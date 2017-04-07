₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by ChappyChase(m): 9:21pm
Can't just stop laughing!
47 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by ojay2053(m): 9:22pm
3 Likes
|Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by ChappyChase(m): 9:22pm
See as Kamen dey shout as if them tell ham sey him don win the 25m
170 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by ChappyChase(m): 9:23pm
TTT can't even contain his joy!
70 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by yhermmie(f): 9:25pm
are they happy??...
5 Likes
|Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by Remijuice: 9:25pm
lol
|Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by ChappyChase(m): 9:26pm
The last time Nigerians happy for another man's downfall like this was when Abacha died!
Truly Tboss really stepped on toes!
237 Likes 15 Shares
|Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by hotspec(m): 9:27pm
Me be like
30 Likes
|Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by ChappyChase(m): 9:27pm
yhermmie:No oo! They are weeping!
64 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by Tallesty1(m): 9:27pm
yhermmie:No, they're mourning
63 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by ChappyChase(m): 9:29pm
Oga lalasticlala oya o, do the needfull
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by yhermmie(f): 9:29pm
ChappyChase:mtscheew
1 Like
|Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by DjAndroid: 9:29pm
That girl Na Delilah
3 Likes
|Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by yhermmie(f): 9:30pm
Tallesty1:mtscheew
1 Like
|Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by Tallesty1(m): 9:32pm
yhermmie:Same here
21 Likes
|Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by poshestmina(f): 9:32pm
Tboss had loads of enemies sha ...Kemen should goan sit down joor .big lips rapist !#modified# This mentions are getting too much .I have learnt 1 very big lesson tonight ,always play the pity card when dealing with Nigerians ,they hate people with self esteem ...Efe DOESN'T deserve to win but then it's God's time to bless him .no more mentions pls,allow me nurse my 'pain' #bossnation#
28 Likes
|Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by ChappyChase(m): 9:33pm
yhermmie:Boss Nation!
20 Likes
|Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by ChappyChase(m): 9:35pm
poshestmina:If you count the amount of enemies Tboss get, its enough to send Buhari packing before 2019 election!
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by yhermmie(f): 9:35pm
Tallesty1:whatever
|Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by Jh0wsef(m): 9:35pm
BOBRISKY right now
65 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by tolexy007(m): 9:35pm
I only came here to laugh.
8 Likes
|Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by auntysimbiat(f): 9:35pm
1 Like
|Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by kossyablaze(m): 9:35pm
Hehhehehehe
|Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by Lacomus(m): 9:35pm
|Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by Ne0w1zarD: 9:35pm
Ok
|Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by yhermmie(f): 9:35pm
ChappyChase:
1 Like
|Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by ekems2017(f): 9:35pm
She was really controversial. Next time she is opportune to participate in a show, she will behave.
11 Likes
|Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by Friedyokes: 9:35pm
TFANS RIGHT NOW
34 Likes
|Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by Emu4life(m): 9:35pm
lol
1 Like
|Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by Genea(f): 9:36pm
White witch
4 Likes
|Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by Moreoffaith(m): 9:36pm
Chai.....I know say the news go still last one week oo but at least we go see better news to dey read for front-page...
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Moment Ex-BBNaija Housemates Heard Of Tboss' Eviction by adorablepepple(f): 9:36pm
very proud somebody
Me am still dancing
9 Likes
