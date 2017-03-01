₦airaland Forum

Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by JamieBlog(m): 5:04pm
Solidstar is one proud dad gushing about love! The singer who welcomed a baby with his British girlfriend is obviously infatuated with his baby mama.

He shared a photo of little Josh (son) with his mother writing, “I didn’t want to fall in love, not at all. But at some point you smiled Nd holy poo I blew it.“

It also seems like wedding bells would be tolling soon.

Solidstar welcomed Josh in October with his UK-based lover. After his birth Solidstar travelled to the UK to spend some time with his new born.

He recently laid rumours to rest with the parternity of his son. The singer who is taken with his adorable little boy, Joshua wrote, “For those of you talking poo, guess this wuld shut ur gutter mouth up.”


https://www.instagram.com/p/BRsZFH5lrcK/?taken-by=officialsolidstar&hl=en

http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/solidstar-declares-love-for-his-uk.html

Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by dacovajnr: 5:11pm
kiss
Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by Smallville10(m): 5:37pm
Solidstar u sure say na ur pikin be dat. Becus dat baby is just too cute to resemble u.

14 Likes

Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by missnawty(f): 5:59pm
Smallville10:
Solidstar u sure say na ur daughter be dat. Becus dat baby is just so cute to resemble u.
his name is Joshua cheesy
Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by unclezuma: 7:18pm
grin grin grin grin

Bloggers right now...

25 Likes

Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by DuBLINGreenb(m): 7:18pm
In Nigeria "UK based" "Malaysia based" etc are now titles na wa

5 Likes

Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by DollarAngel(m): 7:18pm
Correct
Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by dadavivo: 7:19pm
Papers don set
Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by Papiikush: 7:19pm
For the sake of sanity, don't marry Nigerian based girls...

A relationship with a Nigerian babe can be so frustrating to the extent you will iron all your cloths and when you are done you realize that you didn't even plug the iron.

True life story.

29 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by beckNcall(f): 7:20pm
And then, make I dey cry? Abeg I'm not jobless
Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by oladipo322(m): 7:20pm
Smallville10:
Solidstar u sure say na ur daughter be dat. Becus dat baby is just so cute to resemble u.
u sure say u dy see well well
Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by Ra88: 7:21pm
Lucky G
Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by winkmart: 7:21pm
THE HUSTLE IS REAL

1 Like

Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by ESDKING: 7:21pm
Ok ,let me go and fry beans.
Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by selfmadeboss: 7:22pm
gold digger spotted
Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by Tazdroid(m): 7:23pm
A lingering insult to the marriage institution



These "baby mamas and dadas" just slot it in and jackpot! .... A child born out of wedlock.
Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by Smallville10(m): 7:24pm
oladipo322:
u sure say u dy see well well
meaning
Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by baeboo: 7:25pm
gold digger
Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by dhamstar(m): 7:27pm
So? Make we go fry beans
Mtcheeew
Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by TheSexyChic: 7:28pm
how many months will this one last
Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by kenbee(m): 7:28pm
Useless life of our Celebrities.
"Baby mama" is and should be a thing of shame!
Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by hilaomo(m): 7:29pm
After small money ,na yeye English these guys go dey blow!!!
Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by dayleke(m): 7:29pm
Papiikush:
For the sake of sanity, don't marry Nigerian based girls...

A relationship with a Nigerian babe can be so frustrating to the extent you will iron all your cloths and when you are done you realize that you didn't even plug the iron.

True life story.

Bro,
Your vex no be here o...

2 Likes

Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by oladipo322(m): 7:29pm
Smallville10:
meaning
somebody cannot even play with u again.
Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by imohrol(m): 7:29pm
what is wrong with Nigeria babes dat u guys re going outside?
Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by Blessytee(f): 7:30pm
kenbee:
Useless life of our Celebrities.
"Baby mama" is and should be a thing of shame!
GBAM
Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by Smallville10(m): 7:30pm
Papiikush:
For the sake of sanity, don't marry Nigerian based girls...

A relationship with a Nigerian babe can be so frustrating to the extent you will iron all your cloths and when you are done you realize that you didn't even plug the iron.

True life story.
hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaahahahahaha. Wetin be d name of naija gal wey fustrate u like dis

2 Likes

Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by FunkyMetahuman: 7:31pm
Tazdroid:
A lingering insult to the marriage institution



These "baby mamas and dadas" just slot it in and jackpot! .... A child born out of wedlock.
marriage institution is a scam

1 Like

Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by Tazdroid(m): 7:33pm
FunkyMetahuman:
marriage institution is a scam
how so?
Re: Solidstar Declares Love For His Baby Mama by BE811APP: 7:35pm
See as Solidstar be undecided

See how white skin changed the baby shocked shocked shocked

Cute!

