Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013

Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013

Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by RisMas(m): 3:17pm
This is in response to the unnecessary http://www.nairaland.com/3688149/bash-ali-during-goodluck-jonathan thread comparing Bash Ali During GEJ & BUHARI time. Mods should do the needful undecided undecided



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aJCgDr6YHJE

Nigerian boxing legend, Bash Ali, 57, was manhandled by policemen after attempting to see the Minister of Sports, Bolaji Abdullahi in Abuja on Thursday June 6th.
According to the Nigerian Telegraph, the boxer, who is seeking to become the oldest man to hold a world boxing title defence, and wants to have his defence staged in Nigeria, jostled to get an audience with President Jonathan, who was at the Abuja National Stadium to inaugurate â€˜Rhythm â€˜Nâ€™ Play on Thursday. Ali scuffled with the presidentâ€™s aides, which got the attention of Jonathan. After having been allowed to approach the president, and after stating his mission, Jonathan directed that the boxer see the Minister of Sports for further discussion on the matter.

Ali however alleged that when he tried to see Abdullahi at a private luncheon held with celebrities and a few others, he was manhandled by the ministerâ€™s aides and denied audience with the minister.
â€œThere is no respect in this country for the people who should be respected,â€ Ali fumed. â€œHow can I, when all I am trying to do is lift up my countryâ€™s name, be assaulted by a bunch of scoundrels all in the name of protecting their master? I was already a world champion when they were in primary school.

http://newsnow.onlinenigeria.com/news/advt.php?blurb=293104

Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by RisMas(m): 3:23pm
Oya, make una come see, No be today Bash Ali dey chop bulala. The mod should move this to front page too to balance it angry angry angry

Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by ChrisKels: 3:25pm
Bash Ali
Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by RisMas(m): 3:29pm
Bash Ali Protests At PDP Secretariat Over World Record Bid

Ageless pugilist, Bash Ali resumed as a gateman at the headquarters of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, at Wadata Plaza in Abuja early Monday to protest over what he said is the failure of the Federal Government to inaugurate the Local Organising Committe, LOC, for his Guinness Book of World Records boxing championship. grin
Bash, who wants to become the oldest man to ever enter a boxing ring, said the National Sports Commission, NSC, had on 27 February this year written to the Presidency requesting that the LOC should be inaugurated on 5 March, but nothing was done.
The boxer told journalists that he will remain a gateman at the PDP national secretariat until the LOC is inaugurated.
“I am in serious danger of losing my world title belt without throwing a punch in the ring because there is no venue to defend my title and Nigeria is about to lose the chance to host the historic event,” the boxer said in a letter of appeal to PDP National Chairman, Bamanga Tukur.
Bashi Ali’s effort to have the fight staged in the country has repeatedly met with brickwall as his proposal on the fight to the Federal Government has never seen the light of the day.
Earlier this month, he wrote a lenghty letter to President Goodluck Jonathan to alert him of official bureaucracy, which had prevented the support the government promised for the staging of the fight in the country.

Bash Alli
His past effort resulted in a Local Organising Committee, LOC, being set up by the government of former President Olusegun Obasanjo in November 2009. The fight was endorsed by House of Representatives led by Dimeji Bankole, Chief Tony Anenih, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd.), Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd.), Senate President, David Mark, the current Secretary to Government of the Federation, Pius Anyim, the Chairman of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, CON, the Sultan of Sokoto, Ambassador Godknows Igali, HRM King A.J Turner and former Governor of Bayelsa State, DSP Alamieyeseigha.
The Edo State-born boxer had a chance to meet Jonathan at the Presidential Retreat on Sport held last October, after which the president promised the FG’s readiness to host the fight in Abuja with the directive to the Chief of Staff, Chief Mike Oghiadomhe and the National Sports Commission, NSC to work out the modalities to ensure a hitch free organisation of the fight.
“We held several meetings at the NSC and on 27 February, an agreement was reached on how to successfully host this historic event to the glory and honour of our great country and forwarded to the Presidency by the Minister/Chairman NSC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi. The new LOC was supposed to be inaugurated on Tuesday, 5 March in Abuja. But the inauguration never took place and up till today, despite several calls and text messages to the Presidency, nobody at the Presidency or at the NSC has given me any reason as to why the inauguration did not take place.[/b]
http://pmnewsnigeria.com/2013/05/20/bash-ali-takes-protest-to-pdp-in-abuja/

It made Nairaland front page then too. Confirm here http://www.nairaland.com/1296744/bash-ali-protests-pdp-secretariat

Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by FunkyMetahuman: 4:00pm
Lalasticlala Mynd44
Come and do justice here.
Our people are suffering chronic selective amnesia.

Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by Negotiate: 4:26pm
Lol

Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by burkingx(f): 4:26pm
shocked Who give una dis Photos n Video undecided undecided undecided

Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by burkingx(f): 4:27pm
shocked shocked NAIRALAND. ... lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed

Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by HottestFire: 4:27pm
We need to get focussed, Politicians no send you grin

Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by tumababa(m): 4:28pm
lol

Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by checkolatunji: 4:28pm
Ghen!!! Ghen!!!!!!!

Let's the Bashing begins

Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by Fuadeiza(m): 4:28pm
Thanks....
Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by stcool(m): 4:29pm
grin What does he really want?

He should put it in writing?

Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by braine: 4:29pm
Nice.

Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by OlujobaSamuel: 4:29pm
me sef go beat am, e just dey look for coffin money, abi which kind fight e dey find for this old age

Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by highrise07(m): 4:29pm
Bros don dey chop beating tey tey, may be he likes being manhandled

Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by eph123: 4:29pm
GEJ's aides did it in 2013. Dalung's aides also did it in 2017. Does that make it right? Assault is assault regardless of whoever did it.

I don't understand the reasoning in Nigeria these days. Abnormal things become okay as long as it's been done before. Nonsense.

Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by crazyABO(m): 4:29pm
Let assume he dashed one of Dem blow now dey will shoot him abi? Wah could he have done to warrant Dem to even treat him like ds? Naija I hail thee shocked

Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by dainformant(m): 4:29pm
guess he has always been a trouble maker

Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:30pm
It is well.
Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by nickxtra(m): 4:30pm
eph123:
GEJ's aides did it.
Am going to ask Bash Ali, if that's him being manhandled
Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by Goldenheart(m): 4:30pm
Moral?
Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by Xaddy(m): 4:31pm
X

Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by Namzy(m): 4:31pm
Smh
Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by Oremilekuni: 4:31pm
sad

Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by MrIcredible: 4:31pm
J0nadaft

Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by dadavivo: 4:32pm
this bash ali is just a tout
Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by IpobExposed: 4:33pm
Jonathan was a cursed man
.
.
.
During his tenure they manhandled so many people.
.
.
But now they are arresting soldiers that maltreated people.

Sai Baba

Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by TonyeBarcanista(m): 4:34pm
This is trivial
Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by HonabFaj(m): 4:34pm
We wont see many comments on this
Na only Buhari Administrative fault people they find

I dont know why people are always happy when govt is failing,just because of a cheap comment

Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by LordOfNaira: 4:35pm
RisMas:
This is in response to the unnecessary thread comparing Bash Ali During GEJ & BUHARI time. Mods should do the needful undecided undecided



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aJCgDr6YHJE



http://newsnow.onlinenigeria.com/news/advt.php?blurb=293104

Nice one, bro.

Now this is a lesson to those who swallow up one side of a story and draw their biased judgement from it.

