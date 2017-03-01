Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn (1603 Views)

It was reported earlier that Davido allegedly has another baby with an Ibadan-based lady, apart from Imade.



According to what a source told @SubDeliveryMan, Davido got the lady pregnant in 2013, but told her to keep it



Davido has now reacted to the news.. he says the baby does not belong to him...



The singer also vowed to sue Punch Newspapers for 30 Billion.



See his tweets below;



Well if his claims are legit he should sue the newspaper for misinformation and blemish to his personality but nevertheless he shot himself saying he went for a test to confirm the baby's father...



That means he has been fücking the babe. Hmmmn.... Person no even know who dey lie Cuz Davido too Sabi lie 1 Like

E be like say apostle reign don end oo...na davido turn.



Is recession that bad that she really had to start scamming with style



I don't blame her. I blame the Wealthy Adeleke's son who doesn't know how to control his joystick

Keep fvcking around! More allegations still coming This is a very stupid accusation!Is recession that bad that she really had to start scamming with styleI don't blame her. I blame the Wealthy Adeleke's son who doesn't know how to control his joystickKeep fvcking around! More allegations still coming 1 Like

Some of these newspapers go dey carry yeyebrity yeye news upandan







Did Davido take a swipe at YBNL? Yahoo Girl No Laptop indeed





60 billion for the account ooo... 1 Like 2 Shares

So this my guy has refused to go home

simply because he posted on facebook;

" A father that is not like Dangote is that one a

father?" and his father liked it.. 1 Like

How does dis takes us out of recession...mtchew

Davido you chop her kpomo abi you no chop?

"Abi dem sabi print nonsense, dem must sabi print money by force" part got me







I love that line. part got meI love that line.



Admitting the incident occurred shows there is truth in the story, Why do a paternity test with person wey you never see for your life? Why admit giving her money? Something doesn't seem right and i think OBO is not being honest.

so somebody cannur enter nairaland in peace again....without hearing d news of all dix useless smal smal boys!

I believe Davido once or twice or more, had an encounter with the girl. Let him swear 30 times to that!

Desperate girls dem

How does dis takes us out of recession...mtchew





everything na get us out of recession.. nor be u put them there everything na get us out of recession.. nor be u put them there

Admitting the incident occurred shows there is truth in the story, Why do a paternity test with person wey you never see for your life? Why admit giving her money? Something doesn't seem right and i think OBO is not being honest.

He probably did that to prove the allegations are wrong.... If he rejects doing the paternity test, Na una go still say Its true because he no do paternity test... He probably did that to prove the allegations are wrong.... If he rejects doing the paternity test, Na una go still say Its true because he no do paternity test...

Nah ur pikin

everything na get us out of recession.. nor be u put them there who tell u say I vote or u see ma campaign b4? who tell u say I vote or u see ma campaign b4?



How many times did I call u? Davido!! Davido!! Davido!!How many times did I call u?

U na nor dae sleep

IF i tell yu sey yu bleep am oooh...

lol.. 'em dey find traffic na ..

interesting