The last time Nigerians happy for another man's downfall like this was when Abacha died! Truly Tboss really stepped on toes!

Tboss had loads of enemies sha ...Kemen should goan sit down joor .big lips rapist !#modified# This mentions are getting too much .I have learnt 1 very big lesson tonight ,always play the pity card when dealing with Nigerians ,they hate people with self esteem ...Efe DOESN'T deserve to win but then it's God's time to bless him .no more mentions pls,allow me nurse my 'pain' #bossnation# 28 Likes