'A new born baby was found early this morning inside a polythene bag in a bush in the Tanke area of Ilorin, the Kwara state capital. The baby was rescued by some residents of the area who bathed the baby and handed it over to a motherless babies home. See more photos after the cut.'





Source: As shared by Bulama.....'A new born baby was found early this morning inside a polythene bag in a bush in the Tanke area of Ilorin, the Kwara state capital. The baby was rescued by some residents of the area who bathed the baby and handed it over to a motherless babies home.'

Kai.

And some people are looking for babies.



God bless those that handed it over to the home. 5 Likes

If only the 65 years barren woman could give birth to this. She'd be grateful for the rest of her life. And somebody just disposed this child.

Indeed God works in mysterious ways.

Who am I to question?



yet those fůcking demonic girls won't stop fūcking cøcks 1 Like

The suffering too much

For the first time let me say this.





Sai Baba I regret ever voting for you.

You're the worse thing that has happened to this country!



Even the newborns way never sabi anything don dey face recession. 3 Likes

smh..innocent baby . awww...so that arid region,their girls too screw, without protectionsmh..innocent baby .

aw



And some dey cry every night for this











Most likely Unilorin grandchild







You will survive baby.











End time

What!



God bless those who rescued the baby! 1 Like

Wat..Na unilorin student get that baby...See as the baby resemble Kemi...*on my way to kemi's house*

Hmmmm





November 3, 2015





I wonder why people a times re this heartless

This menace is getting rampant.



Women no fit close their legs again.



*Spits*

#common sense use condom,,,if u nor fit hold body,,,jes made dis dis newborn go tru hardship even frm a very young stage,,,the thunder dat will fire dat lady is coming frm d north

I'm thrilled the baby is alive 1 Like

This is so sad...and some of us are crying into the night to have such a blessing. May God keep and bless this child. So beautiful a child...

Firefire:

Old news... True that

AngelicBeing:

True that



Speechless. Condom is 50naira postinor is 500

Knowing that women like this exist is just sad.

Seen this news on nairaland before nau

