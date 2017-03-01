Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Bash Ali During Goodluck Jonathan Regime Vs Buhari Regime:See The Difference(pi (18424 Views)

Bash Ali Fights At Minister's Office: "I Must See The Sports Minister" (video)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPz-HIu-X9g



Below are photos of Bashi Ali with Goodluck Jonathan and in hospital bed respectively.In the first photo,he was being honoured by GEJ while the second shows him receiving treatment in hospital after allegedly being assaulted by security officers attached to Sports Minister Solomon Dalung.







ebosie11:

Such is life! Such is life!

Him never see anything, he better start adjusting to life 10 Likes

Nothing is permanent except CHANGE!! 7 Likes

He should decamp to APC 8 Likes 1 Share





Where is Lalasticlala sef This is very funnyWhere is Lalasticlala sef 3 Likes





Under GEJ era he was honoured but under sai baba era na on top hospital bed Buhari land am. Bash Ali is a Yoruba man.Under GEJ era he was honoured but under sai baba era na on top hospital bed Buhari land am. 53 Likes 1 Share





He fought and got paid.



He should go and sit down. The fight he was disturbing everybody about. Why didn't Jonathan approve and pay for it then.





http://theeagleonline.com.ng/nsc-declines-bash-alis-request-for-funds-for-his-world-record-fight/ Who owe Bash ALi ?He fought and got paid.He should go and sit down. The fight he was disturbing everybody about. Why didn't Jonathan approve and pay for it then. 15 Likes 1 Share

Nah WA ooo

thought he was a boxer



he nor fit beat the security men Wen harassed am? 1 Like

Like it or not, the dullard is synonymous with badluck..

Bubu and suffering are like 26 Likes 3 Shares

Nonsense comparison. How many of his fights was sponsored by the GEJ government?



Fact is, Bash Ali is an old attention seeker who should go and rest. He should go ahead and fight at age 70 if he wants to but he should stop constituting himself into a nuisance all over the place. Nobody owes him anything.



Beside, he was brutalised during the GEJ administration on the orders of Orubebe I think. So, this is nothing new. 14 Likes

wish him sharp sharp recovery. Nor bi d same man running up/down during jona government to see Minister of sports for some kudi but was kicked out by security.His own Don tey wish him sharp sharp recovery. Nor bi d same man running up/down during jona government to see Minister of sports for some kudi but was kicked out by security.His own Don tey 5 Likes

... This man is an opportunist guys... Don't fall for his pranks... 5 Likes

Maybe na recession cause am.... 1 Like

change is constant

did he have a fight with dalung? how many rounds did the match last and who won? 1 Like

Hunger don reset d guy brain. Is he an Afonja or Arewa? 4 Likes 2 Shares

The days of free money are over. This old man should be somewhere enjoying his retirement pension. 2 Likes

Fight against those who....fight against money

They boxed him to shock the world 2 Likes

Too many blows to the head. 2 Likes 1 Share

Does BUHARI know anything? Apart from sharia, what else does the melu.Melu know?

Does he know anything about leadership?



Some people cannot even wait till 2019 sef 6 Likes 2 Shares

Brave and Outspoken. 1 Like

Feb 2019 is not that far 1 Like

its like Nigerians under GEJ, and Nigerians under Buhari.

Under GEJ we were a happy nation and could talk to our president and he would listen, under Buhari we are brutalised by inhuman policies, fulani herdsmen and strong men who disobey the rule of law. 6 Likes

This is a very Stup.id unjustifiable post! Make sure you Open another thread and also differentiate Buhari under GEJ and Buhari under Buhari too. Nigeria get better problems at hand.



Na Buhari make them Hospitalize Bash Ali.



#OurMumuDonDo 3 Likes