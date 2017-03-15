₦airaland Forum

Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo)

Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by lalasticlala(m): 2:22pm


A 22-year-old Shasta Lake man admitted to police he exposed himself to at least three women in a Shopko parking lot at 55 Lake Boulevard in Redding.

Kawan Okoye Gaidowsky admitted to the Redding Police Department he was driving a gray, 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt when he pulled up next to a woman in the Shopko parking lot, pulled out his joystick and began to masturbate on Wednesday morning around 8:42 a.m., police said.

The woman, Ashlee Libolt, reported the car's description and license plate to police.

A police officer checked the car's records and found it was registered to Gaidowsky. He was feeling extra generous when he was interviewed by police and admitted he did expose himself to Libolt in the parking lot, but also exposed himself to two other female victims who were caught in his exposure spree, police said.

One exposure was last month and the other was not reported, according to Sgt. Les James.

Gaidowsky was arrested for investigation of indecent exposure and booked at the Shasta County Jail.

Police say there may be more victims, because Gaidowsky admitted this isn't the first time he's exposed himself in public.

Police will continue their investigation. Anyone with more information can call the Redding Police Department at 530-225-4200.


http://www.redding.com/story/news/crime/2017/03/15/police-man-favored-shopko-parking-lot-when-exposing-himself/99230882/

Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by Flexherbal(m): 2:24pm
"...he pulled up next to a woman in the Shopko parking lot, pulled out his joystick and began to masturbate on Wednesday morning around 8:42 a.m., police said."

Things like that should not be done in public.

Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by veekid(m): 2:25pm
Na dem flat heqds; awon ni

Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by SweetBoyFriend(m): 2:26pm
Bb
Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by brunofarad(m): 2:26pm
Some men are just born wankers sha






This is one of them

Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by 9jakohai(m): 2:26pm
The witches in this man's village are very very powerful.

Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by Segadem(m): 2:26pm
angryDD
Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by nickxtra(m): 2:26pm
name checkers, over to you
Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by space007(m): 2:26pm
this dude must b crazy grin
Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by SageTravels: 2:26pm
KONJI Na Basterd o
Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by dessz(m): 2:26pm
see what happens when the witches in the village uses ur sense to play nairabet.

Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by Moreoffaith(m): 2:27pm
Iranu
Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by registration(m): 2:27pm
When you sef no remember you people for village
Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by Inception(m): 2:27pm
grin grin

How will he not! When:

Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by rheether(f): 2:27pm
Were is this one from grin
Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by dyoungkarlmarx(m): 2:27pm
Half Nigerian Half polish.
Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by Jengem: 2:27pm
Vaseline crew public sector
Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by fufuNegusi(m): 2:27pm
He needs JESUS

Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by Oyind18: 2:27pm
Which kind mumu be this?
Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by Splinz(m): 2:27pm
Nna eh... This monkey-brained idiot don go disgrace us. embarassed
Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by Cire80: 2:27pm
What not do it in the car if you really need to do it
Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by DirewolfofStark(m): 2:27pm
It was a hot day and he was just cooling himself outdoors cool


Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by dammytosh: 2:28pm
Okoye bet why

Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by dkam: 2:28pm
crazy people all over the world!!!!!!!!!!
Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by Timbi: 2:28pm
NCAN Zone 1 monitoring situations from Abuja

Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by cashreport: 2:28pm
rheether:
Were is this one from grin
Western Russian

.thank me later cool
Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by dallyemmy: 2:28pm
Is he normal?
Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by Ihateafonja: 2:28pm
veekid:
Na dem flat heqds; awon ni

We would rather do that, than rape our sisters or commit incest like 1 Groundnut head tribe aka Ndi rapist, awon paedophilia and incest.

Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by Jodforex(m): 2:28pm
grin
Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by Bigajeff(m): 2:28pm
Conji
Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by 9jakohai(m): 2:28pm
Oh yes....

When Konji strikes....

1 dose of Ashawolin, taken at night is sufficent enough for the cure.

Ashawolin for when konji strikes.

Or you can take prayerlin....which is twenty times as effective!

This man was not taking his medicaitons, my lord!
Re: Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) by Onukube1(f): 2:28pm
9jakohai:
The witches in this man's village are very very powerful.
9jakohai:
The witches in this man's village are very very powerful.
great prophet Ku ise sir grin

