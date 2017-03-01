Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / NYSC Photo Of Tboss Got Nigerians Saying She "Looked Older" (17941 Views)

Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement / AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija / Watch As Miyonse Finally Got Down With Tboss On Big Brother Naija (video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Read below:





http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/bbnaija-this-rare-photo-of-tboss-during.html?m=1 The boss lady, Tboss was an Abuja corper in 2014, but her fans are finding it difficult to believe that she was below aged 30 by then...Read below: 2 Likes 1 Share





I'm sure the toasters with private jets were still saving their N25Million then She seriously looks really OLD hereI'm sure the toasters with private jets were still saving their N25Million then 13 Likes 2 Shares

chei...

She look sick here.

Na WA o

All those mumuu make them show us their own picture. Some people no understand when person dey go through stress during NYSC 31 Likes 2 Shares

The transformation is real. Change!

T Bleep 1 Like

So much tea isnt good to night

She's too fine

Wow she looks forty indeed. Maybe some Botox did the trick 3 Likes 1 Share

Who she be? She even get fans...

See her gutter mark

I think it's because of the make up she wore on that pic....that tboss breast wen she open that day go well ooo...that breast stand firm like rock...with red Tip 4 Likes

How does this affect the current state of apathy in Nigeria?

bunch of oldies

She looks Kemened here 1 Like

Abeg who get unused indomie sauce

Lol. The private jet toasters had not start coming aroUnd.

Nathdoug:

I think it's because of the make up she wore on that pic....that tboss breast wen she open that day go well ooo...that breast stand firm like rock...with red Tip Parents/Guardians this guy reminds of that Edo Corp member who was arrested. Beware please Parents/Guardians this guy reminds of that Edo Corp member who was arrested. Beware please 2 Likes

Why is it difficult for Nigerians to knw that some one may look older or younger than his real age, for example I look younger than my age but when I do things do older than my look and people will be Amaze. So she might be young but look older. 1 Like

Could be she gets more beautiful as she ages, just like wines...

She do service problem , she no do service problem. Nigerians are depress and bitter. That's why they criticize everything, but won't fix their own Life 4 Likes

Look how wretched her face was... Am sure she must have done plastic surgery

. Tmama caught the change pill That's the change BUBU promised .... Tmama caught the change pill

Who the hell is she by the way 1 Like