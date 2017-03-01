₦airaland Forum

Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by Cambells: 11:59pm On Mar 17
See where it started http://www.nairaland.com/3688522/davido-4-year-old-daughter)

It was reported earlier that Davido allegedly has another baby with an Ibadan-based lady, apart from Imade.

According to what a source told @SubDeliveryMan, Davido got the lady pregnant in 2013, but told her to keep it

Davido has now reacted to the news.. he says the baby does not belong to him...

The singer also vowed to sue Punch Newspapers for 30 Billion.

See his tweets below;

Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/davido-reacts-to-alleged-babymama.html

Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by Cambells: 12:03am
Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by Papiikush: 12:06am
Well if his claims are legit he should sue the newspaper for misinformation and blemish to his personality but nevertheless he shot himself saying he went for a test to confirm the baby's father...

That means he has been fücking the babe. Hmmmn.... Person no even know who dey lie Cuz Davido too Sabi lie

Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by Smhart1(f): 12:07am
Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by Cambells: 12:09am
Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by nepapole(m): 12:12am
E be like say apostle reign don end oo...na davido turn.
Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by marltech: 12:12am
This is a very stupid accusation!
Is recession that bad that she really had to start scamming with style undecided

I don't blame her. I blame the Wealthy Adeleke's son who doesn't know how to control his joystick undecided
Keep fvcking around! More allegations still coming undecided

Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by ovokooo: 12:13am
Davido don vex grin

Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by Dahkogrin007(m): 12:13am
Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by Tazdroid(m): 12:14am
Some of these newspapers go dey carry yeyebrity yeye news upandan



Did Davido take a swipe at YBNL? Yahoo Girl No Laptop indeed


To my fellow Nairalanders,

Wetin be the time for una timezone? Abi una device dey autopilot? grin
Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by joedams: 12:14am
60 billion for the account ooo... grin grin

Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by Dahkogrin007(m): 12:15am
So this my guy has refused to go home
simply because he posted on facebook;
" A father that is not like Dangote is that one a
father?" and his father liked it..

Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by YINKS89(m): 12:15am
How does dis takes us out of recession...mtchew angry
Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by princemike2005(m): 12:16am
Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by okooloyun1(m): 12:16am
Davido you chop her kpomo abi you no chop?

Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by IamAirforce1: 12:17am
"Abi dem sabi print nonsense, dem must sabi print money by force" part got me cheesy cheesy



I love that line.
Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by marltech: 12:17am
I think say mods dun sleep ni sha grin
This post still reach FP.
I owe the Mod who did this one viju milk grin

Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by donfemo(m): 12:17am
Admitting the incident occurred shows there is truth in the story, Why do a paternity test with person wey you never see for your life? Why admit giving her money? Something doesn't seem right and i think OBO is not being honest.
Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by scarffield(m): 12:18am
so somebody cannur enter nairaland in peace again....without hearing d news of all dix useless smal smal boys!
Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by 9t9jacobs: 12:18am
I believe Davido once or twice or more, had an encounter with the girl. Let him swear 30 times to that!
Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by Rayhandrinni(m): 12:21am
Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by centboy123456(m): 12:21am
YINKS89:
How does dis takes us out of recession...mtchew angry



everything na get us out of recession.. nor be u put them there
Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by surestsam(m): 12:22am
donfemo:
Admitting the incident occurred shows there is truth in the story, Why do a paternity test with person wey you never see for your life? Why admit giving her money? Something doesn't seem right and i think OBO is not being honest.

He probably did that to prove the allegations are wrong.... If he rejects doing the paternity test, Na una go still say Its true because he no do paternity test...
Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by okwaTerry: 12:23am
Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by YINKS89(m): 12:23am
centboy123456:




everything na get us out of recession.. nor be u put them there
who tell u say I vote or u see ma campaign b4?
Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by kingdenny(m): 12:23am
Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by jide219(m): 12:24am
Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by jbreezy: 12:26am
IF i tell yu sey yu bleep am oooh...
Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by harriet412(f): 12:27am
lol.. 'em dey find traffic na ..
Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by mizchoc(f): 12:28am
Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by EzigboNwanma(f): 12:29am
Hmmmmm. Allegations everywhere for this recession. It's like the quickest way to make money these days

