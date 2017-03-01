₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,765,542 members, 3,424,057 topics. Date: Friday, 17 March 2017 at 02:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Bash Ali During Goodluck Jonathan Regime Vs Buhari Regime:See The Difference(pi (18424 Views)
Bash Ali Storms Federal Secretariat Abuja, Demands To See Sport's Minister.VIDEO / Bash Ali Accuses Dalung's Security Men Of Brutalizing Him In Abuja (Pics) / Nigerian Boxing Champion, Bash Ali Lands In Kuje Prison (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bash Ali During Goodluck Jonathan Regime Vs Buhari Regime:See The Difference(pi by ebosie11(f): 1:22pm
Bash Ali Fights At Minister's Office: "I Must See The Sports Minister" (video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPz-HIu-X9g
Below are photos of Bashi Ali with Goodluck Jonathan and in hospital bed respectively.In the first photo,he was being honoured by GEJ while the second shows him receiving treatment in hospital after allegedly being assaulted by security officers attached to Sports Minister Solomon Dalung.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/bashi-ali-during-goodluck-jonathan.html
2 Likes
|Re: Bash Ali During Goodluck Jonathan Regime Vs Buhari Regime:See The Difference(pi by Vatsyayana: 1:34pm
ebosie11:
Such is life!
|Re: Bash Ali During Goodluck Jonathan Regime Vs Buhari Regime:See The Difference(pi by Adaowerri111: 1:36pm
Him never see anything, he better start adjusting to life
10 Likes
|Re: Bash Ali During Goodluck Jonathan Regime Vs Buhari Regime:See The Difference(pi by morbeta(m): 1:41pm
Nothing is permanent except CHANGE!!
7 Likes
|Re: Bash Ali During Goodluck Jonathan Regime Vs Buhari Regime:See The Difference(pi by sekundosekundo: 1:41pm
He should decamp to APC
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bash Ali During Goodluck Jonathan Regime Vs Buhari Regime:See The Difference(pi by dragonking3: 1:44pm
This is very funny
Where is Lalasticlala sef
3 Likes
|Re: Bash Ali During Goodluck Jonathan Regime Vs Buhari Regime:See The Difference(pi by dragonking3: 1:46pm
Bash Ali is a Yoruba man.
Under GEJ era he was honoured but under sai baba era na on top hospital bed Buhari land am.
53 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bash Ali During Goodluck Jonathan Regime Vs Buhari Regime:See The Difference(pi by dammytosh: 1:52pm
Who owe Bash ALi ?
He fought and got paid.
He should go and sit down. The fight he was disturbing everybody about. Why didn't Jonathan approve and pay for it then.
http://theeagleonline.com.ng/nsc-declines-bash-alis-request-for-funds-for-his-world-record-fight/
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bash Ali During Goodluck Jonathan Regime Vs Buhari Regime:See The Difference(pi by GoldenVivi: 1:52pm
Nah WA ooo
|Re: Bash Ali During Goodluck Jonathan Regime Vs Buhari Regime:See The Difference(pi by rawpadgin(m): 1:52pm
thought he was a boxer
he nor fit beat the security men Wen harassed am?
1 Like
|Re: Bash Ali During Goodluck Jonathan Regime Vs Buhari Regime:See The Difference(pi by LastSurvivor11: 1:52pm
Like it or not, the dullard is synonymous with badluck..
Bubu and suffering are like
26 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Bash Ali During Goodluck Jonathan Regime Vs Buhari Regime:See The Difference(pi by seunmsg(m): 1:52pm
Nonsense comparison. How many of his fights was sponsored by the GEJ government?
Fact is, Bash Ali is an old attention seeker who should go and rest. He should go ahead and fight at age 70 if he wants to but he should stop constituting himself into a nuisance all over the place. Nobody owes him anything.
Beside, he was brutalised during the GEJ administration on the orders of Orubebe I think. So, this is nothing new.
14 Likes
|Re: Bash Ali During Goodluck Jonathan Regime Vs Buhari Regime:See The Difference(pi by ipobarecriminals: 1:52pm
wish him sharp sharp recovery. Nor bi d same man running up/down during jona government to see Minister of sports for some kudi but was kicked out by security.His own Don tey
5 Likes
|Re: Bash Ali During Goodluck Jonathan Regime Vs Buhari Regime:See The Difference(pi by Siga: 1:52pm
... This man is an opportunist guys... Don't fall for his pranks...
5 Likes
|Re: Bash Ali During Goodluck Jonathan Regime Vs Buhari Regime:See The Difference(pi by talktonase(m): 1:52pm
.
|Re: Bash Ali During Goodluck Jonathan Regime Vs Buhari Regime:See The Difference(pi by fulaniHERDSman(m): 1:52pm
|Re: Bash Ali During Goodluck Jonathan Regime Vs Buhari Regime:See The Difference(pi by dayleke(m): 1:52pm
Maybe na recession cause am....
1 Like
|Re: Bash Ali During Goodluck Jonathan Regime Vs Buhari Regime:See The Difference(pi by jamex93(m): 1:53pm
change is constant
|Re: Bash Ali During Goodluck Jonathan Regime Vs Buhari Regime:See The Difference(pi by saintikechi(m): 1:53pm
did he have a fight with dalung? how many rounds did the match last and who won?
1 Like
|Re: Bash Ali During Goodluck Jonathan Regime Vs Buhari Regime:See The Difference(pi by cosmatika(m): 1:53pm
Hunger don reset d guy brain. Is he an Afonja or Arewa?
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bash Ali During Goodluck Jonathan Regime Vs Buhari Regime:See The Difference(pi by claremont(m): 1:53pm
The days of free money are over. This old man should be somewhere enjoying his retirement pension.
2 Likes
|Re: Bash Ali During Goodluck Jonathan Regime Vs Buhari Regime:See The Difference(pi by Abdhul(m): 1:53pm
LOL but who is he ma sef ? somebody update ME
|Re: Bash Ali During Goodluck Jonathan Regime Vs Buhari Regime:See The Difference(pi by berrystunn(m): 1:54pm
Fight against those who....fight against money
|Re: Bash Ali During Goodluck Jonathan Regime Vs Buhari Regime:See The Difference(pi by talktonase(m): 1:54pm
They boxed him to shock the world
2 Likes
|Re: Bash Ali During Goodluck Jonathan Regime Vs Buhari Regime:See The Difference(pi by bestman09(m): 1:55pm
OK, Next topic!
1 Like
|Re: Bash Ali During Goodluck Jonathan Regime Vs Buhari Regime:See The Difference(pi by GavelSlam: 1:55pm
Too many blows to the head.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bash Ali During Goodluck Jonathan Regime Vs Buhari Regime:See The Difference(pi by DLondonboiy: 1:55pm
Does BUHARI know anything? Apart from sharia, what else does the melu.Melu know?
Does he know anything about leadership?
Some people cannot even wait till 2019 sef
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bash Ali During Goodluck Jonathan Regime Vs Buhari Regime:See The Difference(pi by SillyeRabbit: 1:56pm
Brave and Outspoken.
1 Like
|Re: Bash Ali During Goodluck Jonathan Regime Vs Buhari Regime:See The Difference(pi by ajalawole(m): 1:56pm
Feb 2019 is not that far
1 Like
|Re: Bash Ali During Goodluck Jonathan Regime Vs Buhari Regime:See The Difference(pi by ehie(f): 1:57pm
its like Nigerians under GEJ, and Nigerians under Buhari.
Under GEJ we were a happy nation and could talk to our president and he would listen, under Buhari we are brutalised by inhuman policies, fulani herdsmen and strong men who disobey the rule of law.
6 Likes
|Re: Bash Ali During Goodluck Jonathan Regime Vs Buhari Regime:See The Difference(pi by fleshbone(m): 2:00pm
This is a very Stup.id unjustifiable post! Make sure you Open another thread and also differentiate Buhari under GEJ and Buhari under Buhari too. Nigeria get better problems at hand.
Na Buhari make them Hospitalize Bash Ali.
#OurMumuDonDo
3 Likes
|Re: Bash Ali During Goodluck Jonathan Regime Vs Buhari Regime:See The Difference(pi by yinkslinks(m): 2:00pm
Nigerians get a second citizenship now that u can please i beg you all that can listen. Bash Ali speaks far far better than the area boy minister
Can The Super Eagles Beat The Red Devils At Home? / When Did You Stop Watching Super-Eagles Matches? / Your Favorite WWF Wrestler?
Viewing this topic: TheAlchemist, bot101(m), knowsir, flickyness, starz100, jossy26, eniaforolo, Kockane(m), BTT(m), seunmsg(m), Guseh(m), samuel19222(m), kunlesufyan(m), mrjojo, JeremyA2G(m), Beta1, walexybaba(m), kumalee, Rockie, dotlanre(m), nickxtra(m), MEGAdime(m), cyrilamx(m), atorioke(m), Jarexxx(m), overdrive(m), henryomez(m), Faculty14(m), peteken, keishik, Manus17(m), henrypromise, tekslee, Witnesstony28, sgd, ogorwyne(f), vicdom(m), Jangbajantis, Olaitan3784(f), Idiris(m), eddyvilla, Okundaye4(m), oluwafemim(m), crystalballs, Olukokosir(m), Fistop, Graxie(f), NabeelAbu, KIKO720(m), exe0(m), pek(m), bababoy, mekachuko(m), segxyhanxy(m), hippyj(m), fly82(m), Blueblack, Ugosample(m), Sheyi14(m), checkolatunji, youngwolf(m), surrogatesng, mavinc4u(f), ayteaz(f), topnotch760, kelvino41, mrjadek01(m), mayosbobo(m), xsanctus(m), csfrost, Lordsam200, Pirosaw, to12(f), Boss1914(m), unitysheart(m), Protein01(m), bugidon(m), yinkaoke(f), dammieco(m), linrozan(m), AleAirHub(m), robo16(m), Dimejidude(m), headTO, Omosakin, picked(m), fabem(m), Malakh, blackboy(m), oloriStella and 187 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7