Her mum Nana Otedola and sisters, DJ Cuppy and Olawunmi are pictured with her.



Fashion blogger, Temi Otedola got major support from her family as she held her JTO X Bulgari tea party. Her mum Nana Otedola and sisters, DJ Cuppy and Olawunmi are pictured with her.



? Hungry de kill boiz ,tea party lokon?? Too much money,tea party kwa? Hungry de kill boiz ,tea party lokon?? 12 Likes

Tea party?

Nonsense.

They should lemme know when they are ready to host amala or ogi party.

Mctchew 3 Likes 1 Share

Money talks

Tea party for this recession.. Abi, recession don end for naija 2 Likes

tea party ke 1 Like





Now I believe that scientific statement that says an average crush lasts only 4 months. Anything beyond that would be something else. Can't believe I got over my crush for cuppy.Now I believe that scientific statement that says an average crush lasts only 4 months. Anything beyond that would be something else.

Rich getting richer

Poor getting poorer.

Which one be Tea Party again?

Most Topic on Nairaland is not for our Consumption. #Just Saying#

So upon all the money, na tailor, DJ and student wey Otedola fit produce

See my babe o. she just dey enjoy my money anyhow

Daughters of Oil thief, Our Subsidy Money

See them, see wealth

Cuppy looks "not so good" here

Wat nonsense 1 Like

I will view this topic when am back from the Miami spring break

Am tired of this nonsense....

OK next

So everything is a party now.....!!!!!

Hope to marry one of this billionaire daughters one day..

The wealth of millions of poor Nigerians born and unborn is what these bitttches are consuming like there is no tommorrow.

Tea party, my foot.

If not for anichebe nwanne, I for say make thunder fire una there.

But why did this bloggers not upload my pic online... Am also there for the tea...

True talk





Tea is just too small why not organize AMALA OR EBA party

? Where is the mum,for those who don't know

Can't blame them. If na me dey there position i will do more than this. Very pretty girls tho.