|Queen Osem Celestine And Donald Trump Pictured Together by sheedy407(m): 5:58pm On Mar 17
She is not the Queen Of Cucumber
Queen Celestine (born 18 March 1992) is a Nigerian beauty queen who was crowned the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria Universe 2014 and represented Nigeria at the Miss Universe 2014 pageant.
If i have a pics with the World President,for me,i will enlarge it and put it in the entrance of my village.
|Re: Queen Osem Celestine And Donald Trump Pictured Together by marltech: 5:59pm On Mar 17
It is a Normal sturv
No need for sentforth.
You could take pishurz with Buhari and still be poor forever!
Only God's blessings makes one prospereth.
Ekaaro!
|Re: Queen Osem Celestine And Donald Trump Pictured Together by sheedy407(m): 5:59pm On Mar 17
More
|Re: Queen Osem Celestine And Donald Trump Pictured Together by sheedy407(m): 6:00pm On Mar 17
For the Vaseline crew
|Re: Queen Osem Celestine And Donald Trump Pictured Together by YOUNGrapha(m): 6:01pm On Mar 17
BIA IYAWO BEAUTY QUEEN TAKE KEY LOCK U TOTO OR RISK BEING GRAB BY THE PUSSY.........
IN LAGOS WE HAVE LAND GRABBERS WHEREBY AMERICAN NO 1 IS A PUSSY GRABBER
|Re: Queen Osem Celestine And Donald Trump Pictured Together by sheedy407(m): 6:02pm On Mar 17
marltech:To lalasticlara ?
|Re: Queen Osem Celestine And Donald Trump Pictured Together by sheedy407(m): 6:02pm On Mar 17
YOUNGrapha:Bursted
|Re: Queen Osem Celestine And Donald Trump Pictured Together by stephleena(f): 6:06pm On Mar 17
is that trump,or trump's dad? looking older than the potus himself @the first pic...
|Re: Queen Osem Celestine And Donald Trump Pictured Together by dacovajnr: 6:08pm On Mar 17
Trump go don grab her by the pvssy jhor
|Re: Queen Osem Celestine And Donald Trump Pictured Together by sheedy407(m): 6:14pm On Mar 17
dacovajnr:Receive sense for once na
|Re: Queen Osem Celestine And Donald Trump Pictured Together by dacovajnr: 6:16pm On Mar 17
sheedy407:you wan distribute your own?
|Re: Queen Osem Celestine And Donald Trump Pictured Together by Young03: 6:27pm On Mar 17
we don't know hwr
|Re: Queen Osem Celestine And Donald Trump Pictured Together by ring7(m): 6:35pm On Mar 17
She needs white house prick,but I trust trump nah to grab her by kitten matters.
|Re: Queen Osem Celestine And Donald Trump Pictured Together by Tazdroid(m): 11:56pm On Mar 17
sheedy407:
If i have a pics with the World President,for me,i will enlarge it and put it in the entrance of my village.
|Re: Queen Osem Celestine And Donald Trump Pictured Together by missnawty(f): 12:00am
Mtchwwwwwwwwwwww
|Re: Queen Osem Celestine And Donald Trump Pictured Together by Moving4: 7:55am
He always has a thing for models
|Re: Queen Osem Celestine And Donald Trump Pictured Together by ameezy(m): 8:05am
Hold them by the
|Re: Queen Osem Celestine And Donald Trump Pictured Together by Sharon6(f): 9:02am
Trump and beauty Queens......hmmmmm!
|Re: Queen Osem Celestine And Donald Trump Pictured Together by HottestFire: 9:02am
Trump and beauty queens...No be now.
|Re: Queen Osem Celestine And Donald Trump Pictured Together by babyfaceafrica: 9:03am
So what?
|Re: Queen Osem Celestine And Donald Trump Pictured Together by SalamRushdie: 9:03am
marltech:
Normal sturv? Where is Ur own pic then
|Re: Queen Osem Celestine And Donald Trump Pictured Together by Segadem(m): 9:04am
|Re: Queen Osem Celestine And Donald Trump Pictured Together by soberdrunk(m): 9:04am
What is going on in the last picture? Is that a new way of communicating with the Queen mother?
|Re: Queen Osem Celestine And Donald Trump Pictured Together by shockwave91(m): 9:04am
.
|Re: Queen Osem Celestine And Donald Trump Pictured Together by deaken: 9:05am
|Re: Queen Osem Celestine And Donald Trump Pictured Together by yourexcellency: 9:05am
She should tell us how many times T(rump) got down on her
|Re: Queen Osem Celestine And Donald Trump Pictured Together by tonididdy: 9:06am
|Re: Queen Osem Celestine And Donald Trump Pictured Together by oluseyiforjesus(m): 9:07am
She's fyn oooo
|Re: Queen Osem Celestine And Donald Trump Pictured Together by opethom(m): 9:09am
