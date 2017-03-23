₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,769,189 members, 3,434,595 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 March 2017 at 08:25 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Which Do You Prefer? Whatsapp Or Telegram? (4580 Views)
Telegram Is Way Better Than Whatsapp / Telegram Is Better Than Whatsapp / 3 Reasons Why Telegram Is Better Than Whatsapp! (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Which Do You Prefer? Whatsapp Or Telegram? by Oscarpraise(m): 7:54pm On Mar 17
WhatsApp Messenger is a freeware , cross-platform and end-to-end encrypted instant messaging application for smartphones . It uses the Internet to make voice calls, one to one video calls; send text messages , images, GIF , videos, documents, user location, audio files, phone contacts and voice notes to other users using standard cellular
mobile numbers .
It also incorporates a feature called Status, which allows users to upload photos and videos to a 24-hours-lifetime feed that, by default, are visible to all contacts; similar to Snapchat , Facebook and Instagram Stories.
WhatsApp Inc. , based in Mountain View, California , was acquired by Facebook in February 2014 for approximately US$ 19.3 billion. By February 2016, WhatsApp had a user base of over one billion, making it the most popular messaging application at the time.
Telegram
Telegram is a free cloud -based instant messaging service. Telegram clients exist for both mobile ( Android , iOS, Windows Phone , Ubuntu Touch ) and desktop systems ( Windows , macOS , Linux ).
Users can send messages and exchange photos, videos, stickers, audio, and files of any type. Telegram also provides optional end-to-end-encrypted messaging.
Telegram is supported by Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov it's client code is open-source software , whereas its server-side code is closed-source and proprietary. The service also provides APIs to independent developers. In February 2016, Telegram stated that it had 100 million monthly active users, sending 15 billion messages per-day.
The security of Telegram has faced notable scrutiny; critics have argued that Telegram's security model is undermined by its use of a custom-designed encryption protocol that has not been proven reliable and secure, and by not enabling secure conversations by default. Telegram has also faced criticism for its wide-scale use by the terrorist organization Islamic State .
Whatsapp is more popular than Telegram though, at least here in Nigeria, but am thinking of trying Telegram on my itel S31.
So what do you guys think? Whatsapp or Telegram?
2 Likes
|Re: Which Do You Prefer? Whatsapp Or Telegram? by thesicilian: 8:42pm On Mar 17
WhatsApp for sure
3 Likes
|Re: Which Do You Prefer? Whatsapp Or Telegram? by YoungRichRuler(m): 9:25pm On Mar 17
I prefer telegram.
Just that I'm forced to use whatsapp more because of my contacts.
13 Likes
|Re: Which Do You Prefer? Whatsapp Or Telegram? by emmavis4u0052(m): 10:03pm On Mar 22
watsapp is cool for me n I believe everyone .. no telegram on my itelS31
1 Like
|Re: Which Do You Prefer? Whatsapp Or Telegram? by Oscarpraise(m): 12:52am
Loool, try out Telegram, you may like it more
|Re: Which Do You Prefer? Whatsapp Or Telegram? by Oscarpraise(m): 12:53am
Just like the way you used to love 2go in those days
1 Like
|Re: Which Do You Prefer? Whatsapp Or Telegram? by saxby(f): 1:46am
Oscarpraise:
Lol whatsapp is different it's the better one for me
|Re: Which Do You Prefer? Whatsapp Or Telegram? by nairaman66(m): 7:13am
Whatsapp is way mature!! Though haven't used telegram.. just don't give in to hype..
|Re: Which Do You Prefer? Whatsapp Or Telegram? by kayceeD2(m): 7:14am
I prefer whatsgram
9 Likes
|Re: Which Do You Prefer? Whatsapp Or Telegram? by Vorpal: 7:14am
Why are these people trying to force this telegram upon us?
1 Like
|Re: Which Do You Prefer? Whatsapp Or Telegram? by Famouson: 7:14am
What's Telegram please?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Which Do You Prefer? Whatsapp Or Telegram? by Sammy07(m): 7:15am
in terms of how it was built.. I love whatsapp
but in terms of group,,, I prefer telegram
2 Likes
|Re: Which Do You Prefer? Whatsapp Or Telegram? by holamiday(m): 7:15am
I can't say. Never used telegram, but i love whatsApp very much though it's currently being messed up with this new snapchat feature.
2 Likes
|Re: Which Do You Prefer? Whatsapp Or Telegram? by space007(m): 7:15am
Whatsapp.... The only crazy thing I hate about it is one being unable to cancel a sent text before delivery. I have sent a wrong text to the wrong person so many times. Just crazy.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Which Do You Prefer? Whatsapp Or Telegram? by tym92(m): 7:15am
k
4 Likes
|Re: Which Do You Prefer? Whatsapp Or Telegram? by burkingx(f): 7:15am
1 Like
|Re: Which Do You Prefer? Whatsapp Or Telegram? by realGURU(f): 7:15am
Olodo
|Re: Which Do You Prefer? Whatsapp Or Telegram? by Toluene15: 7:15am
Telegram is the best!!!
Their group chat can accommodate upto 5k user than WhatsApp which is 256 max.
It has a bot than can manage your group while Admin is offline. It can welcome new members, warn, kick, ban etc to members that spam or flood the group chat.
It has very interesting and funny stickers, emoji, gifs, which brings liveliness to chats.
You can edit and remove sent messages.
You can remove messages sent by group users from the group chat
You can transfer all types of files even application, movies etc.
It has useful channels for movies , music, applications etc.
You can pin messages for all members to see on a group.
and more...
9 Likes
|Re: Which Do You Prefer? Whatsapp Or Telegram? by NLchikeeto(f): 7:15am
Op is an itel marketer..........that's y he's announcing dat he's using itel s31...........as if any body asked him.
|Re: Which Do You Prefer? Whatsapp Or Telegram? by Solmax(m): 7:15am
For now WhatsApp
but Telegram has seemingly better features.
|Re: Which Do You Prefer? Whatsapp Or Telegram? by sistar007(m): 7:16am
WhatsApp is 256 per group
While
Telegram is upto 5000 per group
2 Likes
|Re: Which Do You Prefer? Whatsapp Or Telegram? by ItsQuinn(f): 7:16am
what is a telegram?
|Re: Which Do You Prefer? Whatsapp Or Telegram? by sakalisis(m): 7:16am
Whatsapp 100 times
2 Likes
|Re: Which Do You Prefer? Whatsapp Or Telegram? by edlion57(m): 7:16am
2go
|Re: Which Do You Prefer? Whatsapp Or Telegram? by HenryDion: 7:16am
If more people would just install telegram on their mobile, i will ditch Whatsapp for sure. But sadly, only 2% of my contact uses telegram thereby forcing me to remain on Whatsapp chains. Telegram is cool with amazing features. You can even have your own bot. The groups capacity is also something to envy. Try telegram, it's awesome!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Which Do You Prefer? Whatsapp Or Telegram? by Kenneth205(m): 7:16am
|Re: Which Do You Prefer? Whatsapp Or Telegram? by kayceeD2(m): 7:16am
Famouson:Na google get that answer
|Re: Which Do You Prefer? Whatsapp Or Telegram? by Marvel1206: 7:16am
What
is whatsapp?
|Re: Which Do You Prefer? Whatsapp Or Telegram? by holamiday(m): 7:17am
sistar007:That's an unnecessary feature if you ask me. Why would 5000 people want to be on a group?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Which Do You Prefer? Whatsapp Or Telegram? by kayceeD2(m): 7:17am
ItsQuinn:U again
Need To Make My Opera Mini Work / Watch DSTV On Your Blackberry / How To Make Your OPERAMINI BROWSER Surf The Net Very Fast Like Ucweb
Viewing this topic: stansaintly(m), orobs93(m), Rollnd(m), Oscarpraise(m), Cheekah212(m), sammyke(m), TheTechMan, Jaladdin, jayM, AkumahTalk(m), Sylvaxxl1(m), Uthman51(m), owambe22(f), shugarken(m), shakablaiize(m), micky43, hoover420, kuwa(f), Mrvirgin, Meklex(m), doctuw(m), masterENOCH, Sulaiman99, MosesBada, ushbabe(f), Ekhemini(m), kronos1, mixter(m), vizkiz, swagagolic01, Macmoni(m), Okelity2812(m), lisabty22, adajiboyy(m), oluspicy(m), silvercute(m), daamazing(m), oluhyohmih(m), teegirl085, Dauraking, noeloge82(m), Dpearlz, tukdi, geeluck1(m), eoadeniji(m), TOmmyJidex1, Abayor7, lokotamak, wurabecca(f) and 52 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26