.. . ......... About three people have been reported to be assassinated in the past five days in Edo state.



Ain't you guys tired of reducing the world's population Wetin d lecturer do una againAin't you guys tired of reducing the world's population

WHAT A WASTED LIFE.MAY OUR LIVES NOT WASTED IN JESUS' NAME

He was my lecturer in year 2,na only God help me pass him course.I remember he gave us a test and came back the next day and said everybody scored zero. We now asked him to show us the scripts, he told us while they were washing his car, the roof of his car was leaking so the scripts got demaged we cannot see it.Na only God helped me to do well for him Exams o.

Welcome to the era of assassinations....take a seat as more people will be assassinated