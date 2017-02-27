₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,766,099 members, 3,425,682 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 March 2017 at 01:46 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / The Otedola Ladies Step Out In Style For Temi Otedola's Tea Party (5282 Views)
Temi Otedola Poses As A Market Woman In New Photo Shoot. / Florence & Temi Otedola In Miami, Show Off Stylish Look / Temi Otedola Poses On A Yatch In Sexy Outfit (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|The Otedola Ladies Step Out In Style For Temi Otedola's Tea Party by badassProdigy(m): 9:11am
Fashion blogger, Temi Otedola got major support from her family as she held her JTO X Bulgari tea party.
Her mum Nana Otedola and sisters, DJ Cuppy and Olawunmi are pictured with her.
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/the-otedola-ladies-step-out-in-style.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: The Otedola Ladies Step Out In Style For Temi Otedola's Tea Party by badassProdigy(m): 9:12am
|Re: The Otedola Ladies Step Out In Style For Temi Otedola's Tea Party by marltech: 9:14am
Beautiful
MEANWHILE Watch cossy display her massive oranges in new video
|Re: The Otedola Ladies Step Out In Style For Temi Otedola's Tea Party by derrick333(m): 9:19am
Too much money,tea party kwa ? Hungry de kill boiz ,tea party lokon??
12 Likes
|Re: The Otedola Ladies Step Out In Style For Temi Otedola's Tea Party by FunkyMetahuman: 9:23am
Tea party?
Nonsense.
They should lemme know when they are ready to host amala or ogi party.
Mctchew
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Otedola Ladies Step Out In Style For Temi Otedola's Tea Party by SurefireFashion: 11:41am
FunkyMetahuman:lol
|Re: The Otedola Ladies Step Out In Style For Temi Otedola's Tea Party by brunofarad(m): 1:15pm
Money talks
|Re: The Otedola Ladies Step Out In Style For Temi Otedola's Tea Party by Erotica(f): 1:16pm
|Re: The Otedola Ladies Step Out In Style For Temi Otedola's Tea Party by Burger01(m): 1:16pm
Tea party for this recession.. Abi, recession don end for naija
2 Likes
|Re: The Otedola Ladies Step Out In Style For Temi Otedola's Tea Party by HandsomeJude: 1:16pm
tea party ke
1 Like
|Re: The Otedola Ladies Step Out In Style For Temi Otedola's Tea Party by DLGUY: 1:17pm
Can't believe I got over my crush for cuppy.
Now I believe that scientific statement that says an average crush lasts only 4 months. Anything beyond that would be something else.
|Re: The Otedola Ladies Step Out In Style For Temi Otedola's Tea Party by Jalubarika(m): 1:17pm
Rich getting richer
Poor getting poorer.
Which one be Tea Party again?
Most Topic on Nairaland is not for our Consumption. #Just Saying#
|Re: The Otedola Ladies Step Out In Style For Temi Otedola's Tea Party by ITbomb(m): 1:18pm
So upon all the money, na tailor, DJ and student wey Otedola fit produce
|Re: The Otedola Ladies Step Out In Style For Temi Otedola's Tea Party by demolinka(m): 1:18pm
See my babe o. she just dey enjoy my money anyhow
|Re: The Otedola Ladies Step Out In Style For Temi Otedola's Tea Party by DollarAngel(m): 1:18pm
Daughters of Oil thief, Our Subsidy Money
|Re: The Otedola Ladies Step Out In Style For Temi Otedola's Tea Party by TerrorSquad147: 1:19pm
See them, see wealth
|Re: The Otedola Ladies Step Out In Style For Temi Otedola's Tea Party by Medunah(f): 1:19pm
Cuppy looks "not so good" here
|Re: The Otedola Ladies Step Out In Style For Temi Otedola's Tea Party by lat78: 1:19pm
Wat nonsense
1 Like
|Re: The Otedola Ladies Step Out In Style For Temi Otedola's Tea Party by ANNOY(m): 1:19pm
I will view this topic when am back from the Miami spring break
|Re: The Otedola Ladies Step Out In Style For Temi Otedola's Tea Party by dangotesmummy: 1:20pm
FunkyMetahuman:is it your money?
It's her daddy's money,let her spend it.after all the millions of sperm that rushed to fertelize her mummy's eggs and she won,she won't spend her daddy's money. Abi is her daddy complaining. Na she tell you say make billionaire no born you
|Re: The Otedola Ladies Step Out In Style For Temi Otedola's Tea Party by Ramaa(m): 1:20pm
Am tired of this nonsense....
|Re: The Otedola Ladies Step Out In Style For Temi Otedola's Tea Party by dessz(m): 1:20pm
OK next
|Re: The Otedola Ladies Step Out In Style For Temi Otedola's Tea Party by Perfecttouch(m): 1:21pm
badassProdigy:cuppy is pregnant I can see it
|Re: The Otedola Ladies Step Out In Style For Temi Otedola's Tea Party by Ramaa(m): 1:22pm
So everything is a party now.....!!!!!
|Re: The Otedola Ladies Step Out In Style For Temi Otedola's Tea Party by Evans407(m): 1:22pm
Hope to marry one of this billionaire daughters one day..
|Re: The Otedola Ladies Step Out In Style For Temi Otedola's Tea Party by cstr151: 1:22pm
The wealth of millions of poor Nigerians born and unborn is what these bitttches are consuming like there is no tommorrow.
Tea party, my foot.
If not for anichebe nwanne, I for say make thunder fire una there.
|Re: The Otedola Ladies Step Out In Style For Temi Otedola's Tea Party by doctorkush(m): 1:22pm
But why did this bloggers not upload my pic online... Am also there for the tea...
True talk
|Re: The Otedola Ladies Step Out In Style For Temi Otedola's Tea Party by dokunbam(m): 1:23pm
|Re: The Otedola Ladies Step Out In Style For Temi Otedola's Tea Party by oladipo322(m): 1:24pm
Tea is just too small why not organize AMALA OR EBA party
|Re: The Otedola Ladies Step Out In Style For Temi Otedola's Tea Party by gbeseun(m): 1:26pm
Where is the mum,for those who don't know?
|Re: The Otedola Ladies Step Out In Style For Temi Otedola's Tea Party by teelaw4life(m): 1:28pm
Can't blame them. If na me dey there position i will do more than this. Very pretty girls tho.
|Re: The Otedola Ladies Step Out In Style For Temi Otedola's Tea Party by Ihateafonja: 1:30pm
Anichebe Don use Fvck and Muscle scatter Cuppy Punni
She's no longer fine.
Angelina: Brad Is “a Real Man In All Things That It Means” / Richard Mofe Damijo Speaks About Fatherhood, In June Issue Of Genevieve Magazine / Where Is The Best Location For Open Shows
Viewing this topic: Barbieadol, prettyangel09, mamuzoOMAH, jaywhoco(m), VanLucius(m), Edunwa302(m), Akandehmd(m), horciglowri(f), egjb(f), liztemi(f), Efewestern, Austinobisnr(m), Tee99(m), OlufemiWhit(m), kurupt1, andrewegbuna, untainted, Pozzy(m), Deejay1000(m), OLAFIMIX, ammyluv2002(f), tdayof(m), infinitemiles, mayysen, ZACHIE, Jamal7, SorayaLeticia(f), Kwonder(m), henrydadon(m), datimogal(f), JOYlikeArivER, peterjero(m), ideylaff, ANIEXTY(m), passey, OLP46(m), Bigmas2525(m), taleetah(f), ginggerxy, MizOmalicha(f), MisterF(m), Peeo(f), desmondokonkwo, WriteBoy, fof1, prettyomidan, shypo(m), NanaF, numtums(m), OMANBALA1, arcniyi(m), Mavin1, samirmuyiwa, Biibibii(m), Nyore5, jukemo, occam(m) and 158 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3