Date: Friday, 17 March 2017 at 08:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama (7690 Views)
|Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by JamieBlog(m): 5:04pm
Solidstar is one proud dad gushing about love! The singer who welcomed a baby with his British girlfriend is obviously infatuated with his baby mama.
He shared a photo of little Josh (son) with his mother writing, “I didn’t want to fall in love, not at all. But at some point you smiled Nd holy poo I blew it.“
It also seems like wedding bells would be tolling soon.
Solidstar welcomed Josh in October with his UK-based lover. After his birth Solidstar travelled to the UK to spend some time with his new born.
He recently laid rumours to rest with the parternity of his son. The singer who is taken with his adorable little boy, Joshua wrote, “For those of you talking poo, guess this wuld shut ur gutter mouth up.”
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRsZFH5lrcK/?taken-by=officialsolidstar&hl=en
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/solidstar-declares-love-for-his-uk.html
|Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by dacovajnr: 5:11pm
|Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by Smallville10(m): 5:37pm
Solidstar u sure say na ur pikin be dat. Becus dat baby is just too cute to resemble u.
14 Likes
|Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by missnawty(f): 5:59pm
Smallville10:his name is Joshua
|Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by unclezuma: 7:18pm
Bloggers right now...
25 Likes
|Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by DuBLINGreenb(m): 7:18pm
In Nigeria "UK based" "Malaysia based" etc are now titles na wa
5 Likes
|Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by DollarAngel(m): 7:18pm
Correct
|Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by dadavivo: 7:19pm
Papers don set
|Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by Papiikush: 7:19pm
For the sake of sanity, don't marry Nigerian based girls...
A relationship with a Nigerian babe can be so frustrating to the extent you will iron all your cloths and when you are done you realize that you didn't even plug the iron.
True life story.
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by beckNcall(f): 7:20pm
And then, make I dey cry? Abeg I'm not jobless
|Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by oladipo322(m): 7:20pm
Smallville10:u sure say u dy see well well
|Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by Ra88: 7:21pm
Lucky G
|Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by winkmart: 7:21pm
THE HUSTLE IS REAL
1 Like
|Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by ESDKING: 7:21pm
Ok ,let me go and fry beans.
|Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by selfmadeboss: 7:22pm
gold digger spotted
|Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by Tazdroid(m): 7:23pm
A lingering insult to the marriage institution
These "baby mamas and dadas" just slot it in and jackpot! .... A child born out of wedlock.
|Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by Smallville10(m): 7:24pm
oladipo322:meaning
|Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by baeboo: 7:25pm
gold digger
|Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by dhamstar(m): 7:27pm
So? Make we go fry beans
Mtcheeew
|Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by TheSexyChic: 7:28pm
how many months will this one last
|Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by kenbee(m): 7:28pm
Useless life of our Celebrities.
"Baby mama" is and should be a thing of shame!
|Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by hilaomo(m): 7:29pm
JamieBlog:After small money ,na yeye English these guys go dey blow!!!
|Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by dayleke(m): 7:29pm
Papiikush:
Bro,
Your vex no be here o...
2 Likes
|Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by oladipo322(m): 7:29pm
Smallville10:somebody cannot even play with u again.
|Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by imohrol(m): 7:29pm
what is wrong with Nigeria babes dat u guys re going outside?
|Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by Blessytee(f): 7:30pm
kenbee:GBAM
|Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by Smallville10(m): 7:30pm
Papiikush:hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaahahahahaha. Wetin be d name of naija gal wey fustrate u like dis
2 Likes
|Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by FunkyMetahuman: 7:31pm
Tazdroid:marriage institution is a scam
1 Like
|Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by Tazdroid(m): 7:33pm
FunkyMetahuman:how so?
|Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by BE811APP: 7:35pm
See as Solidstar be
See how white skin changed the baby
Cute!
