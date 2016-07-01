₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ebeng, University Lecturer In Calabar Shot Dead By Gunmen by BrainnewsNg(f): 11:04am
By Eyo Nse, Calabar
Source: http://brainnewsng.com/gunmen-shot-university-lecturer-calabar-dead/
|Re: Ebeng, University Lecturer In Calabar Shot Dead By Gunmen by BrainnewsNg(f): 11:05am
|Re: Ebeng, University Lecturer In Calabar Shot Dead By Gunmen by izzou(m): 11:08am
Who's pondering what am pondering?
1 Like
|Re: Ebeng, University Lecturer In Calabar Shot Dead By Gunmen by Flexherbal(m): 11:25am
RIP
|Re: Ebeng, University Lecturer In Calabar Shot Dead By Gunmen by DickDastardly(m): 11:25am
|Re: Ebeng, University Lecturer In Calabar Shot Dead By Gunmen by Negotiate: 11:25am
Sad
|Re: Ebeng, University Lecturer In Calabar Shot Dead By Gunmen by bestman09(m): 11:27am
It looks like attempted robbery gone bad. Please, never argue with anyone with gun, whether there is bullet there or not. Don't even argue with those that have knife or dagger. When there is life, there is hope. The death has lost everything earthly.
|Re: Ebeng, University Lecturer In Calabar Shot Dead By Gunmen by ask4double(m): 11:27am
May this not be our fate in this ever dangerous world. Rip.
|Re: Ebeng, University Lecturer In Calabar Shot Dead By Gunmen by Jokerman(m): 11:28am
Lecturers wahala sef can cause someone to do what's wrong...
Rip Lecturer, gra gra is finished already...
|Re: Ebeng, University Lecturer In Calabar Shot Dead By Gunmen by helinues: 11:28am
Rip
Human being with wicked heart.. Your cup would soon full like Vampire
|Re: Ebeng, University Lecturer In Calabar Shot Dead By Gunmen by AngelicBeing: 11:28am
|Re: Ebeng, University Lecturer In Calabar Shot Dead By Gunmen by DonHummer(m): 11:29am
I just got this info from a friend of mine this morning, also heard he was just awarded his PhD just last week.
It seems this guy below me saw hell during his University days shar,
|Re: Ebeng, University Lecturer In Calabar Shot Dead By Gunmen by klax(m): 11:30am
Well I'm sorry to read this and I felt so sorry for his family but I don't pity any damn lecturer being beaten up, disgraced or being lynched by whatever means they are beast and not a lecturer.
I don't care what went wrong because their is no reason to kill a lecturer if he or she is not one of those beast called lecturer I know what I'm saying.
|Re: Ebeng, University Lecturer In Calabar Shot Dead By Gunmen by mygeeZ(m): 11:30am
Un-Reasonable Action!!!
|Re: Ebeng, University Lecturer In Calabar Shot Dead By Gunmen by tmgold007(f): 11:30am
GOD HAVE MERCY OO THE RATE AT WHICH PEOPLE ARE BEEN ASSASSINATED IS VERY ALARMING....GOD PROTECT US OOOO
|Re: Ebeng, University Lecturer In Calabar Shot Dead By Gunmen by Benekruku(m): 11:30am
Gradually, Cross-River is overtaking Rivers State in crime
|Re: Ebeng, University Lecturer In Calabar Shot Dead By Gunmen by madridguy(m): 11:32am
This is serious.
|Re: Ebeng, University Lecturer In Calabar Shot Dead By Gunmen by maysimsimple(m): 11:32am
They're neighbors n more so, what's d diff, just d cross..
hor=Benekruku post=54674052]
Gradually, Cross-River is overtaking Rivers State in crime
[/quote]
2 Likes
|Re: Ebeng, University Lecturer In Calabar Shot Dead By Gunmen by ngwababe: 11:33am
Sorry to the family
1 Like
|Re: Ebeng, University Lecturer In Calabar Shot Dead By Gunmen by goingape1: 11:33am
when the lecturer will be failing students anyhow.
that's good for them.
I advise you students to deal with all those perverted lecturers. there are many mad lecturers roaming our universities.
|Re: Ebeng, University Lecturer In Calabar Shot Dead By Gunmen by GavelSlam: 11:34am
izzou:
What are you pondering pinky?
|Re: Ebeng, University Lecturer In Calabar Shot Dead By Gunmen by izzou(m): 11:35am
GavelSlam:
It could be the soft work of cultists,brain
2 Likes
|Re: Ebeng, University Lecturer In Calabar Shot Dead By Gunmen by POTUS07(m): 11:38am
Unknown gunmen bah,,,make dem check well,,,lecturers dnt jes get gunned down dat**investigate properly*else anoda man down go be d nxt topic....RIP to him
|Re: Ebeng, University Lecturer In Calabar Shot Dead By Gunmen by Sijo01(f): 11:40am
Hmmmmmm, cases of assassination is becoming too much now.. . ......... About three people have been reported to be assassinated in the past five days in Edo state.
|Re: Ebeng, University Lecturer In Calabar Shot Dead By Gunmen by leokennedi(m): 11:41am
Wetin d lecturer do una again
Ain't you guys tired of reducing the world's population
|Re: Ebeng, University Lecturer In Calabar Shot Dead By Gunmen by vicfajeze(m): 11:41am
WHAT A WASTED LIFE.MAY OUR LIVES NOT WASTED IN JESUS' NAME
|Re: Ebeng, University Lecturer In Calabar Shot Dead By Gunmen by able20(m): 11:44am
Benekruku:Fear anything Rivers in Nigeria
|Re: Ebeng, University Lecturer In Calabar Shot Dead By Gunmen by GavelSlam: 11:45am
izzou:
In that case we'll just have to do what we've always tried to do.
....Try to take over the world!!
|Re: Ebeng, University Lecturer In Calabar Shot Dead By Gunmen by Ayima: 11:47am
He was my lecturer in year 2,na only God help me pass him course.I remember he gave us a test and came back the next day and said everybody scored zero. We now asked him to show us the scripts, he told us while they were washing his car, the roof of his car was leaking so the scripts got demaged we cannot see it.Na only God helped me to do well for him Exams o.
|Re: Ebeng, University Lecturer In Calabar Shot Dead By Gunmen by nNEOo(m): 11:47am
Welcome to the era of assassinations....take a seat as more people will be assassinated
|Re: Ebeng, University Lecturer In Calabar Shot Dead By Gunmen by hardbody: 11:49am
mygeeZ:
Very very Un-malabitic
