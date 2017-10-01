₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Teebillz Declares Love For His Wife, Tiwa Savage by YomzzyDBlogger: 12:35pm
Teebillz took to his IG page to declare love for his wife, Tiwa Savage.
He wrote;
"You wanna know who I’m in love with......... � regardless! I wish I could sing but I will borrow 2baba and Usher’s voice on this one...,... I too love ❤️ oh!... you oh! God bless Mr & Mrs Savage! Most especially my bro dem Woli, Shola and Kelly Savage! Blessings ❤️"
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/teebillz-declares-love-for-his-wife.html
Cc: Lalasticlala
2 Likes
|Re: Teebillz Declares Love For His Wife, Tiwa Savage by YomzzyDBlogger: 12:35pm
|Re: Teebillz Declares Love For His Wife, Tiwa Savage by 2chainzz(m): 12:36pm
Sorry I don't get. Na Tiwa marry am or na him marry Tiwa.
36 Likes
|Re: Teebillz Declares Love For His Wife, Tiwa Savage by ossaichika(m): 12:38pm
Mtchew
49 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Teebillz Declares Love For His Wife, Tiwa Savage by pyyxxaro: 12:38pm
Tiwa don turn this man to Water yam/agidi
16 Likes
|Re: Teebillz Declares Love For His Wife, Tiwa Savage by iamJ(m): 12:41pm
after all she said abt him
poor men have no shame
#No Filter Attitude
44 Likes
|Re: Teebillz Declares Love For His Wife, Tiwa Savage by dollyjoy(f): 12:42pm
Boring!
2 Likes
|Re: Teebillz Declares Love For His Wife, Tiwa Savage by emmabest2000(m): 12:47pm
Who else think Teebillz is a loser?
45 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Teebillz Declares Love For His Wife, Tiwa Savage by onatisi(m): 12:47pm
smart guy
he knows he better make up with her before she changes her mind
5 Likes
|Re: Teebillz Declares Love For His Wife, Tiwa Savage by RapportNaija(m): 12:47pm
Shiior
|Re: Teebillz Declares Love For His Wife, Tiwa Savage by kehinde1588(m): 12:48pm
dollyjoy:beautiful girl
1 Like
|Re: Teebillz Declares Love For His Wife, Tiwa Savage by aleeyus(m): 12:48pm
ossaichika:
|Re: Teebillz Declares Love For His Wife, Tiwa Savage by Lincoln275(m): 12:48pm
hmmm! declaration of love abi? brb
|Re: Teebillz Declares Love For His Wife, Tiwa Savage by igwegeorgiano(m): 12:48pm
i hope this declaration is for real
|Re: Teebillz Declares Love For His Wife, Tiwa Savage by BCISLTD: 12:48pm
2chainzz:
This one weak me
3 Likes
|Re: Teebillz Declares Love For His Wife, Tiwa Savage by Wisdomcity2017: 12:48pm
Hmmm
1 Like
|Re: Teebillz Declares Love For His Wife, Tiwa Savage by dollyjoy(f): 12:48pm
kehinde1588:Thank you.
2 Likes
|Re: Teebillz Declares Love For His Wife, Tiwa Savage by misscowmilk(f): 12:49pm
2chainzz:
His thanking her parent
1 Like
|Re: Teebillz Declares Love For His Wife, Tiwa Savage by ct2(m): 12:49pm
I respect this guy
3 Likes
|Re: Teebillz Declares Love For His Wife, Tiwa Savage by hpymoment: 12:49pm
Jesu! Mr & Mrs Savage :
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Teebillz Declares Love For His Wife, Tiwa Savage by Wikigoogle: 12:49pm
Na Alert hit the guy account e begin love...
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Teebillz Declares Love For His Wife, Tiwa Savage by cashlurd(m): 12:49pm
Declaring love for Tiwa in 2017..
Declaring hate for Tiwa in 2018...
That's the way of marriage for celebrities
|Re: Teebillz Declares Love For His Wife, Tiwa Savage by DaBill001(m): 12:49pm
2chainzz:
I'm coming lemme run nd check the invitation card again.
11 Likes
|Re: Teebillz Declares Love For His Wife, Tiwa Savage by Slaveman343: 12:49pm
Tiwa's baby daddy?
|Re: Teebillz Declares Love For His Wife, Tiwa Savage by EWAagoyin(m): 12:49pm
Weakling after all his instagram rants earlier this year
4 Likes
|Re: Teebillz Declares Love For His Wife, Tiwa Savage by ct2(m): 12:49pm
2chainzz:sadist
1 Like
|Re: Teebillz Declares Love For His Wife, Tiwa Savage by chimimi(f): 12:49pm
Mr &Mrs Savage?? !
|Re: Teebillz Declares Love For His Wife, Tiwa Savage by teacherbim(f): 12:50pm
2chainzz:
All join
1 Like
|Re: Teebillz Declares Love For His Wife, Tiwa Savage by blackbeau1(f): 12:50pm
And two weeks later , they will act Nigerian movie for us. Abeg, make we rest .
2 Likes
