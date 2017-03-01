₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,766,534 members, 3,426,819 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 March 2017 at 08:40 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. (4947 Views)
|5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by dailyguide(m): 7:26am
It has been noticed there are some everyday sin we often commit. sometimes they are intentional and sometimes they are not.
we might be guilty of all but of some of it. Check them out and see the one you are fond of.
Remember “little foxes spoil the vine“
Below are 5 Everyday sin we Commit And Must Avoid This week;
> Borrowing without Returning
> Telephone lies
> wrong Thought
> Negative speech
> lust of the Eye.
Take charge of yourself and nail the Flesh.
happy sunday from Dailyguide.com.ng
source : http://www.dailyguide.com.ng/2017/03/5-everyday-sin-we-commit-and-must-avoid.html?m=1
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by greatgod2012(f): 7:30am
Lying should be number one!
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by ayindejimmy(m): 7:31am
Wrong thoughts and lust of the eyes....
To defeat those vices, one needs God's grace. Because an imaginative mind will always tend to go wild.
May God save us
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by veekid(m): 7:37am
Apostle sule must read this
1 Like
|Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by apcmustwin: 7:37am
K
|Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by mykelmeezy: 7:37am
fact remains everybody sins
n no sin is bigger than the other
fact remains we are all humans and it is impossible i repeat impossible not to sin
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by Papiikush: 7:37am
Lust of the eyes?
Even when our ushers in various churches now put on mini skirts we shouldn't look?
Because i am a Christian doesn't make me impotent
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by Evaberry(f): 7:37am
...
All these Christians have come again with their plenty wahala.
|Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by Lukenitheooo6: 7:38am
its true sha girls are always found of borrowing without returning
1 Like
|Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by Jozavic(m): 7:38am
Noted.
Lol at 'lust of the eye
|Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by kayDooo(m): 7:38am
Hummmm, telephone lies I doubt
|Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by Danty37(m): 7:39am
dailyguide:i pray God should deliver us every form of sin... God's grace see us through
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by TheSlyone2(m): 7:39am
Na wa o...
Telephone lies? Does this apply to those who's got not phone expecially old grand parents?
Lusts of the eyes... Applies to blind people also? I guess not
Top of your list should be Fornication
|Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by ikes9(m): 7:39am
ayindejimmy:
very true
most times it seems like the mind has a 'mind' of it's own
|Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by yomi007k(m): 7:39am
Evaberry:
Baby I jus taya o.
|Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by Danty37(m): 7:40am
Evaberry:must u comment...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by Flexherbal(m): 7:41am
No 2 is so common.
|Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by Beckham14: 7:41am
K.
|Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by Evaberry(f): 7:42am
Danty37:
must you quote
did I send you
|Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by Etzakoos(m): 7:43am
Is Jesus Actually Coming This Week
|Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by brandonobi(m): 7:44am
cut of ur head and die, u will not sin again
|Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by kayc0(m): 7:46am
Sin is a spirit, and as a spirit it has a life. In the flesh no one can fight sin. Jesus Christ manifested in the flesh as an example to us all, that man can be made perfect, He is going to present to The Father a perfect church without spot or wrinkle thus, with the application of the word of God and prayers one can actually fight sin
1 Like
|Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by Fmartin(m): 7:47am
TheSlyone2:do u fornicate EVERY DAY
|Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by badoi(m): 7:48am
veekid:You no fit hear word Thats 'wrong thought'
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by HonestPen: 7:49am
Stop being conscious of your sins.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by Damilare5882(m): 7:54am
The point is sin is inevitable in ones everyday life because we are human ..The best is to always ask for fogiveness
|Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by budusky05(m): 7:54am
And if we commit it?
After all pastors commit pass, or they don't like competing?
|Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by Eazylion: 7:56am
otobo cum and read dis
|Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by Tbillz(m): 7:57am
The peoples who causes the lust of dem eyes are here commenting and reading comments and preparing as well for a week ahaed.
|Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by iceberylin(m): 7:57am
|Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by TheSlyone2(m): 7:59am
Fmartin:Must I fornicate to know that people fornicate everyday?
Merry Christmas Everyone! / A Woman Lying On The Sky With Her Baby(skull And Bone) / Atheism Contradicts Newtons First Law
Viewing this topic: yusufhaji(m), murphy02, engrfaithy, okpanachil, MrHyde, adusky1(m), alukotope, teejan, modanwealth, Sesandennis, ReneeNuttall(f), ceo4eva, Havry(m), Rocktastic(m), bitcoinvin(m), MONITZ, Macmoni(m), Awesome80(m), Cherith24, Ultimus and 48 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6