|NYSC Photo Of Tboss Got Nigerians Saying She "Looked Older" by badassProdigy(m): 10:19pm On Mar 17
The boss lady, Tboss was an Abuja corper in 2014, but her fans are finding it difficult to believe that she was below aged 30 by then...
Read below:
|Re: NYSC Photo Of Tboss Got Nigerians Saying She "Looked Older" by softwerk(f): 10:21pm On Mar 17
She seriously looks really OLD here
I'm sure the toasters with private jets were still saving their N25Million then
|Re: NYSC Photo Of Tboss Got Nigerians Saying She "Looked Older" by auntysimbiat(f): 10:22pm On Mar 17
chei...
|Re: NYSC Photo Of Tboss Got Nigerians Saying She "Looked Older" by ToriBlue(f): 10:23pm On Mar 17
She look sick here.
|Re: NYSC Photo Of Tboss Got Nigerians Saying She "Looked Older" by IamAirforce1: 10:43pm On Mar 17
Na WA o
|Re: NYSC Photo Of Tboss Got Nigerians Saying She "Looked Older" by dadavivo: 10:56pm On Mar 17
All those mumuu make them show us their own picture. Some people no understand when person dey go through stress during NYSC
|Re: NYSC Photo Of Tboss Got Nigerians Saying She "Looked Older" by b3llo(m): 11:03pm On Mar 17
The transformation is real. Change!
|Re: NYSC Photo Of Tboss Got Nigerians Saying She "Looked Older" by nairalandfreak: 11:05pm On Mar 17
T Bleep
|Re: NYSC Photo Of Tboss Got Nigerians Saying She "Looked Older" by macaranta(m): 11:05pm On Mar 17
|Re: NYSC Photo Of Tboss Got Nigerians Saying She "Looked Older" by Pisland108: 11:05pm On Mar 17
So much tea isnt good to night
|Re: NYSC Photo Of Tboss Got Nigerians Saying She "Looked Older" by LatestAmebo: 11:05pm On Mar 17
She's too fine
|Re: NYSC Photo Of Tboss Got Nigerians Saying She "Looked Older" by krimes: 11:05pm On Mar 17
Wow she looks forty indeed. Maybe some Botox did the trick
|Re: NYSC Photo Of Tboss Got Nigerians Saying She "Looked Older" by LatestAmebo: 11:05pm On Mar 17
|Re: NYSC Photo Of Tboss Got Nigerians Saying She "Looked Older" by DCMIX(m): 11:06pm On Mar 17
Who she be? She even get fans...
|Re: NYSC Photo Of Tboss Got Nigerians Saying She "Looked Older" by smithsydny(m): 11:06pm On Mar 17
See her gutter mark
|Re: NYSC Photo Of Tboss Got Nigerians Saying She "Looked Older" by Nathdoug(m): 11:07pm On Mar 17
I think it's because of the make up she wore on that pic....that tboss breast wen she open that day go well ooo...that breast stand firm like rock...with red Tip
|Re: NYSC Photo Of Tboss Got Nigerians Saying She "Looked Older" by watered(m): 11:07pm On Mar 17
How does this affect the current state of apathy in Nigeria?
|Re: NYSC Photo Of Tboss Got Nigerians Saying She "Looked Older" by Dannidom(m): 11:07pm On Mar 17
bunch of oldies
|Re: NYSC Photo Of Tboss Got Nigerians Saying She "Looked Older" by Phiniter(m): 11:08pm On Mar 17
She looks Kemened here
|Re: NYSC Photo Of Tboss Got Nigerians Saying She "Looked Older" by Chidizman(m): 11:08pm On Mar 17
Abeg who get unused indomie sauce
|Re: NYSC Photo Of Tboss Got Nigerians Saying She "Looked Older" by daeujo: 11:08pm On Mar 17
Lol. The private jet toasters had not start coming aroUnd.
|Re: NYSC Photo Of Tboss Got Nigerians Saying She "Looked Older" by watered(m): 11:08pm On Mar 17
Nathdoug:Parents/Guardians this guy reminds of that Edo Corp member who was arrested. Beware please
|Re: NYSC Photo Of Tboss Got Nigerians Saying She "Looked Older" by manneger2: 11:08pm On Mar 17
Why is it difficult for Nigerians to knw that some one may look older or younger than his real age, for example I look younger than my age but when I do things do older than my look and people will be Amaze. So she might be young but look older.
|Re: NYSC Photo Of Tboss Got Nigerians Saying She "Looked Older" by uzoclinton(m): 11:08pm On Mar 17
Could be she gets more beautiful as she ages, just like wines...
|Re: NYSC Photo Of Tboss Got Nigerians Saying She "Looked Older" by dadavivo: 11:08pm On Mar 17
She do service problem , she no do service problem. Nigerians are depress and bitter. That's why they criticize everything, but won't fix their own Life
|Re: NYSC Photo Of Tboss Got Nigerians Saying She "Looked Older" by Cutehector(m): 11:09pm On Mar 17
Look how wretched her face was... Am sure she must have done plastic surgery
|Re: NYSC Photo Of Tboss Got Nigerians Saying She "Looked Older" by mereldecastle(m): 11:09pm On Mar 17
That's the change BUBU promised ... . Tmama caught the change pill
|Re: NYSC Photo Of Tboss Got Nigerians Saying She "Looked Older" by Larryfest(m): 11:09pm On Mar 17
Who the hell is she by the way
|Re: NYSC Photo Of Tboss Got Nigerians Saying She "Looked Older" by Sharon6(f): 11:09pm On Mar 17
Ha ha
