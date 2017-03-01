Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama (7690 Views)

Exclusive Video Interview: Kiss Daniel(@iamkissdaniel) Talks About His Uk Tour (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





He shared a photo of little Josh (son) with his mother writing, “I didn’t want to fall in love, not at all. But at some point you smiled Nd holy poo I blew it.“



It also seems like wedding bells would be tolling soon.



Solidstar welcomed Josh in October with his UK-based lover. After his birth Solidstar travelled to the UK to spend some time with his new born.



He recently laid rumours to rest with the parternity of his son. The singer who is taken with his adorable little boy, Joshua wrote, “For those of you talking poo, guess this wuld shut ur gutter mouth up.”





https://www.instagram.com/p/BRsZFH5lrcK/?taken-by=officialsolidstar&hl=en



http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/solidstar-declares-love-for-his-uk.html Solidstar is one proud dad gushing about love! The singer who welcomed a baby with his British girlfriend is obviously infatuated with his baby mama.He shared a photo of little Josh (son) with his mother writing, “I didn’t want to fall in love, not at all. But at some point you smiled Nd holy poo I blew it.“It also seems like wedding bells would be tolling soon.Solidstar welcomed Josh in October with his UK-based lover. After his birth Solidstar travelled to the UK to spend some time with his new born.He recently laid rumours to rest with the parternity of his son. The singer who is taken with his adorable little boy, Joshua wrote, “For those of you talking poo, guess this wuld shut ur gutter mouth up.”

Solidstar u sure say na ur pikin be dat. Becus dat baby is just too cute to resemble u. 14 Likes

Smallville10:

Solidstar u sure say na ur daughter be dat. Becus dat baby is just so cute to resemble u. his name is Joshua his name is Joshua





Bloggers right now...



25 Likes

In Nigeria "UK based" "Malaysia based" etc are now titles na wa 5 Likes

Correct

Papers don set

For the sake of sanity, don't marry Nigerian based girls...



A relationship with a Nigerian babe can be so frustrating to the extent you will iron all your cloths and when you are done you realize that you didn't even plug the iron.



True life story. 29 Likes 2 Shares

And then, make I dey cry? Abeg I'm not jobless

Smallville10:

Solidstar u sure say na ur daughter be dat. Becus dat baby is just so cute to resemble u. u sure say u dy see well well u sure say u dy see well well

Lucky G

THE HUSTLE IS REAL 1 Like

Ok ,let me go and fry beans.

gold digger spotted

A lingering insult to the marriage institution







These "baby mamas and dadas" just slot it in and jackpot! .... A child born out of wedlock.

oladipo322:

u sure say u dy see well well meaning meaning

gold digger

So? Make we go fry beans

Mtcheeew

how many months will this one last

Useless life of our Celebrities.

"Baby mama" is and should be a thing of shame!

JamieBlog:

Solidstar is one proud dad gushing about love! The singer who welcomed a baby with his British girlfriend is obviously infatuated with his baby mama.



He shared a photo of little Josh (son) with his mother writing, “I didn’t want to fall in love, not at all. But at some point you smiled Nd holy poo I blew it.“



It also seems like wedding bells would be tolling soon.



Solidstar welcomed Josh in October with his UK-based lover. After his birth Solidstar travelled to the UK to spend some time with his new born.



He recently laid rumours to rest with the parternity of his son. The singer who is taken with his adorable little boy, Joshua wrote, “For those of you talking poo, guess this wuld shut ur gutter mouth up.”





https://www.instagram.com/p/BRsZFH5lrcK/?taken-by=officialsolidstar&hl=en



http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/solidstar-declares-love-for-his-uk.html



After small money ,na yeye English these guys go dey blow!!!

Papiikush:

For the sake of sanity, don't marry Nigerian based girls...



A relationship with a Nigerian babe can be so frustrating to the extent you will iron all your cloths and when you are done you realize that you didn't even plug the iron.



True life story.

Bro,

Your vex no be here o... Bro,Your vex no be here o... 2 Likes

Smallville10:

meaning somebody cannot even play with u again. somebody cannot even play with u again.

what is wrong with Nigeria babes dat u guys re going outside?

kenbee:

Useless life of our Celebrities.

"Baby mama" is and should be a thing of shame! GBAM GBAM

Papiikush:

For the sake of sanity, don't marry Nigerian based girls...



A relationship with a Nigerian babe can be so frustrating to the extent you will iron all your cloths and when you are done you realize that you didn't even plug the iron.



True life story. hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaahahahahaha. Wetin be d name of naija gal wey fustrate u like dis hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaahahahahaha. Wetin be d name of naija gal wey fustrate u like dis 2 Likes

Tazdroid:

A lingering insult to the marriage institution







These "baby mamas and dadas" just slot it in and jackpot! .... A child born out of wedlock. marriage institution is a scam marriage institution is a scam 1 Like

FunkyMetahuman:

marriage institution is a scam

how so? how so?