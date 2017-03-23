Whatsapp



WhatsApp Messenger is a freeware , cross-platform and end-to-end encrypted instant messaging application for smartphones . It uses the Internet to make voice calls, one to one video calls; send text messages , images, GIF , videos, documents, user location, audio files, phone contacts and voice notes to other users using standard cellular

mobile numbers .



It also incorporates a feature called Status, which allows users to upload photos and videos to a 24-hours-lifetime feed that, by default, are visible to all contacts; similar to Snapchat , Facebook and Instagram Stories.



WhatsApp Inc. , based in Mountain View, California , was acquired by Facebook in February 2014 for approximately US$ 19.3 billion. By February 2016, WhatsApp had a user base of over one billion, making it the most popular messaging application at the time.



Telegram



Telegram is a free cloud -based instant messaging service. Telegram clients exist for both mobile ( Android , iOS, Windows Phone , Ubuntu Touch ) and desktop systems ( Windows , macOS , Linux ).



Users can send messages and exchange photos, videos, stickers, audio, and files of any type. Telegram also provides optional end-to-end-encrypted messaging.



Telegram is supported by Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov it's client code is open-source software , whereas its server-side code is closed-source and proprietary. The service also provides APIs to independent developers. In February 2016, Telegram stated that it had 100 million monthly active users, sending 15 billion messages per-day.



The security of Telegram has faced notable scrutiny; critics have argued that Telegram's security model is undermined by its use of a custom-designed encryption protocol that has not been proven reliable and secure, and by not enabling secure conversations by default. Telegram has also faced criticism for its wide-scale use by the terrorist organization Islamic State .



Whatsapp is more popular than Telegram though, at least here in Nigeria, but am thinking of trying Telegram on my itel S31.

So what do you guys think? Whatsapp or Telegram? 2 Likes