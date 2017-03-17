Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) (16088 Views)

Obafemi Martins Buys 2017 Bentley Bentayga / Emmanuel Emenike Buys G Wagon [PICS] / Ronaldo Buys Expensive Bugatti To Mark Euro Win(pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Michael Essien's Wife Buys Italian Club,Takes Its Full Possession (photos)



Former Chelsea star Michael Essien's wife Akosua Puni Essien has purchased Italian football club Como for £206,000 at auction.The club were in Serie B as recently as last season:



The acquisition does not include the club’s board, training ground or the brand. However, Essien’s purchase at the bankruptcy auction will see the club now known as FC Como.



In a statement on their website, Como suggested that the new owner is "honoured to be part of a club which has 110 years of history."





Como were in the top flight in 2002-03, although three back-to-back relegations plunged the club into a difficult financial position and subsequent bankruptcy. They re-entered the Italian football setup in 2005-06 in Serie D.



After relegation from the second tier last season, Como are pushing for promotion in Serie C1 A and sit eighth in the table.



Their notable former players include Italy’s 1982 FIFA World Cup heroes Paolo Rossi, who made six appearances on loan in 1975-76, and Marco Tardelli, who spent a season at the club before making his move to Juventus in 1976.



The club’s youth setup also produced legendary Azzurri full-back Gianluca Zambrotta, who won the World Cup in 2006 with Italy, and current Lazio and Italy midfielder Marco Parolo.





Source: Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/michael-essien-wife-buys-italian-club.html?m=1 1 Like



I need money. Please coman buy me.

I'll shine your shoes for $2000 monthly.

I know it's small, but I'll manage it See wealthiness mhen.I need money. Please coman buy me.I'll shine your shoes for $2000 monthly.I know it's small, but I'll manage it



MEANWHILE Watch cossy display her massive oranges in new video MEANWHILE 11 Likes

Good for her..



One day me self go buy 1

We know who actually bought the club. 24 Likes

omor see wife material over there!!! 3 Likes 1 Share

£206k?

Someone please remind me how much Ronaldo and Messi earns in a week?



Modified: Thank you @Equal2DeTask.

It means those guys are earning more than the price of some clubs in a week.....



God punish poverty 8 Likes

12 Likes

Smart woman.



Might be a great investment. 1 Like

Holy Sh*t !!!!!!!!!!!!I would have purchased this club na .... Damn!!!!!!!!!!!!!! i Just missed out

That's very impressive

IF parents train their children on Financial wealth early enough they Will grow so Rich before 30 10 Likes

Money is speaking

Good one

Ask Tonto and all our nollywood slay girls were their investments dey 4 Likes 1 Share

Nice one.

emeijeh:

£206k? Someone please remind me how much Ronaldo and Messi earns in a week

How much do u earn per week personally? How much do u earn per week personally? 11 Likes

Ehn??

Looking forward to buying Chelsea FC sooner. 1 Like

Who was that idiot again that said money is not everything? 1 Like

Chei...Africans. Buy Asante Kotoko and help our football. See her adding water to the river. yimu for u and Mike. 3 Likes

Stolen funds hidden secretly

I'm still trying to see the financial rationale for the purchase of a bankrupt third division club

Congratulations mma. You are a real definition of a woman

Chicken change, i go buy gombe united next year 1 Like

Business minded lady. My idea of a perfect wife.

football money na blood money

marltech:



I need money. Please coman buy me.

I'll shine your shoes for $2000 monthly.

I know it's small, but I'll manage it See wealthiness mhen.I need money. Please coman buy me.I'll shine your shoes for $2000 monthly.I know it's small, but I'll manage it

Poverty bad Poverty bad 1 Like

Chai..... 4 Likes

thesicilian:

We know who actually bought the club.

Shut up . Bad belle

Ayu saying a woman cant buy d club??

All ye inferiority complex homo sapiens Shut up . Bad belleAyu saying a woman cant buy d club??All ye inferiority complex homo sapiens

Which Nigeria player can do this, even a local club they can't buy. But they only know how to buy gold painted cars, gold seated private jet and so on