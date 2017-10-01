Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Teebillz Declares Love For His Wife, Tiwa Savage (12957 Views)

Teebillz took to his IG page to declare love for his wife, Tiwa Savage.



He wrote;



"You wanna know who I’m in love with......... � regardless! I wish I could sing but I will borrow 2baba and Usher’s voice on this one...,... I too love ❤️ oh!... you oh! God bless Mr & Mrs Savage! Most especially my bro dem Woli, Shola and Kelly Savage! Blessings ❤️"

Gists Via:



Sorry I don't get. Na Tiwa marry am or na him marry Tiwa. 36 Likes

Mtchew 49 Likes 1 Share

Tiwa don turn this man to Water yam/agidi 16 Likes





poor men have no shame after all she said abt himpoor men have no shame











#No Filter Attitude 44 Likes

Boring! 2 Likes

Who else think Teebillz is a loser? 45 Likes 5 Shares



he knows he better make up with her before she changes her mind

smart guyhe knows he better make up with her before she changes her mind 5 Likes

Shiior

dollyjoy:

Boring! beautiful girl beautiful girl 1 Like

ossaichika:

Mtchew

hmmm! declaration of love abi? brb

i hope this declaration is for real

2chainzz:

Sorry I don't get. Na Tiwa marry am or na him marry Tiwa.







This one weak me This one weak me 3 Likes

Hmmm 1 Like

kehinde1588:

beautiful girl Thank you. Thank you. 2 Likes

2chainzz:

Sorry I don't get. Na Tiwa marry am or na him marry Tiwa.

His thanking her parent His thanking her parent 1 Like

I respect this guy 3 Likes

Jesu! Mr & Mrs Savage : 5 Likes 1 Share

Na Alert hit the guy account e begin love... 10 Likes 1 Share

Declaring love for Tiwa in 2017..

Declaring hate for Tiwa in 2018...



That's the way of marriage for celebrities

2chainzz:

Sorry I don't get. Na Tiwa marry am or na him marry Tiwa.

I'm coming lemme run nd check the invitation card again. I'm coming lemme run nd check theagain. 11 Likes

Tiwa's baby daddy?

Weakling after all his instagram rants earlier this year 4 Likes

2chainzz:

Sorry I don't get. Na Tiwa marry am or na him marry Tiwa. sadist sadist 1 Like

! Mr &Mrs Savage??

2chainzz:

Sorry I don't get. Na Tiwa marry am or na him marry Tiwa.

All join All join 1 Like