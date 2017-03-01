₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,766,300 members, 3,426,217 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 March 2017 at 08:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Newborn Baby In A Polythene Bag Dumped In A Bush In Kwara, Rescued(Graphic Pics) (4195 Views)
Body Of Fulani Man Hanging On A Tree Inside A Bush In Bauchi. Photos / Beheaded Lady Found In A Bush In Imo. Private Parts Missing. Graphic Pics / Baby Found In A Polythene Bag In Akwa Ibom (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Newborn Baby In A Polythene Bag Dumped In A Bush In Kwara, Rescued(Graphic Pics) by jonhemma11: 2:15pm
As shared by Bulama.....
'A new born baby was found early this morning inside a polythene bag in a bush in the Tanke area of Ilorin, the Kwara state capital. The baby was rescued by some residents of the area who bathed the baby and handed it over to a motherless babies home. See more photos after the cut.'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/new-born-baby-found-dumped-in-bush-in.html?m=1
2 Shares
|Re: Newborn Baby In A Polythene Bag Dumped In A Bush In Kwara, Rescued(Graphic Pics) by jonhemma11: 2:15pm
|Re: Newborn Baby In A Polythene Bag Dumped In A Bush In Kwara, Rescued(Graphic Pics) by Nne5(f): 2:20pm
Kai.
And some people are looking for babies.
God bless those that handed it over to the home.
5 Likes
|Re: Newborn Baby In A Polythene Bag Dumped In A Bush In Kwara, Rescued(Graphic Pics) by marltech: 2:31pm
If only the 65 years barren woman could give birth to this. She'd be grateful for the rest of her life. And somebody just disposed this child.
Indeed God works in mysterious ways.
Who am I to question?
MEANWHILE Watch cossy display her massive oranges in new video
3 Likes
|Re: Newborn Baby In A Polythene Bag Dumped In A Bush In Kwara, Rescued(Graphic Pics) by FvckShiT: 2:41pm
yet those fůcking demonic girls won't stop fūcking cøcks
1 Like
|Re: Newborn Baby In A Polythene Bag Dumped In A Bush In Kwara, Rescued(Graphic Pics) by cummando(m): 2:47pm
The suffering too much
For the first time let me say this.
Sai Baba I regret ever voting for you.
You're the worse thing that has happened to this country!
Even the newborns way never sabi anything don dey face recession.
3 Likes
|Re: Newborn Baby In A Polythene Bag Dumped In A Bush In Kwara, Rescued(Graphic Pics) by stephleena(f): 2:58pm
awww...so that arid region,their girls too screw, without protection smh..innocent baby .
|Re: Newborn Baby In A Polythene Bag Dumped In A Bush In Kwara, Rescued(Graphic Pics) by Young03: 3:07pm
aw
And some dey cry every night for this
|Re: Newborn Baby In A Polythene Bag Dumped In A Bush In Kwara, Rescued(Graphic Pics) by LAFO(f): 5:28pm
Tanke
Most likely Unilorin grandchild
You will survive baby.
See pikin wey my sister dey find. Jeesu
|Re: Newborn Baby In A Polythene Bag Dumped In A Bush In Kwara, Rescued(Graphic Pics) by Otradearena: 7:35pm
End time
|Re: Newborn Baby In A Polythene Bag Dumped In A Bush In Kwara, Rescued(Graphic Pics) by Flexherbal(m): 7:36pm
What!
God bless those who rescued the baby!
1 Like
|Re: Newborn Baby In A Polythene Bag Dumped In A Bush In Kwara, Rescued(Graphic Pics) by Morhziez(m): 7:36pm
Wat..Na unilorin student get that baby...See as the baby resemble Kemi...*on my way to kemi's house*
|Re: Newborn Baby In A Polythene Bag Dumped In A Bush In Kwara, Rescued(Graphic Pics) by itiswellandwell: 7:36pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Newborn Baby In A Polythene Bag Dumped In A Bush In Kwara, Rescued(Graphic Pics) by mokoshalb(m): 7:37pm
How do people do these things..?
Mhen people are hard-hearted oo
|Re: Newborn Baby In A Polythene Bag Dumped In A Bush In Kwara, Rescued(Graphic Pics) by Firefire(m): 7:38pm
Old news...
November 3, 2015
Useless bloggers.
1 Like
|Re: Newborn Baby In A Polythene Bag Dumped In A Bush In Kwara, Rescued(Graphic Pics) by Alasi20(m): 7:38pm
|Re: Newborn Baby In A Polythene Bag Dumped In A Bush In Kwara, Rescued(Graphic Pics) by fhelihx: 7:39pm
I wonder why people a times re this heartless
|Re: Newborn Baby In A Polythene Bag Dumped In A Bush In Kwara, Rescued(Graphic Pics) by abdulaz: 7:39pm
This menace is getting rampant.
Women no fit close their legs again.
*Spits*
|Re: Newborn Baby In A Polythene Bag Dumped In A Bush In Kwara, Rescued(Graphic Pics) by POTUS07(m): 7:39pm
#common sense use condom,,,if u nor fit hold body,,,jes made dis dis newborn go tru hardship even frm a very young stage,,,the thunder dat will fire dat lady is coming frm d north
|Re: Newborn Baby In A Polythene Bag Dumped In A Bush In Kwara, Rescued(Graphic Pics) by titiakins: 7:39pm
I'm thrilled the baby is alive
1 Like
|Re: Newborn Baby In A Polythene Bag Dumped In A Bush In Kwara, Rescued(Graphic Pics) by CravingChic: 7:39pm
This is so sad...and some of us are crying into the night to have such a blessing. May God keep and bless this child. So beautiful a child...
|Re: Newborn Baby In A Polythene Bag Dumped In A Bush In Kwara, Rescued(Graphic Pics) by AngelicBeing: 7:40pm
Firefire:True that
|Re: Newborn Baby In A Polythene Bag Dumped In A Bush In Kwara, Rescued(Graphic Pics) by Firefire(m): 7:42pm
AngelicBeing:
|Re: Newborn Baby In A Polythene Bag Dumped In A Bush In Kwara, Rescued(Graphic Pics) by ednut1(m): 7:42pm
Speechless. Condom is 50naira postinor is 500
|Re: Newborn Baby In A Polythene Bag Dumped In A Bush In Kwara, Rescued(Graphic Pics) by DLGUY: 7:42pm
Knowing that women like this exist is just sad.
|Re: Newborn Baby In A Polythene Bag Dumped In A Bush In Kwara, Rescued(Graphic Pics) by AngelicBeing: 7:43pm
Firefire:Lol, l meant the news is old, l agreed with you, l have read the same news few months ago, hope you get it
|Re: Newborn Baby In A Polythene Bag Dumped In A Bush In Kwara, Rescued(Graphic Pics) by rightchic(f): 7:43pm
Seen this news on nairaland before nau
|Re: Newborn Baby In A Polythene Bag Dumped In A Bush In Kwara, Rescued(Graphic Pics) by Firefire(m): 7:44pm
AngelicBeing:
Okies, don't mind the jobless bloggers spreading fake stories everywhere.
November 2015 and now the yeye fowl is mentioning 'this morning'
1 Like
|Re: Newborn Baby In A Polythene Bag Dumped In A Bush In Kwara, Rescued(Graphic Pics) by dayleke(m): 7:45pm
Aye le !!!!!!!
Angry Youths Burn Down Palace In Benue / 12 Die, 40 Injured In Maiduguri As Picked Explosive Device Detonates Accidentaly / Photo: New Zealand Jails Nigerians 18 Years For Drugs Smuggling
Viewing this topic: melodix(m), Jimy66(m), marltech, Raji4God, asadex004, iblog, blkmum700, dakuizi(m), kkristo7a(m), Dosmay(m), Aadeyinka(m), Celsony, mrslimib, softwerk(f), Eliz24(f), BISIXCLUSIVE(f), Jozay(m), Ebook4Free(m), Adiwana, shegzymoni, Umbro01(m), prettythicksme(m), Flyingngel(m), jhyde101(m), vale20, MummyJJ, Godpinkin(m), SHEYOR(m), uju22(f), mamatwiny, Tombob, Handsomecole(m), ayokatawa, alexialin, omniwater, sagitariusbaby(m), bharyhour15, heywhytech1(m), Thatyorubadude(m), ilabmay(m), yinbus(m), Antina(f), essekay(m), Issygirl(f), Faru1(m), Sheriftoyin, paiz(m), Benfaco1, seedorfy134(m), twilliamx, samsof1, mercyymai(f), pembisco(m), warm and 127 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16