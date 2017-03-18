Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Queen Osem Celestine And Donald Trump Pictured Together (13570 Views)

Anita Joseph Flaunts Butt In US: "Trump Is Coming For You" - Fans React / Ex Beauty Queen, Anna Ebiere Shows Off Her Super Trim Post Baby Bod / Nigerian Beauty Queen, Chichi Mbagwu Bags 1st Class Honours From UK University (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Queen Celestine (born 18 March 1992) is a Nigerian beauty queen who was crowned the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria Universe 2014 and represented Nigeria at the Miss Universe 2014 pageant.



Early life

Queen is a student at Madonna University and former ambassador of Edo in Nigeria.



Pageantry:

Miss Nigeria 2013

Queen participated in the Miss Nigeria 2013 pageant and was the First runner-up.



Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MGBN) 2014

Queen won Miss Amity and was crowned as the MGBN Universe (Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria) 2014 on July 19, 2014. At same event she was crowned together with the first winner who was crowned as MGBN World 2014, Iheoma Nnadi.



Miss Universe 2014

Queen competed at the Miss Universe 2014 pageant and won as Miss Congeniality.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Queen_Celestine



If i have a pics with the World President,for me,i will enlarge it and put it in the entrance of my village. She is not the Queen Of CucumberIf i have a pics with the World President,for me,i will enlarge it and put it in the entrance of my village. 2 Likes



No need for sentforth.

You could take pishurz with Buhari and still be poor forever!

Only God's blessings makes one prospereth.

Ekaaro! It is a Normal sturvNo need for sentforth.You could take pishurz with Buhari and still be poor forever!Only God's blessings makes one prospereth.Ekaaro!



MEANWHILE Watch cossy display her massive oranges in new video MEANWHILE 17 Likes 3 Shares

More

For the Vaseline crew 7 Likes 1 Share







IN LAGOS WE HAVE LAND GRABBERS WHEREBY AMERICAN NO 1 IS A PUSSY GRABBER BIA IYAWO BEAUTY QUEEN TAKE KEY LOCK U TOTO OR RISK BEING GRAB BY THE PUSSY.........IN LAGOS WE HAVE LAND GRABBERS WHEREBY AMERICAN NO 1 IS A PUSSY GRABBER 15 Likes

marltech:

Normal sturv To lalasticlara ? To lalasticlara ?

YOUNGrapha:

. Bursted Bursted

? looking older than the potus himself @the first pic... is that trump,or trump's dad? looking older than the potus himself @the first pic...

Trump go don grab her by the pvssy jhor 15 Likes 1 Share

dacovajnr:

Trump go don grab her by the pvssy jhor Receive sense for once na Receive sense for once na

sheedy407:



Receive sense for once na you wan distribute your own? you wan distribute your own? 16 Likes

we don't know hwr

She needs white house prick,but I trust trump nah to grab her by kitten matters. 7 Likes

sheedy407 :

If i have a pics with the World President,for me,i will enlarge it and put it in the entrance of my village. with the World President,for me,i will enlarge it and put it in the entrance of my village. 19 Likes 2 Shares

Mtchwwwwwwwwwwww

He always has a thing for models 2 Likes 1 Share

Hold them by the 3 Likes 1 Share

Trump and beauty Queens......hmmmmm!







GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!

Trump and beauty queens...No be now. 3 Likes 1 Share

So what?

marltech:

Normal sturv

Normal sturv? Where is Ur own pic then Normal sturv? Where is Ur own pic then

What is going on in the last picture? Is that a new way of communicating with the Queen mother?

.

She should tell us how many times T(rump) got down on her

i want to start indomie fastfood joint...



i need gas cooker tabletop

cooking utensils

store or space rent

cartons of indomie





OR OPTION 2



....A BETSHOP (preferably a bet9ja shop)



i need a laptop (i already have one but need a pair)

rent for store

thermal printers





dear NL's am listing out these items so i can receive support in any form (cash or kind). am calling on able Nigerians to please come to my aid.



CC Seun, lalasticlala, tosyne2much, justeveryone, anyone please....being on NL since 05....my rent is due, just lost my previous job.



am willing to pay an agreeable amount weekly or monthly to cover the loan. (btw a 100-150k), i can provide a guarantor



location : Benincity

phones and whatsapp : 08159047633, 08175215635.



please get in touch, please 3 Likes 1 Share