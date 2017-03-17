₦airaland Forum

Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by sar33: 4:21pm
Michael Essien's Wife Buys Italian Club,Takes Its Full Possession (photos)

Former Chelsea star Michael Essien's wife Akosua Puni Essien has purchased Italian football club Como for £206,000 at auction.The club were in Serie B as recently as last season:

The acquisition does not include the club’s board, training ground or the brand. However, Essien’s purchase at the bankruptcy auction will see the club now known as FC Como.

In a statement on their website, Como suggested that the new owner is "honoured to be part of a club which has 110 years of history."


Como were in the top flight in 2002-03, although three back-to-back relegations plunged the club into a difficult financial position and subsequent bankruptcy. They re-entered the Italian football setup in 2005-06 in Serie D.

After relegation from the second tier last season, Como are pushing for promotion in Serie C1 A and sit eighth in the table.

Their notable former players include Italy’s 1982 FIFA World Cup heroes Paolo Rossi, who made six appearances on loan in 1975-76, and Marco Tardelli, who spent a season at the club before making his move to Juventus in 1976.

The club’s youth setup also produced legendary Azzurri full-back Gianluca Zambrotta, who won the World Cup in 2006 with Italy, and current Lazio and Italy midfielder Marco Parolo.



Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by marltech: 4:24pm
See wealthiness mhen.
I need money. Please coman buy me.
I'll shine your shoes for $2000 monthly.
I know it's small, but I'll manage it undecided undecided

Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by helinues: 4:25pm
Good for her..

One day me self go buy 1
Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by thesicilian: 4:34pm
We know who actually bought the club.

Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by newyorks(m): 4:38pm
omor see wife material over there!!!

Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by emeijeh(m): 4:41pm
£206k?
Someone please remind me how much Ronaldo and Messi earns in a week?

Modified: Thank you @Equal2DeTask.
It means those guys are earning more than the price of some clubs in a week.....

God punish poverty

Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by ip2121918021(m): 4:44pm

Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by Goldenheart(m): 4:45pm
shocked
Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by mmsen: 4:45pm
Smart woman.

Might be a great investment.

Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by chris6flash: 4:45pm
Holy Sh*t !!!!!!!!!!!!I would have purchased this club na .... Damn!!!!!!!!!!!!!! i Just missed out
Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by slurryeye: 4:45pm
That's very impressive
Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by balancediet(m): 4:45pm
IF parents train their children on Financial wealth early enough they Will grow so Rich before 30

Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by onioyelowo: 4:46pm
Money is speaking
Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by antontech(m): 4:46pm
Good one
Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by Obrigardo: 4:46pm
Ask Tonto and all our nollywood slay girls were their investments dey

Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by sdindan: 4:46pm
Nice one.
Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by Lucy001(f): 4:47pm
emeijeh:
£206k? Someone please remind me how much Ronaldo and Messi earns in a week

How much do u earn per week personally?

Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by rattlesnake(m): 4:47pm
Ehn??
Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by feaz(m): 4:47pm
Looking forward to buying Chelsea FC sooner.

Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by Papiikush: 4:47pm
Who was that idiot again that said money is not everything?

Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by ElSherriff: 4:47pm
Chei...Africans. Buy Asante Kotoko and help our football. See her adding water to the river. yimu for u and Mike.

Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by Godlovesme521: 4:47pm
Stolen funds hidden secretly
Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by Kobicove(m): 4:47pm
I'm still trying to see the financial rationale for the purchase of a bankrupt third division club undecided
Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by ekems2017(f): 4:47pm
Congratulations mma. You are a real definition of a woman
Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by nwaiwucharles(m): 4:48pm
Chicken change, i go buy gombe united next year

Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by CharleyCharley: 4:48pm
Business minded lady. My idea of a perfect wife.
Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by tmans22: 4:48pm
football money na blood money
Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by Obrigardo: 4:48pm
marltech:
See wealthiness mhen.
I need money. Please coman buy me.
I'll shine your shoes for $2000 monthly.
I know it's small, but I'll manage it undecided undecided

Poverty bad

Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by Hoddor: 4:48pm
Chai.....

Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by Snowpikin: 4:49pm
thesicilian:
We know who actually bought the club.

Shut up . Bad belle
Ayu saying a woman cant buy d club??
All ye inferiority complex homo sapiens
Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by ajalawole(m): 4:49pm
Which Nigeria player can do this, even a local club they can't buy. But they only know how to buy gold painted cars, gold seated private jet and so on sad
Re: Akosua Puni Essien Buys Como, Italian Club, Takes Its Full Possession (Pics) by okonja(m): 4:49pm
Nice investment cool... now Essien can use the opportunity to provide trial opportunities to aspiring Ghanaian players, then make money off them by selling off to better clubs just like wenger. cool

