we might be guilty of all but of some of it. Check them out and see the one you are fond of.



Remember “little foxes spoil the vine“



Below are 5 Everyday sin we Commit And Must Avoid This week;



> Borrowing without Returning



> Telephone lies



> wrong Thought



> Negative speech



> lust of the Eye.



Take charge of yourself and nail the Flesh.



happy sunday from Dailyguide.com.ng





Lying should be number one! 2 Likes

Wrong thoughts and lust of the eyes....

To defeat those vices, one needs God's grace. Because an imaginative mind will always tend to go wild.

May God save us 4 Likes 2 Shares

Apostle sule must read this 1 Like

K

fact remains everybody sins





n no sin is bigger than the other





fact remains we are all humans and it is impossible i repeat impossible not to sin 2 Likes 1 Share





Even when our ushers in various churches now put on mini skirts we shouldn't look?



Because i am a Christian doesn't make me impotent Lust of the eyes?Even when our ushers in various churches now put on mini skirts we shouldn't look?Because i am a Christian doesn't make me impotent 2 Likes 1 Share

...



All these Christians have come again with their plenty wahala.

its true sha girls are always found of borrowing without returning 1 Like









Lol at 'lust of the eye Noted.Lol at 'lust of the eye

Hummmm, telephone lies I doubt

Na wa o...



Telephone lies? Does this apply to those who's got not phone expecially old grand parents?





Lusts of the eyes... Applies to blind people also? I guess not



Top of your list should be Fornication

ayindejimmy:

Wrong thoughts and lust of the eyes....

To defeat those vices, one needs God's grace. Because an imaginative mind will always tend to go wild.

May God save us

very true

most times it seems like the mind has a 'mind' of it's own very truemost times it seems like the mind has a 'mind' of it's own

Evaberry:

...



All these Christians have come again with their plenty wahala.







Baby I jus taya o. Baby I jus taya o.

Evaberry:

...

All these Christians have come again with their plenty wahala.

must u comment... must u comment... 3 Likes 1 Share

No 2 is so common.

K.

Danty37:

must u comment...

must you quote

did I send you must you quotedid I send you

Is Jesus Actually Coming This Week

cut of ur head and die, u will not sin again

Sin is a spirit, and as a spirit it has a life. In the flesh no one can fight sin. Jesus Christ manifested in the flesh as an example to us all, that man can be made perfect, He is going to present to The Father a perfect church without spot or wrinkle thus, with the application of the word of God and prayers one can actually fight sin 1 Like

TheSlyone2:

Na wa o...



Telephone lies? Does this apply to those who's got not phone expecially old grand parents?





Lusts of the eyes... Applies to blind people also? I guess not



Top of your list should be Fornication do u fornicate EVERY DAY do u fornicate EVERY DAY

veekid:

Apostle sule must read this You no fit hear word Thats 'wrong thought' You no fit hear word Thats 'wrong thought' 2 Likes

Stop being conscious of your sins. 1 Like 1 Share

The point is sin is inevitable in ones everyday life because we are human ..The best is to always ask for fogiveness

And if we commit it?



After all pastors commit pass, or they don't like competing?

otobo cum and read dis

The peoples who causes the lust of dem eyes are here commenting and reading comments and preparing as well for a week ahaed.