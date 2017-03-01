₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,765,824 members, 3,424,851 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 March 2017 at 12:31 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn (1603 Views)
Davido Reacts To Kaffy’s Call Out, Says He Was Shocked To See It (Video) / Realaimeeo That Peter Okoye Was Accused Of Cheating With, Reacts To Allegation / She Is Already Married, No Second Baby Mama - Davido Reacts (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by Cambells: 11:59pm On Mar 17
See where it started http://www.nairaland.com/3688522/davido-4-year-old-daughter)
It was reported earlier that Davido allegedly has another baby with an Ibadan-based lady, apart from Imade.
According to what a source told @SubDeliveryMan, Davido got the lady pregnant in 2013, but told her to keep it
Davido has now reacted to the news.. he says the baby does not belong to him...
The singer also vowed to sue Punch Newspapers for 30 Billion.
See his tweets below;
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/davido-reacts-to-alleged-babymama.html
|Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by Cambells: 12:03am
Lalasticlala, Fynestboi
|Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by Papiikush: 12:06am
Well if his claims are legit he should sue the newspaper for misinformation and blemish to his personality but nevertheless he shot himself saying he went for a test to confirm the baby's father...
That means he has been fücking the babe. Hmmmn.... Person no even know who dey lie Cuz Davido too Sabi lie
1 Like
|Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by Smhart1(f): 12:07am
Gengen..... YGNL
|Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by Cambells: 12:09am
More
|Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by nepapole(m): 12:12am
E be like say apostle reign don end oo...na davido turn.
|Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by marltech: 12:12am
This is a very stupid accusation!
Is recession that bad that she really had to start scamming with style
I don't blame her. I blame the Wealthy Adeleke's son who doesn't know how to control his joystick
Keep fvcking around! More allegations still coming
1 Like
|Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by ovokooo: 12:13am
Davido don vex
|Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by Dahkogrin007(m): 12:13am
OBO
|Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by Tazdroid(m): 12:14am
Some of these newspapers go dey carry yeyebrity yeye news upandan
Did Davido take a swipe at YBNL? Yahoo Girl No Laptop indeed
To my fellow Nairalanders,
Wetin be the time for una timezone? Abi una device dey autopilot?
|Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by joedams: 12:14am
60 billion for the account ooo...
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by Dahkogrin007(m): 12:15am
So this my guy has refused to go home
simply because he posted on facebook;
" A father that is not like Dangote is that one a
father?" and his father liked it..
1 Like
|Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by YINKS89(m): 12:15am
How does dis takes us out of recession...mtchew
|Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by princemike2005(m): 12:16am
|Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by okooloyun1(m): 12:16am
Davido you chop her kpomo abi you no chop?
|Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by IamAirforce1: 12:17am
"Abi dem sabi print nonsense, dem must sabi print money by force" part got me
I love that line.
|Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by marltech: 12:17am
I think say mods dun sleep ni sha
This post still reach FP.
I owe the Mod who did this one viju milk
1 Like
|Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by donfemo(m): 12:17am
Admitting the incident occurred shows there is truth in the story, Why do a paternity test with person wey you never see for your life? Why admit giving her money? Something doesn't seem right and i think OBO is not being honest.
|Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by scarffield(m): 12:18am
so somebody cannur enter nairaland in peace again....without hearing d news of all dix useless smal smal boys!
|Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by 9t9jacobs: 12:18am
I believe Davido once or twice or more, had an encounter with the girl. Let him swear 30 times to that!
|Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by Rayhandrinni(m): 12:21am
Desperate girls dem
|Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by centboy123456(m): 12:21am
YINKS89:
everything na get us out of recession.. nor be u put them there
|Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by surestsam(m): 12:22am
donfemo:
He probably did that to prove the allegations are wrong.... If he rejects doing the paternity test, Na una go still say Its true because he no do paternity test...
|Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by okwaTerry: 12:23am
Nah ur pikin
|Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by YINKS89(m): 12:23am
centboy123456:who tell u say I vote or u see ma campaign b4?
|Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by kingdenny(m): 12:23am
Davido!! Davido!! Davido!!
How many times did I call u?
|Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by jide219(m): 12:24am
U na nor dae sleep
|Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by jbreezy: 12:26am
IF i tell yu sey yu bleep am oooh...
|Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by harriet412(f): 12:27am
lol.. 'em dey find traffic na ..
|Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by mizchoc(f): 12:28am
interesting
|Re: Davido Reacts To Allegation Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Vows To Sue Punch for 30bn by EzigboNwanma(f): 12:29am
Hmmmmm. Allegations everywhere for this recession. It's like the quickest way to make money these days
Important Notice / Dan Foster And Other Nigerian Celebrities To Contest On Celebrity Salon Nigeria / Free Musical Instrumental For Artistes
Viewing this topic: VictorAB, organicfoods(m), pastorpussy(m), Rafrik27, jbreezy, jaid23, abbey621(m), Yababoy(m), Yinkyyinkie, paulooo3(m), Dottore, ilyasom, IamAirforce1, tomiade1(m), botson(m), viccozy(m), comsheidu, awesomehighdee, tianshie(m), Ayobolz, Macmoni(m), dbaeous, MrHenri, omonla10(m), nosa2(m), Mubbyleey(m), p2flexx, danchuzzy(m), LynForward, tdbankplc, chemistry157, Abaje195(m), fortunechy(m), lefulefu(m), Cuntslayer, ceejagz(m), StOla, Philmathew, dkam, AnonyNymous(m), victorjoe(m), slyopez(m), passwelle, joepentwo(m), Omoboy(m), squino(m), jorhney(m), alomeda600(m), SpermDonor, freemile2ru, FakeAccount(m), trux(m), Elfree, aphrodisiac(m), princemike2005(m), Googlersconcept(m), tokz(m), olurotimi(m), Draei, marltech, Abbe88, chiddyok(f), hcycle(f), adaksbullet(m), GOLDENWOLF(m), Atro(m), abworld6deep(m), Penboy(m), Mavin1, esmarcq(m), gurujoe, yummy001, betesi(m), mizchoc(f), bukibabe, Goldenheart(m), Zeze06(m), holarworship(f), sunnyboi, Decypher, Sunnyja, femility(m), topuje(m), money121(m), ThePointMan(m), EzigboNwanma(f), Waspy(m), Jeffboi(m), franklincn(m), hungryboy(m), nanizle(m), superde, xwolverine, MrHyde, MrJorge(m), Thermok, NXTDANGOTE(m), yussuff(m), Emyres(m) and 123 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17