₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,766,604 members, 3,427,032 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 March 2017 at 11:27 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Husband (5482 Views)
Rosaline Meurer Disables Comments On Her Instagram After Tonto Dikeh Accused Her / Sexy Photos Of Roseline Meurer: Tonto Dikeh Accused Her Of Sleeping With Husband / Daniel Ademinokan Worried About 'Spiritual Cat' Sent To Attack Him [PICS] (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Husband by Afro3: 8:23am
The crisis rocking Tonto Dikeh Marriage has degenerated to a messy situation as the controversial actress attacks husband with different fake accounts. It was revealed that she had employed hands to operate the instagram handles with the Picture of the Husband - Olakunle Churchill as the display picture.
Following the busted allegations levelled on the Husband, the mother of one after granting interview that exposed her both by Ghana Police and fresh evidences, she resorted to blackmailing him by posting negative stories on the different accounts - See this @justthetruth Several fans have criticised Tonto Dikeh for the extremity of her blackmail which they believed was poorly cooked up to portray Churchill in a bad light before the public and attract sympathy to herself.
http://www.abujapress.com/2017/03/what-fans-react-as--opens_19.html?m=0
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Husband by Afro3: 8:25am
Sad
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Husband by Reyus: 8:25am
Who cares?
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Husband by IamJix: 8:32am
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Husband by dammytosh: 8:33am
They should get lost.
Plenty marriages have broken and more are breaking per second.
They should free us abeg.
When u marry, u marry both the asset and the liability. The total package.
You want to marry the fine face and drop the weed smoker ?
Or you want to spend his money he got arrogantly but hate arrogance ?
It is not Disney world it is reality folks, believe me. (In Donald Trump's voice)
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Husband by ikp120(m): 8:37am
That's what you get when you marry a shameless bîtch.
Here is how it is done: FVCK HER REAL HARD, PAY HER SOME FVCKING CASH AND KICK HER THE FVCK OUTTA YA HOUSE!. Do not marry her!
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Husband by carzola(m): 8:38am
This tonto bd Churchill ship
Has sailed long ago.. They
Should allow us rest.. We
Hv our own problems too.
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Husband by TINALETC3(f): 10:37am
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Husband by ChuzzyBlog: 10:38am
lol
meanwhile
Tonto Dikeh's Husband Has Finally Responded To Tonto's Claims. Click To Watch His Interview
We don't even know who or what to believe anymore!
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Husband by Lincoln275(m): 10:38am
we should cook wanche abi? ur problem
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Husband by apcmustwin: 10:38am
This mumu people think say we want hear about their thrash ni
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Husband by Emekus92(m): 10:38am
Can they go to Hell. Like right now
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Husband by tewkkerol33: 10:39am
Trusted Data Plans:- Data Bundle Reselling Company; we have been offering data bundles since 2014 and are verified and listed by Quickteller and Cashenvoy for Online Payment processing.
Call/Whatsapp/SMS bellow
DAILY PLANS
MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL
15GB @ 1000
WEEKLY PLANS
MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL
10GB @ 1000
15GB @ 1300
[MONTHLY PLANS] 38days duration (Both day and night)
MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL
4GB @ 1000
5GB @ 1200
7.5GB @ 1,500
10GB @ 2,000
15GB @ 2,000
Valid for A MONTH and a WK (38days duration)
NIGHT PLANS
MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL
5GB @ 800
10GB @ 1000
15gb @ 1200
These Prices are valid if you are paying via Airtime.
To buy Call/Whatsapp/SMS ......
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Husband by mazizitonene(m): 10:39am
Don't blame her.....blame the ever reacting fans....
fans be reacting like some sort of chemical equation.....
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Husband by ovokooo: 10:40am
Na waoo
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Husband by searchng4love: 10:41am
Marijuana and alcohol at werk
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Husband by abdulaz: 10:41am
Not again!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Husband by Evaberry(f): 10:41am
oh green
another 1
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Husband by Evaberry(f): 10:42am
oh geez
another 1
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Husband by Franzinni: 10:43am
Tonto should have some self respect and keep her dirty pata out social media.... All I see is a...
Desperate house wife!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Husband by lonelydora(m): 10:43am
Churchill will now know the true meaning of the saying "All that glitters is not gold"
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Husband by ALAYORMII: 10:44am
Tonto again
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Husband by oluwasheun94(m): 10:44am
Reyus:how does it add more zeros to my account?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Husband by Truflame: 10:44am
It is painful to see how PTA teachers are pitiably abandon in the FCT. These folks endure a long years of teaching in their communities. Many have taught for over three to ten years for a paltry sum of #10, 000 per month only to be side lined by educational stakeholders during an on going recruitment of teachers.
They suffered an humiliating experience when they see new teachers employed at the turn of a new academic session. The burning shame they went through is psychologically distressing.
Again, they suffered a painful blow when many of them were not recruited by the N-power scheme of the President Buhari led administration. It is psychically demoralising to see these teachers earning #10, 000 while their counter part are earning #30, 000 under the N-power scheme.
With equal justification, many of these teachers are suppose to be level ten officers or thereabout under the FCT-UBEB but alas they live miserably with cash barely enough to survive a week
I was grip with an overwhelming sadness during an encounter with a PTA teacher in a suburb school in the FCT. He narrated how he had tried to get a teaching job since he graduated 8 years ago. However, he had briefly taught in private schools but felt depressed when he reminisce how his colleagues are proudly progressing from one level to the next level
I am humbly asking the government and the relevant authorities in the FCT to find a way of bringing a smile on the faces of PTA teachers
Eradicate Misery from the faces of PTA Teachers
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Husband by xoxo001(m): 10:45am
The fans are the problem here. They gave her the voice
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Husband by DavidEsq(m): 10:45am
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Husband by drinkgarri: 10:46am
Be like say Tonto dikeh has shares in nairaland
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Husband by yeyeboi(m): 10:46am
Ok
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Husband by RichieDaVinci01(m): 10:46am
Aunty Goan charge your phone joor
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Husband by AngelicBeing: 10:48am
ikp120:
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Husband by SamuelAnyawu(m): 10:48am
Wetin concern me?
On my Maiduguri zoo
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Accused Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Husband by lilyheaven: 10:48am
Tonto is writing a series for Nollywood movies, when she is tired ,she will rest.
1 Like
Davido Show Off His 12million Worth Medusa Head Illuminati Chain / Rihanna Goes Almost Nak*ed With A Strange Lady In New Photo (pics Here) / Sade Adu Turns 56 Today
Viewing this topic: Seehow, freshness2020(m), irynterri(f), samanja(m), kelly4kelly, medtoks, emerged01(m), Jainine(f), Iolo(m), Faizee32, rightchic(f), BrianRoss, MEILYN(m), Afro3, dasphinx1(m), Natcho, iswallker(m), CecyAdrian(f), Badgers14, eazysally, NanaF, sloopyy, carbon1224(m), sucre2(m), lamborghinifcb(m), jbonito(m), Mzsolmi(f), missblunt(f), kaymighty, shutto, swedbase(m), Skabmuz(m), 18wheeler, LordSucre(m), Eromzi, princessfoluke(f), Queenbalikees(f), phantomBBT, chuks34(m), Vandieee(m), just2endowed, Lollipop247, ikmoss(m), Cholls(m), syras(m), Mosh1, u3man(m), omobabirin, Jokul(m), Benite, ARonpaul(m), DjSwaga(m), RUGGEDWEAVER(m), VeniJu, Rubymagic(m), john4aguero, Maxdiamond, dahaz(m), Titiblinkxx(f), BibiBasy(f), Godstile, semac00(m), Ajiswaggs(m), xtiandating, FX(m), moh2015, Luvdk(f), balateef(m), newmusic, Martin124(m), Aka2003, TerryMarshall, Ridens(f), profseunb82, chinedu202000(m), dyydxx, Zuki1869, Sunnyja, emeralddayo(f), pweetyoge(f), francescainnoce(f), Soso990240(m), Surestdick(m), W3xy1(m), Toezonline, NupeZalla(m), emandman, KevinDein, gameboy727(m), Memejem, noble71(m), ceenote, Missonas(f), mrmaze(m), Laslim(m), Ajibo111(m), ozigi444, bg0074real(m), PROSE5, Vladdo, chronique(m), prince4divine, Onliie(m), Dondbuzor, TeflonBlixx and 112 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21