Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo)
by lalasticlala(m): 2:22pm
http://www.redding.com/story/news/crime/2017/03/15/police-man-favored-shopko-parking-lot-when-exposing-himself/99230882/
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by Flexherbal(m): 2:24pm
"...he pulled up next to a woman in the Shopko parking lot, pulled out his joystick and began to masturbate on Wednesday morning around 8:42 a.m., police said."
Things like that should not be done in public.
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by veekid(m): 2:25pm
Na dem flat heqds; awon ni
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by SweetBoyFriend(m): 2:26pm
Bb
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by brunofarad(m): 2:26pm
Some men are just born wankers sha
This is one of them
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by 9jakohai(m): 2:26pm
The witches in this man's village are very very powerful.
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by Segadem(m): 2:26pm
DD
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by nickxtra(m): 2:26pm
name checkers, over to you
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by space007(m): 2:26pm
this dude must b crazy
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by SageTravels: 2:26pm
KONJI Na Basterd o
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by dessz(m): 2:26pm
see what happens when the witches in the village uses ur sense to play nairabet.
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by Moreoffaith(m): 2:27pm
Iranu
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by registration(m): 2:27pm
When you sef no remember you people for village
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by Inception(m): 2:27pm
How will he not! When:
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by rheether(f): 2:27pm
Were is this one from
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by dyoungkarlmarx(m): 2:27pm
Half Nigerian Half polish.
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by Jengem: 2:27pm
Vaseline crew public sector
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by fufuNegusi(m): 2:27pm
He needs JESUS
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by Oyind18: 2:27pm
Which kind mumu be this?
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by Splinz(m): 2:27pm
Nna eh... This monkey-brained idiot don go disgrace us.
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by Cire80: 2:27pm
What not do it in the car if you really need to do it
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by DirewolfofStark(m): 2:27pm
It was a hot day and he was just cooling himself outdoors
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by dammytosh: 2:28pm
Okoye bet why
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by dkam: 2:28pm
crazy people all over the world!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by Timbi: 2:28pm
NCAN Zone 1 monitoring situations from Abuja
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by cashreport: 2:28pm
rheether:Western Russian
.thank me later
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by dallyemmy: 2:28pm
Is he normal?
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by Ihateafonja: 2:28pm
veekid:
We would rather do that, than rape our sisters or commit incest like 1 Groundnut head tribe aka Ndi rapist, awon paedophilia and incest.
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by Jodforex(m): 2:28pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by Bigajeff(m): 2:28pm
Conji
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by 9jakohai(m): 2:28pm
Oh yes....
When Konji strikes....
1 dose of Ashawolin, taken at night is sufficent enough for the cure.
Ashawolin for when konji strikes.
Or you can take prayerlin....which is twenty times as effective!
This man was not taking his medicaitons, my lord!
|Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by Onukube1(f): 2:28pm
9jakohai:
9jakohai:great prophet Ku ise sir
