₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,766,534 members, 3,426,819 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 March 2017 at 08:40 AM

5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. - Religion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. (4947 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by dailyguide(m): 7:26am
It has been noticed there are some everyday sin we often commit. sometimes they are intentional and sometimes they are not.

we might be guilty of all but of some of it. Check them out and see the one you are fond of.

Remember “little foxes spoil the vine“

Below are 5 Everyday sin we Commit And Must Avoid This week;

> Borrowing without Returning

> Telephone lies

> wrong Thought

> Negative speech

> lust of the Eye.

Take charge of yourself and nail the Flesh.

happy sunday from Dailyguide.com.ng


source : http://www.dailyguide.com.ng/2017/03/5-everyday-sin-we-commit-and-must-avoid.html?m=1

13 Likes 3 Shares

Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by greatgod2012(f): 7:30am
Lying should be number one!

2 Likes

Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by ayindejimmy(m): 7:31am
Wrong thoughts and lust of the eyes....
To defeat those vices, one needs God's grace. Because an imaginative mind will always tend to go wild.
May God save us

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by veekid(m): 7:37am
Apostle sule must read this

1 Like

Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by apcmustwin: 7:37am
K
Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by mykelmeezy: 7:37am
fact remains everybody sins


n no sin is bigger than the other


fact remains we are all humans and it is impossible i repeat impossible not to sin

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by Papiikush: 7:37am
Lust of the eyes?

Even when our ushers in various churches now put on mini skirts we shouldn't look?

Because i am a Christian doesn't make me impotent tongue

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by Evaberry(f): 7:37am
...

All these Christians have come again with their plenty wahala.
Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by Lukenitheooo6: 7:38am
its true sha girls are always found of borrowing without returning

1 Like

Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by Jozavic(m): 7:38am
Noted.



Lol at 'lust of the eye shocked
Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by kayDooo(m): 7:38am
Hummmm, telephone lies I doubt
Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by Danty37(m): 7:39am
dailyguide:

It has been noticed there are some everyday sin we often commit. sometimes they are intentional and sometimes they are not.

we might be guilty of all but of some of it. Check them out and see the one you are fond of.

Remember “little foxes spoil the vine“

Below are 5 Everyday sin we Commit And Must Avoid This week;

> Borrowing without Returning

> Telephone lies

> wrong Thought

> Negative speech

> lust of the Eye.

Take charge of yourself and nail the Flesh.

happy sunday from Dailyguide.com.ng


source : http://www.dailyguide.com.ng/2017/03/5-everyday-sin-we-commit-and-must-avoid.html?m=1
i pray God should deliver us every form of sin... God's grace see us through

1 Like 1 Share

Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by TheSlyone2(m): 7:39am
Na wa o...

Telephone lies? Does this apply to those who's got not phone expecially old grand parents?


Lusts of the eyes... Applies to blind people also? I guess not

Top of your list should be Fornication
Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by ikes9(m): 7:39am
ayindejimmy:
Wrong thoughts and lust of the eyes....
To defeat those vices, one needs God's grace. Because an imaginative mind will always tend to go wild.
May God save us

very true
most times it seems like the mind has a 'mind' of it's own
Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by yomi007k(m): 7:39am
Evaberry:
...

All these Christians have come again with their plenty wahala.

grin

Baby I jus taya o.
Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by Danty37(m): 7:40am
Evaberry:
...
All these Christians have come again with their plenty wahala.
must u comment...

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by Flexherbal(m): 7:41am
No 2 is so common.
Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by Beckham14: 7:41am
K.
Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by Evaberry(f): 7:42am
Danty37:
must u comment...

must you quote
did I send you
Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by Etzakoos(m): 7:43am
Is Jesus Actually Coming This Week
Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by brandonobi(m): 7:44am
cut of ur head and die, u will not sin again
Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by kayc0(m): 7:46am
Sin is a spirit, and as a spirit it has a life. In the flesh no one can fight sin. Jesus Christ manifested in the flesh as an example to us all, that man can be made perfect, He is going to present to The Father a perfect church without spot or wrinkle thus, with the application of the word of God and prayers one can actually fight sin

1 Like

Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by Fmartin(m): 7:47am
TheSlyone2:
Na wa o...

Telephone lies? Does this apply to those who's got not phone expecially old grand parents?


Lusts of the eyes... Applies to blind people also? I guess not

Top of your list should be Fornication
do u fornicate EVERY DAY
Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by badoi(m): 7:48am
veekid:
Apostle sule must read this
You no fit hear word Thats 'wrong thought'

2 Likes

Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by HonestPen: 7:49am
Stop being conscious of your sins.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by Damilare5882(m): 7:54am
The point is sin is inevitable in ones everyday life because we are human ..The best is to always ask for fogiveness
Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by budusky05(m): 7:54am
And if we commit it?

After all pastors commit pass, or they don't like competing?
Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by Eazylion: 7:56am
otobo cum and read dis
Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by Tbillz(m): 7:57am
The peoples who causes the lust of dem eyes are here commenting and reading comments and preparing as well for a week ahaed.
Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by iceberylin(m): 7:57am
cheesy
Re: 5 Everyday Sin We Commit And Must Avoid This Week. by TheSlyone2(m): 7:59am
Fmartin:
do u fornicate EVERY DAY
Must I fornicate to know that people fornicate everyday?

(0) (1) (Reply)

Merry Christmas Everyone! / A Woman Lying On The Sky With Her Baby(skull And Bone) / Atheism Contradicts Newtons First Law

Viewing this topic: yusufhaji(m), murphy02, engrfaithy, okpanachil, MrHyde, adusky1(m), alukotope, teejan, modanwealth, Sesandennis, ReneeNuttall(f), ceo4eva, Havry(m), Rocktastic(m), bitcoinvin(m), MONITZ, Macmoni(m), Awesome80(m), Cherith24, Ultimus and 48 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.