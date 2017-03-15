Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Man Arrested In US For Masturbating Openly In Front Of Women (photo) (10330 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





A 22-year-old Shasta Lake man admitted to police he exposed himself to at least three women in a Shopko parking lot at 55 Lake Boulevard in Redding.



Kawan Okoye Gaidowsky admitted to the Redding Police Department he was driving a gray, 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt when he pulled up next to a woman in the Shopko parking lot, pulled out his joystick and began to masturbate on Wednesday morning around 8:42 a.m., police said.



The woman, Ashlee Libolt, reported the car's description and license plate to police.



A police officer checked the car's records and found it was registered to Gaidowsky. He was feeling extra generous when he was interviewed by police and admitted he did expose himself to Libolt in the parking lot, but also exposed himself to two other female victims who were caught in his exposure spree, police said.



One exposure was last month and the other was not reported, according to Sgt. Les James.



Gaidowsky was arrested for investigation of indecent exposure and booked at the Shasta County Jail.



Police say there may be more victims, because Gaidowsky admitted this isn't the first time he's exposed himself in public.



Police will continue their investigation. Anyone with more information can call the Redding Police Department at 530-225-4200.



http://www.redding.com/story/news/crime/2017/03/15/police-man-favored-shopko-parking-lot-when-exposing-himself/99230882/ 1 Like

"...he pulled up next to a woman in the Shopko parking lot, pulled out his joystick and began to masturbate on Wednesday morning around 8:42 a.m., police said."



Things like that should not be done in public. 1 Like 1 Share

Na dem flat heqds; awon ni 16 Likes 2 Shares

Bb

Some men are just born wankers sha













This is one of them

The witches in this man's village are very very powerful. 1 Like

DD DD

name checkers, over to you

this dude must b crazy

KONJI Na Basterd o

see what happens when the witches in the village uses ur sense to play nairabet. 1 Like

Iranu

When you sef no remember you people for village





How will he not! When: How will he not! When:

Were is this one from

Half Nigerian Half polish.

Vaseline crew public sector

He needs JESUS

1 Like

Which kind mumu be this?

Nna eh... This monkey-brained idiot don go disgrace us.

What not do it in the car if you really need to do it







It was a hot day and he was just cooling himself outdoors 1 Like

Okoye bet why 1 Like

crazy people all over the world!!!!!!!!!!

NCAN Zone 1 monitoring situations from Abuja 1 Like

rheether:

Were is this one from Western Russian



.thank me later Western Russian.thank me later

Is he normal?

veekid:

Na dem flat heqds; awon ni

We would rather do that, than rape our sisters or commit incest like 1 Groundnut head tribe aka Ndi rapist, awon paedophilia and incest. We would rather do that, than rape our sisters or commit incest like 1 Groundnut head tribe aka Ndi rapist, awon paedophilia and incest. 3 Likes

Conji

Oh yes....



When Konji strikes....



1 dose of Ashawolin, taken at night is sufficent enough for the cure.



Ashawolin for when konji strikes.



Or you can take prayerlin....which is twenty times as effective!



This man was not taking his medicaitons, my lord!