The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by ChappyChase(m): 9:21pm
Can't just stop laughing!

47 Likes 5 Shares

Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by ojay2053(m): 9:22pm
grin

3 Likes

Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by ChappyChase(m): 9:22pm
See as Kamen dey shout as if them tell ham sey him don win the 25m

170 Likes 9 Shares

Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by ChappyChase(m): 9:23pm
TTT can't even contain his joy!

70 Likes 5 Shares

Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by yhermmie(f): 9:25pm
are they happy??...

5 Likes

Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by Remijuice: 9:25pm
lol
Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by ChappyChase(m): 9:26pm
The last time Nigerians happy for another man's downfall like this was when Abacha died!

Truly Tboss really stepped on toes!

237 Likes 15 Shares

Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by hotspec(m): 9:27pm
Me be like

30 Likes

Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by ChappyChase(m): 9:27pm
yhermmie:
are they happy??...
No oo! They are weeping!

64 Likes 6 Shares

Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by Tallesty1(m): 9:27pm
yhermmie:
are they happy??...
No, they're mourning

63 Likes 5 Shares

Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by ChappyChase(m): 9:29pm
Oga lalasticlala oya o, do the needfull grin grin grin

34 Likes 1 Share

Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by yhermmie(f): 9:29pm
ChappyChase:

No oo! They are weeping!
mtscheew

1 Like

Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by DjAndroid: 9:29pm
That girl Na Delilah

3 Likes

Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by yhermmie(f): 9:30pm
Tallesty1:
No, they're mourning
mtscheew

1 Like

Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by Tallesty1(m): 9:32pm
yhermmie:
mtscheew
Same here

21 Likes

Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by poshestmina(f): 9:32pm
Tboss had loads of enemies sha ...Kemen should goan sit down joor .big lips rapist !#modified# This mentions are getting too much .I have learnt 1 very big lesson tonight ,always play the pity card when dealing with Nigerians ,they hate people with self esteem ...Efe DOESN'T deserve to win but then it's God's time to bless him .no more mentions pls,allow me nurse my 'pain' #bossnation#

28 Likes

Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by ChappyChase(m): 9:33pm
yhermmie:

mtscheew
Boss Nation! angry grin angry

20 Likes

Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by ChappyChase(m): 9:35pm
poshestmina:
Tboss had loads of enemies sha .
If you count the amount of enemies Tboss get, its enough to send Buhari packing before 2019 election!

31 Likes 2 Shares

Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by yhermmie(f): 9:35pm
Tallesty1:
Same here
whatever
Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by Jh0wsef(m): 9:35pm
BOBRISKY right now

65 Likes 1 Share

Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by tolexy007(m): 9:35pm
I only came here to laugh. grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

8 Likes

Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by auntysimbiat(f): 9:35pm
SEE GOBE



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=emFl2hD7a64

1 Like

Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by kossyablaze(m): 9:35pm
Hehhehehehe
Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by Lacomus(m): 9:35pm
grin
Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by Ne0w1zarD: 9:35pm
Ok
Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by yhermmie(f): 9:35pm
ChappyChase:

Boss Nation! angry grin angry
undecided

1 Like

Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by ekems2017(f): 9:35pm
She was really controversial. Next time she is opportune to participate in a show, she will behave.

11 Likes

Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by Friedyokes: 9:35pm
TFANS RIGHT NOW

34 Likes

Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by Emu4life(m): 9:35pm
lol

1 Like

Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by Genea(f): 9:36pm
White witch

4 Likes

Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by Moreoffaith(m): 9:36pm
Chai.....I know say the news go still last one week oo but at least we go see better news to dey read for front-page...

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by adorablepepple(f): 9:36pm
cheesy very proud somebody
Me am still dancing

9 Likes

Accredited Acting School in Lagos | Contacting Wale Adenuga Productions / 9 Epic Nigerian Movies We Can't Forget In A Hurry. / Behind-the-scenes Raunchy Pictures Of 'Days Of Sin'

