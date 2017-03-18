The crisis rocking Tonto Dikeh Marriage has degenerated to a messy situation as the controversial actress attacks husband with different fake accounts. It was revealed that she had employed hands to operate the instagram handles with the Picture of the Husband - Olakunle Churchill as the display picture.Following the busted allegations levelled on the Husband, the mother of one after granting interview that exposed her both by Ghana Police and fresh evidences, she resorted to blackmailing him by posting negative stories on the different accounts - See this @justthetruth Several fans have criticised Tonto Dikeh for the extremity of her blackmail which they believed was poorly cooked up to portray Churchill in a bad light before the public and attract sympathy to herself.

They should get lost. Plenty marriages have broken and more are breaking per second. They should free us abeg. When u marry, u marry both the asset and the liability. The total package. You want to marry the fine face and drop the weed smoker ? Or you want to spend his money he got arrogantly but hate arrogance ? It is not Disney world it is reality folks, believe me. (In Donald Trump's voice)