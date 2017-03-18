Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son In New Photos, Shows Off Her Tattoo (photos) (9333 Views)

Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son's 1st Birthday With Awesome Photos / Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her 6-Month-Old Son, Fans Blast Her Over Faceless Pic / Oge Okoye Flaunts Her Tattoo & Cleavage (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





She wrote '1year 1month 1day .LORD it's been YOU all the way!! We are grateful for your Grace!! LORD may your name be praised!!

#KINGY #MAMABEAR #BEAR"







1,1,1? Wow! how cute,







www.instagram.com-2017-03-18-18-14-26.jpeg">



www.instagram.com-2017-03-18-18-15-05.jpeg">



www.instagram.com-2017-03-18-18-15-34.jpeg">

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRyW0ujDThV/?hl=en



He so cute and looks so much like his dad .... May he grow in the fear of our Lord Jesus



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/-celebrates-her-son-in-new.html The excited mother took to her Instagram page to celebrate her son, King who clocked 1 year and a month, credits everything to God.1,1,1? Wow! how cute,www.instagram.com-2017-03-18-18-14-26.jpeg">www.instagram.com-2017-03-18-18-15-05.jpeg">www.instagram.com-2017-03-18-18-15-34.jpeg">He so cute and looks so much like his dad .... May he grow in the fear of our Lord Jesus 7 Likes 1 Share

She should show us detailed pictures jawe

See how the pikin just resemble Churchill hin papa! 13 Likes 1 Share





Marijuana killed all of Tonto's genes...





All I see in that child is Churchill Marijuana killed all of Tonto's genes...All I see in that child is Churchill 11 Likes 1 Share

Toto beholds church face in this boy everyday, and it will always remind toto of the ill treatment she got from church. Church why you fvck up now!!!!! 1 Like 1 Share

Churchill. won here

How can he ignore a mother that gave birth to his exact replica 2 Likes

CaroLyner:

How can he ignore a mother that gave birth to his exact replica

I just posted the response to his brother on IG .



Dude couldn't make any credible response.



He's just shouting its a lie upandan. I just posted the response to his brother on IG .Dude couldn't make any credible response.He's just shouting its a lie upandan.

DLGUY:



I just posted the response to his brother on IG .

Dude couldn't make any credible response.

He's just shouting its a lie upandan. SMH to both of them. SMH to both of them.

DLGUY:



I just posted the response to his brother on IG .

Dude couldn't make any credible response.

He's just shouting its a lie upandan. SMH to both of them. SMH to both of them.

CaroLyner:

SMH to both of them.

But Churchill's case is different.

Tonto left without him knowing her whearabouts.



I'm sure she has the means to take care of the baby and it was reported that she left with documents to his property so I guess she's cashing out of the sham called marriage. But Churchill's case is different.Tonto left without him knowing her whearabouts.I'm sure she has the means to take care of the baby and it was reported that she left with documents to his property so I guess she's cashing out of the sham called marriage. 1 Like 1 Share

So what?

OK

See her ugly mucheche son msteeew wackd tattoo 1 Like

God bless him.4 her



He deserves to be raised in the presence of both parents I wish a miracle could happen in your marriage if not for anything But for the sake of AndreHe deserves to be raised in the presence of both parents





fathers name = Churchill

son's name =cathedralhill. dafuq like papa like pikin.fathers name = Churchillson's name =cathedralhill. 2 Likes

soberdrunk:

See how the pikin just resemble Churchill hin papa! I think sey na only me notice I think sey na only me notice

So what? Abi mk we fry beans?

so?? 1 Like 1 Share

Carbon Copy

The mind of a woman is deep.... I only feel sorry for the little giant caught up in their selfish mess.... Broken home create broken children.... I know this first hand. 3 Likes

See how innocent she looks and smiling like she never sinned before, but what inside her is not worth testing. Sometimes I don't want to think is what she actually said to Mercy Lovely is what actually fighting back, she never showed any remorse as regards the unprovoked hit at Mercy let alone appealing for forgiveness until her home began to crack from inside till it boosted to our knowledge. 1 Like

This pikin na small *Church* foundation







Another future Yoruba demon Looks very much like his dadAnother future Yoruba demon 2 Likes

Cute boy

Real carboncopy of Churchill

Cute Baby

lammsohiman:

So what? Abi mk we fry beans? Yes, fry beans, akara, bread, tomatoes, pepper, onions hahahahaha, l just taya for all these celebrities

Cute

Toto Dike