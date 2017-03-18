₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son In New Photos, Shows Off Her Tattoo (photos) by DRIFTyKING(m): 6:24pm
The excited mother took to her Instagram page to celebrate her son, King who clocked 1 year and a month, credits everything to God.
She wrote '1year 1month 1day .LORD it's been YOU all the way!! We are grateful for your Grace!! LORD may your name be praised!!
#KINGY #MAMABEAR #BEAR"
1,1,1? Wow! how cute,
www.instagram.com-2017-03-18-18-14-26.jpeg">
www.instagram.com-2017-03-18-18-15-05.jpeg">
www.instagram.com-2017-03-18-18-15-34.jpeg">
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRyW0ujDThV/?hl=en
He so cute and looks so much like his dad .... May he grow in the fear of our Lord Jesus
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/-celebrates-her-son-in-new.html
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son In New Photos, Shows Off Her Tattoo (photos) by searchng4love: 6:26pm
She should show us detailed pictures jawe
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son In New Photos, Shows Off Her Tattoo (photos) by soberdrunk(m): 6:27pm
See how the pikin just resemble Churchill hin papa!
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son In New Photos, Shows Off Her Tattoo (photos) by NwamaziNwaAro: 6:31pm
Marijuana killed all of Tonto's genes...
All I see in that child is Churchill
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son In New Photos, Shows Off Her Tattoo (photos) by Came: 6:33pm
Toto beholds church face in this boy everyday, and it will always remind toto of the ill treatment she got from church. Church why you fvck up now!!!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son In New Photos, Shows Off Her Tattoo (photos) by Young03: 6:36pm
Churchill. won here
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son In New Photos, Shows Off Her Tattoo (photos) by CaroLyner(f): 6:44pm
How can he ignore a mother that gave birth to his exact replica
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son In New Photos, Shows Off Her Tattoo (photos) by DLGUY: 6:49pm
CaroLyner:
I just posted the response to his brother on IG .
Dude couldn't make any credible response.
He's just shouting its a lie upandan.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son In New Photos, Shows Off Her Tattoo (photos) by CaroLyner(f): 6:50pm
DLGUY:SMH to both of them.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son In New Photos, Shows Off Her Tattoo (photos) by CaroLyner(f): 6:50pm
DLGUY:SMH to both of them.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son In New Photos, Shows Off Her Tattoo (photos) by DLGUY: 6:55pm
CaroLyner:
But Churchill's case is different.
Tonto left without him knowing her whearabouts.
I'm sure she has the means to take care of the baby and it was reported that she left with documents to his property so I guess she's cashing out of the sham called marriage.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son In New Photos, Shows Off Her Tattoo (photos) by babyfaceafrica: 7:17pm
So what?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son In New Photos, Shows Off Her Tattoo (photos) by toxxnoni(m): 7:17pm
OK
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son In New Photos, Shows Off Her Tattoo (photos) by BUSHHUNTER(m): 7:18pm
See her ugly mucheche son msteeew wackd tattoo
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son In New Photos, Shows Off Her Tattoo (photos) by Otradearena: 7:18pm
God bless him.4 her
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son In New Photos, Shows Off Her Tattoo (photos) by Divay22(f): 7:18pm
I wish a miracle could happen in your marriage if not for anything But for the sake of Andre
He deserves to be raised in the presence of both parents
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son In New Photos, Shows Off Her Tattoo (photos) by dessz(m): 7:18pm
dafuq like papa like pikin.
fathers name = Churchill
son's name =cathedralhill.
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son In New Photos, Shows Off Her Tattoo (photos) by Oyind18: 7:18pm
soberdrunk:I think sey na only me notice
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son In New Photos, Shows Off Her Tattoo (photos) by lammsohiman(m): 7:19pm
So what? Abi mk we fry beans?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son In New Photos, Shows Off Her Tattoo (photos) by oganass(m): 7:20pm
so??
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son In New Photos, Shows Off Her Tattoo (photos) by odiereke(m): 7:20pm
Carbon Copy
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son In New Photos, Shows Off Her Tattoo (photos) by Franzinni: 7:21pm
The mind of a woman is deep.... I only feel sorry for the little giant caught up in their selfish mess.... Broken home create broken children.... I know this first hand.
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son In New Photos, Shows Off Her Tattoo (photos) by Eziokwuegbuozoo: 7:21pm
See how innocent she looks and smiling like she never sinned before, but what inside her is not worth testing. Sometimes I don't want to think is what she actually said to Mercy Lovely is what actually fighting back, she never showed any remorse as regards the unprovoked hit at Mercy let alone appealing for forgiveness until her home began to crack from inside till it boosted to our knowledge.
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son In New Photos, Shows Off Her Tattoo (photos) by ellahzy(f): 7:21pm
This pikin na small *Church* foundation
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son In New Photos, Shows Off Her Tattoo (photos) by Jacksparr0w1207(f): 7:21pm
Looks very much like his dad
Another future Yoruba demon
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son In New Photos, Shows Off Her Tattoo (photos) by Moving4: 7:21pm
Cute boy
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son In New Photos, Shows Off Her Tattoo (photos) by okonja(m): 7:21pm
Real carboncopy of Churchill
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son In New Photos, Shows Off Her Tattoo (photos) by Ovokoo: 7:21pm
Cute Baby
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son In New Photos, Shows Off Her Tattoo (photos) by AngelicBeing: 7:21pm
lammsohiman:Yes, fry beans, akara, bread, tomatoes, pepper, onions hahahahaha, l just taya for all these celebrities
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son In New Photos, Shows Off Her Tattoo (photos) by Flexherbal(m): 7:21pm
Cute
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son In New Photos, Shows Off Her Tattoo (photos) by Blurryface(m): 7:22pm
Toto Dike
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Her Son In New Photos, Shows Off Her Tattoo (photos) by seenter84: 7:22pm
Fine boi.
But no ruthless like ur papa o
Super Dapper, Naetoc And Goddess, Muna On The Cover Of Complete Fashion Mag: Hot Or Not? / Music Meet Runway Organizers 'we Booked Amber Rose' She Denied It; Who's Lying? / Actress, Lilian Bach On What Inspired Her Interest In Making Indian Movie
