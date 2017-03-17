₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by sar33: 4:21pm
Michael Essien's Wife Buys Italian Club,Takes Its Full Possession (photos)
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/michael-essien-wife-buys-italian-club.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by marltech: 4:24pm
See wealthiness mhen.
I need money. Please coman buy me.
I'll shine your shoes for $2000 monthly.
I know it's small, but I'll manage it
MEANWHILE Watch cossy display her massive oranges in new video
11 Likes
|Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by helinues: 4:25pm
Good for her..
One day me self go buy 1
|Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by thesicilian: 4:34pm
We know who actually bought the club.
24 Likes
|Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by newyorks(m): 4:38pm
omor see wife material over there!!!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by emeijeh(m): 4:41pm
£206k?
Someone please remind me how much Ronaldo and Messi earns in a week?
Modified: Thank you @Equal2DeTask.
It means those guys are earning more than the price of some clubs in a week.....
God punish poverty
8 Likes
|Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by ip2121918021(m): 4:44pm
12 Likes
|Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by Goldenheart(m): 4:45pm
|Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by mmsen: 4:45pm
Smart woman.
Might be a great investment.
1 Like
|Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by chris6flash: 4:45pm
Holy Sh*t !!!!!!!!!!!!I would have purchased this club na .... Damn!!!!!!!!!!!!!! i Just missed out
|Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by slurryeye: 4:45pm
That's very impressive
|Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by balancediet(m): 4:45pm
IF parents train their children on Financial wealth early enough they Will grow so Rich before 30
10 Likes
|Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by onioyelowo: 4:46pm
Money is speaking
|Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by antontech(m): 4:46pm
Good one
|Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by Obrigardo: 4:46pm
Ask Tonto and all our nollywood slay girls were their investments dey
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by sdindan: 4:46pm
Nice one.
|Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by Lucy001(f): 4:47pm
emeijeh:
How much do u earn per week personally?
11 Likes
|Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by rattlesnake(m): 4:47pm
Ehn??
|Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by feaz(m): 4:47pm
Looking forward to buying Chelsea FC sooner.
1 Like
|Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by Papiikush: 4:47pm
Who was that idiot again that said money is not everything?
1 Like
|Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by ElSherriff: 4:47pm
Chei...Africans. Buy Asante Kotoko and help our football. See her adding water to the river. yimu for u and Mike.
3 Likes
|Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by Godlovesme521: 4:47pm
Stolen funds hidden secretly
|Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by Kobicove(m): 4:47pm
I'm still trying to see the financial rationale for the purchase of a bankrupt third division club
|Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by ekems2017(f): 4:47pm
Congratulations mma. You are a real definition of a woman
|Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by nwaiwucharles(m): 4:48pm
Chicken change, i go buy gombe united next year
1 Like
|Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by CharleyCharley: 4:48pm
Business minded lady. My idea of a perfect wife.
|Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by tmans22: 4:48pm
football money na blood money
|Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by Obrigardo: 4:48pm
marltech:
Poverty bad
1 Like
|Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by Hoddor: 4:48pm
Chai.....
4 Likes
|Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by Snowpikin: 4:49pm
thesicilian:
Shut up . Bad belle
Ayu saying a woman cant buy d club??
All ye inferiority complex homo sapiens
|Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by ajalawole(m): 4:49pm
Which Nigeria player can do this, even a local club they can't buy. But they only know how to buy gold painted cars, gold seated private jet and so on
|Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by okonja(m): 4:49pm
Nice investment ... now Essien can use the opportunity to provide trial opportunities to aspiring Ghanaian players, then make money off them by selling off to better clubs just like wenger.
2 Likes
