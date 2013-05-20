₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by RisMas(m): 3:17pm
This is in response to the unnecessary http://www.nairaland.com/3688149/bash-ali-during-goodluck-jonathan thread comparing Bash Ali During GEJ & BUHARI time. Mods should do the needful
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aJCgDr6YHJE
Nigerian boxing legend, Bash Ali, 57, was manhandled by policemen after attempting to see the Minister of Sports, Bolaji Abdullahi in Abuja on Thursday June 6th.
http://newsnow.onlinenigeria.com/news/advt.php?blurb=293104
|Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by RisMas(m): 3:23pm
Oya, make una come see, No be today Bash Ali dey chop bulala. The mod should move this to front page too to balance it
|Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by ChrisKels: 3:25pm
Bash Ali
|Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by RisMas(m): 3:29pm
Bash Ali Protests At PDP Secretariat Over World Record Bidhttp://pmnewsnigeria.com/2013/05/20/bash-ali-takes-protest-to-pdp-in-abuja/
It made Nairaland front page then too. Confirm here http://www.nairaland.com/1296744/bash-ali-protests-pdp-secretariat
|Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by FunkyMetahuman: 4:00pm
Come and do justice here.
Our people are suffering chronic selective amnesia.
|Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by Negotiate: 4:26pm
Lol
|Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by burkingx(f): 4:26pm
Who give una dis Photos n Video
|Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by burkingx(f): 4:27pm
NAIRALAND. ...
|Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by HottestFire: 4:27pm
We need to get focussed, Politicians no send you
|Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by tumababa(m): 4:28pm
lol
|Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by checkolatunji: 4:28pm
Ghen!!! Ghen!!!!!!!
Let's the Bashing begins
|Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by Fuadeiza(m): 4:28pm
Thanks....
|Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by stcool(m): 4:29pm
What does he really want?
He should put it in writing?
|Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by braine: 4:29pm
Nice.
|Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by OlujobaSamuel: 4:29pm
me sef go beat am, e just dey look for coffin money, abi which kind fight e dey find for this old age
|Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by highrise07(m): 4:29pm
Bros don dey chop beating tey tey, may be he likes being manhandled
|Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by eph123: 4:29pm
GEJ's aides did it in 2013. Dalung's aides also did it in 2017. Does that make it right? Assault is assault regardless of whoever did it.
I don't understand the reasoning in Nigeria these days. Abnormal things become okay as long as it's been done before. Nonsense.
|Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by crazyABO(m): 4:29pm
Let assume he dashed one of Dem blow now dey will shoot him abi? Wah could he have done to warrant Dem to even treat him like ds? Naija I hail thee
|Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by dainformant(m): 4:29pm
guess he has always been a trouble maker
|Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:30pm
It is well.
|Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by nickxtra(m): 4:30pm
eph123:Am going to ask Bash Ali, if that's him being manhandled
|Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by Goldenheart(m): 4:30pm
Moral?
|Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by Xaddy(m): 4:31pm
X
|Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by Namzy(m): 4:31pm
Smh
|Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by Oremilekuni: 4:31pm
|Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by MrIcredible: 4:31pm
J0nadaft
|Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by dadavivo: 4:32pm
this bash ali is just a tout
|Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by IpobExposed: 4:33pm
Jonathan was a cursed man
.
.
.
During his tenure they manhandled so many people.
.
.
But now they are arresting soldiers that maltreated people.
Sai Baba
|Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by TonyeBarcanista(m): 4:34pm
This is trivial
|Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by HonabFaj(m): 4:34pm
We wont see many comments on this
Na only Buhari Administrative fault people they find
I dont know why people are always happy when govt is failing,just because of a cheap comment
|Re: Photo Of Bash Ali Being Manhandled By GEJ's Minister's Security Aides In 2013 by LordOfNaira: 4:35pm
RisMas:
Nice one, bro.
Now this is a lesson to those who swallow up one side of a story and draw their biased judgement from it.
